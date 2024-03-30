42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Vegan Recipes

ByKarissa

Going vegan can be super overwhelming in the beginning. I always wished I had a big list of specifically easy vegan recipes for beginners to make navigating this new lifestyle much easier. It took me a long time to totally cut out animal products. I thought vegan food would taste weird or be super hard to make.

The truth is, vegan food is absolutely delicious and does not need to be complicated. Here are my Top 12 Tips for Going Vegan if you need some extra support and advice, and a Vegan Grocery List for Beginners so shopping is less intimidating!

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (1)

I put together a list of not-intimidating-at-all, easy vegan recipes for you to try and hopefully love! Many can be made ahead of time to enjoy for lunch all week and a handful can even be made in just one pot.

Make use of the table of contents to jump around!

Breakfast

Easy breakfast recipes to start your morning right!

Fluffy Vegan Pancakes

4.86 from 167 votes

Easy, fluffy vegan pancakes from scratch! These pancakes are perfect for a simple breakfast when you're craving something sweet and hearty.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2)

Vegan French Toast

4.97 from 32 votes

This french toast is one of the easiest vegan recipes for breakfast! You just need 6 simple ingredients.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (3)

Gluten-Free Vegan Pancakes

4.88 from 71 votes

If you need a gluten-free fluffy pancake, here ya go.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (4)

Maple Pecan Overnight Oats

4.69 from 19 votes

Make these oats ahead of time to have a nutritious breakfast in the morning.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (5)

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

4.82 from 11 votes

These garlicky potatoes are so versatile. Enjoy as a side dish or in tacos.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (6)

Tofu Scramble

5 from 38 votes

Missing eggs? Try this tofu scramble!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (7)

Vegan Chocolate Chip Pancakes

5 from 5 votes

Easy vegan chocolate chip pancakes perfect for a comforting breakfast.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (8)

Lunch

All of these simple vegan lunches can be made ahead of time.

Tofu Tacos

5 from 19 votes

Extra-firm tofu makes the perfect vegan taco meat alternative in this recipe. Tofu tacos are one of my top recommendations when people ask for easy vegan recipes for beginners.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (9)

General Tso’s Cauliflower

4.88 from 8 votes

A classic dish found in American Chinese restaurants has turned vegan! With a homemade sauce made from soy sauce, rice vinegar, and garlic, General Tso's Cauliflower is a flavorful and delicious dish that's easy to make.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (10)

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

5 from 15 votes

This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (11)

Vegan Chicken Caesar Wraps

5 from 2 votes

Easy vegan chicken caesar wraps made with dairy-free dressing and plant-based chicken. This is a great meal prep recipe for lunch!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (12)

Vegan Chopped Salad

5 from 1 vote

Veggie-loaded chopped salad with vegan ranch and "bacon" bits.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (13)

Vegan Taco Salad

4.34 from 6 votes

This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (14)

Hummus Wraps

5 from 5 votes

Easy and healthy rainbow hummus wraps made with fresh vegetables.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (15)

Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls

4.92 from 25 votes

This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (16)

5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup

4.87 from 44 votes

If you have tomato paste, non-dairy milk, some spices, and 5 minutes – you can make this delicious creamy vegan tomato soup!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (17)

7-Minute Soup

4.96 from 47 votes

This is my go-to super quick vegan lunch recipe.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (18)

Dinner

Is there anything worse than standing in the kitchen for hours after working all day?! You don’t have to worry about that with these beginner, easy vegan meals.

One-Pot Vegan Creamy Cajun Pasta

4.95 from 18 votes

Spicy and creamy vegan cajun pasta made in just one pot!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (19)

Vegan Sloppy Joes

4.92 from 36 votes

Sloppy joes are the ultimate comfort food! This one-pot version is made with lentils and cauliflower.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (20)

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

4.86 from 7 votes

This delicious vegan shepherd's pie uses your favorite vegan beef.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (21)

One-Pot Creamy Spinach Pasta

4.92 from 49 votes

Super simple creamy spinach pasta made in a single pot.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (22)

Easy Crispy Orange Tofu

5 from 2 votes

Crispy tofu tossed in a sticky-sweet orange sauce. This vegan recipe is super easy to make! Create a nutritious meal by serving this orange tofu with rice.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (23)

Tofu Parmesan

4.29 from 7 votes

Vegan tofu parmesan is incredibly crispy with savory tomato sauce and al dente spaghetti: an easy and fast weeknight dinner recipe.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (24)

Tofu Fajitas

5 from 11 votes

These vegan fajitas are made with tofu instead of chicken, and they are just as delicious! Made easy in the oven using just one pan.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (25)

Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Soup

4.93 from 13 votes

The best vegan broccoli cheddar soup made in about 30 minutes! This soup is creamy and rich, and perfect served with crusty bread.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (26)

Crispy Sesame Tofu

4.89 from 9 votes

Easy, vegan, better-than-takeout sesame tofu! Crispy tofu tossed in a sticky, slightly sweet, super flavorful homemade sesame sauce.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (27)

Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos

4.91 from 10 votes

These nachos can be made in just minutes and tossed in the oven for a quick & easy vegan dinner.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (28)

Dessert

These yummy vegan desserts will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Easy Vegan Banana Bread

5 from 13 votes

Is banana bread a dessert, or a snack?! I enjoy it for both!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (29)

Vegan Blueberry Lemon Bread

5 from 6 votes

Sweet and tangy blueberry lemon bread topped with an (optional) delicious lemon glaze.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (30)

Vegan Chocolate Cookies

5 from 6 votes

These vegan double chocolate cookies are super moist, fudgy, and best of all: made using 1 bowl!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (31)

Vegan Magic Cookie Bars (7-Layer Bars)

4.73 from 11 votes

These magic cookie bars are layered with a graham cracker crust, a gooey chocolatey middle, coconut chips and pecans.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (32)

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies

5 from 6 votes

Easy, melt-in-your-mouth vegan peanut butter cookies.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (33)

Vegan Apple Crisp

5 from 5 votes

Delicious vegan apple crisp with an oat and brown sugar topping. This recipe can easily be made gluten-free.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (34)

Vegan No-Bake Cookies

5 from 13 votes

Chocolate vegan no-bake cookies made with peanut butter and oats.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (35)

Snacks

A snack is the most important meal of the day. In my world, anyway! Whether you need to keep your hunger at bay between meals or want something to munch on while watching Netflix, these recipes will come in handy.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Balls

5 from 5 votes

Make these easy vegan protein balls ahead of time to snack on throughout the week.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (36)

Vegan Banana Nut Muffins

5 from 2 votes

This easy vegan recipe for banana nut muffins is the perfect subtly sweet snack or breakfast!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (37)

Vegan Bean Dip

5 from 14 votes

Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (38)

Vegan Queso

4.74 from 19 votes

Chips + dip = the ultimate dip! This vegan queso comes together in just 5 minutes in a blender.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (39)

Oil-Free Hummus

4.66 from 20 votes

Simple, vegan hummus made with aquafabainstead of olive oil. I ate this recipe almost everyday as a beginner vegan!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (40)

Vegan Popcorn

5 from 5 votes

Looking for an easy snack? Try this homemade cheesy, buttery vegan popcorn!

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (41)

Vegan Blueberry Muffins

4.50 from 4 votes

Enjoy these perfectly sweet vegan blueberry muffins for breakfast or a snack.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (42)

Vegan Beer Cheese Dip

4.96 from 25 votes

Creamy, mouth-watering, and super flavorful vegan beer cheese dip…made in 10 minutes! Enjoy this dairy-free dip as a snack or appetizer.

Get the Recipe

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (43)

I hope you found some great recipes to save, print, or pin! Good luck on your new adventure.

42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)
