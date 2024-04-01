Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (2024)

Food » Bars 'n Barks » Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home
If you grew up in an area where Little Debbie cakes were available, many of these treats will have you drowning in a sea of nostalgia full of school cafeterias, after school snacks, and waiting with bated breath for the seasonal and holiday special flavors to be released. These insanely fun copycat recipes will allow you to make many of your favorite Little Debbie delights from your childhood right at home!
The real thing: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies
It was so sad when they got all smashed in the package.
The copycat:Oatmeal Creme Pies by Cooking Classy
The real thing: Little Debbie Zebra Cakes
The classic filled Little Debbie cake that came in many colors, shapes, and patterns depending on the time of year. But somehow, each one was a unique snowflake all on its own.
The copycat:Zebra Cakes Copycat by Macaroni and Cheesecake
The real thing: Little Debbie Star Crunch
A caramel Rice Krispies treat covered in chocolate. Basically the best thing ever.
The copycat:Star Crunch Copycat by Averie Cooks
The real thing: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
It was really just a Zebra Cake with a Christmas tree shape and some sprinkles, but was somehow superior to all other packaged cakes.
The copycat:Christmas Tree Cakes by Southern Fatty
The real thing: Little Debbie Fudge Rounds
I don't think these really need any explanation.
The copycat:Fudge Rounds by Confessions of a Cookbook Queen
The real thing: Little Debbie Nutty Bars
The only way to eat them was to separate every layer one by one - bonus points if they didn't' break.
The copycat:Nutty Bars by The Kitchn
The real thing: Little Debbie Fudge Brownies
They were best when heated in the microwave.
The copycat:Fudge Brownies by The Village Cook
The real thing: Little Debbie Swiss Rolls
Realizing they arenot actually called Swiss Cake Rolls makes one question whether or not their entire childhood was a lie.
The copycat:Swiss Cake Roll by Cooking by Moonlight
The real thing: Little Debbie Cherry Cordials
The rare and coveted seasonal cake that you could never actually find in stores.
The copycat:Cherry Cordials by Inside Bru Crew Life
