Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe (2024)

Chicken Tortilla Soup is the perfect easy weeknight dinner. Full of shredded chicken, corn, beans, and homemade tortilla strips, this soup is a meal in itself. It’s comforting, hearty, and filling.

What’s even better? Just like our Taco Soup and Beef Chili, this Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe comes together in one pot.

Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup:

Chicken tortilla soup is like a taco in soup form. Its rich tomato and chicken broth pairs perfectly with chunky veggies, shredded chicken, beans and sweet corn.

You can sprinkle some tortilla strips right on top with a healthy handful of cheese, or pair the dish with soft Dinner Rolls.

Tips For Tortilla Soup:

  • Use Leftover Chicken. Have a rotisserie chicken hanging out in your fridge? What about some leftover chicken breasts you don’t know what to do with? You can always use leftover chicken to make a fresh batch of Chicken Tortilla Soup.
  • Bone Broth Makes All The Difference. Use low-sodium bone broth or easily make your own chicken broth.
  • Adjust The Spice. Do you like it spicy? Add some extra jalapeños into the mix.
  • Save Time With Canned Corn And Beans. Speed up the cooking time by using canned corn and beans.
  • Cut Avocado Right Before Serving. To keep your avocado from browning, cut it right before you serve the soup
  • Season To Taste. Depending on the tomatoes and broth you use, you may need to adjust the salt to taste at the end.
To Make Crispy Tortilla Strips:

  • Pan Frying: Preheat a pan with 1/4 cup oil over medium-high heat. Cut 8 (6″) corn tortillas into thin strips and fry them in a couple of batches, adding more oil as needed. Remove from the pot and let drain on a paper-towel-lined plate.
  • To Bake: Toss tortilla strips in a bowl with 2 Tbsp oil until well coated. Bake on a cookie sheet in a single layer at 350˚F for 15 minutes.
How To Make Chicken Tortilla Soup:

  1. Place a soup pot or dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add 1 Tbsp oil and sautee chopped onion, garlic, and jalapeno until tender.
  2. Add chicken breasts and remaining soup ingredients to the pot. Bring to a boil then simmer for 25 minutes.
  3. Remove the chicken to a bowl and shred it with 2 forks. Return chicken to the pot and simmer 5 minutes then add lime juice.
  4. Serve the soup with homemade tortilla strips, chopped avocado, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges.
Make-Ahead Tip: the broth gets more and more flavorful the longer it marinates in itself. Can you say delicious leftovers? Make a big batch of tortilla soup and eat it for lunch throughout the week.

Serving Chicken Tortilla Soup:

The only thing that makes Chicken Tortilla Soup taste even better are the toppings. These are our favorites:

  • Sour cream
  • Homemade tortilla strips
  • Shredded cheddar cheese
  • Cilantro
  • Avocado
  • Lime wedges
  • Jalapeno, sliced or diced
Storing Leftover Soup:

  • Refrigerator: Store your leftover soup without toppings in an airtight container in the fridge. It should stay fresh for 3-4 days.
  • Freezer: You can also freeze your soup in an airtight container for up to two months. When you are ready to eat it, allow it to thaw in the fridge overnight. Reheat soup by bringing it to a boil in a saucepan.
4.99 from 1699 votes

Author: Natalya Drozhzhin

Chicken Tortilla Soup is the perfect, cold weather weeknight dinner. What’s even better? It comes together in one pot.

Prep Time: 15 minutes mins

Cook Time: 30 minutes mins

Total Time: 45 minutes mins

Ingredients

Servings: 6 servings

Chicken Tortilla Soup

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 jalapeno pepper , seeded and diced
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 lb chicken breasts, (2 medium)
  • 20 oz can crushed tomatoes
  • 32 oz chicken broth
  • 14 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 14 oz can corn, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped, divided (reserve 1/4 of it for garnish)
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 tsp salt, or to taste

Homemade Tortilla Strips

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 8 corn tortillas , (6" tortillas)

Toppings

  • 1 large avocado, diced
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges, to serve

Instructions

Tortilla Strips:

  • Preheat a pan with 1/4 cup oil over medium-high heat. Cut tortillas into thin strips and fry them in batches in the hot oil until crisp. Remove from the pan and allow them to drain on a paper towel. Repeat with remaining tortilla strips, adding more oil as needed then set aside.

Chicken Tortilla Soup:

  • Preheat a pot with oil over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion, garlic and chopped jalapeño and sauté until veggies soften.

  • Add whole chicken breasts, corn, beans, chilli powder, cumin, crushed tomatoes, salt, ¼ cup of cilantro and chicken broth. Bring to a boil and let simmer for at least 25 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from the pot and shred it using 2 forks. Add shredded chicken back to the soup and simmer another 5 minutes then add lime juice.

  • Serve the soup with some tortilla strips, pieces of avocado, fresh cilantro and lime wedges.

Nutrition Per Serving

540kcal Calories62g Carbs32g Protein22g Fat3g Saturated Fat48mg Cholesterol673mg Sodium1368mg Potassium15g Fiber9g Sugar663IU Vitamin A28mg Vitamin C111mg Calcium5mg Iron

Nutrition Facts

Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

540

% Daily Value*

Fat

22

g

34

%

Saturated Fat

3

g

19

%

Cholesterol

48

mg

16

%

Sodium

673

mg

29

%

Carbohydrates

62

g

21

%

Fiber

15

g

63

%

Sugar

9

g

10

%

Protein

32

g

64

%

Vitamin A

663

IU

13

%

Vitamin C

28

mg

34

%

Calcium

111

mg

11

%

Iron

5

mg

28

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Course: Soup

Cuisine: Mexican

Keyword: Chicken Tortilla Soup, tortilla soup

Skill Level: Easy

Cost to Make: $

Calories: 540

Natalya Drozhzhin

Natalya is a food blogger who founded Momsdish.com to make cooking easier. Growing up on a farm in Ukraine, Natalya was inspired by the amazing dishes that were prepared using simple ingredients. Natalya is most notably known for making cooking approachable for any person.

FAQs

What does Chicken Tortilla Soup contain? ›

Chicken tortilla soup is a Mexican-inspired soup that has a tomato and chicken broth base. It is spiced with chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, oregano, and has a little kick from the jalapeño. It also has hearty ingredients like beans, corn, and of course the shredded chicken.

What is in Chick Fil A tortilla soup? ›

The Chicken Tortilla Soup is a hearty, seasonal Chick-fil-A® favorite that features shredded chicken breast and beans in a creamy base with a blend of vegetables and spices, served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips.

What goes good with Chicken Tortilla Soup? ›

Chicken and tortilla soup goes well with corn tortillas, a simple side salad made from lettuce tomatoes and avocadoes. This soup is hearty enough to be a meal. If you are looking for a drink to match perhaps a glass of tamarind juice. Perhaps you can add a glass of California's sauvignon blanc to the experience.

How do you thicken tortilla soup broth? ›

Yes, you can use flour to thicken chicken tortilla soup. To do so, create a slurry by combining equal parts flour and cold water. Whisk the slurry into the soup gradually, allowing it to simmer for a few minutes until the desired thickness is achieved.

What are the white things in chicken soup? ›

The white stuff coming out of chicken as it cooks is simply extra protein that dissolves in water and is forced out of the meat by heat. Food scientist Topher McNeil, PhD, explains, “The [chicken] muscles themselves actually contract and squeeze out the liquid that's in between muscle cells.”

What is a fun fact about tortilla soup? ›

Although the exact origin of tortilla soup is unknown, it is known that it comes from the Mexico City area in Mexico. Traditional tortilla soup is made with chicken broth combined with roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic, chiles and tortillas, cut into strips and fried.

What type of beans are in Chick-fil-A tortilla soup? ›

Shredded chicken breast with navy and black beans in a white creamy soup base with a perfect blend of vegetables and spicy heat. Topped off with seasoned corn tortilla strips.

What is the healthiest soup at Chick-fil-A? ›

If you're trying to choose the healthiest soup at Chick-fil-A, the Chicken Noodle is by far the way to go. A side of Chicken Noodle Soup has 120 calories. Make it your entrée with a bowl and you'll jump to 230 calories. A bowl of Chicken Tortilla has nearly three times as many calories.

Is there milk in Chick-fil-A tortilla soup? ›

According to the Chick Fil A website, their chicken tortilla soup is NOT gluten-free or dairy free. However, this copycat recipe is gluten-free and dairy free! Is Chick Fil A tortilla soup keto-friendly?

What country is chicken tortilla soup from? ›

Although the exact origin of tortilla soup is unknown, it is known that it comes from the Mexico City area in Mexico. Traditional tortilla soup is made with chicken broth combined with roasted tomatoes, onion, garlic, chiles and tortillas, cut into strips and fried.

What do Mexicans eat with tortillas? ›

Many Mexican dishes are based in corn and tortilla such as tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, sopa de tortilla, etc.

What is the significance of tortilla soup? ›

Contrary to Pozole, Tortilla Soup is not a celebratory but an everyday soup. According to some archeologists, the soup dates back to the prehispanic days. The story goes that it was first invented in the state of Tlaxcala, which in the Náhuatl means the place of tortilla abundance.

How long does tortilla soup last in the fridge? ›

Storage Instructions

This easy tortilla soup will keep airtight in the fridge for 5 to 7 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months. Extra tortilla strips will keep in airtight at room temp for up to 5 days.

How do you make soup creamier and thicker? ›

6 ways to thicken soup:
  1. Blend all or part of it. If you've made a broth with chunks of vegetable in it, such as minestrone soup, then pour the soup through a sieve. ...
  2. Add cream or yogurt. ...
  3. Add flour or cornflour. ...
  4. Use a butter and flour paste. ...
  5. Blend in bread. ...
  6. Add lentils or rice.

Does chicken tortilla soup contain gluten? ›

Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe

It's loaded with veggies and protein, plus it's naturally gluten free and dairy free!

What is sopa de tortilla made of? ›

Sopa de tortilla is a Mexican soup featuring corn tortilla strips served in a chicken broth seasoned with tomatoes and pasilla chiles. It's garnished with avocado, Mexican cheese, and crema.

What is chicken soup made from? ›

Chicken soup is a soup made from chicken, simmered in water, usually with various other ingredients. The classic chicken soup consists of a clear chicken broth, often with pieces of chicken or vegetables; common additions are pasta, noodles, dumplings, or carrots, and grains such as rice and barley.

Does chicken tortilla soup have a lot of protein? ›

Chicken tortilla soup is a protein-rich dish, thanks to the inclusion of chicken as the main ingredient. A serving typically provides around 15-20 grams of protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair.

Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6235

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.