21 Amazing Sourdough Discard Recipes (2024)

Sourdough bread is this amazing crusty fermented starter artisan bread that can be made at home. In order to make sourdough bread you need a sourdough starter. And with sourdough starter comes sourdough discard (a good thing). Discover 21 amazing sourdough recipes including bread, waffles, crackers and so much more.

What Is Sourdough Discard?

Sourdough discard is the amount of sourdough starter you need to remove or “discard” everyday or weekly depending on the age and storage of your sourdough starter. You discard this amount to add more flour and water to feed your sourdough starter and allow it to grow and ferment. Sourdough discard can be disposed of or it can be used in some pretty delicious recipes.

Unfed Sourdough Recipes

When a sourdough discard recipe asks you to use unfed sourdough. It is referring to the sourdough discard you remove before adding more flour and water to your sourdough bread starter. Most discard recipes will use unfed sourdough. Which is perfect because you can discard your amount (save it), feed your starter and bake with the discard. So there is no waste. Just yummy baked goods.

Sourdough Starter

A sourdough starter is the basis of your sourdough bread or sourdough baking. It is a simple mixture of filtered water and flour that ferments creating yeast and the “sour” flavor that sourdough is named for. You can find more information on sourdough starters in our sourdough bread beginners guide.

What To Make With Sourdough Starter

The amazing thing about sourdough starter is you can use it in more than just baking bread. You can add sourdough starter to cinnamon buns, crackers, bagels, pizza dough and so much more.

Sourdough Bread Recipes

If your main goal with your sourdough starter is to make sourdough bread then you need to checkout our sourdough bread beginners guide which includes 12 easy to make sourdough bread recipes including a gluten free recipe.

Sourdough Discard

In an effort to help you spread the sourdough love and embrace homemade we have compiled a wide collection of sourdough discard recipes that are sure to fit your needs.

Sourdough Discard Recipes

Sourdough Tortillas – Milk & Pop

Sourdough Focaccia – All Things Bread

Sourdough Discard Naan – Midwest Nice

Sourdough Puff Pastry – Home Grown Happiness

Sourdough Discard Breakfast Recipes

Sourdough Pancakes – Tastes of Lizzy T

Sourdough Blueberry Scones – Home Grown Happiness

Sourdough English Muffins -Homemade Food Junkie

Flaky Sourdough Biscuits – Twelve On Main

Sourdough Discard Bread Recipes

Sourdough Ciabatta Bread – Home Grown Happiness

Sourdough Cinnamon Bread – Homemade Food Junkie

Sourdough Discard Snack Recipes

Sourdough Pretzel Recipe – Rebooted Mom

Sourdough Crackers – King Arthur Baking

Sourdough Discard Dessert Recipes

Sourdough Discard Chocolate Mug Cakes – The Whole Food Diary

Chocolate Sourdough Discard Bread – Pantry Mama

Apple Cider Donuts – About Dinner Thyme

Sourdough Brownies – Little Spoon Farm

Gluten Free Sourdough Discard

We are including some gluten free sourdough discard recipes in our discard recipes collection because honestly this is what we make at home and we feel it should be included for those that are gluten sensitive. Just because you can’t have something doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing alternatives for you to try.

Gluten Free Sourdough Discard Recipes

Gluten Free Sourdough Cinnamon Buns – A Girl Worth Saving

Gluten Free Sourdough Discard Pizza Crust – Pretty Delicious Life

Gluten Free Bagels – Fearless Dining

Gluten Free Sourdough Starter Crackers – Georgeats

Gluten Free Sourdough Scones – Bakerita

How To Make Money From Your Sourdough Discard

While writing this article I was thinking about all the ways you could make an additional income from homemade sourdough. Which is perfect for bakers, makers and stay at home moms. First off sourdough starters can be sold. And your sourdough discard can be created into its own starter and fed. You can also sell all your yummy sourdough discard baking at your local farmers market or by word of mouth or specialty order. Homemade items sell well and food is better when shared.

Sourdough & Other Recipes:

Sourdough Bread A Beginner’s Guide

7 Amazing Beginner Bread Recipes

7 Beginner Homemade Jam Recipes

