How to Make a Fermented Ginger Bug and a Ginger Soda Recipe! — All Posts Healing Harvest Homestead (2024)

Why You Should Make a Ginger Bug and Why It’s So Good for You?

Well, there's Ginger. And there's fermentation. Between those two incredible healthy factors, this simple combination of Ginger, sugar, and water packs a powerfully excellent punch!

Some Info About Fermentation:

Let's start with fermentation. Fermented foods have been consumed by all cultures the world over for thousands of years. Indeed, fermented foods are one of the traditional ways to preserve foods that actually increase the nutritional health benefits of the food itself.

Some Info About Medicinal and Healthy Ginger:

Now, let's move on to Ginger. Ginger is a common culinary spice and digestive tea, but it's also an herb that contains powerful anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatories that are just plain good for you.

According to medical doctors, including Dr. Axe, Ginger can help with these important things:

Indigestion & Nausea

Malabsorption

Immune System Health

Respiratory System Health

Bacterial & Fungal Infections

Ulcers & Acid Reflux

Pain (since it's an anti-inflammatory herb related to turmeric)

Diabetes

Cholesterol

Arthritis

How to Use Your Ginger Bug

To make soda:

Essentially, you simply strain off about 1/2 cup starter, a half cup sugar,and combine with half-gallon of juice, water kefir,or tea. Allow to ferment for a few days, then enjoy your natural fermented soda!

As a delicious addition to teas or water

You can add your ginger starter to any cup of liquid you'd like to drink it with (although I do not recommend dairy). I like to add some to my water. The ginger taste is always exquisite and this adds benefits to your drinking water. WIN.

What About the Sugar? Is it Bad for You?

Yes. You are using sugar to create both your ginger bug and to make your subsequent sodas. The sugar is necessary to feed the yeasts and bacteria and by the time it's fermented, there is very little sugar left in the drink! How cool is that?

I honestly can't say how much sugar remains and how much is actually consumed, but I can tell you the longer you ferment your drink, the less sweet it will be.

Final Thoughts on a Ginger Bug---

I still can't get over the name. I just can't....can you? But don't let that stop you from trying this insanely good for you fermented starter.

I only mentioned a few uses I'm aware of above, but my brain is saying: How about on ice cream? How about in a co*cktail (if you drink)? How about added to a salad dressing? Really, the things you can do with your ginger bug starter are probably endless!

Ginger is so easy for us to obtain these days. Although it can be tough to grow, unless you are in a nice warm place or have a greenhouse, luckily it's readily available in good markets these days!

I like to have Ginger in the house at all times any way because it's one of those excellent home remedy ingredients for so many things. Here you can see how I use it to make Fire Cider, a delicious daily tonic drink that helps your immune system and all your organs!

