Cucumber Dip Recipe {KETO} (2024)

This cucumber dip is so addicting, it rivals my crack corn dip. A truly cant just dip one time dip, this dip based with sour cream and mayo keeps you keto clean as a dip or a spread.

And while this dip is so perfect for slices of cucumbers or even fried zucchini, its just as good as chip dip too! Dill-icious!

This cucumber dip is primarily made from dairy and therefore this recipe is fine to eat on a Keto Friendly or Low Carb diet. Pair with delicious veggies (cucumbers are the best!), to really have an addicting snack or low carb lunch. If you are looking for a dip that is made FROM cucumbers, like a traditional Tzatziki sauce, this dip isn't exactly that. It does contain similar ingredients, but leaves out the diced cucumbers themselves. Instead, enjoy this dip by dunking thinly sliced cucumbers in the creamy mayo and sour cream combo, spiced perfectly and is finger licking delicious. Other great ways to pair this dip are: Raw Vegetables like Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Cauliflower, Red Pepper Slices

Chips, Crackers, Pretzels

Pickles and Olives (on a toothpick)

Plus try on a sandwich or tortilla wrap as a spread! Keto Cucumber Dipping Sauce

Important timing note about this recipe:

This 5 minute dipping sauce is so easy to make but should be made ahead to allow the minced onion time to soften in the mixture. If you want to eat this dip right away, either omit the minced onion (which come out as harder pieces initially) or cut up tiny fine pieces of fresh onion in its place.

Minced onion itself is typically dried and leaving in the creamy sauce for a little bit of time will soften up the flavors once given some time to marinate and combine properly.

Make sure you watch the Cucumber Dip Video to see how truly easy it is to make and then scroll down to print this recipe!

Cucumber Dip Recipe

If you are looking for a dip that is made FROM cucumbers and not FOR cucumbers, try Authentic Greek Tzatziki Sauce.

Scroll down to the recipe card at the bottom to get the full ingredient list and helpful printable for this recipe!

Hellman’s Mayonnaise

dried dill

Lawry’s seasoning salt

dried minced onion

whole fat sour cream

tsp ground pepper

dried parsley

How to make Cucumber Dipping Sauce

In a bowl, add and mix up mayo, dill, Lawry’s, minced onion, sour cream, pepper, and parsley.

Once thoroughly mixed, put dip in fridge overnight and serve the next day.

If you want to serve same day, see note on minced onion above.

Lawry’s Substitute

You should def have Lawrys seasoning in your pantry as it provides such quick and great flavor for a ton of recipes, but if you do not, try any seasoning salt or even a dash of creole seasoning.

Serve this Dill-icious Cucumber Dip with

Cucumbers

Carrot sticks

Celery sticks

Fried zucchini

Fried or Oven Baked Squash

or Avocado Chips

As a sandwich spread

Chips

Pita Bread

French Bread Bits