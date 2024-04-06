30 Healthy Soup Recipes (2024)

These Healthy Soup Recipes are perfect when you need an easy dinner! Made with chicken or vegetarian – there’s lots to choose from! Made in the instant pot, slow cooker, or on the stove– there’s a healthy soup for everyone!

The BEST Easy Healthy Soup Recipes!

There are few things I love more than a big bowl of soup. Not only are soups delicious – they’re SO easy to make. They’re perfect for loading up with veggies and protein for a filling meal.

Over the years I’ve found the perfect way to make soup and some tips for storing/serving it. I’ve shared them for you below as well as 30 of our favorite healthy soup recipes!

What Makes these Soup Recipes Healthy? Soup is one of the healthiest meals you can make! Here’s why it is so good for you: Veggie Loaded: Soups are a great way to bulk up your veggie intake

Soups are a great way to bulk up your veggie intake Hydrating: Broth is a great way to up your liquid intake

Broth is a great way to up your liquid intake High Protein: Most of the recipes listed below are high protein which is helpful for a healthy diet. We also have a post for all our High Protein Dinners !

Most of the recipes listed below are high protein which is helpful for a healthy diet. We also have a post for all our ! Filling! Soup is a great way to fill up on veggies and protein

Low Calorie Easy Soup Recipes with Chicken

Healthy Chicken Soup recipes are probably my favorite type of soup! Here are some delicious options.

Buffalo Chicken Soup is easy to make, healthy and delicious – you won’t believe it’s dairy free!

Lemon Chicken Soup is a delicious, healthy Greek dinner. Easy to make in the instant pot or crockpot. Packed with veggies and keto, paleo & whole30.

Taco Soup with Chicken is so easy to make and can be made on the stove, in the instant pot, or crockpot.

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup is hearty, delicious, and quick to make! The best cozy dinner!

Chicken Vegetable Soup is loaded with veggies and packed with protein and can be made in your crockpot, instant pot, or on your stove!

Chicken Pastina Soup is the ultimate comfort food. Loaded with anti-inflammatory turmeric and tons of veggies! Easy to make and delicious.

Healthy Paleo Chicken Soup is a delicious, Whole30, keto meal. Easily made in the instant pot or slow cooker – it's a cozy, yummy dinner everyone will love!

Chicken Stew in Slow Cooker is a cozy, healthy dinner easily made with less than 20 minutes of prep!Loaded with protein and veggies.

Pumpkin Chicken Chili is a delicious healthy chili recipe. Made with a few ingredients, Whole30 friendly & easy to make in the slow cooker or instant pot! This is a great weeknight meal, and perfect for meal prepping!

Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe you can make in yourcrockpot,instant potor on the stove! Healthy, delicious & quick!

Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Soup is total comfort food! Made in your instant pot, crockpot or on the stove – this yummy soup is paleo, whole30 and SO delicious!

Crockpot Chicken Quinoa Soup is like tacos.. in soup form! This is loaded with hearty quinoa, beans and veggies – SO good!

Chicken Corn Chowder Recipe you'll love! This Chicken Chowder is hearty, creamy and so delicious – healthy too!

Chicken Tortellini Soup Recipe anyone can make! This delicious chicken tortellini soup with spinach is hearty, cozy and so yummy!

Healthy Zuppa Toscana Soup that you'll absolutely love. Easy to make dairy free, this cozy soup is packed with flavor and so delicious! Use Italian pork or chicken sausage.

Asian Chicken Soup is a healthy asian soup recipe you'll love! Loaded with flavors from ginger, garlic, sesame & more! Make it spicy or mild!

Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup is so hearty and delicious! Add your ingredients in to your slow cooker and let your crockpot cook dinner for you!

White B ean Chicken Chili can be made in thecrockpot,instant potor on the stove for a delicious, protein packed dinner!

Chicken Wild Rice Soup is simply the best! Loaded with chicken and veggies and done in under an hour! Easy and delicious!

Red Chicken Chili Recipe is so easy to make with simple ingredients. Healthy and delicious!

Chicken Enchilada Soup is the best cozy dinner! Made with healthy ingredients in the instant pot, crockpot, or on the stove!

Healthy Soup Recipes with Turkey

Leftover Turkey Soup is a simple, healthy soup you can make in your instant pot, slow cooker or on the stove! A yummy, easy turkey soup everyone will love! This is the perfect leftover turkey recipe!

Creamy Turkey Wild Rice Soup is the best way to use Thanksgiving leftovers. An easy Turkey Wild Rice Soup recipe everyone will love!

The Best Italian Wedding Soup Recipe ! This recipe is easy to make and loaded with flavor. A delicious, cozy dinner!

Ground Turkey Chili ! Learn how to make turkey chili that's healthy & delicious in your crockpot, instant pot, or on the stove!

Whole30 Italian Wedding Soup is the perfect cozy, easy dinner. Paleo, whole30 and low carb – this soup can be made in the crockpot or on the stove! It’s gluten free, grain free and dairy free but packed with flavor and veggies!

Healthy Turkey Pot Pie Soup is a creamy, delicious, paleo & Whole30 dinner! Easily made in your instant pot, crockpot or on the stove with your leftovers. You'll love how rich and flavorful this turkey pot pie soup is while being completely dairy free!

Leftover Turkey Chili is one of the best leftover turkey recipes! Easy to make, healthy, and loaded with flavor – this is a must try! Make it in your crockpot, instant pot, or on the stove. This simple recipe is perfect for thanksgiving leftovers!

Ea sy Turkey Noodle Soup is homemade from leftover turkey, it's healthy & easy to make in theslow cooker,instant potor stove.

Best Soup Recipes with Beef

Cheeseburger Soup has keto, paleo and Whole30 friendly options. Healthy & made in the crockpot,instant potor on the stove! Naturally gluten free and no velveeta needed for this delicious soup!

Pot Roast Soup is cozy and delicious! An easy Roast Beef Soup Recipe that you can make in no time for dinner!

Cabbage Roll Soup Recipe that is hearty, filling and healthy! The best easy weeknight dinner.

Stuffed Pepper Soup is all the flavors of stuffed peppers in a soup! Loaded with veggies and can easily be made in the crockpot,instant pot,or on the stove!

Italian Meatball Soup is filled with mini meatballs, veggies, and pasta in a rich tomato broth. Easy to make and absolutely delicious!

Easy Lasagna Soup Recipe ! This lasagna soup is cheesy, delicious and done in under an hour. A healthy dinner everyone will enjoy!

Vegetable Beef Soup is a perfect easy dinner that is packed with protein and veggies! It can be made in the crockpot, Instant Pot, or on the stove.

is a perfect easy dinner that is packed with protein and veggies! It can be made in the crockpot, Instant Pot, or on the stove. Healthy Beef Barley Soup is a delicious, cozy dinner. Made with only a few ingredients in your instant pot, crockpot or stove top. This easy soup is a healthier version of an old fashioned recipe – truly the best beef barley soup!

Taco Soup has all the delicious flavors of tacos in a soup! Make it in the crock pot, instant pot or on the stove. Perfect for a quick healthy dinner!

Kielbasa Soup Recipe ! This Polish Sausage Soup is easy to make and so delicious. A hearty dinner you'll love!

Easy Crockpot Bone Broth or Instant Pot Bone Broth are the base of every great soup. Made from the scraps of a whole chicken, some veggies & spices in the slow cooker! Paleo, whole30 & budget friendly!

Beef Barley Soup is a recipe everyone will love. Made in one pot, this cozy beef and barley soup is delicious, healthy, and hearty!

Paleo Beef Pho is Whole30 compliant and completely delicious. It uses zucchini and kelp noodles to keep it gluten free, and is full of flavor!

Sausage Kale Soup is a cozy fall soup made in the slow cooker.This Paleo Sausage Kale Soup is a great make-ahead dinner recipe that only takes 15 minutes of hands-on preparation!

Whole30 Zuppa Toscana Soup is a healthier copycat version of everyone's favorite Olive Garden soup. Dairy-free, Paleo, and made with only real-food ingredients, this hearty soup is full of flavor and so simple to make.

Pumpkin Chili is healthy and quick to make in the crock pot, instant pot or on the stove!

Vegetarian Low Calorie Easy Soup Recipes

All of these healthy soup recipes are vegetarian or vegan. These cheap healthy soup recipes are SO yummy and easy to make!

Vegetarian Low Calorie Potato Soup Recipes

Easy Sweet Potato Soup that can be made in your instant pot,crock potor on the stove. Vegan, healthy, paleo, Whole30 & done in 30 minutes.

Healthy Potato Soup is total comfort food! Paleo, Whole30 + vegan, this easy creamy potato soup can be made on the stove, in the slow cooker or instant pot.

Crockpot Potato Soup is the best cozy dinner! This easy soup is hearty, healthy, and delicious! The ultimate slow cooker meal!

Instant Pot Potato Soup Recipe that is full of loaded baked potato flavor! Easy to make in the pressure cooker in under 30 minutes. Easily made dairy free, vegan, paleo and Whole30 friendly!

Potato Leek Soup is simple to make with only a few ingredients, creamy and delicious!

is simple to make with only a few ingredients, creamy and delicious! One of my other favorite non-vegitarian potato soups is this !

Vegetarian Low Calorie Vegetable Soup Recipes

Easy Minestrone Soup is the perfect cozy, healthy dinner! Vegetarian, gluten free, and vegan – it’s delicious and done in under 30 minutes!

Creamy Vegetable Soup recipe is SO easy to make! This cream of vegetable soup is rich, thick and delicious – a perfect healthy dinner!

Tuscan White Bean Soup is easy to make and delicious! This hearty soup is loaded with veggies and made in under an hour. (Vegetarian too!)

Tomato Basil Soup is SO creamy and simple to make in the instant pot, crockpot or on the stove top. Healthy, vegan & dairy free.

Homemade Vegetable Soup is delicious, easy to make, vegan & vegetarian! A hearty dinner you'll love!

Creamy Cauliflower Soup is easy to make in your crockpot, instant pot, or on the stove! This Easy soup is healthy and delicious!

Vegan Pasta Fagioli is so cozy and delicious. It's the perfect nutritious, veggie packed, vegetarian dinner. This is the best pasta fa*gioli recipe!

Healthy Broccoli Soup is a delicious, cozy meal. Easy to make in the instant pot, crockpot, or on the stove – this broccoli cheddar soup is a must make! Gluten free and easily made dairy free, this creamy soup is seriously yummy!

Best FrenchOnionSoup Recipe ! This easysoup is hearty and so delicious! Made in under an hour with a few ingredients.

Creamy Carrot Ginger Soup is so easy to make in your instant pot, crockpot or on the stove. Healthy, vegan & dairy free.

The Best Vegetarian Chili Recipe ! Easy to make, vegan, and delicious – this hearty plant based chili is loaded with beans and veggies!

! Easy to make, vegan, and delicious – this hearty plant based chili is loaded with beans and veggies! Dairy Free Cream of Mushroom Soup is made with lots of mushrooms and veggies plus a sneaky creamy ingredient, this delicious, velvety soup is perfect for a light dinner, lunch or as a starter dish. It’s gluten-free, paleo, Whole30 and vegan-friendly.

Vegetarian Low Calorie Squash Soup Recipes

Creamy Pumpkin Soup Recipe is so easy to make in your instant pot, slow cooker or on the stove! Healthy and vegan!

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup is easy to make and so delicious! Made with simple ingredients in under an hour!

Healthy Butternut Squash Soup is paleo, Whole30, vegan, and naturally gluten/dairy free. Easily made in your crockpot, instant pot or on the stove! Super creamy and rich – this is a soup recipe everyone will love!

Other Delicious Low Calorie Vegetarian Soup Recipes

Bean Soup is a vegetarian bean soup recipe everyone will love! Vegan, high protein, tasty & easily made in the slow cooker, instant pot or on the stove. This is the best bean soup recipe.

Easy Lentil Soup can be made on the stove, in the slow cooker or in the instant pot! Vegan, gluten free and delicious!

can be made on the stove, in the slow cooker or in the instant pot! Vegan, gluten free and delicious! White Bean Soup is both a hearty and healthyvegan soup. Flavorful and packed with kale, white beans, carrots, tomatoes and warm spices your family will be asking for seconds. If you aren’t vegetarian, try this similar Ham Bean Soup .

Using these Healthy Soup Recipes for Weight Loss:

You can make all of these soup recipes with your stove and a good pot (or dutch oven).

Many of these soups can also be made in a crockpot or instant pot.

Some of the soups use an immersion blender or regular blender.

What soups are good for losing weight?

Any soup that is high in protein/veggies and low in fat will likely be good for losing weight. Many of these soup recipes are good for weight loss!

Can you lose weight by just eating soup?

You probably can lose weight by eating soup. All of these healthy soup recipes are high in protein and veggies which is great for weight loss. Just eating soup might be a bit boring though, we’re all about eating a mix of foods!

How to store Healthy Soups These are my favorite containers for soup. Mason jars are also great for storing soup! Can you freeze soup? Yes you can freeze soup! Store your soup in an airtight containers. We like these containers for freezing ! Code CLEANEATINGCOUPLE works to save $$ on them! You can read more about them in our Souper Cubes Review post. When you’re ready to eat, defrost the night before by leaving this in the fridge, or take out of the refrigerator and heat over the stove/in the microwave. You can also check out this post on How to Freeze Soup. We also have an entire post all aboutCheap Healthy Meals!

Easy Soup Recipes FAQs

What is the secret to making the best soups? The secret to good soup is good broth. I like to make my own broth, but you can also buy good quality broth at the store. Adding bay leaves and parmesan cheese rind to a pot of soup also help make it delicious! Is it healthier to make your own soup? Yes making your own soup is much healthier than buying it! Typically pre-made soup has a lot of sodium in it. When you make your own soup you can make it lower salt and control the amount of veggies and protein added to it! What is the healthiest soup you can eat? The healthiest soup you can eat has lots of protein and veggies. I like to make chicken soup and add in extra spinach, carrots and celery for veggies. Is eating soup everyday healthy? Soup can be a very healthy thing to eat every day! It’s a great way to get in protein and veggies! See Also Creamy Broccoli Apple Salad Recipe with Walnuts