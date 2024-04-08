Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe (2024)

ThisRoasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe is a really easy side dish and is sure to appeal to even your picky eaters at family dinner!

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe

Where did the time go? I can't believe that Thanksgiving is just around the corner! It's time for turkey, stuffing (or dressing, depending on what you call it) and all of the fixings!

I love the Thanksgiving staples as much as the next person; no Thanksgiving meal would be complete without stuffing, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes - but I like to shake it up a little.

Let's try something a little different this year and bring new Thanksgiving Side Dishes to the family table!

My family has always done a potluck style Thanksgiving dinner - well, we do every family holiday dinner in the potluck style. With a family of over 20 gathering for each holiday meal, it's just easier that way! I've been after my mom to have Thanksgiving dinner catered by Boston Market for years, but she loves having everyone make a homemade dish...

Where can I find the recipe card?

If you’d rather skip all of my cooking tips and similar recipe ideas, hit the Jump to Recipe button for the printable recipe card.

Jump to Recipe

Looking for other Side Dish recipes to serve alongside my Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe?

Check out these delicious side dish recipes that I have shared over the years, like our Crockpot Baked Potatoes Recipe! I think you will love them all! Especially our Bean Salad with Fried Kalamata Olives!

Dutch Oven Biscuits

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With No Rice

Dutch Oven Mac and Cheese

Easy Chicken Fried Rice Recipe See more Easy Side Dish Recipes →

How to Make Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan

Around the holiday table, you'll find everything from deviled eggs, creamed corn casserole, green bean casserole, my grandma's pea salad, different kinds of stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Sometimes I'll do something different, like roasted Brussels sprouts - this year I'm planning on bringing thisRoasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe!

Ingredients needed to make thisRoasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe

1 bunch of fresh asparagus

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

pinch of salt and pepper

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Get all of your cooking and baking supplies on Amazon.com!

Amazon Prime Fresh has TONS of household supplies and groceries at great prices and offers free delivery with an Amazon Prime membership! Sign up for Amazon Prime Fresh here!

Directions for making this Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or tin foil.

Wash the asparagus and trim the white ends - you will want to remove about an inch.

Lay the asparagus flat on the lined cookie sheets, and drizzle with olive oil, then sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese evenly, concentrating especially on the crispy tips.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 25 minutes.

Share this Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipewith your friends and family on social media!

If you love this Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipeas much as we do, please leave me a 5-star review below and help me share this recipe on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest!

If you do make the recipe, I hope you’ll share that you tried it on Pinterest! I love it SO MUCH when readers share their feedback!

Easy Dinner Recipes Ultimate Chicken Casserole

Instant Pot Keto Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Chicken Over Rice

Dutch Oven Chili See more Easy Dinner Recipes →

To print this Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe, simply click the recipe card below!

I know that many people still like to print out recipes and keep them in a recipe binder, or simply have the printed recipe sitting in front of them when it comes time to cook!

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan Cheese Jennifer ThisRoasted Asparagus with Parmesan Recipe is a really easy side dish and is sure to appeal to even your picky eaters at family dinner! 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins See Also 25+ Easy Kid-Friendly Vegan Recipes Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Side Dish Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 109 kcal Ingredients 1 bunch Asparagus bunch of fresh

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

⅛ teaspoon salt and pepper

¼ cup Parmesan Cheese grated Instructions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or tin foil.

Wash the asparagus and trim the white ends off (you'll want to remove about an inch).

Lay flat on the lined cookie sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with Parmesan.

Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Nutrition Serving: 1gCalories: 109kcalCarbohydrates: 5gProtein: 5gFat: 9gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 6gCholesterol: 4mgSodium: 175mgPotassium: 233mgFiber: 2gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 899IUVitamin C: 6mgCalcium: 101mgIron: 2mg Keyword asparagus, parmesan, side dish, Vegetables Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

This is such a simple side dish and one that everyone will enjoy. Kids might frown at first sight if you haven't served them asparagus before, but once they realize there is CHEESE on it...they should be excited to taste that first bite!

Hungry for more delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes? Check out these awesome recipes from my fellow bloggers! There's something for every palate!

Delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Roasted Kabocha Squash with Balsamic and Feta from Betsylife

Bacon-Parmesan Spaghetti Squash from Home Cooking Memories

Roasted Asparagus with Parmesan from The Rebel Chick

Cheesy Garlic & Herb Pull Apart Bread fromMillion Moments

Easy Sweet Potato Casserole fromA Night Owl Blog

Garlic KnotsfromBless This Mess Please

Bacon Cranberry Almond Green Beans from Mom Endeavors

Twice Baked Potatoes from Pink Cake Plate

Glazed Sweet Potato Fingerlings from See Vanessa Craft

Herbed Sweet Potato Biscuit Recipe from Around My Family Table

Cranberry Sauce with Orange and Pineapple from East Valley Mom Guide

Balsamic Green Beans with PancettafromA Little Claireification