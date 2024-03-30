42 Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

| Vegan Recipes
ByKarissa
Going vegan can be super overwhelming in the beginning. I always wished I had a big list of specifically easy vegan recipes for beginners to make navigating this new lifestyle much easier. It took me a long time to totally cut out animal products. I thought vegan food would taste weird or be super hard to make.
The truth is, vegan food is absolutely delicious and does not need to be complicated. Here are my Top 12 Tips for Going Vegan if you need some extra support and advice, and a Vegan Grocery List for Beginners so shopping is less intimidating!
I put together a list of not-intimidating-at-all, easy vegan recipes for you to try and hopefully love! Many can be made ahead of time to enjoy for lunch all week and a handful can even be made in just one pot.
Make use of the table of contents to jump around!
Breakfast
Easy breakfast recipes to start your morning right!
Fluffy Vegan Pancakes
4.86 from 167 votes
Easy, fluffy vegan pancakes from scratch! These pancakes are perfect for a simple breakfast when you're craving something sweet and hearty.
Vegan French Toast
4.97 from 32 votes
This french toast is one of the easiest vegan recipes for breakfast! You just need 6 simple ingredients.
Gluten-Free Vegan Pancakes
4.88 from 71 votes
If you need a gluten-free fluffy pancake, here ya go.
Maple Pecan Overnight Oats
4.69 from 19 votes
Make these oats ahead of time to have a nutritious breakfast in the morning.
Garlic Roasted Potatoes
4.82 from 11 votes
These garlicky potatoes are so versatile. Enjoy as a side dish or in tacos.
Tofu Scramble
5 from 38 votes
Missing eggs? Try this tofu scramble!
Vegan Chocolate Chip Pancakes
5 from 5 votes
Easy vegan chocolate chip pancakes perfect for a comforting breakfast.
Lunch
All of these simple vegan lunches can be made ahead of time.
Tofu Tacos
5 from 19 votes
Extra-firm tofu makes the perfect vegan taco meat alternative in this recipe. Tofu tacos are one of my top recommendations when people ask for easy vegan recipes for beginners.
General Tso’s Cauliflower
4.88 from 8 votes
A classic dish found in American Chinese restaurants has turned vegan! With a homemade sauce made from soy sauce, rice vinegar, and garlic, General Tso's Cauliflower is a flavorful and delicious dish that's easy to make.
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
5 from 15 votes
This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch.
Vegan Chicken Caesar Wraps
5 from 2 votes
Easy vegan chicken caesar wraps made with dairy-free dressing and plant-based chicken. This is a great meal prep recipe for lunch!
Vegan Chopped Salad
5 from 1 vote
Veggie-loaded chopped salad with vegan ranch and "bacon" bits.
Vegan Taco Salad
4.34 from 6 votes
This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds.
Hummus Wraps
5 from 5 votes
Easy and healthy rainbow hummus wraps made with fresh vegetables.
Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls
4.92 from 25 votes
This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep.
5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup
4.87 from 44 votes
If you have tomato paste, non-dairy milk, some spices, and 5 minutes – you can make this delicious creamy vegan tomato soup!
7-Minute Soup
4.96 from 47 votes
This is my go-to super quick vegan lunch recipe.
Dinner
Is there anything worse than standing in the kitchen for hours after working all day?! You don’t have to worry about that with these beginner, easy vegan meals.
One-Pot Vegan Creamy Cajun Pasta
4.95 from 18 votes
Spicy and creamy vegan cajun pasta made in just one pot!
Vegan Sloppy Joes
4.92 from 36 votes
Sloppy joes are the ultimate comfort food! This one-pot version is made with lentils and cauliflower.
Vegan Shepherd’s Pie
4.86 from 7 votes
This delicious vegan shepherd's pie uses your favorite vegan beef.
One-Pot Creamy Spinach Pasta
4.92 from 49 votes
Super simple creamy spinach pasta made in a single pot.
Easy Crispy Orange Tofu
5 from 2 votes
Crispy tofu tossed in a sticky-sweet orange sauce. This vegan recipe is super easy to make! Create a nutritious meal by serving this orange tofu with rice.
Tofu Guide: How to Press Tofu
In this resource, you’ll learn 2 easy methods.
Tofu Parmesan
4.29 from 7 votes
Vegan tofu parmesan is incredibly crispy with savory tomato sauce and al dente spaghetti: an easy and fast weeknight dinner recipe.
Tofu Fajitas
5 from 11 votes
These vegan fajitas are made with tofu instead of chicken, and they are just as delicious! Made easy in the oven using just one pan.
Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Soup
4.93 from 13 votes
The best vegan broccoli cheddar soup made in about 30 minutes! This soup is creamy and rich, and perfect served with crusty bread.
Crispy Sesame Tofu
4.89 from 9 votes
Easy, vegan, better-than-takeout sesame tofu! Crispy tofu tossed in a sticky, slightly sweet, super flavorful homemade sesame sauce.
Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos
4.91 from 10 votes
These nachos can be made in just minutes and tossed in the oven for a quick & easy vegan dinner.
Dessert
These yummy vegan desserts will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Easy Vegan Banana Bread
5 from 13 votes
Is banana bread a dessert, or a snack?! I enjoy it for both!
Vegan Blueberry Lemon Bread
5 from 6 votes
Sweet and tangy blueberry lemon bread topped with an (optional) delicious lemon glaze.
Vegan Chocolate Cookies
5 from 6 votes
These vegan double chocolate cookies are super moist, fudgy, and best of all: made using 1 bowl!
Vegan Magic Cookie Bars (7-Layer Bars)
4.73 from 11 votes
These magic cookie bars are layered with a graham cracker crust, a gooey chocolatey middle, coconut chips and pecans.
Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies
5 from 6 votes
Easy, melt-in-your-mouth vegan peanut butter cookies.
Vegan Apple Crisp
5 from 5 votes
Delicious vegan apple crisp with an oat and brown sugar topping. This recipe can easily be made gluten-free.
Vegan No-Bake Cookies
5 from 13 votes
Chocolate vegan no-bake cookies made with peanut butter and oats.
Snacks
A snack is the most important meal of the day. In my world, anyway! Whether you need to keep your hunger at bay between meals or want something to munch on while watching Netflix, these recipes will come in handy.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Balls
5 from 5 votes
Make these easy vegan protein balls ahead of time to snack on throughout the week.
Vegan Banana Nut Muffins
5 from 2 votes
This easy vegan recipe for banana nut muffins is the perfect subtly sweet snack or breakfast!
Vegan Bean Dip
5 from 14 votes
Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack!
Vegan Queso
4.74 from 19 votes
Chips + dip = the ultimate dip! This vegan queso comes together in just 5 minutes in a blender.
Oil-Free Hummus
4.66 from 20 votes
Simple, vegan hummus made with aquafabainstead of olive oil. I ate this recipe almost everyday as a beginner vegan!
Vegan Popcorn
5 from 5 votes
Looking for an easy snack? Try this homemade cheesy, buttery vegan popcorn!
Vegan Blueberry Muffins
4.50 from 4 votes
Enjoy these perfectly sweet vegan blueberry muffins for breakfast or a snack.
Vegan Beer Cheese Dip
4.96 from 25 votes
Creamy, mouth-watering, and super flavorful vegan beer cheese dip…made in 10 minutes! Enjoy this dairy-free dip as a snack or appetizer.
I hope you found some great recipes to save, print, or pin! Good luck on your new adventure.