Longhorn Brussel Sprouts Recipe (15min Copycat) (2024)

RecipePrintComments 4.75 from 12 votes

This 15-minute copycat longhorn brussel sprouts recipe is packed with irrestible flavor. The brussel sprouts are tender yet still have a bite to them, loaded with sweet & spicy seasonings, and so delicious that you could eat them every day!

Contents 🌟 Why this recipe works

🍽 Key ingredients

🔪 How to make Longhorn Brussel Sprouts

💭 Cooking tips

📖 Recipe Variations

🥗 What to serve with

🙋 Frequently asked questions

🧊 Storing and ♨️ reheating

👪 Serving size

📋 Recipe

💬 Comments

🌟 Why this recipe works

Unlike most Brussel sprouts recipes that are mushy and flavorless, this crispy Brussel sprouts recipe is unlike anything you have previously tried!

These roasted Brussels sprouts are blanched, baked to a crisp, and tossed in a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. The recipe is easy to follow and takes all of 15-minutes to make from start to finish - and all you need is a baking tray, a few household spices, and you're ready to go.

The secret to this Longhorn Brussel sprouts recipe is the absolutely delicious sauce the sprouts get tossed in. Best part? It pairs perfectly with my smothered steak with onion gravy recipe.

The sweet flavors of maple syrup, honey, and smoked paprika give them their smokey, sweet taste - and the combination of chili powder, red pepper flakes, and chipotle powder round them off with a spicy kick.

If you're looking for a better way to eat your Brussel sprouts, look no further than this recipe! It's inexpensive, easy to make, and everyone at the dinner table will enjoy them (even the kids!!). Also check my easy air fryer brussel prouts recipe.

The recipe is also versatile that can be made to suit your personal taste buds for a sweeter, spicier, or more savory flavor by adjusting the seasoning.

This recipe is also one of the perfect side dishes for ham to put on your table in holiday season!

🍽 Key ingredients

The Longhorn steakhouse Brussel sprouts sauce ingredients are spices commonly found in household pantries.

Brussels sprouts- Buy fresh Brussel sprouts instead of frozen. We want them crispy on the outside and deliciously tender in the center. Use olive oil and kosher salt to give them a lovely crisp during baking.

Seasonings for the sauce- To give the sprouts a delicious flavor, we're making a sauce of Calabrian chili powder, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, salt, red pepper flakes, maple syrup, honey, and melted butter to toss them in.

🔪 How to make Longhorn Brussel Sprouts

Longhorn steakhouse crispy Brussel sprouts are so easy to make. All you need to do is bake them in a hot oven to get them crispy and toss them in the sauce to make this delicious side dish!

Preparations

Peel any loose or discolored leaves from the Brussel sprouts and remove the stems.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius).

Cooking instructions

Step 1

Boil a large pot of water and season the water with salt.

Step 2

Blanch the cleaned Brussel sprouts for 2-3 minutes, then drain them and place them into an ice bath quickly for 30 seconds.

Step 3

Dry them with paper towels and slice them in half.

Step 4

Mix the Brussel sprouts, salt & oil in a bowl and place on a roasting tray, and bake them in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

Step 5

Make the sauce by combining the sauce ingredients in a bowl.

Step 6

Remove the crispy Brussels sprouts from the oven and toss them in the sauce.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

💭 Cooking tips

Making the ice bath

Make an ice bath to instantly cool the blanched Brussel sprouts. The water must be freezing for this to work so that they cool instantly, and it helps the sprouts to crisp up better.

Blanching time

If you're using the small fresh sprouts, you may need to blanch them for 1-2 minutes. Keep your eye on them and stab each Brussel sprout with a toothpick to test when they're ready. They should be soft on the outside and slightly firm in the middle.

📖 Recipe Variations

Upgrade your Brussel sprouts using the same recipe but with additional ingredients, like bacon, chestnuts, and garlic.

Pan-fried Brussel sprouts with bacon

Throwing in some lardons is always going to make something tastier with their crispy texture and salty flavor. Sauté 200 grams of bacon pieces until crispy, add the blanched Brussel sprouts to the pan for 4 minutes, and finally toss them in the sauce.

Brussel sprouts with chestnuts

Brussel sprouts and chestnuts are a common combination when Christmas time comes around, and combined with this delicious sweet and spicy sauce is a match made in heaven. Roast 250 grams of chestnuts with the sprouts before tossing them together with the sauce.

Roast Brussel sprouts with garlic

I love this variation because I like lots of garlic! Slice 5 or 6 garlic cloves, roast them in a pan with butter until fragrant and add in the blanched sprouts for a few minutes until crispy and tender. Pour the sauce over the top of the sprouts before serving.

🥗 What to serve with

These Longhorn steakhouse crispy Brussel sprouts are delicious eaten on their own for a healthy snack or served as a side dish for meat dishes, like beef, chicken, pork, duck, or lamb!

Roasts

You can't go wrong paring longhorn brussel sprouts with roast beef and a nice red wine.

Chicken

Baked chicken caprese: WOW your guests with this showstopping delicious chicken caprese. It's easy to make and filled with succulent pesto sauce that pairs perfectly with Brussel sprouts.

Beef

If you're looking for a melt-in-your-mouth beef recipe that doesn't take up half of your day, try this perfectly cooked bottom round roast recipe. It's garlicky, herby, and perfectly pink in the middle!

Pork

This super juicy parmesan crusted pork chops recipe is the perfect match to go with these Brussels sprouts! The baked pork is moist, flavorsome, and ready in 40 minutes.

🙋 Frequently asked questions

Can you prepare Longhorn steakhouse crispy Brussel sprouts in advance? Yes, this recipe is ideal for preparing ahead to save time. Simply blanch and cool the Brussel sprouts, transfer them to an airtight container and refrigerate them for 2 days. Bake them in the oven when you want to eat them and toss them in the sauce. Is it necessary to blanch Brussel sprouts before cooking? Yes, blanching sprouts helps to reduce the cooking time, stops them from burning before they're cooked, and tenderizes them. How to prevent soggy Brussel sprouts? To prevent the Brussel sprouts from becoming a soggy mess, make sure to roast them at a high temperature and close to the heating element so that the tips of the sprouts crisp up, and only toss them with the sauce just before serving. How long to bake brussel sprouts at 350? Bake brussel sprouts for 25-30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until lightly charred and crisp on the outside and toasted on the bottoms. You can also roast them perfectly in 10-15 minutes by blanching them first for 2-3 minutes and rinsing in a cold ice bath before baking them. See Also 15 Paleo Energy Ball Recipes

🧊 Storing and ♨️ reheating

This crispy Brussel sprouts recipe is delicious eaten hot or even cold. They can be stored once cooled and reheated to a crisp the following day!

Fridge- Transfer the leftover Brussel sprouts to an airtight container or a jar with a lid and keep them in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Freezer- You can freeze them by placing the leftover sprouts in a freezer container for up to 3 months.

Reheating- The best way to reheat any leftover crispy Brussel sprouts is to oven bake them in a preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 to 5 mins or quickly toss them in a hot skillet with the sauce.

👪 Serving size

This longhorn Brussel sprouts recipe takes 15 minutes and provides enough servings for 4 people as a side dish or for 2 people as a snack. You can easily scale the recipe to make more, and they are great for preparing in advance.

After making these crispy Brussels sprouts, you will never look at Brussel sprouts with the same feeling! The sweet and spicy sauce is just finger-licking good, so much so that even kids love them, so if you have some sprouts in the pantry, give them a makeover with the Longhorn copycat recipe.

📋 Recipe