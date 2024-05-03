21 Chaffle Recipes That Will Change Your Life Forever (2024)

Chaffles are the latest trendy recipe in the ketogenic diet world. If you know anything about the ketogenic diet, you understand that cheese is the new bread. Chaffles are simply cheese + egg, but you don’t have to stop there. Check out these 21 chaffle recipes (aka low carb cheese waffles) for keto down below!

The popularity of chaffles is through the roof because it’s so customizable. You can have a chaffle for literally every meal of your day including dessert and never get bored. You seriously will not miss bread when you learn how to make this incredibly simple keto recipe.

Keto Chaffle Ideas

Before you start, I recommend picking up a mini waffle maker. The most popular one is this Dash Mini Waffle Maker, but if you don’t want to wait several weeks to get yours, this Nostagia Mini Waffle Maker takes second place. The key to a great chaffle is in its crispiness, so the need for a non-Belgian waffle maker is very important. If you want to have a full-sized waffle that’s almost identical to Waffle House, this All Clad Waffle Maker is the Cadillac of all waffle makers with its 7 browning settings. This Cuisinart one is a solid second place and a much cheaper option. Don’t forget the waffle tongs!

The Original Chaffle Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Egg

½ cup of Shredded Cheese

1 tablespoon Almond Flour (Optional)

[Makes 2 chaffles, 2.6 net carbs per serving]

Directions:

Preheat waffle maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In a small bowl, add egg and shredded cheese and mix well. Add the optional Almond Flour to the bowl if desired. Mix well. Once the waffle maker is ready, pour ½ of batter (if it’s a single waffle maker) into the waffle maker. When the waffle is about halfway cooked, open the waffle maker and sprinkle a little cheese on top of the batter. Then, close the waffle maker and finish cooking. This extra cheese will make a nice crispy finished product.

Chaffle Combination Recipe Ideas

The sky is the limit with the original Chaffle recipe. Here are 21 Chaffle recipe ideas that will keep you busy for a while. The basic instructions apply for just about every one of these recipes. That’s what makes Chaffles so great. Check them out and tell me what you think!

Breakfast Chaffles

1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chaffle: 1 Egg + ½ cup hand shredded Mozzarella Cheese + 1 tablespoon Quest Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein Powder + Make Chaffle, then + Top with 1 tablespoon Natural Peanut Butter + 2 tablespoons Sugar-Free Whipped Cream + ¼ cup Raspberries [4-6 servings, 1.7 net carbs]

2. Brie & Cranberry Chaffle: ½ cup melted Brie + 1 Egg + 1.5 tablespoons Sugar-Free Sweetener* + 2 tablespoons Frozen Cranberries, chopped [2-3 servings, 3.4 net carbs]

3. Ultimate Keto Breakfast Sandwich Chaffle: Make Original Chaffle + 1 Fried Egg + 2 slices Bacon + 1 slice Cheese + 1 tablespoon Mayonnaise + ¼ medium sliced Avocado [1 serving, 2 chaffles, 7.8-9.3 net carbs]

4. Bagel Chaffle: 1 Egg + ½ cup shredded Mozzarella Cheese + 1 tablespoon Almond Flour +1 tablespoon Coconut Flour + ⅛ teaspoon Baking Powder + Make Chaffle, then + Top with 1 tablespoon Cream Cheese + Everything Bagel Seasoning [2 servings, 3.6 net carbs]

5. Cinnamon & Chocolate Chip Chaffle: 1 Egg + 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract + 4 drops Sugar-Free Liquid Sweetener* + 2 sprinkles Cinnamon + 1 tablespoon Almond Flour + 1 teaspoon Baking Powder + 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese + Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips [4-6 servings, 1.1 net carbs]

6. Peanut Butter & Maple Chaffle: 1 Egg + ½ cup Mozzarella Cheese + 2 tablespoons Natural Peanut Butter + 2 tablespoons Sugar-Free Maple Syrup [2 servings, 2.3 net carbs]

7. Sweet Banana Chaffle: ½ teaspoon Baking Powder + ½ teaspoon Banana Flavoring + 2 tablespoons Sugar-Free Sweetener* + 2 Eggs + ½ cup Mozzarella + 2 tablespoons Almond Flour + pinch of Salt [2 servings, 1.9 net carbs]

Lunch Chaffles

8. Quadruple McChaffle Burger: 1 Egg + 4 tablespoons Mozzarella + Make Chaffle, then + Assemble with 2 McDouble bunless burgers from McDonald’s [1 serving, 2 chaffles, 6.6 net carbs]

9. Spicy Smoked BBQ Turkey Chaffle: ½ cup Pepper Jack Cheese + 1 Egg + Salt + Pepper + 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder + ¼ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper + Make Chaffle, then + Assemble 2 slices Smoked Turkey + 1 teaspoon Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce + 1 slice Red Onion + ¼ cup Shredded Green Cabbage [1 serving, 2 chaffles, 15 net carbs]

10. Pesto Chicken Salad Chaffle: 1 Egg + ½ cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese + Make Chaffle, then + Make Pesto Chicken Salad, with + ½ shredded Rotisserie Chicken + 3 tablespoons Pesto + 2 tablespoons Mayonnaise + Salt + Pepper + Garlic + Assemble with Chaffles, and + Add additional toppings if desired such as lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo [1 serving, 2 chaffles, 4.7 net carbs]

11. Italian Sandwich Chaffle: Make Original Chaffle + Assemble with 1 tablespoon Mayonnaise + 1 teaspoon Mustard + 1 slice Salami + 1 slice Capicola + 1 slice Prosciutto + 1 slice Fresh Mozzarella + 1 teaspoon Olive Oil + 2 Basil Leaves + 1 slice Tomato + 1 slice Red Onion [1 serving, 2 chaffles, 12.2 net carbs]

Dinner Chaffles

12. Pizza Chaffle: 1 Egg + ½ cup shredded Mozzarella Cheese + ½ teaspoon Italian Herbs + Garlic Powder + Make Chaffles, then + Top with 2 tablespoons Sugar-Free Tomato Sauce + Mozzarella Cheese + Pizza Toppings + Bake at 400 degrees for 5 minutes until cheese is melted [2 servings, 4.1 net carbs]

13. Zucchini Fritter Chaffle: 1 small finely grated & dried Zucchini + ¼ cup Almond Flour + ¼ cup Mozzarella Cheese + 2 Eggs + ½ teaspoon Baking Powder + 1 teaspoon Everything Bagel Seasoning + Make Chaffles, then + Assemble with 2 cooked Sausage Patties + 1 Slice Cheese + Dip in Sugar-Free Tomato Sauce [2-3 servings, 8.7-9.7 net carbs]

Dessert Chaffles

14. Chocolate Chip Chaffle: ½ cup Shredded Cheese + 1 Egg + 1 teaspoon Sugar-Free Sweetener* + Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips [1-2 servings, 2.6 net carbs]

15. Oreo Chaffle: 1Egg + 1tablespoonBlack Cocoa + 1tablespoon Powdered Sugar-Free Sweetener* + ¼ teaspoon Baking Powder + 2tablespoonssoftened Cream Cheese + 1tablespoonMayonnaise + ¼tablespoonInstant Coffee Powder+ Salt + 1teaspoonVanilla + Make Chaffles, then + Make Frosting, with + 2tablespoonsPowdered Sugar-Free Sweetener* + 2tablespoonssoftened Cream Cheese + ¼teaspoonClear Vanilla + Assemble chaffles with frosting [1 serving, 2 chaffles with frosting, 4.3 net carbs]

16. Strawberry Shortcake Chaffle: 2 Eggs + 2 ounces softened Cream Cheese + ¼ cup Almond Flour + ½ teaspoon Baking Powder + 2 tablespoons Butter + 2 tablespoon Vanilla Protein Powder + 1 tablespoon Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup + Top with Strawberries + Sugar-Free Whipped Cream [6 servings, 1.7 net carbs]

17. Cake Batter Chaffle: 2 Eggs + 2 tablespoons Almond Flour + 2 ounces Cream Cheese + ½ cup Mozzarella + ½ teaspoon Cake Batter Extract + Make Chaffle, then + Make frosting, with + 2 ounces Cream Cheese + 2 ounces Ricotta Cheese + 1 teaspoon Cake Batter Extract + 1 teaspoon Sugar-Free Sweetener* [2-4 frosted servings, 6.7 net carbs]

18. Churro Chaffle: ⅔ cup Almond Flour + 1 tablespoon Coconut Flour + 3 teaspoons Baking Powder + 2 tablespoons Vanilla + 2 tablespoons Sugar-Free Sweetener* + 1 teaspoon Cinnamon + 3 Eggs + 3 tablespoons melted Butter + ¼ cup Unsweetened Almond Milk + Mix all together + Let sit for 10 minutes before making Chaffles [6-8 servings, 1.5 net carbs]

19. Sweet Chaffle: 1 Egg + 2 ounces Cream Cheese + 1 teaspoon Coconut Flour + 2 teaspoon Cocoa Powder + 1 teaspoon Vanilla + 2 teaspoon Sugar-Free Sweetener* [2 servings, 2.8 net carbs]

Snack Chaffles

20. Brie & Basil Chaffles: 1 Egg + ½ cup melted Brie + ½ teaspoon dried Basil + 2 diced Cherry Tomatoes [2 servings, 2 net carbs]

21. Spicy Pork Rind Chaffle: 1 Egg + ½ cup Mozzarella Cheese + 1 ounce crushed Pork Rinds + 1 diced Serrano Pepper + Serve with Cream Cheese [2 servings, 3.6 net carbs]

*List of Keto-Approved Sweeteners: Stevia, Sucralose, Erythritol Granulated, Erythritol Confectioners, Xylitol, Monk Fruit Sweetener, Yacon Syrup, EZ Sweets Liquid

