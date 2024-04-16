Crustless Broccoli Quiche - Healthy Recipes Blog (2024)

Last updated: Jan 24, 2024 · Recipes developed by Vered DeLeeuw and nutritionally reviewed by Rachel Benight MS, RD · This website generates income via ads and uses cookies.

This crustless broccoli quiche is perfect for a quick meatless dinner or lunch. It's delicious, filling, low-carb, and gluten-free.

The leftovers are so good that I often make two to ensure yummy leftovers for the week!

Crustless quiches are awesome. They are low-carb and easy to make, and their leftovers are excellent. I often make crustless quiche Lorraine, crustless spinach quiche, and crustless vegetable quiche.

I especially like this crustless broccoli quiche. It's perfect for weeknight dinners. It's one of my favorite options for meatless dinners, and it's also great as a filling lunch. The leftovers make an excellent breakfast!

Ingredients

The list of ingredients for making this quiche is short, and it's entirely possible that you have them on hand! The exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below. Here's an overview of the ingredients:

Broccoli: I often use frozen chopped broccoli for convenience. But as you can see in the photo above, fresh broccoli works just as well.

I often use frozen chopped broccoli for convenience. But as you can see in the photo above, fresh broccoli works just as well. Eggs : I use large eggs in most of my recipes, this one included.

: I use large eggs in most of my recipes, this one included. Sour cream : Plain full-fat Greek yogurt is an acceptable alternative, but sour cream tastes better.

: Plain full-fat Greek yogurt is an acceptable alternative, but sour cream tastes better. To season : Kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. You can replace the garlic powder with two teaspoons of fresh minced garlic.

: Kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. You can replace the garlic powder with two teaspoons of fresh minced garlic. Scallions : You can use the green and white parts in this recipe.

: You can use the green and white parts in this recipe. Shredded cheddar: Other melty cheeses, such as provolone, also work in this recipe.

Variations

Use different veggies . I like to use broccoli in this recipe because it's one of my favorite vegetables. But chopped cauliflower works just as well. You can also use chopped asparagus.

. I like to use broccoli in this recipe because it's one of my favorite vegetables. But chopped cauliflower works just as well. You can also use chopped asparagus. I use frozen chopped broccoli in this recipe because it's so convenient. But you can use fresh broccoli and chop it yourself after cooking it.

and chop it yourself after cooking it. Add a handful of extra veggies , such as grated carrots or chopped spinach leaves.

, such as grated carrots or chopped spinach leaves. Vary the cheese you use . I'm loyal to cheddar, but I tested this recipe with shredded Gruyere, shredded gouda, and crumbled feta. All of these options were excellent.

. I'm loyal to cheddar, but I tested this recipe with shredded Gruyere, shredded gouda, and crumbled feta. All of these options were excellent. If you don't need this quiche to be meatless, you can add a cup of cooked meat, such as shredded cooked chicken or diced ham. ¼ cup of crumbled bacon is another lovely addition.

Crustless Broccoli Quiche Instructions

This is one of my easiest recipes, which is why I make it so often. The detailed instructions for making it are listed in the recipe card below. Here are the basic steps: You start by defrosting the broccoli in the microwave. Drain it well.

If using fresh broccoli florets, chop them into small pieces like this:

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sour cream, Kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.

Stir in the chopped broccoli, scallions, and cheese.

Transfer the mixture to a greased pie plate. Bake the quiche until it's golden brown, and a knife inserted in its center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

Allow the quiche to cool and set in the pan on a wire rack for about 15 minutes, then slice it into 8 triangles and serve.

Expert Tip

Since we never have any leftovers when I make this quiche, I often bake two quiches to ensure I have leftovers the next day for lunch! You can also double the recipe, bake it in a 9 X 13-inch baking dish, and cut the quiche into squares.

Recipe FAQs

Is a frittata the same as a crustless quiche? See Also 20 Tasty Anti-Inflammatory RecipesEgg Roll in a Bowl Recipe - Evolving TableKeto Crustless Quiche Recipe with Bacon & Cheese40 Vegetarian Keto Recipes They're very similar, but a frittata is egg-based, while a quiche usually has more dairy (milk, cream, sour cream, or yogurt). How do you keep a crustless quiche from sticking? As long as you use a glass or ceramic pie plate and grease it well, sticking should not be an issue. Butter works best for greasing a pie plate. I prefer it to a cooking spray or brushing the pan with oil. Can you freeze this quiche? Yes. It freezes well. It's best to slice it first, then freeze the slices. I either place them in individual freezer bags or wrap each in cling wrap, then place all of them in a large freezer bag. You can reheat them in the microwave directly from their frozen state.

Storing Leftovers

To ensure the leftovers keep well and do not become soggy, let the quiche cool and slice it. Let the slices cool for 30 more minutes on a cooling rack. Store the leftovers on a layer of paper towels in an airtight container in the fridge and replace the paper towels daily. Stored this way, the leftovers keep for about 4 days. Once completely cool, you can also freeze individual slices in freezer bags.

More Crustless Quiche Recipes

Crustless Spinach Quiche

Crustless Vegetable Quiche

Crustless Quiche Lorraine

Recipe Card

Crustless Broccoli Quiche This crustless broccoli quiche makes a quick meatless dinner and is also perfect for lunch. It's tasty, filling, low-carb, and gluten-free! Prep Time10 minutes mins Cook Time30 minutes mins Rest time15 minutes mins Total Time55 minutes mins Course: Breakfast Cuisine: French Diet: Gluten Free Servings: 8 slices Calories: 196kcal Author: Vered DeLeeuw Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon butter for the pan

▢ 16 ounces frozen chopped broccoli (or fresh broccoli cut into florets)

▢ 8 large eggs

▢ ½ cup sour cream (or full-fat Greek yogurt)

▢ 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt (or ½ teaspoon of any other salt )

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ¼ cup scallions chopped, white and green parts

▢ 1 cup cheddar cheese sharp, shredded (4 ounces) Instructions Preheat your oven to 400°F. Generously butter a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie dish.

Frozen broccoli: Place the chopped broccoli in a large microwave-safe bowl. Add ¼ cup of water. Cover and microwave on high for 6 minutes, stirring after the first 3 minutes. Drain well.

Fresh broccoli: Place the broccoli florets in a large microwave-safe bowl. Add ¼ cup of water. Cover and microwave on high for 3 minutes. Drain well, then chop the florets into small pieces.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sour cream, kosher salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.

Stir in the broccoli, scallions, and cheese.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared pie dish. Bake the quiche until it's golden brown, and a knife inserted in its center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

Allow the quiche to cool and set in the pan on a wire rack for about 15 minutes, then slice it into 8 triangles and serve. Video Notes You can double the recipe, bake it in a 9 X 13-inch baking dish, and cut the quiche into squares.

Butter works best for greasing a pie plate. I prefer it to a cooking spray or brushing the pan with oil.

To ensure the leftovers keep well and do not get soggy, let the quiche cool and slice it. Then, let the slices cool for 30 more minutes on a cooling rack. Store the leftovers on a layer of paper towels in an airtight container in the fridge and replace the paper towels daily. Stored this way, the leftovers keep for about 4 days. Once completely cool, you can also freeze individual slices in freezer bags. Add Your Own Notes Click here to add your own private notes. They're only visible to you. If you clear your browser's cache, they'll be lost. Nutrition per Serving Serving: 1slice | Calories: 196kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Sodium: 317mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g