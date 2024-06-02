15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (2024)

Table of Contents
Sweet and Spicy Mulled Wine Easy Chai Tea Spiced Vanilla Almond Milk Warm Mulled Cider Creamy Caramel Latté Mexican Hot Chocolate Slow Cooker Gingerbread Hot Chocolate Spiked Hot Apple Cider With Molasses Magic Cocoa Chai Hot Toddy Chai and Irish Cream Pink Hot Chocolate Spiked Cider Tea Spiced Hot Toddy Easy Blender Eggnog FAQs

We love prioritizing all things warm and comfy—from lounging in fuzzy socks and slippers to cozyfying our beds, to—of course—hot drinks. After all, when the temperature drops, what's more soothing than wrapping frozen fingers around a piping hot mug of rich hot cocoa or spicy mulled wine?

Whether you're in the mood for eggnog, warm apple cider, a creamy caramel latté, or a spirited hot toddy, we have hot drink recipes to warm you up from the inside out. Make one (or several), grab a blanket, light a fire, and settle in until spring.

If mixing your own hot drink isn't for you, pick up a store-bought warming beverage or a bottle of wine for cold weather.

01of 15

Sweet and Spicy Mulled Wine

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (1)

This warm, boozy beverage is super simple to make and perfect for a crowd. Make a big batch, keep it warm on the stove, and let guests ladle it themselves. Thanks to a hearty dose of black peppercorns and spicy fresh ginger, this mulled wine recipe delivers a balanced (not sticky-sweet) co*cktail.

GET THE RECIPE

02of 15

Easy Chai Tea

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (2)

This café classic is easier to make than you think. Simply bring crushed spices, cinnamon sticks, ginger, and milk to a boil. Next, add tea bags and steep for 10 minutes. For an extra caffeine kick, add a shot of espresso for a DIY dirty chai.

GET THE RECIPE

03of 15

Spiced Vanilla Almond Milk

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (3)

This warm drink recipe calls for almond milk, but any milk, whether that's dairy or non-dairy, will work. If you don't have nutmeg in the pantry, swap it with a sprinkle of allspice or ginger.

GET THE RECIPE

04of 15

Warm Mulled Cider

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (4)

Aromatherapy meets delicious in this hot drink recipe! Simmer apple cider with mulling spices, orange zest, and ginger to make this warming drink that smells as good as it tastes. Sip while mulling over a good book to read on a cold winter day.

GET THE RECIPE

05of 15

Creamy Caramel Latté

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (5)

You can make this luscious latté without fancy ingredients, an espresso machine, or a milk frother. For a barista-quality beverage, replace espresso with extra-strong coffee from a French press or pour-over machine. Froth the milk in a Mason jar, and drizzle caramel sauce on top for an extra-sweet way to start the day.

GET THE RECIPE

06of 15

Mexican Hot Chocolate

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (6)

To turn up the heat in this winter classic, add an extra touch of ground cayenne pepper and cinnamon. This hot chocolate recipe calls for all-natural unsweetened cocoa, but you can use a package of hot cocoa mix in a pinch.

GET THE RECIPE

07of 15

Slow Cooker Gingerbread Hot Chocolate

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (7)

Change up your favorite hot chocolate by adding molasses and traditional gingerbread spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Mix up a batch in the slow cooker for your family and guests to sip all day (or night) long.

08of 15

Spiked Hot Apple Cider With Molasses

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (8)

Apple cider is a classic for good reason, but adding molasses, fresh ginger, and rum takes this fall favorite over the top. Pair with a cozy sweater and serve with pumpkin pie on the side.

GET THE RECIPE

09of 15

Magic Cocoa

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (9)

This hot chocolate recipe calls for just two ingredients, making it a speedy and effective antidote for winter chills. Just add cocoa candy melts or semisweet chocolate chips to hot milk, stir, and let the coziness begin.

GET THE RECIPE

10of 15

Chai Hot Toddy

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (10)

This unique, warmingco*cktail is worlds away from a traditional hot toddy. We punched up dark rum with a hearty dose of warming spices, milk, and black tea for a deep, complex flavor you'll love curling up with.

GET THE RECIPE

11of 15

Chai and Irish Cream

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (11)

All you need is the two titular ingredients to make a warming co*cktail you'll crave all winter long. Somehow, magic happens when a glug or two of Irish cream mingles in a mug of spicy, freshly brewed chai tea, resulting in rich, sweet, and creamy in every sip.

GET THE RECIPE

12of 15

Pink Hot Chocolate

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (12)

For a warm drink that's fun and whimsical, you can't beat a pink hot chocolate. To make it, start with grated sweet white chocolate, and then add your milk of choice with a bit of natural beet juice (instead of artificial dye) for color. Finish with whipped cream, a dash of cinnamon, and smiles all around.

GET THE RECIPE

13of 15

Spiked Cider Tea

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (13)

What happens when you mix hot apple cider, freshly brewed black tea, a little vanilla, and gin? This recipe answers that query with a cozy co*cktail that's flavorful, rich, and satisfying.

GET THE RECIPE

14of 15

Spiced Hot Toddy

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (14)

Created as a whiskey-based cure for colds and sniffles, today's hot toddy and its many variations are more than medicinal. To create this spicy version, we use honey to draw the flavor of baking spices—namely cardamom and star anise—into an infused simple syrup. Add bourbon, and let the healing begin.

GET THE RECIPE

15of 15

Easy Blender Eggnog

15 Hot Drink Recipes to Heat Up Your Soul, With and Without Alcohol (15)

To save time without sacrificing taste, use your blender to prepare this holiday classic. The recipe calls for whirling heavy cream, sugar, and nutmeg until frothy and then adding brandy (or Bourbon or cognac—or not). Serve warm.

GET THE RECIPE

FAQs

Which hot drink is good for the heart? ›

Rosalie Starling suggests eight heart-healthy options.
  • Fresh ginger tea. Warming, spicy ginger tea has a long history of use for stomach ache and nausea. ...
  • Fruit tea. If you fancy something fruity, flavoursome fruit tea is a good low-calorie option. ...
  • Fresh mint tea. ...
  • Hot chocolate. ...
  • Coffee. ...
  • Hot lemon. ...
  • Green tea. ...
  • Chai.
Nov 2, 2023

What hot drink can I have instead of tea and coffee? ›

Other caffeine-free hot drinks
  • Hot spiced pear juice.
  • Hot pumpkin molasses mug.
  • Golden milk tea (This recipe uses turmeric and ginger, which are both in the “Foods Worth Trying” category.)
  • Vanilla almond steamer.
  • Hot spiced molasses mug.
  • Vanilla steamer.
Jan 14, 2022

What drink keeps you warm? ›

Hot Chocolate

A winter favorite, hot chocolate or cocoa is a great way to warm up and get your sweet fix simultaneously. This easy-to-make drink is topped with whipped cream and marshmallows for an extra special treat. If you want a richer flavor, use unsweetened cocoa powder to make your hot chocolate.

What hot drink gives you energy? ›

1. Chai tea. Chai's warm spices give your senses a boost. Whether you steep it alone or mix it into a latte, chai is jam-packed with energizing benefits.

Which hot drinks make body cool? ›

Hot beverages like tea and coffee also contain compounds that can help lower your body temperature. For example, green tea contains catechins, which promote sweating and help lower body temperature.

What tea cleans your arteries? ›

What drink cleans arteries? Some research suggests that herbal teas such as green tea may help treat clogged arteries. However, a person may need to make other dietary and lifestyle changes, as well as taking other preventive steps to prevent further plaque buildup.

What drink cleans the heart? ›

6 Drinks to Boost Heart Health
  • Pomegranate juice. According to experts, pomegranates are uniquely healthy fruits for your heart. ...
  • Coffee. Studies have shown that people who drink 3-5 cups of coffee per day have a significantly lower risk of heart disease, stroke and heart failure. ...
  • Tea. ...
  • Tomato juice. ...
  • Green juice. ...
  • Smoothies.

What is the best drink for clogged arteries? ›

Heart-healthy drinks (other than water)
  • Sparkling water (try adding chopped fruit or herbs; for example, fresh mint).
  • Unflavoured milk.
  • Plant-based milks with added calcium, like soy, almond, oat, rice milk.
  • Tea.
  • Coffee.
  • Small glass (125ml) of 100% fruit or vegetable juice.

What are common hot drinks? ›

10 Best Hot Drinks if You're Tired of Hot Cocoa
  • Easy Homemade Latte. ...
  • Mulled Wine. ...
  • Hot Buttered Rum. ...
  • Hot Toddy. ...
  • Traditional Wassail. ...
  • Cranberry Mulled White Wine. ...
  • Slow-Cooker Pear Cider. ...
  • Hot Toddy with Charred Oranges.
Feb 6, 2024

What hot drinks lower blood pressure? ›

Black or green tea may lower blood pressure, according to a 2020 review and meta-analysis. Meta-regression findings suggested that drinking more tea over extended periods of 3 months or more resulted in greater decreases in systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

What is the healthiest drink besides water? ›

8 healthy drinks besides water
  1. Green tea. ...
  2. Mint tea. ...
  3. Black coffee. ...
  4. Fat-free milk. ...
  5. Soy milk or almond milk. ...
  6. Hot chocolate. ...
  7. Orange or lemon juice. ...
  8. Homemade smoothies.

What hot drinks do Americans drink? ›

American hot drinks and drinks from around the world
  • Traditional Eggnog. 1L / 34 fl oz. ...
  • - 80 % Woongjin Teazle Peach & Oolong Tea. ...
  • - 80 % ...
  • BTS Hot Brew Americano Coffee Can Hazelnut Flavor. ...
  • - 80 % ...
  • Celestial Seasonings Madagascar Vanilla Rooibos. ...
  • Celestial Seasonings Ginger Tumeric Tea. ...
  • Celestial Seasonings Fruit Sampler.

What is the most popular hot drink? ›

Coffee. Coffee is the most popular hot drink in the world, with an estimated 2.25 billion cups consumed every day. It has a stimulating effect due to the presence of caffeine, and is enjoyed for its rich, robust flavor.

What can I drink to calm my heart? ›

What should I drink to stop heart palpitations? Heart palpitations may be caused by dehydration or by drinking alcohol and fluids that contain stimulants such as caffeine. Drinking a glass of water and ensuring a person consumes six to eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day may help reduce heart palpitations.

What drinks make your heart beat faster? ›

Drinking caffeine promotes the release of noradrenaline and norepinephrine which can increase heart rate and blood pressure in some individuals. For most people this is well tolerated, but for others it may lead to palpitations or extra beats from the heart.

What is the one drink cardiologists want you to sip for a healthy heart? ›

Samuel Mathis, MD, an Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch, says that there is scientific evidence showing that drinking coffee is a heart-healthy habit. “Some studies have found that coffee drinkers have fewer cardiovascular events compared to non-coffee drinkers.

