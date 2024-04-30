20+ Fantastic Lazy Vegan Recipes (2024)

In need of some lazy vegan recipes for busy weeknights? Our collection of 20+ super convenient, minimal-prep-required and one-pot meals, many of which take less than 20 minutes total, is perfect for such occasions!
No matter if you’re usually a passionate cook or haven’t been a hobby chef at all thus far, we could all need a couple of go-to lazy vegan recipes when it’s just one of these days.
Truth be told, even though we’re running a food blog, most days our dinner resembles the following dishes much more than elaborate 1-hour recipes that constantly need to be watched.
The following list exemplifies how you can put together filling salads, pizzas, batch cooking-friendly soups, casseroles, and comforting one-pot wonders with very little preparation time, a small budget, and everyday pantry ingredients!
For more easy vegan recipes for beginners and cheap vegan meals on our website. Enjoy the following meal ideas, and don’t miss our printable recipe at the end!
20+ Lazy Vegan Recipes
Easy Vegan Bean Burritos
Got some leftover cooked rice and canned beans? Make these easy vegan burritos by slicing some avocado, tomato, bell peppers and lettuce and putting everything alongside rice, beans, corn and salsa into a tortilla wrap.
Enjoy immediately or heat your burrito in a pan for a few minutes on each side!
Quick Green Curry Fried Rice
An umami-rich meal perfect for dinner! This simple fried rice is made in 1 pan and ready in 20 minutes. The perfect way to use up leftover rice!
Lazy Vegan Pita Pizzas
Photo Credit:greenevi.com
We highly recommend having some pita bread at home for quick and lazy vegan recipes!
You can either fill them or make super easy vegan pizza: spread with tomato sauce, top with olives, zucchini, onion or any of your favorite toppings and bake for 15-20 minutes!
Quick Tomato Caprese Couscous
Photo Credit:pumpkinandpeanutbutter.com
This couscous salad takes only 15 minutes total and requires minimal chopping time!
Add couscous to boiling water and let it soak for a few minutes while dicing some tomatoes and avocado. Combine with cooked chickpeas, fresh basil and a simple olive oil and vinegar dressing.
Chickpea Avocado Salad Sandwich
Photo Credit:simple-veganista.com
One of the best lazy vegan recipes is this delicious 10-minute chickpea avocado sandwich! All you need is some sandwich bread, leafy greens, canned chickpeas, avocado, tomato and a couple of spices. Mash, season, spread and enjoy!
Mexican Macaroni Salad
Photo Credit:www.savorynothings.com
Everyone loves a good pasta salad!
This colorful and flavor-packed vegan Mexican macaroni salad is ready in 20 minutes total and requires basic ingredients like bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, sweet corn, black beans, salsa and some spices. Try this simple family-friendly meal!
Quick Vegan Flatbread Pizza
Photo Credit:epicveganeats.com
In a hurry? This 20-minute vegan flatbread pizza recipe comes to your rescue! Load it with your favorite fixing and satisfy any pizza cravings.
Quick Vegan Quesadillas
Photo Credit:veganinthefreezer.com
This simple vegan quesadilla recipe uses just a handful of staple ingredients like tortillas, tomatoes, avocados, onion and dairy-free cheese.
It’s really customizable, kid-approved, super delicious and ready to enjoy in under 30 minutes total!
10-Minute Vegan Chili
Photo Credit:www.thecookingcollective.com.au
Bright and flavorful, this lazy vegan chili is the perfect go-to one-pot family dinner for busy weeknights!
It is packed with nutritious vegetables, beans and spices and is so easy to make in only 10 minutes. What more could you ask for?
Quick Vegan Mushroom Tacos
Photo Credit:littlesunnykitchen.com
Make these vegan-friendly mushroom tacos using just a few ingredients if you happen to have a lazy evening!
Assemble and top with pico de gallo, creamy guacamole and crunchy pickled onions. A great meatless dinner for the whole family that’s ready in just 20 minutes!
10-Minute Chickpea Scramble
Photo Credit:www.darngoodveggies.com
Do you love breakfast foods as much as we do? They are perfect for lazy vegan meals, no matter the time of day!
But we’re not just talking about a bowl of cereal here, this tasty chickpea scramble takes only 10 minutes to make, requires a few chopped veggies, common pantry spices and tastes great on a slice of toast.
Easy Chana Masala
Photo Credit:boulderlocavore.com
This spicy and fragrant chickpea stew is a delicious Indian classic and couldn’t be easier to make!
Fry some ginger, garlic and spices for 30 seconds, add crushed tomatoes, canned chickpeas and simmer for 20-25 minutes. Serve over rice or with some vegan naan!
Puff Pastry Vegetable Tart
Photo Credit:veganonboard.com
Craving pizza but don’t have pre-made dough at home? Just use puff pastry instead! Dress it up with onion, mushrooms, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and any of your favorite fixings, then bake your pizza for around 25 minutes.
Vegan Ramen Stir-Fry
Photo Credit:www.getsetvegan.com
This ramen stir-fry is the quickest and easiest vegan recipe you can ever think of! Perfect for lazy evenings, this delicious recipe is done in 15 minutes total and super satisfying. Use any veggies and vegan protein you like to create this flavorful dish!
Easy Vegan TVP Tacos
Photo Credit:www.myplantifulcooking.com
If you want to feed your non-vegan family some delicious and easy vegan dinner in less than 30 minutes, make meaty TVP tacos!
Textured vegetable protein is one of the best alternatives thanks to its chewy texture and can be flavored in so many different ways. Cook in spices for around 15 minutes, then serve in taco shells with any desired fixings!
Vegan Black Bean Soup
Photo Credit:runningonrealfood.com
Try this hearty vegan black bean soup for a 30-minute simple weeknight dinner! Using canned black beans and tomato sauce, it’s a convenient recipe requiring only a few chopped veggies like onion, carrot, pepper, garlic and celery.
Add some spices, cook for 20 minutes and enjoy over the course of a few days!
One-Pot Tomato Orzo
Photo Credit:veganhuggs.com
What could be a better lazy vegan recipe than a one-pot meal? This tomato orzo is a flavorful, satisfying and 30-minutes-or-less family dinner made from dry orzo, vegetable broth, a handful of spices and minced garlic.
Some occasional stirring is probably the most taxing task for this dish!
Tomato Basil Pesto Pasta
Photo Credit:strengthandsunshine.com
This creamy vegan pesto pasta is so delicious and couldn’t be easier to make! Sweet, tart and rich in flavor, you can either make your own quick pesto or use store-bought vegan pesto for an even more convenient version.
For a higher protein dinner, simply use lentil-based pasta!
Quick & Easy Sesame Noodles
Photo Credit:www.mrsjoneskitchen.com
During those super busy evenings, make 15-minute sesame noodles! Soft noodles and crunchy vegetables are smothered in a homemade ginger sesame dressing.
Simple, delicious and customizable! Add some cubed tofu or canned chickpeas for added protein if you like.
Lazy Vegan Pizza Bagels
Photo Credit:strengthandsunshine.com
If hunger hits suddenly, try these super easy vegan pizza bagels! Simply cut them in half, spread with vegan pizza sauce and top with vegan shredded cheese. Perfect to make with kids, too! Add any of your favorite fixings if you like.
Garlicky White Beans & Greens Pasta
Photo Credit:theveganlarder.com
This garlicky white beans and greens pasta is the perfect combination of easy and uncomplicated yet delicious!
Simply cook any pasta you have on hand, fry some garlic, onion, beans, rosemary and wine in a pan and simmer before mixing with the pasta. Stir in some greens and allow them to wilt before serving with any desired toppings!
Delicious Vegan Lobster Rolls
Photo Credit:yumveganlunchideas.com
These sandwiches are a great lazy lunch or dinner idea! They have all the taste without any animal products and are made with hearts of palm which get mixed with a whole bunch of spices and creamy vegan mayo.
Heat for 5-10 minutes, then serve warm in dog rolls!
Vegan Cream of Chicken Soup
Photo Credit:zardyplants.com
Cozy, savory and oh-so-satisfying, this easy vegan cream of chicken soup is perfect for the colder months of the year! It takes only 30 minutes to make, works well for batch cooking and is made from tasty whole foods. Try this recipe!
Quick Pasta Alla Puttanesca
Photo Credit:www.amummytoo.co.uk
A staple in Southern Italy, pasta alla puttanesca is a wonderfully flavorful dish where salty olives and capers combine with tangy tomatoes, aromatic fresh herbs and a touch of fiery chili.
It offers some really interesting flavors and needs minimal preparation like chopping or slicing some garlic and onion, cooking pasta, and then mixing everything together!
Savory Vegan Oatmeal
Photo Credit:www.cookingwithnart.com
Okay, so have you ever tried savory oatmeal? It’s just as quick and simple to make as if you’d combine this healthy grain with chopped fruit.
This recipe is packed full of kale, mushrooms, asparagus and flavorfully fried garlic! Add all ingredients into one pot and cook for a few minutes, season with salt and serve.
20 Best Lazy Vegan Recipes
Yield: 4 servings
Prep Time: 3 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 23 minutes
In need of some lazy vegan recipes for busy weeknights? Our collection of 20+ super convenient, minimal-prep-required and one-pot meals, many of which take less than 20 minutes total, is perfect for such occasions! Don’t miss out on our super simple and delicious one-pot frozen vegetable soup that’s really customizable to what you find in your freezer and great for batch cooking.
Ingredients
Frozen Vegetable Soup
- 2 cups frozen peas and carrots (280 g)
- 2 cups frozen green beans (240 g)
- 1 cup frozen corn (165 g)
- 2 cans crushed tomatoes (30 oz, 890 ml)
- 1 15-oz (425 g) can black beans, drained
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1.5 cups vegetable stock (360 ml)
- Salt, to taste
Instructions
- Add all frozen ingredients to a large pot with around half of the vegetable stock and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the rest of the ingredients as well as some added water if needed so that everything is covered.
- Bring to a boil and cover with a lid. Let your soup simmer for around 15 minutes, until all of the vegetables are well-cooked.
- Remove from heat, adjust to taste preferences and serve on its own or with some crusty bread!
Notes
- Feel free to add any frozen veggies of your choice to this soup and replace with roughly the same volume!
- You can also make this a (slightly less lazy) clean-out-the-fridge soup by adding any chopped fresh vegetables that are about to go bad.
- This recipe can easily be doubled and works well for meal prep and reheating! Store in the fridge for 5 days or freeze for 3 months or longer!
- Find 20+ more delicious lazy vegan recipes for lunch or dinner in the article above.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 4Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 228Total Fat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 674mgCarbohydrates: 47gFiber: 15gSugar: 11gProtein: 13g
Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!