Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak Recipe ( With Mushroom Gravy) - Chefjar (2024)

This juicy Bobby Flay Salisbury steak is an American comfort food staple that’s easy to make from scratch. Juicy beef patties are smothered in a flavorful mushroom gravy. Perfect inexpensive dinner that the whole family will enjoy!
Serve it with garlic butter Mashed Potatoes or Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuits. Yum!!
Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak
American celebrity chef, Bobby Flay is known for his Southwestern dishes like fried chicken, burgers, chicken wings and his Salisbury steak.
This Bobby Flay’s steak with a twist will satisfy even the pickiest eaters. Easy to make, flavorful and so delicious!
Why is it called Salisbury steak
Dr. James Salisbury, an American physician who promoted meat-centered diet, invented Salisbury steak to tackle illness among war troops in 1888.
He strongly believed that a diet rich in lean beefsteak and coffee was the right cure. And he recommended to eat Salisbury steak three times a day to see a positive effect on health.
The dish is made with ground beef shaped into oval patties and a flavorful gravy.
Salisbury Steak vs Hamburger Steak
- Hamburger steak usually contains only ground meat, salt and pepper. It is commonly served with a bun or bread.
- Salisbury steak has more fillers like breadcrumbs, onion and eggs (as a binder). You can serve it with mashed potatoes or a side of veggies to make a meal.
What are the Ingredients in Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak
- Ground Beef: This is the key ingredient in Salisbury steak. We recommend to use 80-90% lean beef, it is full of flavor and not too greasy.
- Onion and garlic: We like to sauté onion and garlic before adding to meat for a milder texture. You can skip this step.
- Panko breadcrumbs: We highly recommend to use panko breadcrumbs as they don’t make steaks dry. If you can’t get them or don’t have on hand, use regular bread crumbs.
- Egg: It helps to bind the ground beef and other ingredients together. It also adds moisture and can help keep the Salisbury steaks tender.
- Tomato sauce: We prefer to use marinara sauce instead of milk. It adds not only flavor but also moisture.
- Mustard: Yellow mustard works best.
- Worcestershire sauce: It helps to tenderize the meat, because it contains vinegar and adds amazing savory flavors.
- Dried oregano: It has a slightly bitter and pungent taste, which complements the savory flavor of the beef.
- Salt and pepper
How to make Bobby Flay Salisbury steak
- Sauté onion and garlic; allow to cool down for 2-3 minutes. This is an optional step, but sautéing gives a subtle texture. If your kids are picky eaters, we recommend to do it.
- Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Make sure not to over mix the mixture because the steaks will be tough. Form 4-5 patties.
- Sear the steaks in batches over medium heat, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate. Keep aside.
- Make the gravy. Sauté onion in the same skillet for 5 minutes or until nicely browned. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until golden brown.
- Return the steaks back to the skillet. Pour the beef stock and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low medium and cook for 15 minutes.
- Mix corn-starch with water or beef stock. Add into the skillet and cook further for 5 minutes or until the gravy thickens. Adjust the salt and pepper to your liking. The steaks are done when the internal temperature is 160°F (71°C).
How to Thicken the Gravy
The easiest way to thicken the gravy is to add corn-starch. The recipe calls for 3 tablespoons of corn starch + ¼ cup water. We like to use extra beef stock instead of water as it doesn’t change the flavor of the gravy.
Another great option is to use roux (butter+flour). Sauté mushrooms and onion. Then, add 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet add 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour and whisk continuously until combined. Add the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Return the beef patties back to the skillet, cover and cook for 15 minutes.
How to make it ahead
You can shape the beef mixture into the patties and refrigerate overnight. Alternatively you can freeze them in a freezer bag for 3-4 months. Thaw them in the fridge overnight before cooking.
How to Store
If you are lucky to have leftovers, put in an airtight container and refrigerate for 3-4 days or freeze for 3-4 months.
Salisbury Steak Sides
- Mashed Potatoes: Garlic butter mashed potatoes are our go-to side for Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy.
- Roasted veggies: Another great option is to serve it with Roasted Asparagus or Roasted Cauliflower for a lighter meal.
- Jasmine Rice: While you are making Salisbury steak, throw some rice in a rice cooker or instant pot. You will get a fluffy bowl of rice in less than 5 minutes.
- Salad: Try it with Quinoa Salad with Feta Cheese or Fattoush Salad with crunchy pita bread chips. Yummy!
Bobby Flay Salisbury Steak
5 from 7 reviews
- Author: chefjar
- Total Time: 55 minutes
- Yield: 4
Description
This juicy Bobby Flay Salisbury steak is an American comfort food staple that’s easy to make from scratch. Juicy beef patties are smothered in a flavorful mushroom gravy.
Ingredients
Salisbury Steak
- Vegetable oil- 4 tablespoons, divided
- Onion ( finely diced)-1
- Garlic cloves (minced)-2
- Ground beef (80 % lean)- 1 lb (500 g)
- Panko breadcrumbs-⅓ cup
- Large egg- 1
- Tomato sauce (marinara)-⅓ cup
- Yellow mustard-1 teaspoon
- Worcestershire sauce-1 teaspoon
- Dried oregano-1 teaspoon
- Ground black pepper-¼ teaspoon
- Salt - to taste
Gravy
- Vegetable oil-1 tablespoon
- Onion (sliced)-1
- White button mushrooms (sliced)-9 oz (250 g)
- Low sodium beef broth-2 ½ cup
- Onion powder-1 teaspoon
- Garlic powder -½ teaspoon
- Worcestershire sauce-1 ½ teaspoon
- Cornstarch- 3 tablespoons +¼ cup water (or beef stock)
- Salt and pepper- as needed
Instructions
Salisbury steaks
- Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and saute until translucent, about 4 minutes. Then, add the garlic and cook further until fragrant, about 40 -60 seconds. Allow to cool down for 1-2 minutes.
- In a large bowl mix together the cooked onion, beef, Panko breadcrumbs, egg, tomato sauce, yellow mustard, Worcestershire sauce, dried oregano, pepper and salt. Mix with your hands JUST until combined. Don't overmix otherwise the steaks will be tough.
- Form 4-5 oval steaks.
- Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the same skillet. Brown the steaks in batches, about for 2 minutes ( 1 minute per side). Transfer to a plate. The steaks won't be cooked yet.
Mushroom Gravy
- In the same skillet heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Saute onion until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook further until golden.
- Return the steaks back to the skillet, pour the beef broth; season with onion powder, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and salt. Bring to a boil, cover and cook for 15 minutes.
- Combine cornstarch with water. Gradually add the mixture into the skillet. Cook for 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens slightly. The steaks are done, when the internal temperature reaches 160 F (71 C).
- Serve with mashed potatoes. Enjoy!
- Prep Time: 15 min
- Cook Time: 40 min
- Category: Beef recipes
- Cuisine: American
Nutrition
- Calories: 358kcal
- Sugar: 5g
- Sodium: 1440mg
- Fat: 17g
- Saturated Fat: 6g
- Carbohydrates: 17g
- Fiber: 2g
- Protein: 32g
- Cholesterol: 120mg
Beef recipes
More Beef Recipes
- Beef and Onion Stir Fry
- Taco Spaghetti
- Panda Express Broccoli Beef
- Mexican Taco Meatloaf
Reader Interactions
Comments
Katherine says
Wow! This recipe is next level!My kids don’t like ground beef but they gobbled this up! Definitely a keeper !
Reply
chefjar says
Thank you Katherine!
Reply
Delores Bassett says
Your food is so awesome 👌. Thank u. I wish I could come eat your southern. Sea food.
Reply
chefjar says
Thank you for your kind words, Delores!)))) Have a great day!
Reply
Cheryl says
This is the best Salisbury steak meal I've had for quite a while it turned out great. I will be making this recipe all the time
Reply
chefjar says
Hey, Cheryl! I'm so glad to hear that this Salisbury steak turned out great and that you enjoyed it. It's always satisfying to hear that someone loves a recipe and plans to make it again. Thank you so much for making it!
Reply
Vicki says
Fixed this for the family and they all enjoyed it a lot. Thank you for sharing!
Reply
chefjar says
YAY!!!! I'm so happy you enjoyed it, Vicki!!
Reply
Sharon White says
This recipe would have been great if my husband had gotten our usual 80-85 percent ground beef. He bought 93 percent instead and the steaks were very dry. I guess in addition to telling him I need to write the percentage on the list I gave him.
Loved the flavor and the gravy!
Reply
chefjar says
Hey Sharon! I'm glad you enjoyed the flavor and the gravy of the recipe! It's always helpful to communicate the specific details, like the percentage of ground beef, when sharing the shopping list. That way, you can ensure the desired texture and juiciness in your dish. Thank you for the feedback, and I hope your next batch turns out even better!
Reply
Kathy says
This gravy is DELISH! I tripled this for family dinner and it is YUMMY!
Reply
chefjar says
Hey Kathy! It's fantastic to hear that the gravy turned out delicious and was a hit at your family dinner!Thanks for sharing your experience!
Reply
Karen says
OMG…made this exactly as written..it was so wonderful, hubby and I devoured it…the steak was so tender and cooked perfectly…can’t wait to make this again and again…I served it with a salad, but now I know to make either mashed potatoes or broad noodles to have with it next time ( which will be soon )….
Reply
chefjar says
Hey Karen! Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback! I'm glad to hear that both you and your husband enjoyed this Salisbury Steak and that it turned out perfectly tender. The idea of accompanying it with mashed potatoes or broad noodles next time sounds absolutely delicious.
Reply
Kristi Lefebvre says
This Salisbury steak recipe is fabulous. I did use 93/7 ground beef and just upped the marinara amount a bit. Very moist. I served mine over rice this time and it was also delicious. My Dad’s favorite meal. Thank you
Reply
chefjar says
Hi Kristi! I'm so glad to hear that the Salisbury steak recipe was a hit, especially with your adaptations! Serving it over rice is a delicious twist too. Thank you for trying the recipe and sharing your experience!
Reply
Raney Cooper says
Any idea why when following the recipe exactly the steaks might crumble as they’re browning?
Reply
chefjar says
Hi Raney! A few factors could be at play:
Overmixing: Mixing the ingredients too much can break down the proteins too much, leading to a crumbly texture. Mix just until the ingredients are combined.
Heat Level: Cooking at too high of a heat can cause the outside to cook too quickly before the inside has a chance to bind together, leading to crumbling. Try browning the steaks over a medium heat for a more even cook.
Flipping Too Soon: Give the steaks enough time to form a crust on the bottom before flipping them. This crust helps hold the steak together. If you try to flip them too soon, they may not have set and can fall apart.
Reply
Leave a Reply
