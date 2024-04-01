Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (2024)

Posted: 09/14/2015 | Last updated: 11/22/2019 by Erin K. Browne 16 Comments Post may contain affiliate links via Amazon Associates or other programs. (Disclosure)

If you grew up in an area where Little Debbie cakes were available, many of these treats will have you drowning in a sea of nostalgia full of school cafeterias, after school snacks, and waiting with bated breath for the seasonal and holiday special flavors to be released. These insanely fun copycat recipes will allow you to make many of your favorite Little Debbie delights from your childhood right at home!

The real thing: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies

It was so sad when they got all smashed in the package.

The copycat:Oatmeal Creme Pies by Cooking Classy

The real thing: Little Debbie Zebra Cakes

The classic filled Little Debbie cake that came in many colors, shapes, and patterns depending on the time of year. But somehow, each one was a unique snowflake all on its own.

The copycat:Zebra Cakes Copycat by Macaroni and Cheesecake

The real thing: Little Debbie Star Crunch

A caramel Rice Krispies treat covered in chocolate. Basically the best thing ever.

The copycat:Star Crunch Copycat by Averie Cooks

The real thing: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

It was really just a Zebra Cake with a Christmas tree shape and some sprinkles, but was somehow superior to all other packaged cakes.

The copycat:Christmas Tree Cakes by Southern Fatty

The real thing: Little Debbie Fudge Rounds

I don't think these really need any explanation.

The copycat:Fudge Rounds by Confessions of a Cookbook Queen

The real thing: Little Debbie Nutty Bars

The only way to eat them was to separate every layer one by one - bonus points if they didn't' break.

The copycat:Nutty Bars by The Kitchn

The real thing: Little Debbie Fudge Brownies

They were best when heated in the microwave.

The copycat:Fudge Brownies by The Village Cook

The real thing: Little Debbie Swiss Rolls

Realizing they arenot actually called Swiss Cake Rolls makes one question whether or not their entire childhood was a lie.

The copycat:Swiss Cake Roll by Cooking by Moonlight

The real thing: Little Debbie Cherry Cordials

The rare and coveted seasonal cake that you could never actually find in stores.

The copycat:Cherry Cordials by Inside Bru Crew Life

Here's your handy dandy Pinterest image. Just hover your mouse over the picture and click, "Pin It!"