42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Going vegan can be super overwhelming in the beginning. I always wished I had a big list of specifically easy vegan recipes for beginners to make navigating this new lifestyle much easier. It took me a long time to totally cut out animal products. I thought vegan food would taste weird or be super hard to make.

The truth is, vegan food is absolutely delicious and does not need to be complicated. Here are my Top 12 Tips for Going Vegan if you need some extra support and advice, and a Vegan Grocery List for Beginners so shopping is less intimidating!

Want to save this recipe? Enter your email below and get it sent straight to your inbox.

I put together a list of not-intimidating-at-all, easy vegan recipes for you to try and hopefully love! Many can be made ahead of time to enjoy for lunch all week and a handful can even be made in just one pot.

Make use of the table of contents to jump around!

Table of Contents Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Dessert

Snacks

Breakfast

Easy breakfast recipes to start your morning right!

Fluffy Vegan Pancakes 4.86 from 167 votes Easy, fluffy vegan pancakes from scratch! These pancakes are perfect for a simple breakfast when you're craving something sweet and hearty. Get the Recipe

Vegan French Toast 4.97 from 32 votes This french toast is one of the easiest vegan recipes for breakfast! You just need 6 simple ingredients. Get the Recipe

Gluten-Free Vegan Pancakes 4.88 from 71 votes If you need a gluten-free fluffy pancake, here ya go. Get the Recipe

Maple Pecan Overnight Oats 4.69 from 19 votes Make these oats ahead of time to have a nutritious breakfast in the morning. Get the Recipe

Garlic Roasted Potatoes 4.82 from 11 votes These garlicky potatoes are so versatile. Enjoy as a side dish or in tacos. Get the Recipe

Tofu Scramble 5 from 38 votes Missing eggs? Try this tofu scramble! Get the Recipe

Vegan Chocolate Chip Pancakes 5 from 5 votes Easy vegan chocolate chip pancakes perfect for a comforting breakfast. Get the Recipe

Lunch

All of these simple vegan lunches can be made ahead of time.

Tofu Tacos 5 from 19 votes Extra-firm tofu makes the perfect vegan taco meat alternative in this recipe. Tofu tacos are one of my top recommendations when people ask for easy vegan recipes for beginners. Get the Recipe

Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 15 votes This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch. Get the Recipe

Vegan Chicken Caesar Wraps 5 from 2 votes Easy vegan chicken caesar wraps made with dairy-free dressing and plant-based chicken. This is a great meal prep recipe for lunch! Get the Recipe

Vegan Chopped Salad 5 from 1 vote Veggie-loaded chopped salad with vegan ranch and "bacon" bits. Get the Recipe

Vegan Taco Salad 4.34 from 6 votes This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds. Get the Recipe

Hummus Wraps 5 from 5 votes Easy and healthy rainbow hummus wraps made with fresh vegetables. Get the Recipe

Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls 4.92 from 25 votes This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep. Get the Recipe

5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup 4.87 from 44 votes If you have tomato paste, non-dairy milk, some spices, and 5 minutes – you can make this delicious creamy vegan tomato soup! Get the Recipe

7-Minute Soup 4.96 from 47 votes This is my go-to super quick vegan lunch recipe. Get the Recipe

Dinner

Is there anything worse than standing in the kitchen for hours after working all day?! You don’t have to worry about that with these beginner, easy vegan meals.

One-Pot Vegan Creamy Cajun Pasta 4.95 from 18 votes Spicy and creamy vegan cajun pasta made in just one pot! Get the Recipe

Vegan Sloppy Joes 4.92 from 36 votes Sloppy joes are the ultimate comfort food! This one-pot version is made with lentils and cauliflower. Get the Recipe

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie 4.86 from 7 votes This delicious vegan shepherd's pie uses your favorite vegan beef. Get the Recipe

One-Pot Creamy Spinach Pasta 4.92 from 49 votes Super simple creamy spinach pasta made in a single pot. Get the Recipe

Easy Crispy Orange Tofu 5 from 2 votes Crispy tofu tossed in a sticky-sweet orange sauce. This vegan recipe is super easy to make! Create a nutritious meal by serving this orange tofu with rice. Get the Recipe

Tofu Guide: How to Press Tofu

In this resource, you’ll learn 2 easy methods.

Tofu Parmesan 4.29 from 7 votes Vegan tofu parmesan is incredibly crispy with savory tomato sauce and al dente spaghetti: an easy and fast weeknight dinner recipe. Get the Recipe

Tofu Fajitas 5 from 11 votes These vegan fajitas are made with tofu instead of chicken, and they are just as delicious! Made easy in the oven using just one pan. Get the Recipe

Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Soup 4.93 from 13 votes The best vegan broccoli cheddar soup made in about 30 minutes! This soup is creamy and rich, and perfect served with crusty bread. Get the Recipe

Crispy Sesame Tofu 4.89 from 9 votes Easy, vegan, better-than-takeout sesame tofu! Crispy tofu tossed in a sticky, slightly sweet, super flavorful homemade sesame sauce. Get the Recipe

Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos 4.91 from 10 votes These nachos can be made in just minutes and tossed in the oven for a quick & easy vegan dinner. Get the Recipe

Dessert

These yummy vegan desserts will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Easy Vegan Banana Bread 5 from 13 votes Is banana bread a dessert, or a snack?! I enjoy it for both! Get the Recipe

Vegan Blueberry Lemon Bread 5 from 6 votes Sweet and tangy blueberry lemon bread topped with an (optional) delicious lemon glaze. Get the Recipe

Vegan Chocolate Cookies 5 from 6 votes These vegan double chocolate cookies are super moist, fudgy, and best of all: made using 1 bowl! Get the Recipe

Vegan Magic Cookie Bars (7-Layer Bars) 4.73 from 11 votes These magic cookie bars are layered with a graham cracker crust, a gooey chocolatey middle, coconut chips and pecans. Get the Recipe

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies 5 from 6 votes Easy, melt-in-your-mouth vegan peanut butter cookies. Get the Recipe

Vegan Apple Crisp 5 from 5 votes Delicious vegan apple crisp with an oat and brown sugar topping. This recipe can easily be made gluten-free. Get the Recipe

Vegan No-Bake Cookies 5 from 13 votes Chocolate vegan no-bake cookies made with peanut butter and oats. Get the Recipe

Snacks

A snack is the most important meal of the day. In my world, anyway! Whether you need to keep your hunger at bay between meals or want something to munch on while watching Netflix, these recipes will come in handy.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Balls 5 from 5 votes Make these easy vegan protein balls ahead of time to snack on throughout the week. Get the Recipe

Vegan Banana Nut Muffins 5 from 2 votes This easy vegan recipe for banana nut muffins is the perfect subtly sweet snack or breakfast! Get the Recipe

Vegan Bean Dip 5 from 14 votes Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack! Get the Recipe

Vegan Queso 4.74 from 19 votes Chips + dip = the ultimate dip! This vegan queso comes together in just 5 minutes in a blender. Get the Recipe

Oil-Free Hummus 4.66 from 20 votes Simple, vegan hummus made with aquafabainstead of olive oil. I ate this recipe almost everyday as a beginner vegan! Get the Recipe

Vegan Popcorn 5 from 5 votes Looking for an easy snack? Try this homemade cheesy, buttery vegan popcorn! Get the Recipe

Vegan Blueberry Muffins 4.50 from 4 votes Enjoy these perfectly sweet vegan blueberry muffins for breakfast or a snack. Get the Recipe

Vegan Beer Cheese Dip 4.96 from 25 votes Creamy, mouth-watering, and super flavorful vegan beer cheese dip…made in 10 minutes! Enjoy this dairy-free dip as a snack or appetizer. Get the Recipe

I hope you found some great recipes to save, print, or pin! Good luck on your new adventure.