Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)

With this deconstructedEgg Roll in a Bowl recipeyou can enjoy the traditional flavors but in a healthier, Keto and low-carb way! (And inunder 30 minutes!) Quickly cook up ground turkey, or another ground meat, with shredded cabbage, carrots, soy sauce and other Asian seasonings inone potfor an easy recipe the whole family will love!

Easy Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe

It was exactly 5 years ago that I first created this easy egg roll bowl recipe.

Since then, it has been the all-timeFAVORITE easy dinner recipeon the Evolving Table site, and I think I know why!

You get all of the delightful Asian flavors of a traditional egg roll but in an easier, deconstructed, inside-out fashion.

but in an easier, deconstructed, inside-out fashion. It’s made with healty, low-carb and keto ingredients. (Shredded cabbage and ground turkey, to name a few!)

ingredients. (Shredded cabbage and ground turkey, to name a few!) All cooked up in a large skillet or one-pot inless than 30 minutes!

Think you’ll miss that fried egg roll wrapper?! I promise you won’t.

(Want to take it up a notch? Next time drizzle some of thisSriracha Mayomade with sriracha sauce to give it a spicy kick!)

Table of Contents Easy Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe

Ingredients

Recipe Tip

How to Make Egg Roll in a Bowl

What is Egg Roll in a Bowl?

FAQs

Recipe Tips

What to Serve with Egg Roll in a Bowl?

More Low-Carb Dinner Recipes

Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe

Ingredients

Ground Turkey : A 93/7 ground turkey is my personal perference, but ground pork, ground chicken, or even a leaner ground beef can be used.

: A 93/7 ground turkey is my personal perference, but ground pork, ground chicken, or even a leaner ground beef can be used. Cabbage : Thinly shredded cabbage is best. You’ll need about 1 medium head of cabbage. You can also do a mixture of purple and green cabbage to give it an extra pop of color.(Learn How to Shred Cabbage if you don’t already know!)

: Thinly shredded cabbage is best. You’ll need about 1 medium head of cabbage. You can also do a mixture of purple and green cabbage to give it an extra pop of color.(Learn if you don’t already know!) Carrots : Thinly shredded whole carrots or matchstick carrots can be used.

: Thinly shredded whole carrots or matchstick carrots can be used. Onion: A sweet onion is used but red or yellow may be substituted. Green onions also make a wonderful addition when serving.

A sweet onion is used but red or yellow may be substituted. Green onions also make a wonderful addition when serving. Ginger & garlic : Fresh ginger and garlic are both used to add a zippy punch of flavor. To make things easier you can buy the pre-peeled garlic and use ginger paste.

: Fresh ginger and garlic are both used to add a zippy punch of flavor. To make things easier you can buy the pre-peeled garlic and use ginger paste. Soy sauce : Traditional soy sauce works great if you are not avoiding soy or gluten. Tamari Sauce is my favorite soy sauce substitution if you are gluten-free. Finally, liquid coconut aminos are free from gluten and soy and make a great Whole30 and Paleo substitute. Use low sodium soy sauce if you are watching your sodium intake.

: Traditional soy sauce works great if you are not avoiding soy or gluten. Tamari Sauce is my favorite soy sauce substitution if you are gluten-free. Finally, liquid coconut aminos are free from gluten and soy and make a great Whole30 and Paleo substitute. Use low sodium soy sauce if you are watching your sodium intake. Vinegar: Rice vinegar delivers the most authentic flavor. Apple cider vinegar is the second best one to use and is a great Whole30 and Paleo substitute for rice vinegar. White wine vinegar will work if that is all you have.

Rice vinegar delivers the most authentic flavor. Apple cider vinegar is the second best one to use and is a great Whole30 and Paleo substitute for rice vinegar. White wine vinegar will work if that is all you have. Sesame Oil:Do not leave this very important ingredient out! It gives this dish a unique flavor.

Recipe Tip Instead of shredding your own cabbage and carrots, you can buy a bag of coleslaw mix without the dressing to save time!

How to Make Egg Roll in a Bowl

Please see the recipe card below for more detailed instructions and ingredient measurements.

1. Cut the Cabbage

How thinly you shred the cabbage makes a big difference on the finished recipe. For the cabbage, it is best to slice it with a very sharp knife and cut it no thicker than ¼- to ½-inch thick.

If you didn’t buy matchstick carrots, you’ll need to shred the carrots using either a large food processor or a cheese grater.

(Learn more abouthow to shred cabbageif you’re not sure where to start. Or quicklyjulienne cutthe carrots!)

2. Cook the Ground Meat

Cook the meat in a large skillet over medium or medium-high heat for 5-6 minutes, or until it is almost cooked through. Be sure to break up the meat as it is cooking so there are no big pieces.(I use a potato masher to do this!)

3. Mix in Veggies and Seasonings

Push the cooked meat to the side of the pan and add the onion and the other tablespoon of oil. Sauté for 3-4 minutes. Add shredded carrots, garlic, and ginger and sauté for 2 more minutes. Stir the vegetables and turkey together.

Pour the chicken broth in the pan and scrape the bottom of it to deglaze it.

Add the cabbage, soy sauce, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Stir the mixture well and cover with a lid.

4. Cook Cabbage and Serve

Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 12-15 minutes, or until cabbage is to your desired tenderness. Just before serving add toasted sesame oil and stir to combine.

Top withgreen onionsand toasted sesame seeds for extra flavor. Or sprinkle on some red pepper flakes for a spicy kick. You can serve it overwhite rice, brown rice, or cauliflower rice or enjoy it by itself!

Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days in the refrigerator. (This makes a great recipe to meal prep for busy weeks!)

Want to up-level the flavor even more? Try a drizzle of someSriracha Mayoor even this easyPeanut Sauce recipe!

What is Egg Roll in a Bowl?

An Egg Roll in a Bowl combines all the flavors and fillings of a traditional egg roll, but skips the wrapper.This method is great when you are looking to cut calories or carbohydrates.

FAQs

Recipe Tips Make it colorful. Use different varieties of cabbage—green or purple cabbage both taste great!

Use different varieties of cabbage—green or purple cabbage both taste great! Choose your favorite. Ground beef, turkey, or pork all are fantastic in the recipe.

Ground beef, turkey, or pork all are fantastic in the recipe. Adjust to your meal plan. If you’re not on a Paleo, keto, or Whole30 diet you can use regular gluten-free soy sauce or Tamari instead.

If you’re not on a Paleo, keto, or Whole30 diet you can use regular gluten-free soy sauce or Tamari instead. Pack a punch. Load it up with even MORE vegetables.Chinese broccoli, zucchini, and squash would taste great in here, too.

Load it up with even MORE vegetables.Chinese broccoli, zucchini, and squash would taste great in here, too. Top it off.This dish is fantastic on white or brown rice. Or make it healthier on riced cauliflower. But, it is also delicious by itself!

What to Serve with Egg Roll in a Bowl?

This recipe is already pretty filling on its own, but you can serve it with any of these simple sides.

Asian Cucumber Salad,Air Fryer Asparagus,Chinese Green Beansare all excellent greens.

If you don’t mind carbs, serve it withInstant Pot White Rice,White Rice,Basmati Rice, orJasmine Rice.

Or top this dish with someAsian Ginger Dressing.

More Low-Carb Dinner Recipes

If you are looking for other delicious meals that are low in carbs, try one of these next:

