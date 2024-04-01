Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (2024)

If you grew up in an area where Little Debbie cakes were available, many of these treats will have you drowning in a sea of nostalgia full of school cafeterias, after school snacks, and waiting with bated breath for the seasonal and holiday special flavors to be released. These insanely fun copycat recipes will allow you to make many of your favorite Little Debbie delights from your childhood right at home!

The real thing: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies
It was so sad when they got all smashed in the package.

The copycat:Oatmeal Creme Pies by Cooking Classy

The real thing: Little Debbie Zebra Cakes
The classic filled Little Debbie cake that came in many colors, shapes, and patterns depending on the time of year. But somehow, each one was a unique snowflake all on its own.

The copycat:Zebra Cakes Copycat by Macaroni and Cheesecake

The real thing: Little Debbie Star Crunch
A caramel Rice Krispies treat covered in chocolate. Basically the best thing ever.

The copycat:Star Crunch Copycat by Averie Cooks

The real thing: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
It was really just a Zebra Cake with a Christmas tree shape and some sprinkles, but was somehow superior to all other packaged cakes.

The copycat:Christmas Tree Cakes by Southern Fatty

The real thing: Little Debbie Fudge Rounds
I don't think these really need any explanation.

The copycat:Fudge Rounds by Confessions of a Cookbook Queen

The real thing: Little Debbie Nutty Bars
The only way to eat them was to separate every layer one by one - bonus points if they didn't' break.

The copycat:Nutty Bars by The Kitchn

The real thing: Little Debbie Fudge Brownies
They were best when heated in the microwave.

The copycat:Fudge Brownies by The Village Cook

The real thing: Little Debbie Swiss Rolls
Realizing they arenot actually called Swiss Cake Rolls makes one question whether or not their entire childhood was a lie.

The copycat:Swiss Cake Roll by Cooking by Moonlight

The real thing: Little Debbie Cherry Cordials
The rare and coveted seasonal cake that you could never actually find in stores.

The copycat:Cherry Cordials by Inside Bru Crew Life

  1. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (12)Siren

    I really like the copycat recipes

    Reply

  2. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (13)lori

    I would a recipe for Little Debbie Apple Flips. They used to be called apple delights.

    Reply

  3. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (14)Susan

    Can you find a copy cat for the PB&J sandwiches cookies they use to make?
    I even emailed the company and they said they weren't going to make them anymore...this was a few years ago.?? My kids and I both loved them.

    Reply

    • Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (16)Erin

      Ooh, I haven't! That's a good 'un though!

      Reply

  5. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (17)Marissa

    Someone should do the Fudge Dipped Strawberry Cakes. Those are so good!

    Reply

  6. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (18)Sandy

    I to have looked everywhere for the Spice Cake recipe.
    I really wish they would bring that one back.

    Reply

  7. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (19)Kathy Williamson

    Little Debbie used to make a summer seasonal cookie that was pineapple and something else. It was called or advertised as an Hawaiian something or other. Any idea where I can find this recipe if you don't know it?

    Reply

    • Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (20)Erin

      I don't think I ever had those! Sounds tasty though.

      Reply

  8. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (21)lynn taylor

    where is the recipe for your oatmeal creme cookies?

    Reply

  9. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (22)M

    Anyone got a copycat for the raisin creme cookies? They're a favourite around here!

    Reply

    • Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (23)Paul Parker

      Also looking for the Raisin Creme Cakes ( low carb) knock-off recipe

      Reply

  10. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (24)Tracie

    I would love if someone could do a copycat Little Debbie Spice Cakes. The ones with the toasted coconut on top. YUM!

    Reply

    • Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (25)Melinda

      YES - I've looked everywhere for a copycat of Little Debbie Spice Cakes with no luck. They were the BEST!

      Reply

  11. Little Debbie Copycat Recipes To Make At Home (26)Phillip || SouthernFATTY.com

    So glad you enjoyed our Christmas Tree Cakes!

    Reply

