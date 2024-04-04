Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (2024)

by HollyMar 7, 2014 • Updated Jul 7, 2020
15 Comments

5 from 34 votes

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (2)

Mmmm…. Creme Eggs… such a great part of Easter!

While these have a few steps, they are actually pretty easy to make at home! It was super fun to put together and see the finished product be so close to the Creme Eggs I know and love!

This recipe can easily be halved if you just want to make a few! No more waiting for Easter all year long!

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (3)

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe

Copy Cat Creme Eggs are super fun to put together and taste and look just like the Creme Eggs we know and love!

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (4)

Prep Time 45 minutes minutes

Cook Time 30 minutes minutes

Chilling Time 2 hours hours 45 minutes minutes

Total Time 4 hours hours

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (5)

Servings 12 -16 eggs

Ingredients

  • ½ cup light corn syrup
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • yellow gel food coloring
  • 12 ounces milk chocolate melts

Instructions

  • Beat corn syrup, butter, vanilla and salt until smooth. Add in powdered sugar a bit at a time until the mixture is smooth & creamy.

  • Place ⅓ of the mixture in a small bowl and add yellow coloring until it resembles egg yolk.

  • Freeze both the white and yellow mixtures for 2 hours. Once firm, roll balls of the yellow filling. Surround with white mixture. Roll into an egg shape and place back in the freezer for 45 minutes or overnight. (Your "egg" should be ⅓ yellow and ⅔ white)

  • Melt the chips in a small bowl on 50% power until just about melted. Remove "eggs" from the freezer a couple at a time, roll in the melted chocolate and place on parchment paper to set.

  • If there are any bits that set and are exposed, just dab a little bit of melted chocolate on them to hold the filling in.

  • Once set, serve at room temperature.

5 from 34 votes

Nutrition Information

Calories: 192 | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 10mg | Sodium: 67mg | Potassium: 2mg | Sugar: 40g | Vitamin A: 118IU | Calcium: 3mg | Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (7) Course Dessert

Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (8) Cuisine American

Recipe adapted from Food.com

Leave a Reply

Comments

  1. Looks nice but must I have chocolate egg molds to make this?

    Reply

    1. You don’t need molds for these, they’re formed into an egg shape and dipped in chocolate. You can make them in a different shape, they will still taste the same. Small foil muffin liners work well for melted chocolate.

      Reply

  2. I live in China and can’t buy Easter eggs. This recipe saved me!! They really are delicious! I recommend using real chocolate, I used Callebaut Belgian Chocolate callets as they melt super fast and taste AMAZING! I recommend keeping the finished eggs in the fridge, though, if you live somewhere warm. I made them last Easter and this Easter, and they are so delicious, I’m going to make some more tonight!!Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (24)

    Reply

    1. So glad you loved these! Happy Easter. :)

      Reply

  3. Filling is way too stiff and I didn’t even use 3 cups of powdered sugar.

    Reply

    1. Oh no! We haven’t had that problem Miranda. How did you measure the powdered sugar? The spoon and level method or did you scoop? You may have measured too much powdered sugar.

      Reply

  4. I am interested in trying this as soon as possible.
    Since Cadbury chocolate has a distinctive flavor, compared to other brands in the grocery store, do you have a suggestion for any certain variety of chocolate to approximate the Cadbury-type flavor?

    Reply

    1. I use chocolate melts, but you could use Cadbury chocolate bars if you prefer that specific flavor. Enjoy Jodi!

      Reply

  5. This was a disaster for me, unfortunately. The filling was so stiff it broke my mixer. Ironically, though, after freezing for two hours, it was so soft and sticky that I could hardly control it. I am an experienced home cook, so I expected this to be easy. I have made many recipes from this site, and this is my first failure.

    Reply

    1. Sorry to hear that they didn’t work for you Eileen. This recipe worked well for us as written, so I can’t say for use what went wrong.

      Reply

      1. The recipe sounds delicious. I’m wondering if the filling will be soft and a bit runny like the original cream eggs at room temperature?

      2. Yes Paula, the consistency of the filling is fairly soft, as seen in the image of the “cracked” open egg. Enjoy the eggs, we love them!

  6. I used a little more vanilla and a little less icing sugar (and piped it as I have a chocolate egg mold), worked perfectly. Ended up making 60 of these for colleagues and friends (I live in Indonesia and they’re hard to get and incredibly expensive) and many said they’re better than the original! Thank you for the recipe, it’s spot on.Copy Cat Creme Eggs Recipe (25)

    Reply

    1. You’re welcome Joyce! How awesome that you did that!

      Reply

  7. Sounds so easy! I thought it would be super complicated. Will have to try!

    Reply

