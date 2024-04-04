Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (2024)

Mmmm…. Creme Eggs… such a great part of Easter!

While these have a few steps, they are actually pretty easy to make at home! It was super fun to put together and see the finished product be so close to the Creme Eggs I know and love!

This recipe can easily be halved if you just want to make a few! No more waiting for Easter all year long!

More Easter ideas and recipes

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe Copy Cat Creme Eggs are super fun to put together and taste and look just like the Creme Eggs we know and love! Prep Time 45 minutes minutes Cook Time 30 minutes minutes Chilling Time 2 hours hours 45 minutes minutes Total Time 4 hours hours Servings 12 -16 eggs Author Holly Nilsson Ingredients ▢ ½ cup light corn syrup

▢ ¼ cup butter

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla

▢ ⅛ teaspoon salt

▢ 3 cups powdered sugar

▢ yellow gel food coloring

▢ 12 ounces milk chocolate melts Instructions Beat corn syrup, butter, vanilla and salt until smooth. Add in powdered sugar a bit at a time until the mixture is smooth & creamy.

Place ⅓ of the mixture in a small bowl and add yellow coloring until it resembles egg yolk.

Freeze both the white and yellow mixtures for 2 hours. Once firm, roll balls of the yellow filling. Surround with white mixture. Roll into an egg shape and place back in the freezer for 45 minutes or overnight. (Your "egg" should be ⅓ yellow and ⅔ white)

Melt the chips in a small bowl on 50% power until just about melted. Remove "eggs" from the freezer a couple at a time, roll in the melted chocolate and place on parchment paper to set.

If there are any bits that set and are exposed, just dab a little bit of melted chocolate on them to hold the filling in.

Once set, serve at room temperature. Nutrition Information Calories: 192 | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 10mg | Sodium: 67mg | Potassium: 2mg | Sugar: 40g | Vitamin A: 118IU | Calcium: 3mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used. Course Dessert Cuisine American

Recipe adapted from Food.com

