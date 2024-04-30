Fruit Cake Recipe {Best in the World!} (2024)

Published: Nov 6, 2019 Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023 by Marye 1691 words. | About 9 minutes to read this article.

This easy fruitcake recipe has been in our family for years. It's full of dates, candied cherries, candied pineapple, and pecans that make it more like candy than a cake! No need to let it "ripen" it's great the same day it's made! This recipe makes 2 (5x9-inch) loaves. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 45 minutes mins Total Time 2 hours hrs Jump to Recipe

Thiseasy fruit cake recipeis full of pecans, candied pineapple, candied cherries, dates, and just enough batter to hold it all together.

It's moist and sticky - more like a candy than a cake! It's a traditional fruitcake with old fashioned flavor and it's been a family favorite for generations.

Ingredients for Old Fashioned Fruit Cake

The one thing that always amazes me about this old-fashioned fruitcake recipe is that there is almost nothing holding all of that sweet, sticky fruit together. Make sure you DO NOT buy fruitcake mix - you want to get each type of fruit called for individually.

Candied Pineapple chunks are called for but sometimes I haven't been able to find it and used the rings instead. Just cut them in chunks. Red and green are the most festive if you can find them.

chunks are called for but sometimes I haven't been able to find it and used the rings instead. Just cut them in chunks. Red and green are the most festive if you can find them. Candied cherries are usually pretty easy to find. If you can use part red ones and part green ones it's prettier.

are usually pretty easy to find. If you can use part red ones and part green ones it's prettier. Pitted dates are what makes this cake sweet and sticky. I prefer to get the diced dates but you can get pitted whole dates and dice them yourself.

are what makes this cake sweet and sticky. I prefer to get the diced dates but you can get pitted whole dates and dice them yourself. Pecans don't need to be toasted but I think they add more flavor.

don't need to be toasted but I think they add more flavor. Sugar is just granulated sugar.

All-purpose flour is what creates the batter that holds this together.

is what creates the batter that holds this together. Baking powder is one ingredient that I add because mom always did - but honestly I have no idea what it does here.

is one ingredient that I add because mom always did - but honestly I have no idea what it does here. Salt helps to balance the sweetness of all the candied fruit.

helps to balance the sweetness of all the candied fruit. Vanilla adds a rich dimension.

adds a rich dimension. Large eggs work with the flour to create the batter.

Fruit Cake Recipe: Love It or Hate It

I grew up loving dark fruitcake. To be honest, I could never figure out why people didn't like it.

To me, there was nothing more delicious than a piece of my Mom's fruit cake - moist, chewy, and candy-like; thickly slathered with cream cheese or butter. Even better if it was sitting next to a cup of hot chocolate. Mmmmm - Christmas!

...And sugar overload.

That is, I didn't understand it untilthe fateful day when I tasted someone ELSE'S version of this traditional holiday cake. EWWWW!

I finally understood the jokes..the grimaces..the gagging. Right then I felt sorry for anyone who wasn't me, who didn't have access to this amazing stuff.

I mean, how could it be Christmas without it?

I used to sell this homemade fruitcake on eBay for $30 ...and that was twenty years ago or more! No one that has tasted this recipe doesn't like it...It is moist..and more chewy than cakey...there are no golden or dark raisins in it and no "junk" mixed candied fruit...

A few years ago I had the opportunity to interview the folks at Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana, Texas. I think they make the SECOND best fruitcake in the world. 😉

Fruit Cake FAQs

This recipe is rated: Easy

Here are the questions I am most frequently asked about this recipe.

Can you ship fruitcake? Short answer: yes!

I have no clue where my mom got the recipe but she made it for her 6 siblings every single year.

Numerous fruitcakes were wrapped in waxed paper, then boxed, then covered with brown postal paper and tied with a string. It happened just after Thanksgiving just like clockwork. My job was holding my finger on the string so Mom could make the knot tight.

This Christmas cake was mailed overseas to my uncles during World War II ... it has been mailed overseas to my kids in the military. It always arrives perfectly intact and fresh. Can you make this recipe ahead of time? You can make in November and let it sit in a cool place or make it closer to Christmas..either way it will be great. How long does a fruitcake last? A fruitcake that's stored properly can last for years - not at our house though because we eat it long before it has a chance to go bad. Does fruitcake have to be refrigerated? Fruitcake will last a month or so at room temperature if it's properly wrapped. It will also keep for up to about 6 months in the refrigerator. How do you keep a fruitcake moist? This traditional fruit cake recipe is moist because of the baking technique and we've eaten the last few bites of it a month or so after making it - it's not dry. Just keep it wrapped. Some people wrap it in a cheesecloth that's been soaked in rum or brandy - and that's a good way to ensure it doesn't mold if you are storing it at room temperature for a long time. Is this recipe healthy? Short answer: nope. Fruit cake is high in calories and sugar so you probably shouldn't make a habit of having it for breakfast. Generally it's considered a holiday treat so whether or not it's healthy isn't usually a concern. How do you store fruitcake? et the cake cool and remove it from the pan. Leave the waxed paper on it and then wrap it in plastic wrap, then foil.

Why Is Fruit Cake a Christmas Tradition?

Fruitcake dates to ancient times when the Romans ate a satura cake, a mixture of barley mash, raisins, nuts, pomegranate, and wine.

Over time it evolved into fruitcake - with the candied fruit added to help preserve the finished cake during a season when fruit was not normally available.

It was popular in Victorian England, where it was called a "Christmas Cake" and the tradition was brought to the United States.

Fruitcakes were used as wedding cakes during Victorian times, as a matter of fact, partly because they could be made well ahead of time.

📞 The last word

This is the exact holiday cake my mom made. I have no idea where she got the original recipe but I do know that everyone who's tried it loves it!

I can't imagine a Christmas dinner without it and a batch of her homemade fudge.

If you're a fruitcake lover, or you know someone who is, give this recipe a try.

📖 Recipe

4.69 from 415 votes Old Fashioned Fruitcake Recipe Print Pin Recipe Save Recipe This easy fruitcake recipe has been in our family for years. It's full of dates, candied cherries, candied pineapple, and pecans that make it more like candy than a cake! No need to let it "ripen" it's great the same day it's made! This recipe makes 2 (5x9-inch) loaves. Course Dessert Cuisine Amercian Heritage,Holiday Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 1 hour hour 45 minutes minutes Total Time: 2 hours hours Servings:20 servings Calories:350 Author:Marye Audet-White Ingredients ▢ 1 pound pecans

▢ 1 pound dates , pitted and chopped

, ▢ ½ pound candied cherries , (red and geen)

, ▢ ½ pound candied pineapple , (red and green or yellow)

, ▢ ¾ cup sugar

▢ ¾ cup flour

▢ ½ teaspoon baking powder

▢ ½ teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 3 large eggs

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract , or 1 tablespoon rum, bourbon, or brandy I earn a commission from Instacart from qualifying purchases. Instructions Preheat oven to 250° degrees (that is not a typo-TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY degrees)

Place a pan ⅓ filled with boiling water in the oven to create steam. Put it on the rack under the rack where the fruitcake pans will got.

Fill the pan with hot water as needed during baking.

Spray two 9-inch loaf pans with cooking spray and line with wax paper or parchment paper.

Spray wax paper with cooking spray.

Chop dates and nuts.

Add them to a large bowl.

Sift dry ingredients over fruit and nuts and mix in with your hands.

Beat eggs until light, add vanilla and pour over fruit, mixing well. (you will probably need to mix with your hands - it's messy.)

Spoon fruit cake batter into prepared pans, pressing down gently to remove large air bubbles and spaces.

Place the filled loaf pans onto the rack above the pan with hot water.

Bake at 250 for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Let cool. Notes This is one of our favorite holiday cakes! During the Christmas season I'll even serve it with a little cream cheese for brunch. Watch the full video on YouTube - click here. To store: let the cake cool and remove it from the pan. Leave the waxed paper on it and then wrap it in plastic wrap, then foil. Store in a cool dark place.

This fruit cake ships well. Just wrap it in waxed paper, then in aluminum foil.

You can brush this with rum or brandy if you like but I never do - it's good without it.

No need to let fruitcake age. It's delicious the same day it's baked.

Don't use the "mixed candied fruit". It isn't moist enough and your cake will be dry and tasteless. You'll find more helpful tips and variations in the body of the post. Nutrition Facts Calories: 350kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g | Monounsaturated Fat: 10g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 25mg | Sodium: 68mg | Potassium: 266mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 37g | Vitamin A: 51IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 39mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition information is estimated as a courtesy. If using for medical purposes, please verify information using your own nutritional calculator. Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

