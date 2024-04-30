20+ Fantastic Lazy Vegan Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

In need of some lazy vegan recipes for busy weeknights? Our collection of 20+ super convenient, minimal-prep-required and one-pot meals, many of which take less than 20 minutes total, is perfect for such occasions!

No matter if you’re usually a passionate cook or haven’t been a hobby chef at all thus far, we could all need a couple of go-to lazy vegan recipes when it’s just one of these days.

free 7-day vegan meal plan Your next week of eating is planned out with these quick and delicious vegan bowls, meal prepping steps & full grocery list.

Truth be told, even though we’re running a food blog, most days our dinner resembles the following dishes much more than elaborate 1-hour recipes that constantly need to be watched.

The following list exemplifies how you can put together filling salads, pizzas, batch cooking-friendly soups, casseroles, and comforting one-pot wonders with very little preparation time, a small budget, and everyday pantry ingredients!

For more easy vegan recipes for beginners and cheap vegan meals on our website. Enjoy the following meal ideas, and don’t miss our printable recipe at the end!

20+ Lazy Vegan Recipes

More Easy Vegan Recipes

If you liked these hand-selected lazy vegan recipes, check out the following articles next!

50+ Beginner-Friendly Recipes



40+ Best Vegan Wraps

22+ Ideas for What to Eat with Hummus

Did you enjoy these lazy vegan recipes and found something you want to try? Let us know in the comments below, be sure to rate the frozen veggie soup recipe and Pin this article here.