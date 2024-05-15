Hummus Recipe without Tahini! Easy Hummus without Tahini. (2024)

Making Life Richer is here with an awesome easy homemade hummus without tahini recipe that you can make. Tahini is typically a staple with hummus recipes, but we don’t often have it on hand. This recipe is simple and flavorful, you won’t even miss the tahini. We make this dip for parties and even to pack in healthy lunches. Thank you to guest recipe blogger, Lisa for this easy and healthy recipe! You will never buy store bought hummus again. Simple recipes helps us save money and eat healthier. Read on to see how to make your hummus without Tahini.
Homemade Hummus Recipe Without Tahini
Imagine showing up at your friend’s house for Book Club. You walk in and see this amazing spread of all the wonderful foods that everyone has contributed for the evening. And you think, “Will they turn their noses up at my hastily put together offering?” No need to worry. I’ve got you covered! Lisa, from Making Life Richer is here today to share an easy homemade hummus recipe that you can make at home without tahini!
If you are like me, between kids, after-school activities, work, house, and pets, I always forget to set aside the time to prepare a complicated dish. Or even a non-complicated dish that requires a lot of prep or cooking time. Hummus is one of those things that people tend to be impressed with if it is homemade, but the secret is that it is so easy to make!
If you don’t want to whip up something from scratch you can just stop by the store on the way, but let’s not mention the fact that I am usually running too late to stop at the store. And, to be honest, I’d rather save the money spent on that last minute grocery store stop for a date night with my husband. But that doesn’t mean I want to show up at an event empty handed or with something really sloppy. I just like to be cost efficient at the same time.
You might be wondering how to solve this dilemma. The answer is Homemade HUMMUS!
Whether you are bringing an appetizer for Book Club or just want to eat healthy, hummus is a great choice! Hummus can be made very allergy friendly. And when you make it yourself, you can make it free of the top 8 allergens including dairy-free, soy-free, and, of course, gluten-free.
Hummus is made out of garbanzo beans (otherwise known as chickpeas), which are a great source of protein and fiber, as well as a folate and manganese. They also have a bunch of other good for you stuff in them. (Source: Food Facts presented by Mercola) So, in addition to being healthy, making garbanzo beans into hummus makes them extra yummy!
I know you can buy hummus at the store on one of those last minute trips. But it is just so much easier to make it yourself! Seriously, like 5 minutes of “work.” Especially considering that waiting in the checkout line right after work totally stinks and can take half an hour! And it is super tasty and WAY cheaper to make your own at home. Plus, this way you can tailor it to your family’s dietary needs or flavor preferences. Which, I think, is pretty important.
And to make it even better, this simple homemade hummus recipe is great because it doesn’t even require unusual ingredients that might require an extra trip to the store or a hunt around town to find special ingredients. If you are curious, this recipe leaves out tahini (sesame seed paste).
To be honest, I haven’t had hummus with tahini for a couple years due to an intolerance of sesame seeds, and I haven’t even missed it! Added bonus: this recipe doesn’t require me to buy a jar of the stuff and let it go bad in between hummus batches.
I keep a can or two of garbanzo beans around just in case I have the desire or need to make a batch of hummus. It is seriously that easy! Though the most common type of chickpea appears round and beige, other varieties can be black, green, and red. You can purchase cans of chickpeas at nearly any store, or online. We also often buy dry garbanzo beans and make them in large batches in our Instant Pot. Either way, garbanzo beans are a perfect staple to have in your cupboard for a variety of dishes and dips.
For a delicious homemade hummus recipe to enjoy at home or bring to Book Club, this can’t be beat!
I hope you enjoy the healthy, deliciousness of this simple homemade hummus recipe without tahini!
Easy Homemade Hummus Recipe without tahini
Prep Time: 5 minutes
“Cook” Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 15.5 oz. can of garbanzo beans/chickpeas, drained and liquid reserved
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 ½ Tbsp lemon juice
- 3-4 Tbsp reserved liquid
- 1 medium to largish garlic clove
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ tsp cumin
- Paprika for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Drain garbanzo beans and reserve liquid for use.
- Add all ingredients to food processor and process until smooth. Usually 2-4 minutes. (Scrape down sides of food processor as necessary to ensure everything gets processed.)
- Transfer hummus into a serving dish, cover and refrigerate for 4 hours (or overnight is best) for flavors to fully develop.
- Sprinkle with paprika and serve with sliced, raw veggies or pita chips.
(Note: During a taste tests, most everyone, including my 5-year old and 10-year old preferred the hummus with cumin, but my 7-year-old liked it better without. You can leave it out if you prefer.)
Need a few more reasons to want to add Chickpeas to your diet? Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans are delicious. These tasty beans are also a perfect source of vegan protein. Garbanzo beans are extremely inexpensive and can really help you stretch your budget while trying to be healthy. Additionally, chickpeas contain vitamin K, folate, phosphorus, zinc, copper, manganese, choline, and selenium. Besides being an excellent vegan and gluten-free source of protein and fiber, chickpeas also contain exceptional levels ofiron, vitamin B-6, and magnesium.
60 EASY VEGAN RECIPES HERE!
Many people make hummus because it is a vegan source of protein. Please make sure to check out our Vegan Treats at Disneyland post! You will be surprised by how easy it is to find vegan options even at the Happiest Place on Earth!
Don’t miss our Step by step sourdough bread recipe!
Lisa is the blogger/writer at www.MakingLifeRicher.com. She is a busy wife and mother of 3 children. When she isn’t taking care of her family (which includes a dog, a bird, and ~100 fish) or working on the blog, Lisa loves to read, garden and dream about being on Dancing with the Stars.
One more fun fact about Chickpeas in case you have not had your fill; the chickpea or chick pea is an annual legume of the family Fabaceae, subfamily Faboideae. Its different types are variously known as gram or Bengal gram, garbanzo or garbanzo bean, and Egyptian pea. Chickpea seeds are high in protein. Thank you to Wikipedia for that little nugget of information.
Until Next Time ~Kate
Dandi D says:
December 7, 2017 at 10:05 am
My family loves hummus, so I’ll have to try this!
heather says:
January 14, 2018 at 1:57 pm
I so love hummus and had no idea it was so easy to make thank you so much for sharing this one I am going to make it.
Rust says:
March 16, 2018 at 5:49 am
I’ve been wanting to make my own hummus and your recipe sounds perfect!
ellen beck says:
March 26, 2018 at 8:46 pm
This is a nice easy recipe. I prefer no cumin either. Hummus is so versatile, you can add all kinds of seasoning, and I agree, tahini is a pain, even if you make a fair amount of hummus tahini is tough to find, and it goes bad. I dot think anyone has ever noticed i not in mine either!
shelly says:
March 19, 2019 at 10:17 pm
How many tablespoons does this make?
Reply
Neli says:
April 16, 2019 at 7:52 am
Very easy and tasty recipe. Good advice for reserved liquid – better blend. Instead paprika for garnish, I add little smoked paprika in and mix well.
Brynne says:
May 20, 2019 at 8:11 pm
Smoked paprika and rosted garlic is amazing in hummus
Sandy says:
June 6, 2022 at 12:54 pm
Tahini is so expensive. I use drop by drop toasted sesame oil to get “that flavor).
Reply
kate says:
June 7, 2022 at 8:10 pm
great idea!!
Nicole says:
May 15, 2019 at 3:29 pm
Delicious. I ended up needing about 8 spoons of the reserved liquid, and I added 2 tbl spoons of Chipotle puree. It was perfect for my Southwest chicken wrap!
kate says:
May 15, 2019 at 8:04 pm
oh! that sounds so good! I am going to try it!
Retired Mama says:
July 30, 2022 at 8:40 am
Thank you for this recipe. Tossing old tahini out between hummus, exactly. A waste. I’ve used greek yogurt or avocado as a substitute. Definitely going to try this one!
Reply
Maggie Ann says:
November 16, 2023 at 6:40 am
I’ve used avocado also and kosher dill pickles. I’m next going to try pickled beets. I love to try different veges in my homemade hummus
Reply
kate says:
November 16, 2023 at 10:13 am
oh! I need to try with pickled beets! YUM!!
JO HARDY says:
October 5, 2019 at 1:47 pm
Made this recipe Sat,9/5/19 first making had all ingredients except for cumin…but I like it very much,,also forgot to reserve liquid from the can..but it seem to work out,added a bit more water..I was surprised I did like it very much..first time having Hummus.will make again…ty
Maggie says:
October 25, 2019 at 8:21 am
Just made this and it tastes good before going in the fridge so I’m looking forward to seeing how it tastes tomorrow. How long does it last refridgerated and can it be frozen?
Reply
kate says:
October 25, 2019 at 2:18 pm
It has lasted for us in the fridge for a couple days – but everyone makes the recipe a little differently. I have frozen it. When we froze it it did get a bit freezer burned, I will probably not freeze again, but I maybe just froze it too long.
Brian Nagele says:
December 20, 2019 at 6:56 pm
Awesome stuff. Please keep writing more things like this. I really like the fact you went so in depth on this and really explored the topic as much as you did. I read a lot of blogs but usually, it’s pretty shallow content. Thanks for upping the game here!
Jackie Kirk says:
December 31, 2019 at 8:25 am
this was my first time making hummus! so easy and delicious!. I added jalapeno to mine…
Reply
kate says:
December 31, 2019 at 10:27 am
oh! That sounds tasty!
Melissa says:
January 6, 2020 at 3:50 pm
I just made your hummus. I added Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Sasame Seasoning. It’s delicious and super easy to make. Thx!
Reply
Monica says:
February 4, 2020 at 2:10 pm
So what do I do with the liquid
Reply
kate says:
February 5, 2020 at 2:35 pm
some people stir it in – others drain – your choice =)
Priya Pillay says:
April 20, 2020 at 8:41 am
Wow. Amazing and simple. Thank you
Reply
Lee Napolitan says:
May 21, 2020 at 10:15 am
We love hummus & been hungry for it, have all ingredients except tahini , which I don’t tolerate seeds. I don’t have a food processor wondering if a blender would do the job??? Reply
kate says:
May 21, 2020 at 10:50 am
I actually use my blender!
Natalee says:
June 17, 2020 at 1:03 pm
Great recipe! If I knew homemade hummus was this easy to make I would have never bought it from the store! I’ve made your recipe twice now and I love it!
Reply
Cory says:
July 8, 2020 at 5:25 pm
Simple but too much garlic. Better to get some tahini and make regular hummus.
Reply
Cory says:
July 8, 2020 at 5:34 pm
My mistake. I put a head of garlic versus a clove into this recipe
Reply
pam says:
July 16, 2020 at 10:56 am
Hi,so do you add the reserved liquid to the food processor? And if you do why drain it?
Reply
Dianne says:
October 28, 2020 at 2:53 pm
I made it and it love it! Do you happen to know the calorie count?
Reply
Karlie says:
February 18, 2021 at 5:35 pm
I absolutely loved the hummus. I peeled the chickpeas (sorry if you recommended to do that, I didn’t see it if you did), I added 3x the amount of garlic, an extra tbsp of the reserve liquid, and no Cumin. Great recipe, thanks!
Anya says:
April 16, 2021 at 7:41 am
Thank you this recipe, made it without the cumin and came out very nice!!
cheryl says:
April 16, 2021 at 9:04 am
Thank you so much for this recipe! I am also intolerant of tahini which gives me severe nosebleeds and I miss eating hummus. I haven’t had a bite of it for years since I realized that it was hummus that sent me to the ER a few times.
Reply
Laureen says:
April 23, 2021 at 8:17 am
Wow!, This so very easy and very delicious. I will never buy hummus again, it’s going to always be made by me. The ingredients I used I took a fresh lime from my tree because I’m allergic to lemons. I didn’t have cumin so I added same amount of everything bagel spice amazing. I also used low sodium garbanzo beans anytime I can lower sodium or sugar from me is a good thing. I hope you all take the time to try this recipe above and adjust it to your taste
I love it ❤️
Belinda says:
May 7, 2022 at 11:05 am
Thank you for sharing this recipe! I had a craving for chickpeas, bought them and then couldn’t decide what to do with them! So I thought of hummus but didn’t have tahini. Your recipe guided me through making hummus without tahini, and it was so easy too! I added the cumin and paprika in the hummus. It is so delicious! Thanks again!!
Jeannie Hooper says:
August 25, 2022 at 1:45 pm
Just made my first batch…it is so good! Better than store bought! I added 1 tsp of Sriracha sauce…yummy. Thanks for your recipe.
naz says:
January 23, 2023 at 1:55 am
if you like humus, here is a tip to make it even more delicious: peel the chick peas one by one and get rid of the transparent peel. it becomes lighter in taste, and pleasantly more digestible. cheers.
kate says:
January 23, 2023 at 7:01 am
That is a great tip! I remember peeling them for our little ones when they ate them as toddlers. Thank you for stopping by!
Kelly says:
February 3, 2023 at 4:23 am
I used dry chicken peas so no liquid. What would be a good substitute?
Reply
kate says:
February 3, 2023 at 8:12 am
hmmmm, I am not sure. I have only made with canned. I suppose rehydrating would be where to start.
Janet Held says:
April 18, 2023 at 2:31 pm
Once made, how long will this hummus last in the refrigerator?
Reply
kate says:
April 21, 2023 at 7:00 am
it completely depends – I go by the rule ‘when in doubt, throw it out’ – we typically do not have left overs so I really cannot say from experience
Donna says:
June 5, 2023 at 3:29 pm
This sounds sooo good! Due to health reasons, I am on a low fat diet. Any idea how grams of fat per …….? I think the Tahini in the store bought is what raises the fat level. Much appreciated. I’m craving for a snack so bad ❤️
Reply
kate says:
June 9, 2023 at 10:14 am
no idea, very sorry – hummus is typically a low fat and calorie food – I would discuss any concerns with your dr
Nancy says:
July 20, 2023 at 11:01 am
I mixed it up as written, but found it to dry and lacking flavor. I added more olive oil and drained liquid along with an extra shake of salt and another scant 1 t of cumin. Topped with cumin and smoked paprika. I didn’t have sesame oil on hand but if I make again I will add it in.
Sandy says:
September 14, 2023 at 1:59 pm
I found this recipe to be very bland. But I added more cumin, garlic, some chili powder and roasted red peppers along with a little of the red pepper juice. I like the fact that you can add almost anything to get it to the taste an individual likes. The base is great and no tahini is an added bonus. Thank you for the recipe.
Reply
kate says:
September 16, 2023 at 9:57 am
Thank you for sharing – those spices sound delicious, I will try them in the future!
Linda says:
February 28, 2024 at 5:32 am
I made this. No tahini was great. Flavor wonderful. I had to add a LOT more liquid. Thanks for sharing
kate says:
February 28, 2024 at 10:56 am
that is wonderful – I am glad you liked it!
