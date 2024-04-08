15 Sweet Potato Casserole Recipes That Warm and Satisfy (2024)

Sweet potato casserole toppings are a hot debate at many dinner tables, where toasted marshmallow fans stand up to streusel-lovers and cheesy potato purists. But there's a recipe for everyone, so we've rounded up our favorite versions. Whether you're looking for a traditional recipe or something with interesting toppings and stir-ins, we have you covered. Our recipes range from Southwestern-inspired (with chilies and cheese), to classic candied sweet potatoes with marshmallow crème. We're sure you'll find a warm and wonderful recipe or two to satisfy your entire table.

01of 15 Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Fontina Cheese and Thyme View Recipe It's no wonder this recipe is top-rated. Melted butter, light cream, and shredded Fontina cheese all work to make this scalloped sweet potato dish extra thick and bubbly. To make it even more savory, before serving scatter ¼ cup of crumbled, crisp-cooked bacon on top.

02of 15 Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe This is what happens when a pie and a casserole become a pie-like sweet potato casserole. Orange peel and juice add citrus, while golden peaks of meringue top the dish. For a more traditional take, top with marshmallow crème instead of meringue.

03of 15 Cranberry-Marshmallow Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe Give your mashed sweet potatoes an upgrade by stirring in marshmallow crème and baking them in a buttery brown sugar topping. Fresh cranberries give this Thanksgiving casserole an extra advantage over a table filled with delicious side dishes. To combine two favorite holiday sides into one, stud the topping with the berries just before baking.

05of 15 Spicy Scalloped Sweet Potatoes View Recipe A subtle hint of adobo sauce was all this spicy sweet potato recipe needed to win us over. Sweet potatoes are sliced thin to line the base of a cast iron pan. Then it's just a matter of layering the slices with a sautéed bell pepper and onion mixture and bathing the layers in a creamy sauce. After a little over an hour in the oven, this cast iron casserole comes out creamy, lightly spicy, and completely satisfying.

06of 15 Mushroom-Sweet Potato Moussaka View Recipe This vegan casserole plays off the flavors of a traditional moussaka with meaty mushrooms taking the place of lamb. Nutmeg and cinnamon add some spice to the homemade tomato sauce, while a homemade cashew cream gives mashed sweet potatoes an even more velvety texture. This healthy side dish is done when the sauce begins to bubble and brown, which takes anywhere from 45-50 minutes in the oven.

07of 15 Coconut Sweet Potatoes and Wild Rice View Recipe Sweet potato casserole doesn't have to be only for the holidays. With this Southeast Asian-inspired version, you can have it whenever you like. Creamy peanut butter and coconut milk create a chicken and rice casserole like no other.

08of 15 Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans View Recipe Toasted pecans and mini marshmallows top this make-ahead dish. Our version of a sweet potato casserole is sweetened with maple syrup and sprinkled with warming nutmeg. Prepare it up to 24 hours in advance and refrigerate until you're ready to bake.

09of 15 Sweet Potato-Topped Turkey Pot Pie View Recipe This casserole-style pot pie has all the makings of your family's favorite recipe, including a hearty helping of vegetables, shredded roast turkey, and mashed sweet potatoes. To make your prep easier, use purchased rotisserie chicken and chicken stock. Savory recipes like this one also make great entrées.

10of 15 Candied Orange Sweet Potatoes View Recipe This may just be the only side dish you'll need this holiday season. For a tangy and sweet casserole, combine juicy slices of oranges and sweet potatoes in a vanilla glaze. The colorful dish gains added warmth from freshly grated nutmeg.

11of 15 Sweet Potatoes with Pecan Topping View Recipe Sweet potatoes are mashed while hot to make this one of our best recipes. The sweet crunch from our brown-sugar pecans provides a satisfying texture to the creamy potatoes. Our recipe calls for common pantry ingredients, saving you a trip to the grocery store.

12of 15 Herbed Yukon Gold and Sweet Potato Gratin View Recipe This casserole with sage is bursting with the flavors of fall. Yukon gold and sweet potatoes combine in our cheesy gratin recipe for an any-occasion dish. Fresh snipped sage and thyme flavor the dish, while whipped cream and Gruyère cheese keep it extra warm.

13of 15 Sweet Potato Spoon Bread View Recipe This cornmeal sweet potato casserole plays off the traditional spoonbread served in the South. Sweet potatoes reinforce the silky, pleasing pudding-like texture, while also adding color and sweetness. For even more texture, toss in cooked corn kernels, shredded carrots, or slices of turnip.

14of 15 Sweet Potato Casserole View Recipe There's hardly any dish more comforting in cold weather than a classic sweet potato casserole. Finished with a golden brown-sugar and pecan topping, this version has all the flavors of the season, plus a crisp, crunchy crust. While we typically serve this as a side dish, it has the makings of a winner on the dessert table, as well.