15 Totally Delicious Vegan Breakfast Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle (2024)

Do you want to make a nutritious meal this morning? Here are 15 Totally Delicious Vegan Breakfast Recipes to start your day off right.

1. Simple Vegan Pancakes

Article image from – noracooks

These simple vegan pancakes are light, fluffy and make the perfect weekend morning breakfast. Best of all, they are made with just 6 easy ingredients and 1 bowl! The recipe is easily doubled, tripled or even quadrupled.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Chickpea Scramble

Article image from – sweetsimplevegan

Chickpea scramble is the perfect effortless vegan breakfast option. It’s naturally soy and gluten-free, high in protein, and full of flavor. Plus, it requires just 5 ingredients and 10 minutes to make!

Get the full recipe here.

3. Vegan Crepes

Article image from – veganheaven

Vegan crepes are not only super delicious but also really easy to make. And completely without eggs or milk. You can enjoy my vegan crepes with a sweet as well as with a savory filling. So yummy!

Get the full recipe here.

4. Vegan Blueberry Scones

Article image from – noracooks

Tender, moist Vegan Blueberry Scones with simple glaze are a wonderful addition to any breakfast or brunch! Better than Starbucks!

Get the full recipe here.

5. Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Article image from – lepetiteats

These apple cinnamon overnight oats are healthy and vegan, but you’ll feel like you’re eating apple pie for breakfast!

Get the full recipe here.

6. Banana Bread Pancakes

Article image from – elephantasticvegan

Looking for a dairy-free and egg-free pancake recipe? Then you’ll love these vegan Banana Bread Pancakes with Chocolate Chunks! And you’ll never have to decide between banana bread and pancakes again!

Get the full recipe here.

7. Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

Article image from – theloopywhisk

The fluffiest, softest, most decadent vegan cinnamon rolls you’ll ever taste. With only 8 ingredients, this recipe couldn’t be simpler – and it’s entirely plant based! Vegan comfort food at its best.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Creamy Hazelnut & Coconut Porridge With Berry Compote

Article image from – charleyshealth

This porridge has a little bit of everything! Sweet, delicate, creamy oats with hints of hazelnut and chewy flecks of desiccated coconut. ALL the decadent toppings and then the sweet, slightly tangy chia berry jam (which is also delicious on toast and with some banana & PB slices as a quick snack!)

Get the full recipe here.

9. Vegan Chickpea Potato Breakfast Hash

Article image from –thissavoryvegan

Get the full recipe here.

10. Vegan Chickpea Omelette

Article image from – thehiddenveggies

This chickpea omelette is the best invention for a vegan breakfast since sliced bread! It’s vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and of course egg-free, yet tastes surprisingly similar to egg omelettes! If you haven’t cooked with chickpea flour yet, you have to try this recipe! It cooks up like magic!

Get the full recipe here.

11. Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

Article image from – theglowingfridge

Balanced, wholesome and clean, meet these yummyBlueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars. They’llbecome your newest healthy breakfast addiction!

Get the full recipe here.

12. Healthy Banana Bread

Article image from – veggiekinsblog

The best healthy banana bread recipe I’ve ever made, and possibly the most delicious way to use up your ripe bananas. Vegan, gluten-free, oil free and refined sugar free. Perfect for a sweet breakfast or an afternoon snack with tea, and it’s meal prep friendly too! Most importantly, it’s perfectly moist, and easy to make.

Get the full recipe here.

13. Vegan Gluten-Free French Crepes

Article image from – bloomingnolwenn

Vegan Gluten-Free French Crepes: a very simple recipe for soft and delicious crepes that you can enjoy plain or with vegan chocolate spread or nut butter. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Refined Sugar-Free.

Get the full recipe here.

14. Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

Article image from – wallflowerkitchen

If you love lemon poppy seed muffins and pancakes then this will be the breakfast of your dreams.

Get the full recipe here.

15. Vegan Waffles

Article image from – veganheaven

You are going to love these classic vegan waffles! They are super quick and easy to make and theyare golden crispy on the outside and perfectly fluffy on the inside. We love them as breakfast and dessert!

Get the full recipe here.