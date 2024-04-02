40 Plant Based Snack Recipes (Gluten-Free + Vegan) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, and we receive an affiliate commission for any purchases made by you using these links. We appreciate your support!

A collection of 40 Plant Based Snacks from some of the best food bloggers out there! All plant based snack recipes are gluten-free and vegan. Everything from air fry and no bake recipes to sweet and savory snack recipes can be found in this fun and healthy round-up! Enjoy.

As a busy mom, I’m always on the lookout for easy and delicious snack recipes that satisfy my cravings but do not leave me with an ounce of indulgent guilt. Enter these plant-based snacks. All of these flavorful recipes are gluten-free, vegan and come from some of my favorite fellow bloggers. I hope you find some gems to enjoy for some time to come!

Sea Salt Chickpea Crackers (Gluten-Free, Vegan) Super easy, healthy and delicious 5-ingredient Chickpea Flour Crackers with the perfect sea salt touch! These delightfully crunchy crackers are gluten-free, vegan, nut-free and are packed with protein + fiber! Grab The Recipe

Crispy Roasted Chickpeas (Vegan, Grain-Free) – Calm Eats Crispy Roasted Chickpeas are rich in nutrients, full of flavor, easy to make and make a perfect snack. Grab The Recipe

Mini Apple Pizzas Apple pizzas are a fun and tasty healthy snack for kids. Customizable and perfect for breakfast, lunch, dessert or a snack. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free. Grab The Recipe

Hummus Stuffed Peppers Sweet mini-peppers are stuffed with creamy hummus for a deliciously simple bite-sized finger food! These are perfect for a healthy appetizer or after school snack! Grab The Recipe

Air Fryer Kale Chips Quick, easy and healthy Air Fryer Kale chips make a perfect gluten-free vegan snack with a dose of green power! Grab The Recipe

Baked Curly Fries Recipe – this healthy table These baked curly fries are deliciously spiced and easy to make with a spiralizer. Grab The Recipe

Spiced Rosemary Roasted Nuts Spiced Rosemary Roasted Nuts – Delicious, crunchy nuts flavored with herbs and spices and roasted to perfection. Excellent for parties, the holidays, or any time you need to cure a snack attack. Grab The Recipe

Blueberry Coconut Chewy Oat Bars (Gluten-Free, Vegan) – MOON and spoon and yum Naturally sweetened, chewy, healthy, and delicious blueberry coconut oatmeal bars! Ready to eat in 30 minutes! Vegan & gluten-free! Grab The Recipe

Perfectly Crispy Homemade Tostones Recipe – The Foreign Fork Tostones are twice-fried plantains that are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Here’s a tostones recipe you can make at home! Grab The Recipe

Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta Fries (Gluten-Free, Vegan) Incredibly quick and easy 5-Ingredient Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta fries! This vegan gluten-free snack or appetizer is full of healthy and crispy deliciousness! Grab The Recipe

Healthy Homemade Seed and Kale Crackers – It’s a Veg World After All® This vegan seed and kale crackers recipe will show you just how easy it is to make homemade scrackers! Pair with cheese or nut butter for a healthy snack. Grab The Recipe

Carrot and Broccoli Chips — Tasting Page Certified Nutrition and Wellness Coach who creates real food gluten free, dairy free, and sugar free recipes. You’ll also find health information to live your best life, as well as healthy dining and travel options when exploring Los Angeles and the rest of the world. Grab The Recipe

Gluten free air fryer onion rings – That Girl Cooks Healthy Air fryer onion rings recipe – a homemade, non deep fat fried version of onions rings with a lightly seasoned gluten free coating Grab The Recipe

Oven Baked Beet Chips – Pink Fortitude, LLC I was never a fan of beets. I grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where pickled eggs and beets were a huge thing, and other than hogmaw, I don’t think there was a food that grossed me out more. Ok, maybe liver and onions. But you get the point. So enter adulthood and healthy eating and beets were never o… Grab The Recipe

Chai Spiced Pecans Recipe | Mama Likes To Cook Whether you make them for yourself or to give as a gift, brown sugar candied chai spiced pecans are an absolutely delicious treat. Grab The Recipe

Aubergine Fries with Spicy Tomato Dip Sometimes you just want something delicious, indulgent and fun to eat. Perfect in front of the game or as a snack before you cook dinner, these deli… Grab The Recipe

Baked Cucumber Chips with Salt & Vinegar Flavor | Low Carb Yum Easy to make baked salt and vinegar baked cucumber chips are a healthier low carb snack. And, they are low in calories which makes them almost guilt-free. Grab The Recipe

Gluten-Free Graham Crackers This easy recipe for Gluten-Free Graham Crackers is also vegan, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, and made with a blend of tapioca and buckwheat flour for a deliciously healthy version of store-bought varieties. Whether for snacking, making a cheesecake crust, s’mores, or simply a healthy treat, this easy and healthy graham crackers recipe is certain to become a household staple in no time! Grab The Recipe

Healthy Chewy No Bake Granola Bars • Happy Kitchen Healthy Chewy No Bake Granola Bars Recipe: The only recipe for granola bars you’ll ever need. Easy, delicious and customizable snack or breakfast treat. Grab The Recipe See Also Easy Tuna Patties - Healthy Recipes Blog

Homemade Gluten-Free + Vegan Goldfish (Allergy-Free, Grain-Free) Now you can make your own Homemade Gluten-Free & Vegan Goldfish that are top 8 allergy-free, grain-free, sugar-free, and secretly protein-packed! Grab The Recipe

Quinoa Sticks – Gluten Free Vegan | Healthy Taste Of Life I like to use in my recipes real ingredients, not just lots of starches and eggs. To get a crunchy tasty finish for these gluten free vegan quinoa sticks I Grab The Recipe

Dal Vada Recipe – Indian Lentil Fritters – Vegan + GF Dal Vada Recipe (Indian Lentil Fritters): easy and spicy Indian lentil fritters made using a mix of lentils, spices, and onion. Perfect anytime snack, served with a hot cup of tea/coffee. They are vegan and gluten-free. Grab The Recipe

Turmeric and Fennel Seed Crackers (Gluten-Free, Vegan) – MOON and spoon and yum Beautifully crunchy and delicious gluten-free and vegan crackers with subtle hints of fennel seed and turmeric! These turmeric crackers are healthy and easy to make, too. Grab The Recipe

Air Fryer Masala Peanuts – Spicy Peanuts (Fried+Baked Version too) Air Fryer Masala Peanuts – Spicy Peanuts (Fried+Baked Version too) light, crispy peanuts in a mix of chickpea flour and spicy tangy Indian flavors. This is a glutenfree+ vegan snack #indiansnack Grab The Recipe

Pulled Jackfruit Nachos w/ Homemade BBQ Sauce – This Healthy Kitchen Delicious vegan nachos are topped with jackfruit that is smothered in delicious, homemade BBQ sauce. Ready in 20 minutes! Grab The Recipe

Loaded Nut & Seed Granola Bars This simple granola bar recipe is the ultimate protein-packed snack! Each bite is loaded with wholesome ingredients like nuts, seeds, & oats! Grab The Recipe

Maple Walnut Goji Berry Granola (Vegan, Gluten-Free) – MOON and spoon and yum This easy, healthy and delicious Maple Walnut Goji Berry Granola makes for one satisfying gluten-free vegan breakfast, snack or refined sugar-free treat! Grab The Recipe

Whole30 Salad Recipe: Quick and Easy Rainbow Salad Rolls This Whole30 Salad Recipe is veggie-packed and almost too beautiful to eat! Not only are they Whole30, they are also Paleo, Gluten Free, and Dairy Free. Grab The Recipe

Easy Air Fryer Apple Chips (GF, LC, P, W30, V) – Recipes From A Pantry Easy Air Fryer Apple Chips are a delicious, healthy & addictive snack. Make these crispy apple chips with just 3 ingredients and absolutely no sugar or oil. Grab The Recipe

Peanut Butter No Bake Protein Balls w/ Superfoods Peanut Butter No Bake Protein Balls w/ superfoods like hemp seeds, flax seeds, and cacao nibs are the perfect little bites to keep hunger at bay. Great for a grab-n-go breakfast option as well. Grab The Recipe

Curried air fryer chickpeas {GF,Vegan, video+oven version} – That Girl Cooks Healthy Curried air fryer chickpeas are a healthy, super low fat, 5 ingredient recipe packed with flavour and make a great on the go snack. Grab The Recipe

White Bean Protein Crackers – This Healthy Kitchen These delicious protein crackers are made using wholesome ingredients for a gluten free cracker option that is perfect for dipping! Grab The Recipe

Gluten Free Pumpkin Sweet Patties (Vegan) – Mind Body And Spirit Wellbeing Let’s make today’s suggestion animal product free, so that even folks on a fast can indulge in this deliciousness – my gluten free pumpkin sweet patties! Grab The Recipe

Easy to Make Gluten-Free and Vegan Seed Crackers (with video) These seed crackers are ideal as appetizers or as a snack and they pair well with hummus or other spreads. They are vegan, gluten-free, paleo, lactose-free, and they practically make themselves. Grab The Recipe

Spiced Sweet Potato Patties Liven up your barbecue this summer with these spicy vegan patties that will go down well with your crowd. Easy to make ahead of time, they have a st… Grab The Recipe

Buckwheat Crackers | Chips Recipe | Healthy Taste Of Life Healthy Buckwheat Crackers / Chips – gluten free, vegan recipe + video. Learn how to make crunchy, flavorful, homemade buckwheat crackers with buckwheat Grab The Recipe

Air Fryer Crispy Cocoa Chickpeas (Gluten-Free, Vegan, Allergy-Free) Looking for a quick & easy chocolate snack? These 3-Ingredient Crispy Cocoa Chickpeas are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-free, and sugar-free! Grab The Recipe

Cherry and Almond Vegan Granola You’ll never buy store-bought again after you try this homemade Vegan Granola Recipe. It’s lightly sweetened and the crunchy clusters are loaded with oats, nuts, dried fruit, and warm cinnamon. Grab The Recipe

No Bake Super Seed Cinnamon Maca Energy Squares – MOON and spoon and yum Disclaimer: Please note that some of the links below in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you purchase through those links. I regularly use and recommend all of the products listed below because I find them to be of great quality and use! All proceeds go back into maintai… Grab The Recipe

If you enjoy this post, please take the time to share on social media using the social share buttons throughout this post as way to show your support for the bloggers featured here. Your support is greatly appreciated!