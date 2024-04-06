20+ Best Broth-Based Soup Recipes (2024)

To me, there is nothing more soul-warming than a Bowl of Brothy Soup on cold winter nights- especially when feeling under the weather. So very healing! Not only are these broth-based soups comforting and nourishing, they are also very healing and hydrating to the body. Many vegan options! Love soup? Check out our25 Cozy Vegetarian Soup Recipes

Here are our 20 BestBroth-Based Soup Recipes to nourish, comfort and heal. Many contain powerful immune-boosting ingredients like garlic, onion, ginger, turmeric, herbs, and citrus, with a good selection of vegan and keto options (be sure to click to the recipe notes for adaptations). Many are made with chicken broth or vegetable Broth.

I hope these broth-based soups help bring you a little warmth, comfort and healing this fall and winter season! Please let me know your favorites in the comments below!

FEEL BETTER CHICKEN SOUP

Feel Better Chicken Soup with Lemon and Ginger will warm you to your bones! The deeply flavorful chicken broth is the perfect base for your own creations- add noodles, rice, pasta, quinoa, or even beans. Or keep it keto and low-carb!Can also be made in an Instant Pot or Slow cooker!

Feel Better Chicken Soup | 60-sec video

A 20-MinuteMiso Soup Recipewith leeks, shiitake mushrooms, wilted greens, and tofu makes for a fast and easy weeknight dinner. Full of flavor and nutrients it is highly nourishing while remaining light and lean. Vegan and GF adaptable.

Pasta Fagioli

A hearty and adaptable recipe for Pasta Fagioli, a traditional Italian soup stocked with beans, meat and pasta in a flavorful herby tomato broth. A perfect one-bowl meal!

Chicken Noodle Soup

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup is easy to make and the ultimate comfort food full of immune-boosting properties. Healthy, satisfying and comes together in less than an hour!

VEGAN RAMEN

Vegan Ramen with Miso Shiitake Broth- an easy healthy ramen with mushrooms, tofu, Bok Choy and scallions. Plus a simple tip to making this “creamy”.

TAco Soup

Taco soup is a hardy, flavorful, and versatile one-pot dish packed with healthy ingredients, perfect for a comforting and satisfying meal. Vegetarian adaptable and gluten-free.

MIDDLE EASTERN LENTIL SOUP

This Make Life Simple, Lentil Soup can be made on the stove-top or in an Instant Pot. Vegan, gluten-free and infused with Middle Eastern Spices, this brothy version is great for dunking toasted pita.

The BEST Chicken TORTILLA SOUP

This Chicken Tortilla Soup is so cozy and warming! Delicious and healthy, loaded with chicken and veggies, this Mexican-style broth-based soup will warm you to your bones!

15-MINUTE WONTON SOUP

15 Minute Wonton Soup with Lemon Ginger Broth-loaded up with healthy vibrant greens – a fast and easy weeknight dinner!

MORROCAN CHICKEN LENTIL SOUP WITH SAFFRON

A richly spiced Moroccan-inspired soup, full of flavor, nutrients and soul-warming color. Saffron, dried apricotsand preserved lemon give this brothy Chicken Lentil Soup its depth. Easy to throw together, perfect for weeknight dinners.

Farmers Market Vegetable Soup

Farmers Market Vegetable Soup- a simple healthy vegetable soup that is easy to make and loaded with healthy nutrients- a great way to use up all those farmers market veggies- carrots, cauliflower, green beans, bell pepper, corn, zucchini, or potatoes. Great for Sunday meal prep! Can be made in an Instant Pot!

TOM KHA Soup

An authentic recipe for Thai Coconut Soup with chicken, shrimp or tofu, that can be made in an instant pot or on the stovetop. This rich, coconut broth-based soup is infused with fragrant kefir lime leaves, and is gluten-free and vegan adaptable!

BROTHY TORTELLINI SOUP WITH SPINACH, BASIL AND WHITE BEANS

Brothy Tortellini soup with Spinach, Basil & White beans- a mouthwatering vegetarian soup that can be made in 25 minutes!

SPICY MISO RAMEN

Spicy Miso Ramen with your choice of Roasted Chili Salmon or Tofu, with bok choy, mushrooms and scallions. Vegan and Paleo adaptable- swap out zucchini noodles or kelp noodles to keep carbs low. If you cook one thing this week, let it be this!

Hot and Sour Cabbage Soup

A fast and easy recipe recipe for Hot and Sour Cabbage Soup with ginger, scallions and your choice of ground meat (or sub plant-based ground meat). Vegan-Adaptable.

Instant PotRosemary Chicken and White Bean Soup, made with chicken broth, dried white beans and fresh herbs – a hearty, andincrediblydelicious soup that is fast, convenient and affordable!

PERUVIAN MINESTRONE SOUP

This Peruvian Minestrone Soup is made with a fragrant basil-infused beef bone broth. Deliciously addicting, thisauthentic Peruvian recipe is from my Peruvianfriend, Sara! Gluten-free adaptable!

CHICKEN, ARTICHOKE AND WILD RICE SOUP

a light, healthy and brothy soup with vegetables, rice and artichoke hearts with only 15 minutes of hands-on time! A quick and easy dinner recipe! Keto friendly!

SPICY KIMCHI SOUP WITH SHIITAKES, TOFU AND KALE

A simple easy recipe for Kimchi Soup- this version is vegan, made with shiitake mushrooms, silken tofu and kale. Serve over rice or noodles! Delicious Korean flavor!

THAI CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

A steaming bowl of Thai Chicken Noodle Soup infused with lemongrass and ginger. A healthy, low fat, broth-based soup that is full of amazing Thai flavors!

Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup with Dill

Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup with Dill- a simple easy recipe that can be made with leftover chicken. Healthy, tangy and bright!

MEXICAN NOODLE SOUP

Flavorful, EASY Mexican Noodle Soup with your choice of chicken or chickpeas, cilantro, avocado and lime. A simple, one-pot meal, that can be made in under 30 minutes! Vegan and GF adaptable! Delicious and Healthy!

Asian Chicken Meatball SOUP

This Chicken Meatball Soup is full of flavor and easy to make. Loaded with bok choy, simply drop the delicious raw chicken meatballs into the simmering chicken broth and dinner is ready!

MAYLAYSIAN LAKSA SOUP

Mmmmmmmm Laksa Soup! A flavorful, Malaysian-style curry broth – theflavorful base for rice noodles andyour choice of chicken or shrimp. Serve with fresh bean sprouts, cilantro, lime and cilantro. Spicy, flavorful and one of my personal favorites!

CHICKEN POZOLE

A simple delicious recipe for Chicken Pozole with hominy in a flavorful chili-infused broth that can be made in an Instant Pot or on the stovetop. A healthy, delicious, Mexican-inspired brothy soup recipe that can be made in 30 minutes! Gluten-free!

PERUVIAN SEAFOOD STEW with CILANTRO BROTH

A delicious recipe for Peruvian Fish Stew with fragrant Cilantro Broth, with potatoes and carrots. A healthy, deliciousbroth-based soup that is flavorful and easy… and can be made in 35 minutes!

VIETNAMESE HOT AND SOUR TAMARIND SOUP

Vietnamese Hot and Sour Soup with Tofu, Tamarind and Tomato (aka Canh Chua)- flavorful, broth-based soup that is warming and healing- this version is vegan and gluten-free!

Salmon Sinigang (Filipino Sour Soup)

How to make Salmon Sinigang! This Filipino Sour Soup is made with salmon (or tofu) ,veggies and the most flavorful umami tamarind broth.

BROTHY LEEK, LAMB AND CABBAGE SOUP

Brothy Leek, Lamb and Cabbage Soup with White beans– a delicious and healthy, soul-warming soup that can be made in an Instant Pot!

Brothy CHICKPEA SOUP WITH lemon, FENNEL AND SUMAC

Brothy Chickpea Soup with Fennel & Sumac with flavorful Zhoug. A healthy vegan soup, bursting with Middle Eastern flavor!

MISO SESAME SOBA NOODLE SOUP

Sesame Soba Noodle Soup with Shiitake mushrooms, snow peas and tofu. A heartydelicious miso-based broth full of healthy veggies and nutrients. Vegan and GF adaptable!

LEMONGRASS COCONUT BROTH WITH COD AND SPINACH

Poached Cod in Lemongrass Coconut Broth over Baby Spinach …a fragrant, low-carb, low-calorie,broth-based soup can be made in under 30 minutes.

Vegan Smoky Tomato Broth- a healing detoxing pot of soup- with beans, vegan “meatballs”, spinach, pasta. This broth-based soup is nutritious, adaptable and cleansing. Vegan, Gluten-Free.

SIMPLE AUTHENTIC CIOPPINO

( Italian Fish Stew) –A simple authentic Cioppino Recipe that is easy to make and full of flavor. Fresh fish and seafood are bathed in a light and fragrant tomato, fennel and white wine broth. Serve with crusty bread to mop up all the juices. Paleo friendly!

GREEN CURRY NOODLE SOUP

This glowing bowl of Thai Green Curry Noodle Soup is infused with lemongrass, chilis, galangal and basil. Vibrantbroccoliniand tofu (or chicken) simmer gently in the broth before it’s ladled over rice noodles, then topped with crunchy bean sprouts, scallions, basil and lime wedges. This simple, bone-warming soup is a feast for the senses!

Brothy BEET AND LENTIL SOUP

Detox Lentil and Beet Broth Soup …packed full of antioxidants, this vegan broth-based soup aids the liver in detoxing and cleansing our bodies. Vegan, GF.

LIGHTNING-SPEED PHOTON SOUP

Lightning Speed Photon Soup- a cross between Vietnamese Pho and Wonton soup that can be made in 15 minutes flat! This broth-based soup is nourishing, healthy and warming.

KALE, CHICKEN AND CHICKPEA SOUP

An unbelievably delicious recipe for brothy Chicken, Kale and Chickpea Soup topped with toasty Rosemary Croutons, healing and comforting!

Turkey MinestronE soup

Turkey Minestrone Soup- a cozy soup to make the day after Thanksgiving using leftover turkey and simple pantry ingredients.

ARABIC MEATBALL SOUP WITH SPINACH, MINT, TURMERIC AND LIME

This Paleo, Arabic Meatball Soup with Spinach, Mint and Lime – has the most delicious broth ever! Make with this with ground turkey, lamb, beef or chicken. (Lamb is especially nice.)

TUMERIC DETOX BROTH

And lastly, the most popular recipe on the blog to date -Turmeric Broth Detox Soup! A fragrant, healing broth-based soup infused with fresh turmeric, that can be used as a “base” for your favorite additions. Add chickpeas, noodles, chicken, rice, greens, whole grains, beans – anything goes here!

Hope these cozy Broth Based Soups bring you comfort and healing. If you have a favorite, please let us know below, and make sure to share! It is always appreciated!

What to serve with Brothy Soup

Vegan Cornbread Muffins

Homemade Sourdough Croutons

Savory Leek Bread

Cheddar Scones with Caramelized Onions

Sourdough Biscuits

Classic Homemade Cornbread

Zucchini Cornbread

Thanks… and feel better friends!

xo

Sylvia

