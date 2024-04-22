Low Carb Keto Salmon Patties Recipe (Salmon Cakes) | Wholesome Yum (2024)

Free Printable: Low Carb & Keto Food List Get It Now

These keto salmon patties (sometimes called keto salmon cakes) make a wholesome and healthy seafood meal, without breaking the bank – or even a trip to the grocery store. If you need a recipe that makes do with what you have, low carb salmon patties are probably it. They are super quick to make (15 minutes, seriously!), because they’re made with canned salmon, meaning no need to cook the salmon separately. And, you need just 8 common pantry ingredients total, which you probably already have at home.

Serve this keto salmon patty recipe with a slice of lemon and an easy veggie side (and find more ideas for serving further down below). Perfect for a simple last-minute dinner, or even an appetizer.

What Are Salmon Patties?

Salmon patties are kind of like salmon burgers, with plenty of seasonings added, along with egg and breadcrumbs to hold it all together.

To keep the recipe keto friendly, we make a simple swap by making these low carb salmon patties with pork rinds. They are very similar to keto crab cakes.

Ingredients In Salmon Patties

This keto salmon cake recipe is made with just 8 pantry-staple ingredients:

Yellow onion – Grating the onion is key, so that the low carb salmon patties don’t have big chunks of onion.

– Grating the onion is key, so that the low carb salmon patties don’t have big chunks of onion. Canned salmon – Can’t make the best salmon cake recipe without the salmon. 😉

– Can’t make the best salmon cake recipe without the salmon. 😉 Eggs and mayonnaise – These act as a binder for the keto salmon patty recipe.

– These act as a binder for the keto salmon patty recipe. Crushed pork rinds (these are my favorite!) – Instead of the typical breadcrumbs, we’re using pork rinds as a low carb alternative. You can also replace the pork rinds with almond flour if you like, though the texture is a bit different.

– Instead of the typical breadcrumbs, we’re using pork rinds as a low carb alternative. You can also replace the pork rinds with almond flour if you like, though the texture is a bit different. Seasonings – Italian seasoning and smoked paprika add flavor to the salmon keto cakes.

– Italian seasoning and smoked paprika add flavor to the salmon keto cakes. Olive oil – This is used to fry the low carb canned salmon patties.

Which canned salmon is best for salmon cakes?

Any canned salmon will work for this low carb salmon cake recipe, as long as it’s boneless, but I recommend wild caught for the nutritional value.

This canned wild Alaskan salmon is great quality, sustainable wild-caught, and affordable. Triple-win.

Is canned salmon already cooked?

Yes, canned salmon is already cooked. That’s one of the reasons this keto salmon patty recipe comes together so fast.

How To Make Salmon Patties

Making low carb salmon patties is super quick, with just a few easy steps:

Grate onion . As I mentioned above, we’re grating the onion instead of dicing it so that there aren’t big onion chunks.

. As I mentioned above, we’re grating the onion instead of dicing it so that there aren’t big onion chunks. Mix keto salmon cakes mixture. In a medium bowl, combine onion, salmon, egg, mayonnaise, Italian seasoning, salt, smoked paprika, and black pepper. Mix until well combined.

Form low carb salmon patties. Using your hands, form mixture into 6 patties and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to let mixture stiffen.

Cook salmon patties. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet and cook patties for 3-4 minutes per side.

How do you know when salmon patties are done?

Salmon patties are done when they are golden brown on both sides. As long as you have heat on medium, they will cook through inside by the time they are golden brown on the outside.

Are Salmon Patties Healthy?

Yes, this keto salmon patty recipe is very healthy! In addition to being a great source of omega-3 fatty acids (also known as healthy fats!), these salmon patties are a great source of protein and very low in carbs.

Are salmon patties low carb?

Traditional salmon patties contain bread crumbs, so they are not low carb.

But these salmon patties have just 1g net carb per patty! The full nutrition stats can be found below the recipe card.

How To Store & Reheat Keto Salmon Patties

Can you make salmon patties ahead?

Yes, you can definitely prepare salmon cakes up to 1-2 days in advance. Store the uncooked patties in the fridge until you’re ready to fry them.

How to store salmon cakes

Store these keto friendly salmon patties in the fridge for 3-5 days. Reheat in a hot skillet for best results.

Can salmon patties be frozen?

Yes, you can freeze this keto salmon patty recipe. Store in a freezer-safe container for 2-3 months. Let thaw in the refrigerator overnight and reheat in a hot skillet, until heated through.

Folding Grater – This grater folds down on itself, which can save you major space in the kitchen.

– This grater folds down on itself, which can save you major space in the kitchen. Hard Anodized Frying Pan – Your keto salmon cakes won’t stick to these pans! I use these in my kitchen almost daily.

How To Serve Keto Salmon Patties

Serving salmon patties doesn’t need anything fancy. Here are some basic ideas:

Serve plain, over leaf lettuce. A lemon wedge, plus a side of sour cream or Greek yogurt goes nicely.

A lemon wedge, plus a side of sour cream or Greek yogurt goes nicely. Wrap patties in a lettuce wrap. Smear with some extra mayo or aioli inside.

Smear with some extra mayo or aioli inside. Make keto salmon sliders. I actually like to use keto dinner rolls . (I also have another burger bun recipe in my Easy Keto Cookbook .)

What goes with salmon patties?

I love serving this low carb salmon patty recipe with a slice of lemon and a low carb veggie side or salad. Here are a few ideas:

Roasted Asparagus – With its bright flavors, it’s the perfect pairing.

– With its bright flavors, it’s the perfect pairing. Sautéed Garlic Mushrooms – These mushrooms make a tasty side to keto salmon cakes.

– These mushrooms make a tasty side to keto salmon cakes. Cauliflower Potato Salad – An easy side dish to make ahead, great in the summer especially. If you have family members who aren’t low carb, make them regular potato salad.

– An easy side dish to make ahead, great in the summer especially. If you have family members who aren’t low carb, make them regular potato salad. Roasted Whole Cauliflower – Let the cauliflower roast while you fry up the best salmon patty recipe!

– Let the cauliflower roast while you fry up the best salmon patty recipe! Tomato Cucumber Avocado Salad – Fresh, vibrant, and so beautifully simple.

