30-Minute Cauliflower Chicken Soup | Easy Anti-Inflammatory Recipe - Beauty Bites (2024)

Some of the links in this post might be affiliate links.This means that if you click on the link and make a purchase, I’ll receive a small commission – at no extra cost for you, which helps me cover the costs for this blog.

Today I’m sharing a super easy anti-inflammatory recipe for a delicious cauliflower chicken soup! This homemade soup recipe is light, flavorful, healthy and loaded with anti-inflammatory foods. Perfect healthy dinner idea for busy weeknights as it’s ready in around 30 minutes, this clean eating recipe is also low carb, gluten free, dairy free and paleo.



How This Soup Happened

So, this month I’m working on an exciting new project: an ebook with anti-inflammatory recipes. I’ve been wanting to do this for such a long time, we’re talking since pretty much the beginning of my blog and I’ve been putting it off and putting it off like there’s always a tomorrow. Finally doing something you’ve procrastinated for such a long time just feels empowering and I’m done with the motivation for today. We don’t wanna get too preachy here. I definitely go through phases, you know? Sometimes I’m like give me all the motivation you can and tell me about personal development, focus, self discipline and, oh, yeah, throw some voodoo, law of attraction and vision boards in there, because the world isn’t complete without them. And then there are times when I’m just like: “Shut up.” I’m definitely in the “shut up” stage now. And it’s a pretty good one. If you want something done, stop consuming motivational podcasts and books and videos and quotes for a while. How this chicken soup recipe turn into eternal self help talk is a mystery to me.

So, yesterday I was doing my round of recipes and my photo shooting exercises to make sure my lower and upper back don’t get too comfortable without being in pain, and I made this delicious soup. I honestly did not want to share it here, because, well, I’m kinda stingy and want to keep all the recipes I’m making for the book. I’m like a little squirrel holding tight onto a nut. No this one, not this one, not this one…But then, I just can’t. I can’t keep too many recipes away for too long. Listen, or read, I made this with the chicken I cooked 2 days ago and it was comforting, light and delicious and super healthy and it’s perfect for this season, so I decided I’ll share it right here right now. Hopefully, some of you will make and like it.



Ingredients

Let’s see what’s inside:

cooked chicken, shredded

cauliflower

ginger

turmeric

mint

onion

garlic

carrot

black pepper

I didn’t have any fresh cilantro or lime leaves, but if I did, I’d definitely throw those in too! It would be really delicious.



How To Make This Cauliflower Chicken Soup

Pre-Step: The first thing you do is to go back in time and cook your chicken and keep the broth. I cooked 2 chicken breasts and used one for a recipe the other day and one for this soup. How to cook it? Add the chicken breast to a cooking pot, a pinch of salt, cover with filtered water and boil. Seriously. You can season later. After the chicken breast is cooked, keep it in the fridge until you need it.

Step 1: And we need it right now, it’s time to take two forks and shred the chicken. I never got how people shred chicken with a food processor or a mixer. Can’t do that. 2 forks and patience will get you very far in life.

Step 2. Wash and prepare your vegetables. Get ready because you’ll have to practice some important life skills, but your hands will also go through some spa treatments. First, you’ freshen up your fingers with some onions and garlic. Then you’ll practice your ability to not cover your floor and counter with cauliflower while you’re chopping it in small pieces. Then you’ll deep massage your fingers while grating some fresh ginger. Finally, you’ll have to face the facts that every soup has victims and you’ll peel a carrot and chop it into million pieces.

Step 3. Heat up some olive oil and add garlic, onion, turmeric and black pepper. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Then add in the cauliflower, a pinch of salt and 2 cups of the chicken broth you saved earlier, cover and cook for about 5-7 minutes.

Step 4: Add some more vegetables – the carrots, mint and ginger and cook until they soften. This took around 3-4 minutes. Then take out a hand blender, which I’m sure you have at home, but probably never use. Use it more. You can do so many things with it – dips, smoothies, soups like this one. Use it, mkay? So take that tool out and blend the soup halfway through. This will make it thicken without making it too smooth.

Step 5: Add in the chicken, some more chicken broth and cook for 5-6 more minutes, so that the flavors combine. Add more stock, salt and pepper if you feel the recipe needs.

And that is it.

See Also Creamy Broccoli Apple Salad Recipe with Walnuts

This soup is super easy to make, great for busy days, loaded with anti-inflammatory foods, low in carbs, light and delicious. I hope you enjoy it.

Here’s the recipe.

Yield: 2 30-Minute Anti-Inflammatory Cauliflower Chicken Soup Recipe This is a super easy anti-inflammatory recipe for a delicious cauliflower chicken soup! This homemade soup recipe is light, flavorful, healthy and loaded with anti-inflammatory foods. Perfect healthy dinner idea for busy weeknights as it's ready in around 30 minutes, this clean eating recipe is low carb, gluten free, dairy free and paleo. Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes Total Time 30 minutes Ingredients 8 oz/ 250g chicken breast, cooked

2 1/2 cups cauliflower florets

1 carrot, chopped

1 1/2 tbsp ginger, grated

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried mint

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and more black pepper to taste Instructions Heat 1 tbsp olive oil, onion, garlic, turmeric, black pepper and saute for 2-3 minutes in a small cooking pot. Add the cauliflower and 2 cups of chicken broth (or water and some salt). Cover and cook at medium-high for around 7 minutes. Add the ginger, mint and carrot and cook for another 5 minutes or until all the carrot has softened. Then, blend the soup halfway using an immersion blender.This will make the soup thicken, but won't make it too creamy Add in the chicken, salt and pepper if needed and about 1 more cup of broth (or water). Cook for 5-6 more minutes allowing the flavors to combine, add a tbsp of olive oil and serve. * Notes * You can adjust the thickness of your soup by adding less or more of the broth. Nutrition Information: Yield: 2 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 400Total Fat: 19gSaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 14gCholesterol: 106mgSodium: 424mgCarbohydrates: 15gFiber: 6gSugar: 6gProtein: 43g

You Might Also Like