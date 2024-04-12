20 Tasty Anti-Inflammatory Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Treat your body to a therapeutic meal with these anti-inflammatory recipes! Featuring select ingredients proven to reduce inflammation, enjoy tasty and healing dishes you can feel good about from the inside out!

Eating healthfully has never tasted so good! With options of golden lattes, smoothies, curries, salads, and sweets, your body will thank you one bite at a time.

Guidelines from the Arthritis Foundation highlight specific ingredients proven to reduce inflammation. These carefully selected recipes support them!

Which foods are anti-inflammatory? Common anti-inflammatory foods include green leafy vegetables, nuts, berries, olive oil, mushrooms, broccoli, avocado, grapes, cherries, turmeric, cocoa, and tomatoes.

Find more diet-specific recipes from low-FODMAP to low-sodium, nightshade-free, and whole food plant-based on our website.

Anti-Inflammatory Recipes

1 Lentil Veggie Soup Add zing and zest to your pot with this turmeric and ginger-infused lentil soup. A simple, one-pot dinner that combines a variety of vegetables, lentils, and wilted greens for a vitamin-rich and nurturing lunch or dinner. 2 Dairy-Free Golden Milk Skip the coffee and opt for a golden latte instead. Naturally caffeine free, this spiced milk bursts with warm and fiery flavors. Ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and black pepper harmoniously perfume the silky soy milk, creating a delicious beverage hot or over ice! 3 Broccoli Smoothie Fiber-rich and packed with vitamins, this green smoothie is a must-try! The wide selection of vegetables is disguised with sweet pineapple and spicy ginger for a well-rounded, tropical-tasting beverage! 4 Blackout Brownies Next time your sweet tooth cravings hit, enjoy making these blackout brownies. Made from various anti-inflammatory ingredients, including beans and almond butter, a sweet treat never felt so good! See Also Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe - Evolving TableKeto Crustless Quiche Recipe with Bacon & CheeseSugar Free Meringue Cookies | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?!40 Vegetarian Keto Recipes 5 Sweet Potato Lentil Curry A powerhouse recipe combining various nutritious ingredients, this easy-to-make curry will become your new favorite. A generous spoonful of peanut butter creates a thick broth that coats the lentils and vegetables perfectly – oh-so-comforting! 6 Sweet Potato Nourish Bowl Looking for a recipe that's fresh tasting and loaded with inflammation-fighting superfoods? Look no further. This sweet potato nourish bowl is layered with yummy ingredients, including spiced and roasted potato cubes and sundried tomato hummus! 7 Spinach Fig Salad Ready in 30 minutes, this antioxidant-rich salad is the ideal fresh recipe to brighten your day. Made from seasonal fall ingredients and bursting with flavors, this salad checks all the boxes! 8 Sweet Potato Smoothie Bowl Pack in the vitamins with this vibrant sweet potato smoothie bowl. Loaded with antioxidants, this anti-inflammatory blend is icy and refreshing. Enjoy as a healthy breakfast, afternoon snack, or in place of dessert! 9 Collard Green Wraps Feeling your arthritis flare up? Try biting into a collard green wrap for extra fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins. These incredibly versatile wraps can be filled with an assortment of your favorite anti-inflammatory ingredients – so healing! 10 See Also Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe Sweet Potato Salad Enjoy this colorful salad that's packed with seasonal vegetables. Lima beans and sweet potato add satiating fiber and protein, while the rainbow assortment of veggies adds beautiful color to the dish! 11 Strawberry Bean Smoothie Nuts, fruits, and legumes are all great options to keep your inflammation in check. Various ingredients blend to create an undetectably healthy and legume-filled smoothie – so good! 12 Vegan Potato Curry Spice is nice! This well-rounded vegetable curry is generously seasoned with potent herbs and spices to create a stew that is both tasty and medicinal. 13 Lentil Kale Salad Dark leafy greens are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants the body craves! Please your senses with this kale and warm lentil winter salad — a combination of sturdy greens and soft steamed lentils dressed in a drizzle of tahini. 14 Roasted Chickpeas Searching for a snack that will make you feel good? These spiced and roasted chickpeas are the perfect pop-in-your-mouth snack for the whole family. Coated with four spices and a squeeze of lime, they are irresistible! 15 Green Hummus Making hummus is an excellent opportunity to sneak in more vegetables! This green hummus disguises peas and spinach in a perfectly seasoned dip that's so versatile. 16 Matcha Pistachio Bliss Balls Matcha is a superfood that is full of antioxidants. These matcha pistachio bliss balls are the ideal snack or pre-workout to leave your body feeling great. 17 Almond Yogurt Homemade almond yogurt is a beautiful addition to your kitchen. Enjoy with berries and granola or incorporate in dressings and recipes – delicious and easy to make! 18 Beet Falafel Sliders Photo Credit:shawsimpleswaps.com Turn on the grill and reach inside your pantry for this crave-worthy beet falafel burger. Using canned beets and garbanzo beans, blend a veggie patty that will win over even your harshest critic! 19 Mini Veggie Frittatas Photo Credit:www.themostlyvegan.com Mini frittata is a great addition to any brunch! Loaded with chopped vegetables and filled with a batter made from chickpeas, these egg-less frittatas are so satisfying and tasty. 20 Veggie Bowl Photo Credit:www.cleaneatingkitchen.com Various vegetables are generously coated in six anti-inflammatory spices and baked until fragrant and tender. An ideal bowl to indulge in and chew the aches and pains away!

