Candied Cashews Super fast and super easy recipe. (2024)

Last updated on March 14th, 2023.

These Candied Cashews are sweet, crispy, and full of cinnamon-confirming flavor. This is one of my favorite snacks, but it is also a great holiday season recipe you can add to your repertoire. This cinnamon sugar candied cashews is a great homemade gift and a great way to show someone that you care.

I turned them into candy as if Cashews are so easy to resist. We all know and loveCaramelized Pecans and Chocolate Covered Pecans,but we are unfamiliar with a Candied cashews recipe. Check out this HoneyRoasted Cashews and this chocolate-covered cashewfor more candied nuts recipe.

BTW, if you prefer your nuts plain, check out my post about How To Roast Cashews?

So What are candied cashews?

In short, these are cinnamon roasted cashews. And if we want to get into details, they are cashews coated with egg white, sugar, and spices, then baked until crunchy.

You are probably right if you find using an egg-white a bit unusual for candy. But the egg white has a crucial part in this recipe. Not only is it the “glue” that holds the sugar, spice, and nuts together but also, because we whisk it into a soft meringue, it will firm up as it bakes and give a crispy and crunchy exterior layer.

I love that you can eat the nuts by themselves, sprinkle them on ice cream, on top of salads, and also add them to a cake layer for an extra texture. Even though this recipe calls for cashews, you can use any of your favorite nuts.

Even though this recipe calls for cashews, you can use any of your favorite nuts.

Ingredients Used in This Candied Cashews Recipe

Cashew nuts (raw nuts)

Light brown sugar

Sugar

Cinnamon.

Egg whites

Water

How To Make Candied Cashews

You can find the full cashew recipe at the bottom of this post in the recipe cars.

Mix the sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Preheat your oven to 300F. Line one large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites until fluffy and foamy, about 1 minute on medium-high speed.

Add the water and keep whisking for additional minutes at high speed.

Combine cashews and egg whites, stir to thoroughly coat, add the sugar mixture, and use a rubber spatula to cover the nuts.

In a single layer, Spread the coated cashews on top of a cookie pan lined with parchment paper and bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the nuts are dark golden.

Variations:

Spice it up . You can add any of your favorite spices like cayenne pepper, clove, cardamom, or even pumpkin spice. (about 1/8-1/4 teaspoon of each mixed in a small bowl).

. You can add any of your favorite spices like cayenne pepper, clove, cardamom, or even pumpkin spice. (about 1/8-1/4 teaspoon of each mixed in a small bowl). Mix 1-2 tsp of soy sauce with the egg whites.

Sweet and Salty. Sprinkle sea or kosher salt when you remove the caramelized cashews from the oven.

How can I make these sugar-coated cashews vegan?

Omit the egg whites with aquafaba (canned chickpeas water), and process with the recipe as is. The egg whites bind and hold the sugar and nuts together, so water will not work so well. Or, use your go-to egg replacement.

Ideas How To Serve

I like to eat this treat as a snack out of the bag, but these nuts are a great way to upgrade any type of dish:

Sprinkle on ice cream or salad.

Chop them and fold them into your cookie dough, as I did with these Coffee Pecans Cookies .

. Top your pavlova for extra texture.

for extra texture. Grind them into a paste, like in this Pistachio Muffins recipe.

recipe. Wrap them in a small plastic cookie bag or a mason jar as an edible gift.

Storing:

At room temperature in an airtight container (preferably glass) for up to 1 month.

Freezing

Allow the cashews to thoroughly cool, place them in an airtight container or a freezer bag and freeze for up to 2 months.

FAQ

Why are my cashews sticky? You did not bake them long enough. Bake for a bit longer. Do I need to use roasted or raw cashews? Raw. They will roast during the baking process. Can I use other types of nuts? Yes, you can use this recipe to make candied pecans, almonds, and even candied walnuts.

HAPPY BAKING!!!

Also, one more thing…

5 from 13 votes Print Candied Cashews Sweet and delicious candied cashews recipe ready in less than one hour. CourseDessert, Snack CuisineAmerican Keywordcandied cashews, candied nuts, cashews Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 25 minutes Servings 4 Cups Calories 450 kcal Author Dikla Ingredients 4 Cups Whole Cashews (raw or roasted) ( 480 g / 13 oz)

2 Medium – large Egg Whites

2 tsp Water

3/4 Cup Sugar (150 g / 5.5 oz)

6 TBSP Light Brown Sugar (90 g / 8.5 oz)

3 tsp Cinnamon

