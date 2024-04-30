30 Keto Meal Prep Recipe Ideas (+ How to Monthly Meal Prep) (2024)

There is no better feeling than going to your fridge or freezer at the end of a long day…and dinner, it’s there just sitting there ready to heat up and eat. I’m convinced there are two types of people in the world: those who prep and those who don’t. I’m making it my mission to prove to those who don’t prep that it is worth it! I’ll show you exactly how to do keto meal prep and end up with enough meals for a month in just two hours!

Keto Meal Prep for a Month: Is it worth it?

Meal prepping and I are best friends, but it certainly didn’t start out that way. First, I didn’t even want to attempt meal prepping. I was okay with my mediocre chicken and steamed broccoli for the 112th time in a row. Right?

Blogs I researched for recipes kept mentioning that meal prepping should be reserved for a 5 hour window on a Sunday. It seemed like I would be giving away my weekend! Those precious weekend hours hanging out in the kitchen didn’t exactly sound like my idea of fun. But, I finally got my courage up to “give it a try.”

My first meal prep session was absolutely overwhelming. It was so difficult because I was so inexperienced and I picked dishes that were too complicated for anyone to make.

I remember my husband coming up to me in the kitchen. I was standing over the sink peeling a zucchini with a cheap-o handheld spiralizer…wide-eyed…hungry…tired. He asked how I was doing and I’m sure I probably bit his head off! He didn’t think I would even attempt it again.

This is what saved me…

Then, I stumbled upon a meal prepping blog called Salt & Prepper ran by Jess from Chicago who loves to cook AND organize. It is only natural that her site contains very well organized meal prep packages in one printable PDF document complete with shopping list and all recipe cards. Her recipes are easy, healthy and usually under 400-500 calories. You can check out her 5 Meal Prep Pains to help you get started just like I did!

Refer to my meal prep basics guide on how to get started. Make sure to grab your free Keto Meal Prep Package with grocery list.

Even though my first meal prep session didn’t go as smoothly as I would have liked, I have been meal prepping dinners every two weeks for my family since 2015. I have not graduated to meal prepping breakfasts and lunches. But, I usually do some lazy prep. I keep all the ingredients for my lunch meal at work so I can assemble it each day. And, I make boiled eggs ahead of time.

How do I make Keto Meals for a Month?

For those that don’t prep, I want to make it my mission to convince you that this is THE BEST way to deal with dinner dread. I’m going to show you with the recipes listed below that you CAN meal prep and even SAVE TIME and MONEY. With these Keto meal prep recipes, I can GIVE you back one hour of your life if you start meal prepping today.

The first rule meal prep is to select 5 healthy dishes that are easy enough for you to make and will save time and money in the long run. Check out the 5 I have selected for you below with step-by-step instructions, plus 25 more to keep you going for half a year. I guarantee it will only take 2 hours of preparation time to get these dishes from ingredients to the plastic ware.

You read that correctly! Only 2 hours for a month full of keto-friendly meals for your family. I’ll show you how to squeeze about 50 or more servings from these dishes and end up with Keto meals for a month. It’s time to divide and conquer with the tools you have: stove top, slow cooker, Instant Pot and oven!

I recently gave some advice on how to organize your kitchen BEFORE even starting meal prep along with some other meal prep experts to the readers over at Porch.com.

Chili

Chili is an absolute #1 staple in my house. It’s so easy to dress up with cheese, sour cream, and pork rinds! This recipe comes from one of my favorite places: Gnom Gnom ran by Paola. This pretty lady is all about the Keto and gluten-free recipes. I even tried her beautiful shortbread cookies recipe for Valentine’s Day and they turned out amazing:

What differentiates her recipes from the others is the time she takes to carefully explain all ingredients and what makes it Keto friendly. Her cooking techniques are very thorough and precise. It makes for a perfect dish every time I make it.

The best feature of her recipes are the automatic ingredient adjustments. I bump up the servings to about 12 when I make this recipe. My husband prefers more than the normal serving size so I usually get around 9-10 servings per batch.

What I love so much about this chili recipe in particular is the fullness of flavor and the thickness when the chili is complete. Most Keto diet chili recipes are just meat and some more meat added with a few chopped peppers…and that can make for a super greasy dish. I am not a huge fan of peppers because sometimes it can turn out too chunky for my taste. With the well-browned onions and diced tomatoes, this chili recipe has just the right amount of thickness and flavor to mimic the full-carb versions.

Chili is either the first or second dish that I start preparing. While the chili is simmering on the stove, I can start prepping my crock pot meal: Mexican Chicken Soup by Low Carb Yum.

Mexican Chicken

This soup is actually a new recipe to my meal prep sessions. Usually, I prepare the same few meals and rotate in new ones every so often just to spice it up a bit (or if I’m feeling lazy).

This is one I found a couple weeks ago from Low Carb Yum. I absolutely love her simple ingredient recipes. I’m a huge fan of recipes with 5-7 ingredients or less (if you couldn’t tell already!). This recipe will definitely have you spending less time in the kitchen and more time with the family.

Remember your good friend the crock pot? This is a classic dump and go recipe with only 4 ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time. The short prep time is not the only best part. This low carb high fat soup is only 5g net carbs and 400 calories. Plus the fat content is high enough to really fill you up for hours.

If you are not ready to commit to the meal prep sessions, this would be a great recipe to set in the morning before work. This beauty of a crock potis programmable and great for casseroles as well as soups. Having extra servings in your fridge for company or to keep you from going out and spending way to much on an entrée makes this recipe a must-have for your meal prep sessions. So now that your chili is simmering and your Mexican chicken soup is heating up in the crock pot, it’s time to prep the casseroles!

Soft Taco Casserole

Found from: Olivia Wyles

This is a recipe to feed the masses. Casseroles are such a great addition to your meal prep session. You can easily dump ingredients into a casserole dish and throw it in the oven. You may have read previously about my keto taco casserole recipe. I wanted to save some time, money, and carbs so I’ve been omitting the 3 net carb tortilla shells. I really haven’t missed it.

Just like the chili, you can dress up this dish with chopped romaine, extra cheese, sour cream and hot sauce. It will remind you of a Chipotle bowl or a Taco Bell power bowl. Add even more pizzazz with some guacamole and salsa. The prep time for this recipe is about 10 minutes. I usually end up with about 16 servings by doubling the recipe! While your taco casserole is cooking in the oven, you can start prepping the next casserole: cheeseburger casserole!

Cheeseburger Casserole

This was named by my husband: “the best dish that you’ve ever made.” Considering my husband turns his nose up at cauliflower, that is a huge compliment! This dish is so good at hiding it, your family won’t know the difference. We like to dress up this casserole with some sugar free ketchup and mustard just like it’s a real cheeseburger.

The prep time and cook time for this dish is very similar to the taco casserole. It’s simply a matter of browning the ground beef and bacon, adding cheese and an egg, then dumping it into a casserole dish. I even used the same pan and casserole dish from the taco casserole! I usually end up with about 10-12 large servings on this dish each with their own cauliflower “bun.”

Meatball Parmesan Casserole

Last up on the list are the keto meatballs. Now these can easily be converted back to a high-carb meal by adding pasta, but I guarantee the kids won’t notice the missing pasta or the hidden zucchini in this dish. Neither will you!

This is probably the “hardest” dish out of all 5. I usually take a break before it’s time to make this recipe because the cheeseburger casserole needs about 35 minutes of cook time in the oven. I consider it harder than the other recipes simply because I have to get my hands a little dirty to make the meatballs. This recipe is actually easier than it looks though.

After you pile all the ingredients into a bowl, it’s time to smoosh and smash it together. Each meatball should be about a handful when forming them. This recipe makes about 24 meatballs, but I could easily double the recipe and not be able to keep up with the demand.

You only get a measly 8 servings from this dish, but I keep it on the list because it’s a crowd favorite. You can easily add more veggies by steaming some French green beans in the microwave and mixing it with the meatballs.



Now that you know my guide for preparing meals in a short amount of time, here are 25 more keto meal prep recipes you can prepare in 2 hours that will yield many servings.

25 More Keto Meal Prep Recipe Ideas

And there you have it! In 2 hours flat, you will make keto meals for a month for your family.

If meal prepping for a family, you can easily double or triple these recipes for more servings. These recipes are all 5-7 main ingredients excluding seasonings, 5 net carbs or less, and perfect for the freezer.

Remember to pick 5 recipes with one recipe from each cooking method to cut down on time. All recipes in this post will keep you going for at least half a year.

5 Stovetop Recipes

Cheesy Ranch Chicken: Add 4 slices Bacon to skillet + Cook on medium heat 8 minutes flipping once + Remove, crumble, & set aside + Add 4 Chicken Breasts + Cook on medium-high heat 6 minutes + Reduce heat to medium + Add 2 teaspoons Keto-friendly Ranch Seasoning + 1.5 cups hand shredded Mozzarella + Cover and cook additional 5 minutes + Top with crumbled Bacon [3 net carbs per serving, 4 servings] Broccoli Cheddar Soup: Saute ⅛ cup White Onion + ½ teaspoon minced Garlic Cloves + 2 tablespoons Butter in large soup pot over medium heat until onions are translucent + Add to pot 2 cups Chicken Broth + 1 cup chopped Broccoli + Cook Broccoli until tender + Sea Salt & Ground Black Pepper to taste + Microwave 1 tablespoon Cream Cheese 30 seconds until softened + Stir ¼ cup Heavy Whipping Cream & softened Cream Cheese into soup pot + Bring to boil + Turn off heat + Stir in 1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese + Stir in ½ teaspoon Xanthan Gum (optional) & allow to thicken + Sprinkle on top 2 slices cooked and crumbled Bacon (optional) [4 net carbs per serving, 4 servings] Beef Ragu: Add to large cooking pot 1 medium chopped Onion + 1 tablespoon Olive Oil + Caramelize on medium heat + Add 4 roughly chopped Garlic Cloves + 8 slices diced Bacon + 1.5 pounds Ground Beef + Brown meats + Add 4 stems diced Celery + ¼ cup fresh Oregano + ¼ cup fresh Marjoram + Stir & cook 10 minutes + Add 1.5 cups Tomato Sauce + 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream + Cover & cook 40 minutes stirring occasionally on low heat [3 net carbs per serving, 12 servings] Cabbage Soup: Add to large cooking pot 1 tablespoon Olive Oil + 1 large chopped Onion + Cook on medium heat 3 minutes to soften + Add 2 roughly chopped Garlic Cloves + 1 pound Ground Beef + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Brown meat + Add 1-15 ounce can Tomatoes + 6 cups shredded Cabbage + 1 Bay Leaf + ½ teaspoon Thyme + 1 teaspoon Oregano + 1 teaspoon Paprika + 5 cups Beef Broth + Simmer on low for 30 minutes [4 net carbs per serving, 12 servings] Hamburger Soup: Add to large cooking pot 1 tablespoon Olive Oil + ½ medium chopped Onion + 4 stalks chopped Celery + Cook on medium heat 3 minutes to soften + Add 1 pound Ground Beef + Brown meat + Add 4 cups shredded Cabbage + Cook until tender + Add 1 minced Garlic Clove + 2 ounces fresh thinly sliced Spinach + 4 cups Beef Broth + 4 cups Water + 1-8 ounce can Tomato Sauce + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + ¼ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper [3 net carbs per serving, 8 servings]

5 Crockpot Recipes

White Chicken Chili: Add to slow cooker 2 pounds Chicken Breasts + 3.5 cups Chicken Broth + 1 4-ounce can Green Chilis + ½ cup Heavy Whipping Cream + 1 teaspoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + 1 teaspoon Cumin + 1 teaspoon Oregano + ¼ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper + ½ teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Top with 8 ounce cubed Cream Cheese + Cover & slow cook on high for 3-4 hours + Shred chicken + Stir well [4 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Pesto Chicken: Add to slow cooker 4 Chicken Breasts + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + 8 ounce jar Pesto Sauce + Cover & slow cook on high 3-4 hours + Add 8 ounces Mozzarella + Cover & allow cheese to melt [3 net carbs per serving, 6 servings] Swedish Meatballs: Add to large mixing bowl 1 pound Ground Pork + ¼ cup grated Parmesan + 1 Egg + 1 teaspoon Allspice + ½ teaspoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Mix well & shape into 1 inch balls + Add to slow cooker Meatballs + ½ cup Beef Broth + ½ tablespoon Worcestershire + Cover & cook on high 2 hours + Remove Meatballs + Add to slow cooker ¼ cup Sour Cream + 4 ounces Cream Cheese + Mix well + Add Meatballs + Mix well + Cook on high uncovered to allow sauce to thicken [4 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Shredded Buffalo Chicken: Add to slow cooker 2 pounds Chicken Breasts + 1 cup Buffalo Sauce + 2 tablespoons Butter + 1 tablespoon Onion Powder + 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Cook on high 3-4 hours [1 net carbs per servings, 8 servings] Zuppa Toscana Soup: Sauté 1 tablespoon Olive Oil + 1 pound ground Italian Sausage + 1 medium chopped Onion + Brown meat & cook onion until soft + Add to slow cooker meat & onions mixture + 4 cups Chicken Stock + 1 large chopped Cauliflower Head + 3 cups chopped Kale + ¼ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Cook on high 3-4 hours + Add ½ cup Heavy Whipping Cream + Stir well [5 net carbs per serving, 8 servings]

5 Instant Pot Recipes

Crack Chicken: Sauté in Instant Pot 8 slices Bacon + Remove, crumble, & set aside + Add 1 cup Chicken Broth or Water to Instant Pot & scrape bottom + 2 pounds Chicken Breasts or Tenders + 12 ounces cubed Cream Cheese + 1 tablespoon Parsley + 2 teaspoons Dill Weed + 1 teaspoon Chives + 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder + 1 tablespoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Manual cook high 12 minutes + Quick release + Shred Chicken + Add ½ cup hand shredded Cheddar Cheese + Crumbled Bacon + Replace lid + Allow to thicken 5 minutes [4 net carbs per serving, 6 servings] Salsa Chicken: Add to Instant Pot 2 pounds Chicken Breasts + 1 tablespoon Chili Powder + ½ teaspoon Cumin + ½ teaspoon Smoked Paprika + ½ teaspoon Sea Salt + ¼ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + 1 cup Salsa + ½ cup Chicken Broth + Manual cook high 12 minutes + Natural release 7 minutes + Shred Chicken + Add 8 ounces cubed Cream Cheese + Replace lid + Allow to sit for 5 minutes + Stir well [3 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Korean Beef : Add to small mixing bowl ⅔ cup Water + ½ cup Coconut Aminos or Soy Sauce + 4 tablespoons Rice Wine Vinegar + 2 tablespoon Brown Sugar-Free Sweetener + 1 tablespoon Sesame Oil + 1 teaspoon Ginger + 4 tablespoons Arrowroot Starch + Set aside + Sauté in Instant Pot 2 pounds Ground Beef + Brown meat + Add 1 small chopped Onion + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + 2 sliced Bell Peppers + Cook 5 minutes + Add prepared sauce + Manual cook high 5 minutes + Quick release + Stir well [3 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Pot Roast: Cut 3 pound Chuck Roast in half + Season with Sea Salt & Ground Black Pepper on all sides + Sauté in Instant Pot until brown on all sides + Add ¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar + 1 cup Water + 1 teaspoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + Manual cook high 40 minutes + Quick release + Remove meat & break into chunks + Sauté liquid 10 minutes + Add ¼ teaspoon Xanthan Gum + Add meat & stir [3 net carbs per serving, 10 servings] Beef Stew: Sauté in Instant Pot 1 tablespoon Olive Oil + 2.5 pounds small chunks Beef Stew Meat + Brown meat + Remove meat + Sauté ½ medium chopped Onion + Cook 3 minutes until soft + Add 2 roughly chopped Garlic Cloves + Sauté until fragrant + Deglaze pot with ⅓ cup White Wine + Add 3 cups Beef Broth + ⅔ cup diced Tomatoes + 2 teaspoons Thyme + 2 teaspoons Parsley + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Manual cook high 30 minutes + Quick release + Add to Instant Pot 1 cup Green Beans + 6 ounces chopped Mushrooms + 2 chopped Carrots + 2 chopped stalks Celery + Sauté 12-15 minutes until tender + Add ½ teaspoon Xanthan Gum to thicken [3 net carbs per servings, 8 servings]

5 Oven Recipes

Chicken Thighs: Add to plastic bag 3 pounds Chicken Thighs + 2 tablespoons Avocado Oil + 1 teaspoon Paprika + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + 1 teaspoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Shake well + Bake for 35-45 minutes for 400 degrees F [2 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Buffalo Chicken Meatballs: Add to large mixing bowl 1 pound Ground Chicken + 1 beaten Egg + 2 finely chopped small Green Onions + 1 diced stalk Celery + 1 tablespoon Almond Flour + 1 tablespoon Mayonnaise + 1 teaspoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + 1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Mix well & shape into 2 inch balls + Bake for 15 minutes at 400 degrees F on parchment lined baking sheet + Toss in 1 cup Buffalo Sauce [3 net carbs per serving, 6 servings] Sausage and Peppers Bake: Add to parchment lined baking sheet 3 thinly sliced Bell Peppers + 2 roughly chopped Garlic Cloves + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + 1 teaspoon Paprika + ½ teaspoon Chili Powder + ¼ teaspoon Cumin + 1 teaspoon Oregano + Coat with 1 tablespoon Avocado Oil + Mix well with hands + Roast 10 minutes at 400 degrees F turning halfway through + Add 1 pound cooked Andouille Sausages + Mix well + Roast 10 minutes at 425 degrees F [5 net carbs per serving, 4 servings] Meatloaf: In a large mixing bowl ½ cup Almond Flour + 1 chopped medium Onion + 8 minced Garlic Cloves + 3 ounces Tomato Paste + 2 tablespoons Worcestershire + 2 Eggs + 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning + 2 teaspoons Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Mix + Add 2 pounds Ground Beef + Mix well with hands + Add to baking dish & form into loaf + Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F + Top with Sugar-Free Ketchup + Bake additional 25-45 minutes + Rest 10 minutes [3 net carbs per serving, 12 servings] Italian Meatballs: Add to large mixing bowl ¼ cup grated Parmesan + ¼ cup Almond Flour + 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Stir + Add ¼ cup Heavy Whipping Cream + 1 tablespoon Onion Powder + 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder + 1 teaspoon Parsley + 1 Egg + Mix & allow to sit for 2 minutes + Add 1 pound Ground Beef + Mix well with hands & form into 1 inch balls + Bake for 10-12 minutes at 425 degrees F + Top each ball with Marinara Sauce + Bake additional 5 minutes [3 net carbs per serving, 6 servings]

5 Oven or Casserole Crock Pot Recipes

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole: Boil or sauté 1.5 pounds cubed Chicken Breasts & set aside + Thaw 1 pound frozen Broccoli & set aside + In large mixing bowl, add 8 ounces softened Cream Cheese + 4 ounces Sour Cream + 4 ounces Mayonnaise + 1 tablespoon Onion Powder + 1 tablespoon Parsley + ½ tablespoon Garlic Powder + ½ tablespoon Dill Weed + ½ teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Cooked cubed Chicken + Thawed frozen Broccoli + 6 ounces hand shredded Cheddar Cheese + ¼ cup Uncured Bacon Bits + Mix well + Add mixture to baking dish + Top with cheese and bacon + Bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees F [4 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Mexican Casserole: Sauté in skillet 1 pound Ground Beef or Turkey until brown + Add 2 tablespoons Homemade Keto Taco Seasoning (see extras below) & stir well + Add to large mixing bowl Ground Beef mixture + 8 Eggs + 1 cup hand shredded Cheddar Cheese + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + Add mixture to baking dish + Top with 1 cup hand shredded Cheddar Cheese + Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees F [2 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Buffalo Chicken Casserole: Add to large mixing bowl 8 ounces Cream Cheese + ⅓ cup Buffalo Sauce + ¼ cup Ranch Dressing + 2 Eggs + Mix well + Add 2 cups microwaved & chopped Cauliflower + 4 ounces hand shredded Cheddar Cheese + 12 ounces Canned Chicken + 1 cup chopped Celery + Mix well + Add mixture to baking dish + Top with Cheddar Cheese + Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F [4 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Zucchini Ground Beef Casserole: Sauté 2 pounds Ground Beef until brown + Reduce heat to medium-low + Add 2 small chopped Zucchini + Cover & cook for 10 minutes + In a large mixing bowl add 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream + 3 tablespoons Sour Cream + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper + 1 teaspoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Oregano + 1 teaspoon Thyme + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + Cooked Ground Beef & Zucchini mixture + Mix well + Add to baking dish creamy Ground Beef mixture + Top with 2 cups hand shredded Mozzarella & ½ cup grated Parmesan + Baking for 25 minutes at 375 degrees F [3 net carbs per serving, 8 servings] Pizza Casserole: Add to food processor 4 ounces Cream Cheese + 4 Eggs + Mix well + ⅓ cup Heavy Whipping Cream + ¼ cup grated Parmesan + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + 1 teaspoon Oregano + Mix well + Add to baking dish 1 cup Mozzarella + Egg Mixture + Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F + Top with ½ cup Marinara Sauce + 1 cup Mozzarella + Pizza Toppings + Broil on high 2 minutes [2 net carbs per serving, 8 servings]

Homemade Seasonings

Dry ranch seasoning: 1 tablespoon Parsley + 2 teaspoons Dill Weed + 1 teaspoon Chives + 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder + 1 tablespoon Onion Powder + 1 teaspoon Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper Taco Seasoning: 1 tablespoon Onion Powder + 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder + 1 tablespoon Paprika + 2 tablespoons Cumin + 2 tablespoons Chili Powder + 1 tablespoon Oregano + ½ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes + 2 teaspoons Sea Salt + ½ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

If you loved these recipes, make sure to check out all of my throw together Keto recipes and ideas. Check them out and tell me what you think in the comments!







