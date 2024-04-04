17 Delicious Vegan Recipes for Celebrating the Holiday Season (2024)

Merry Christmas!

Today I bring you my BIGcollection of 17 vegan recipes that will be perfect for holiday dinners, parties, or last minute gifts! We've totally got your covered with 2 appetizers, 6 sides, 2 sauces, 2 main courses, and 5 sweet treats and desserts.

5 of these recipesare old holiday recipes from the that we've totally revamped, like ourDate Candied Sweet Potato Casserole,Simple Herb Roasted Potatoes, Pecan Butter Brussels Sprouts, How to Cook a Tofurky Roast, and some Holiday Truffles (in 3 seasonal flavours!)

Alright, let's get to the food!

(Gluten free & Soy free optional)

These delicious Two-Bite Baked Potatoes would make a fun and unexpected appetizerat holiday parties.These little guys are quick to throw together (ready in 35 minutes or less) and theyonly require8 ingredients(without extra toppings.)

The BEST Vegan 7 Layer Dip (Gluten free & Soy free)

Homemade low-fat refried beans, creamy guacamole, zesty tomato salsa, hummus (no need for sour cream!), vegan cheese, and fresh chopped tomato & green onion! This easy dip is free of gluten and soy, and perfect for holiday get togethers. (Tip: Layerthis recipe into small cups for easy appetizers and no double-dipping!)

Dill Mashed Potatoes (Gluten free & Soy free optional)

Creamy, fluffy, and DELICIOUS vegan mashed potatoes flecked with fresh dill. These perfect mashed potatoes contain just 5 ingredients and come together in no time at all.

Date Candied Sweet Potato Casserole (Gluten free&Soy free - Naturally sweetened)

Soft, tender sweet potatoes topped with sweet, cinnamon vanilla date caramel and crunchy pecans. A lovely naturally sweetened twist on sweet potato and toasted marshmallow casserole!

Brussels Sprouts in Pecan Butter (Gluten free & Soy free optional)

Brussels sprouts browned in a crunchy, toasted pecan butter make for a simple yet sophisticated side dish!

Vegetable Walnut Stuffing

An easy recipe for a classic veganized stuffing with a deliciously crisp golden-brown top and a perfectly soft center. Finely chopped walnuts, nutritional yeast and mushrooms add depth and create a hearty, flavourful side dish.

Broccoli Almondine (Gluten free & Soy free optional)

This is a great side dish that's easy to prepare for holiday feasts and simple week night dinners all year round. Steamed broccoli has never been fancier!

Simple Herb Roasted Potatoes (Gluten free,Soy free & Nut free)

A classic and incredibly simple side dish that's always delicious!

How to Cook a Tofurky Roast

The Tofurky Roast from Turtle Island Foods is delicious and really easy to prepare. Cooking up one of these brings a certain nostalgia to the holiday season and keeps the turkeys happy! Leftovers provide a great opportunity for Tofurky and cranberry sandwiches!

The Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Loaf (Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free optional)

This isn't called "The Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Loaf" for nothing! This allergy-friendly main dish is packed with healthy ingredients, perfect with vegan gravy, and makes the most AMAZING Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich!

Cranberry Sauce (Gluten free & Soy free)

There's no need to buy canned cranberry sauce with this super easy recipe requiring only 3 ingredients and 10 minutes of active cooking time.

Mushroom Gravy

An essential recipe for every Thanksgiving! Vegan gravy that's easy to whip up in under 15 minutes and goes perfectly with Dill Mashed Potatoes, Vegan Thanksgiving Loaf, or Tofurky Roast!

No-Bake Candy Cane Mint Brownies (Gluten free & Soy free)

Cool, creamy and insanely decadent candy cane brownies in less than 1 hour, with 10 ingredients, and absolutely no baking!

Perfect Vegan Gingerbread Cookies (Soy free & Nut free)

These are truly PERFECT vegan gingerbread cookies! The dough rolls out like a dream, they're perfectly spiced, and not too sweet. Whether you prefer your gingerbread soft and chewy or crisp and snappy, this is the recipe for you!

Healthy Pumpkin Pie Parfaits with Coconut Whip (Gluten free & Soy free - Naturally sweetened)

This cooling parfait contains layers of thick and luxurious pumpkin pie smoothie, fluffy coconut cream, and crunchy granola. Cinnamon stick optional! This decadent breakfast/dessert/snack is loaded with vitamin A, iron, and fibre!

Naturally Sweetened Holiday Truffles in 3 Flavours: Gingerbread Crunch, Pecan Pie, and Chocolate Peppermint Patty (Gluten free & Soy free - Naturally sweetened)

Nearly-raw truffles in 3 delicious holiday inspired flavours: Gingerbread Crunch, Pecan Pie, & Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patty. Naturally sweetened, gluten free, and soy free!

Rustic Vegan Oat Crisp Pumpkin Pie

A decadent veganized version of classic pumpkin pie served with luxurious coconut whipped cream!

Alright, well that wraps up our recipes for the 2014 holiday season! It's been a lovely year for I Love Vegan. We've thoroughly enjoyed getting back into blogging full-force and we can't wait to show you what we've got planned for 2015. Thank you very very much for your support, it meansso much to us. We can't blog without you guys!

We hope you enjoy the holiday season with lots of good food, good company, and perhaps a four-legged friend or two! (Our four-legged friend joins us January 2nd 😀 😀 )

Things will be pretty quiet around here going into the New Year. I might have to pop in for a quick post to share my favourite smoothie as of late. After all those delicious holiday eats I think we'll all be up for a good smoothie recipe! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!