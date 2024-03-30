Cucumber Dip Recipe {KETO} (2024)

4.72 from 458 votes
83 Comments
This cucumber dip is so addicting, it rivals my crack corn dip. A truly cant just dip one time dip, this dip based with sour cream and mayo keeps you keto clean as a dip or a spread.
And while this dip is so perfect for slices of cucumbers or even fried zucchini, its just as good as chip dip too! Dill-icious!
This cucumber dip is primarily made from dairy and therefore this recipe is fine to eat on a Keto Friendly or Low Carb diet.
Pair with delicious veggies (cucumbers are the best!), to really have an addicting snack or low carb lunch.
If you are looking for a dip that is made FROM cucumbers, like a traditional Tzatziki sauce, this dip isn’t exactly that. It does contain similar ingredients, but leaves out the diced cucumbers themselves. Instead, enjoy this dip by dunking thinly sliced cucumbers in the creamy mayo and sour cream combo, spiced perfectly and is finger licking delicious.
Other great ways to pair this dip are:
- Raw Vegetables like Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Cauliflower, Red Pepper Slices
- Chips, Crackers, Pretzels
- Pickles and Olives (on a toothpick)
- Plus try on a sandwich or tortilla wrap as a spread!
Keto Cucumber Dipping Sauce
Important timing note about this recipe:
This 5 minute dipping sauce is so easy to make but should be made ahead to allow the minced onion time to soften in the mixture. If you want to eat this dip right away, either omit the minced onion (which come out as harder pieces initially) or cut up tiny fine pieces of fresh onion in its place.
Minced onion itself is typically dried and leaving in the creamy sauce for a little bit of time will soften up the flavors once given some time to marinate and combine properly.
Make sure you watch the Cucumber Dip Video to see how truly easy it is to make and then scroll down to print this recipe!
Cucumber Dip Recipe
If you are looking for a dip that is made FROM cucumbers and not FOR cucumbers, try Authentic Greek Tzatziki Sauce.
Scroll down to the recipe card at the bottom to get the full ingredient list and helpful printable for this recipe!
- Hellman’s Mayonnaise
- dried dill
- Lawry’s seasoning salt
- dried minced onion
- whole fat sour cream
- tsp ground pepper
- dried parsley
How to make Cucumber Dipping Sauce
In a bowl, add and mix up mayo, dill, Lawry’s, minced onion, sour cream, pepper, and parsley.
Once thoroughly mixed, put dip in fridge overnight and serve the next day.
If you want to serve same day, see note on minced onion above.
Lawry’s Substitute
You should def have Lawrys seasoning in your pantry as it provides such quick and great flavor for a ton of recipes, but if you do not, try any seasoning salt or even a dash of creole seasoning.
Serve this Dill-icious Cucumber Dip with
- Cucumbers
- Carrot sticks
- Celery sticks
- Fried zucchini
- Fried or Oven Baked Squash
- Avocado Chips
- As a sandwich spread
- Chips
- Pita Bread
- French Bread Bits
Cucumber Dip with Sour Cream and Dill
Author Trisha Haas – Salty Side Dish
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Total Time 5 minutes mins
Keto Friendly and low carb cucumber dip combines sour cream and mayo for a perfect slightly tangy, slightly sweet blend. SO good with vegetable sticks and slices of cucumber, chances are there will be no dip left!
Ingredients
- 1 cup Hellman’s Mayonnaise
- 2 tsp dried dill
- 1/4 th tsp Lawry’s seasoning salt
- 1 tablespoon dried minced onion
- 1 cup whole fat sour cream
- 1/8 th tsp ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons dried parsley
Instructions
Keto Cucumber Dipping Sauce
In a bowl, add and mix up Hellmann’s mayo, dried dill, Lawry’s seasoning salt, dried minced onion, full fat sour cream, cracked pepper, and dried parsley.
Once dip is thoroughly mixed, put in fridge overnight so flavors can combine and meld together. This also allows the minced onion to soften in the dip.
Mix well just prior to serving.
If you want to serve same day, you have to omit dried onion (or understand it will have a little crunch) and use either onion powder or real minced onions in its place for the flavor.
Video
Notes
- Please see article for inspiration on what types of foods to use for this dipping sauce that isn’t just cucumber. This cucumber dip is very versatile!
- Greek yogurt can be substituted for sour cream.
Nutrition
Serving: 1 | Calories: 330kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 25g | Cholesterol: 38mg | Sodium: 501mg | Sugar: 2g
Nutritional Disclaimer: The nutritional data provided here is auto-calculated and intended for your convenience only. As it’s generated via automation, its accuracy may be compromised. For precise nutritional insight, please compute the values utilizing the actual ingredients in your recipe through your chosen nutrition calculator or application.
