Sweet Caramelized Pork | Picture the Recipe (2024)

The other day I had made some pork with a dry rub, using the same base recipe I use to make my Chili Pork with Peppers (see recipe here). When making the pork however, I had some brown sugar rub leftover and so I ended up tossing that into the pan when I stir fried the slices of pork to get them a little crispy….the result was this delicious sticky sweet pork dish that made me want to sink my teeth into the juicy bits. So that’s how this simple recipe came about.

I’ve since tweaked the proportions of the 5 ingredient rub, making it a little sweeter than the rub I used for the Chili Pork, but I still used cayenne to give it some heat, as well as to add another dimension of flavor other than just sweet. The cayenne breaks up the sweetness and gives the dish a savory element along with a touch of zip, without making it spicy.

I made a big batch of this Sweet Caramel Pork for dinner the other day when my in-laws were visiting and paired it with a bright Sweet ‘n Tangy Apple- Cabbage slaw to make some Sticky Caramelized Pork Sandwiches, which turned out absolutely delicious. They were a huge hit!

I could just eat this pork plain, all day and not get bored of it. My husband said it one of his favorite dinners and voted to have it more often. As simple as this recipe is, I could easily make it a weeknight meal. You could serve this pork up with fried rice, as I think it would taste great with Asian flavors too. However you wish to serve it or eat it, this recipe is a definite MUST-TRY!

Sweet Caramelized Pork 2014-11-30 20:04:02 Serves 4 A super easy, quick and delicious sticky pork recipe that will make you want to sink your teeth into these juicy bits. Write a review Save Recipe Print Prep Time 10 min Cook Time 40 min Prep Time 10 min Cook Time 40 min Ingredients 1 1/2 lbs boneless pork rib meat 1/2 cup brown sugar 1 tsp cayenne (or paprika for less heat) 1 tsp ground ginger powder 1/2 tsp black pepper 1 tsp salt 1 medium onion 2 tbsp oil 1 green onion (for garnish) Instructions – Pre-heat your oven to 375F. Then start by mixing together the brown sugar, cayenne (use less if you’re not a fan of spice or substitute it with paprika), ginger powder, black pepper and salt. – Spoon over half the dry rub onto the pork ribs on all sides and rub it into the meat well. Save the other half of the rub for later. – Heat a cast iron/oven proof pan on high heat and add about a tablespoon of oil in it. – Sear the pork ribs to brown it on all sides, then pop the pan (or transfer to a baking sheet if it’s not oven proof) in the oven pre-heated to 375F for 25-30 mins. Turn the pork over about halfway through the cooking time. Then take the pan out and allow the meat to rest for 10 minutes. – In the meantime chop the onion into big dice pieces. – Once the meat has rested, slice the pork into thin slices. – Heat a little oil in wok or frying pan on medium-high heat and toss in the diced onion. Saute the onion for about 2 minutes. – Then add in the sliced pork and toss it well with the onion. – Add the remaining brown sugar-spice mix and stir it in with the pork so it starts caramelizing. Keep stirring the pork around in the caramel sauce, until it becomes sticky. – Garnish the caramelized pork with some sliced green onion. Serve with rice or as a sandwich filling. Yummmm… By Noreen Hiskey Adapted from PictureTheRecipe.com Adapted from PictureTheRecipe.com Picture the Recipe https://picturetherecipe.com/