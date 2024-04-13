Easy Sausage Stuffing (15-minute Recipe) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, read my disclosure policy.

This quick Sausage Stuffing recipe takes just 15 minutes and is the perfect addition to any meal, but especially Thanksgiving. It’s semi-homemade but you’d never know it – it tastes like it’s made from scratch!

While I absolutely adore my cornbread stuffing recipe, this easy italan sausage stuffing recipe is a close second. It’s quick and simple and the ingredients are easy to find – plus my entire family loved it.

Why you’ll love this recipe Takes just 15 minutes!

Simple to make with semi-homemade ingredients

It was a crowd pleaser!

What you need to make Sausage Stuffing It’s easy to doctor up boxed stuffing mix with just a few ingredients: Sausage : I used Italian sausage but you could also use any bulk pork sausage you like.

: I used Italian sausage but you could also use any bulk pork sausage you like. Fresh Vegetables : adding some diced onion, celery and garlic brightens up the boxed stuffing mix and makes it look and taste more homemade.

: adding some diced onion, celery and garlic brightens up the boxed stuffing mix and makes it look and taste more homemade. Herbs : I added Italian seasoning to the stuffing to add to the flavor.

: I added Italian seasoning to the stuffing to add to the flavor. Ingredients on the box: chicken stock and butter are added to make the stuffing, like the box calls for. How to make 15 minute Sausage Stuffing

Brown the sausage with the onion, celery, and garlic in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook sausage until it’s no longer pink, then drain any excess fat.

Once the sausage is done, add the herbs and butter.

Add the stock and stir to combine.

Stir in the stuffing mix (bread cubes with seasonings). Stir to combine then let sit as directed on the box and fluff to serve.

Serve in a large serving bowl with roast turkey and lots of gravy .

We love stuffing all year long, but it wouldn't be a Thanksgiving dinner without it! This year we are going to have a smaller dinner, but at least having familiar recipes will make it seem more normal. This was perfect for our small family to enjoy with leftovers the next day. We made sausage stuffing and served it with gravy, turkey breast, mashed potatoes, and green beans sprinkled with crispy onions. It was such a great meal! We loved eating the stuffing traditionally but I also suggest mixing it with mashed potatoes and drowning it in gravy – SO GOOD.

FAQs How long does sausage stuffing take to cook? This recipe is done in under 15 minutes! Can I use other sausage? You can use any kind of sausage you want – Sweet or Hot Italian Sausage or even Jimmy Dean Sausage – anything you like. Turkey sausage would be great too! Can I stuff the turkey with this dressing? I do not recommend stuffing this in the turkey – it’s done quickly on the stovetop. Do you put egg in stuffing? This recipe doesn’t require any egg – it’s an egg free stuffing. recipe. How do you store leftover stuffing? Can you freeze sausage stuffing? Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Freeze any leftovers in air tight containers for up to 2 months.

Easy Sausage Stuffing 5 from 88 votes See Also 15 Paleo Energy Ball Recipes This simple stuffing recipe is semi-homemade but it tastes like it's made from scratch with the addition of sausage and herbs – it's one of our favorite easy side dishes. Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Cook Time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 15 minutes minutes Yield 5 servings Serving Size 1 serving Save RecipeRate RecipePrint Recipe Ingredients ▢ 1 pound bulk Italian sausage

▢ 2 stalks celery diced

▢ ½ medium onion diced

▢ 1 clove garlic minced

▢ 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

▢ 1 ½ cups low sodium chicken stock

▢ 2 tablespoons salted butter

▢ 1 6 ounce box Great Value stuffing mix Instructions Cook Italian sausage, celery, and onion in a large skillet until meat is no longer pink. Add the garlic and cook for one minute. If needed, drain fat from pan.

Stir in Italian seasoning, chicken stock and butter.

Bring mixture to a boil, then stir in stuffing mix. Remove from heat and cover, let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve hot. Recipe Video Recipe Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 373kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 33g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 81mg | Sodium: 729mg | Potassium: 306mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 140IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 1mg Nutritional information not guaranteed to be accurate Course Side Dish Cuisine American Author Dorothy Kern Did you try this recipe? Click the stars to rate the recipe below

