40 Vegetarian Keto Recipes (2024)

These vegetarian keto recipes are packed with flavor, not meat! Enjoy healthy and satisfying meals, while on a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Can You Do Keto if You are a Vegetarian?

When you think of keto, what is the first thing that comes to mind?

Meat??

Keto definitely has a rep for being all about the bacon…and beef…and chicken…and cheese…

BUT you don’thave to add meat to your dishes and you don’t have to eat meat AT ALL to be able to do the keto diet successfully!

There are lots of delicious, filling, and flavorful low carb recipes that are also vegetarian, or even vegan!

As you’ll see from the list of recipes below, simple recipes can truly have wonderful flavor and taste!

40 Best Keto Vegetarian Recipes

We put together this list of low carb vegetarian recipes to help you get the best of both worlds!

Keep in mind that these recipes are not all vegan. Some of them may contain:

  • Butter
  • Milk
  • Eggs
  • Cheese

The above foods are considered ok on a lacto-ovo vegetarian diet (in which eggs and dairy products are consumed).

To see the full recipe and ingredient list for each dish, please follow the link directly beneath each photo in the collection.

Vegan Almond Flour Shortbread Cookies (3 ingredients) – These shortbread cookies are fast and easy to make. Great for vegan diets and keto!

Low Carb Spinach Pinwheels – Perfect for an appetizer or a light and delicious meal.

Roasted Red Pepper Soup – Not only is this rich and creamy red pepper soup keto friendly, it’s vegan too!

Keto Cheese Crisps – Put down the chips and pick these up instead!

Spinach & Tomato Frittata – Wait until you try the flavors of this simple frittata recipe.

Keto Cheesy Baked Asparagus – Adding some cheese to your asparagus is a huge boost of flavor.

Keto Cabbage Soup – A bowl of this soup is just what your tummy needs! So much yummy flavor!

Low Carb Cauliflower and Eggplant CousCous– You’ll love the flavor of the combination of eggplant and cauliflower.

Garlic Sauteed Asparagus And Mushrooms – If you’re ready to find a way to combine veggies, try this delicious sauteed recipe.

Keto Greek Salad – Served in a mason jar, this flavorful salad is perfect for meal prepping!

Keto Bulletproof Coffee – Start your day with long-lasting energy!

Crunchy Pickled Radish– Use this recipe as a fun side dish or a topping to other low-carb recipes.

Quick Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad – I love the flavor of tomatoes so being able to marinate and eat quickly is a plus.

Crispy Keto Firecracker Tofu – This tofu recipe is going to be unlike anything you’ve ever tried!

4-Ingredient Tomato Basil Egg Casserole – Just four simple ingredients is all you’ll need for this wonderful and hearty casserole.

Low Carb Strawberry Lemonade – Bursting with real fruit, not sugar!

Keto Cauliflower Pizza – Topped with veggies!

Keto Baked Churros – A classic Tex-Mex treat..minus the carbs!

Copycat KFC Seasoning – Not just for meat! This homemade spice mix tastes fab on veggies too!

Keto Cucumber, Avocado, and Pomegranate Salad – A fresh and fruity side!

Low Carb Tomato Sauce – Delicious with almost anything!

Keto Asparagus Soup – Made in the Instant Pot!

90-Second Keto Lemon Mug Cake – A sweet treat that’s ready in minutes!

Keto Spicy Roasted Cauliflower – Whole roasted cauliflower that will delight the senses!

Greek Salad Cucumber Horiatiki Cups – This fun salad recipe is loaded full of flavor and delicious crunchy cucumbers.

Everything Bagel Stuffed Celery Sticks – Who says eating celery has to be boring? Pair your celery sticks up with some deliciousness.

Savory Chaffle Recipe – I love a good chaffle and this recipe is one that you’re going to want to make over and over again.

Spinach Caprese Frittata – Adding more spinach to your diet is always a great idea. This is a simple way to increase your healthy eating habits.

Easy Traditional Indian Saag Paneer Recipe – You’re going to love the flavor of this delicious Indian vegetarian dish.

Zucchini Salad Recipe – The best part about this simple salad recipe is that it can be a great side option or stand on its own as a light main entree.

Keto Cream of Mushroom Soup – Craving a hearty and healthy soup? Look no further than this low-carb mushroom soup recipe!

Easy Cauliflower Rice – Eating cauliflower rice is common when you’re on a low carb diet but did you know that there are so many ways that you can actually cook it up?

Vegetarian Red Curry Stir Fry – Cooking stir fry is a fun way to add a ton of flavor to your vegetables with very little effort on your part.

Keto Greek Eggplant Dip – This dip is so fast and easy to put together – perfect for any meal!

BBQ Grilled Eggplant – Grilled eggplant is the recipe that you need when it comes to finding out how to cook up all those eggplants from the garden!

Keto Jalapeño Poppers – Skip the optional pork rinds in this recipe to make them vegetarian friendly!

Crispy Baked Kale Chips – A simple snack that’s tastier than real chips! And so much healthier!

Pesto Mashed “Potatoes” – Made with cauliflower and so flavorful you’ll never know the difference!

Keto Mojitos – A deliciously light and refreshing summer drink!

Keto No Bake Cookies – Creamy chocolate peanut butter cookies, a low carb haystack cookie recipe!

