20+ Homemade Candy Recipes (2024)

byArman Liew
updated on Nov 19, 2023
This complete list of over 20 candy recipes will convince you just how easy it is to make your favorite candies from the comfort of your kitchen. Each one is easy to make and comes together with wholesome ingredients.
We eat a lot of candy in my house, so any chance we get to make our own version of our favorite candies, I’m all for it. Not only is it better for my wallet, but it’s better for my waistline.
Now, I’ve developed plenty of dessert recipes, but not all of them qualify as “candy.” So, to make sense of all the sweet recipes I’ve come up with, I made a roundup of my (and your) favorite candy recipes.
Table of Contents
- Why make homemade candy
- Chocolate candy
- Copycat candy bars
- Fruity candy
- 20+ Candy Recipes (Recipe Card)
Why make homemade candy
- Easier to enjoy in moderation. Just like any time of home cooking, making your own candy from scratch encourages you to be more thoughtful and savor each bite.
- Healthier. Most store-bought candies have high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, and other unnecessary ingredients. Making your own candy means you have the final say over your ingredients.
- It’s fun! Who doesn’t enjoy making candy? Most of these recipes come together with just a few simple steps so you can get the whole family involved.
Chocolate candy
Chocolate is my go-to candy of choice, so any chance I get to make my own, I’m all about it! Especially when it’s this easy. Each of these recipes is full of chocolate flavor, and most double as being no-bake and lower carb.
- English toffee– You don’t need to wait for the holidays to enjoy this crispy, sweet, chocolatey treat. Made with 4 ingredients and paleo, gluten-free, vegan, and keto-approved!
- Coconut clusters– Refreshing 2-ingredient coconut clusters made with no added sugar and ready in 5 minutes.
- Peppermint bark– If you’ve ever had the bark from William Sonoma, you’re going to love this easy no-bake version.
- White chocolate peanut butter cups– Satisfy the white chocolate lover in your life with these easy no-bake white chocolate cups, plus endless flavor combinations.
- Chocolate coconut cups– Rich dark chocolate with a creamy coconut filling. You won’t be able to stop with one!
Copycat candy bars
I’ve been making my own homemade candy bars for years, ever since I learned just how easy it is. I started off with Twix, and now as you can see, I’m hooked!
- Kit Kat bars– These are seriously addictive and taste even better than traditional Kit Kats.
- Healthy Snickers– Layers of chewy nougat with melted caramel and chopped nuts, all covered in melted chocolate.
- Reese’s hearts– Loaded with peanut butter and ready in 5 minutes, these vegan chocolate peanut butter hearts taste exactly like Reese’s. Paleo and nut-free options included.
- Crunch bars– This easy no-bake version of classic crunch bars pulls triple duty as dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan.
- Peppermint Patties– Just 5 minutes and 3 ingredients are all you’ll need to make these refreshingly minty chocolate bites. They’re seriously addictive.
- Creme eggs– If you wait all year for Easter just to get your hands on Cadbury creme eggs, consider this your lucky day.
- Junior Mints– You won’t find any corn syrup, modified food starch, or artificial flavors in these bad boys. Just refreshing mint candies covered in melted dark chocolate.
- Butterfinger bites– Turn your favorite peanut butter candy bars into no-bake bites, ready in minutes with just a handful of ingredients.
- Almond Roca– I grew up eating Almond Rocas over the holidays, and when I found out just how simple they are, I was all too eager to create a copycat recipe.
- Ferrero Rocher– Combine your love of chocolate and hazelnuts with these addictive bites. They’re crunchy on the outside, fudgy on the inside, and guaranteed to be a hit.
Fruity candy
Fruity candies are great for sharing since they’re light, refreshing, and often full of nostalgic flavors. Plus, they adhere to a variety of diets, so you never have to worry about bringing them to a big get-together.
- Turkish delight– Delicate rosewater-infused gummies covered in powdered sugar. These Turkish delights are almost as fun to make as they are to eat.
- Tanghulu– Inspired by my childhood travels through China, these irresistible fruit candies are simple yet elegant and truly delicious.
- Candy grapes– Embrace the viral TikTok trend with these sweet and sour sugar-coated grapes. A healthy treat adults and kids alike will love.
- Low-calorie candy– These creative little gummy candies are fun to make and endlessly customizable.
- Gummies– Once you learn how easy it is to make those classic gummy bears (without the sugar), you’ll probably become obsessed. I know I did!
20+ Candy Recipes
This complete list of over 20 candy recipes will convince you just how easy it is to make your favorite candies from the comfort of your kitchen. This simple peanut butter fudge is a great one to start!
Servings: 24 servings
Prep: 1 minute min
Cook: 1 minute min
Total: 2 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
- 3/4 cup peanut butter
- 1 cup chocolate chips optional
Instructions
Line a 24-count mini muffin tin with muffin liners.
In a microwave-safe bowl, add the white chocolate chips and peanut butter and microwave in 20-second spurts until the white chocolate melts. Whisk together.
Evenly distribute the fudge mixture amongst the muffin liners. Place in the freezer.
Add the chocolate chips to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 20-second increments until melted. Drizzle over the top of each muffin liner and freeze for another 10 minutes.
Nutrition
Serving: 1servingCalories: 146kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 3gFat: 9gSodium: 50mgPotassium: 78mgFiber: 1gSugar: 12gVitamin A: 20IUVitamin C: 0.1mgCalcium: 35mgIron: 0.3mgNET CARBS: 13g
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Author: Arman Liew
