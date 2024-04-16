21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (2024)

21 Delicious and Easy Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes – Everyone loves finger foods on game day, but it can be difficult to put a party menu together.

What foods should you serve? Should it be gourmet? Should it be made ahead? It can take a lot of thought to hold a football party.

So why not put your air fryer to the test with these easy football food recipes?

You can cook everything from crispy chicken wings to appetizers to healthy dessert recipes.

The bonus? You can still make things keto, gluten-free, vegetarian, and even vegan!

I personally enjoy making all of these air fryer Super Bowl party food recipes in my Cosori Air Fryer.

It has a square basket, which allows you to cook more food at a time.

It’s perfect for my family of 4 on a daily basis and keeps up with my excessive cooking for the big game!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (1)

Here are 21 tasty air fryer recipes to serve to have the best Super Bowl party around.

A collection of delicious air fryer Super Bowl recipes ranging from chicken wing appetizers, to party dinners, to sweet desserts.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (2)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Chicken Wings with Buffalo Sauce

These delicious keto, low-carb, and gluten-free air fryer chicken wings are the perfect addition to any Super Bowl party.

They're coated with an easy homemade buffalo wing sauce for a perfect spicy kick.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (3)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Jalapenos with Cream Cheese

These keto bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers are an incredibly easy appetizer to make and will be eaten up quickly while watching the big game!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (4)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Wings

Air Fryer Chicken Wings are cooked with a lemon pepper dry rub and drizzled with a honey lemon wet sauce for the ultimate flavor combination.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (5)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

5-Minute Buffalo Chicken Wrap

It's easy to think about appetizers when it comes to football food, but these buffalo chicken wraps are air fried to deliciousness so your guests won't be filling up on junk food.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (7)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Is anyone else guilty of going to sports bars and buying chicken tenders ALL the time? I know I am!

Why not treat your guests to what they actually want on game day? You'll make them love your air fryer just as much as you do!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (8)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Air fryer sweet potatoes are a great way to add a little healthy to a February football game.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (9)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Totino's Pizza Rolls

Frozen air fryer recipes pack a heavy punch when it comes to football food.

These pizza rolls are done within MINUTES and create a crispy outer layer you could never get in the oven.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (10)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fried Oreos with Crescent Rolls

The easiest most delicious air fryer dessert you could ever have during a Super Bowl party. Trust me, the big game will not be the same without these.

You can even snack on the extra Oreos afterward, but you might want to buy some extra crescent rolls for seconds.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (11)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Loaded Tater Tots

Air Fryer Totchos are one of the best guilty pleasure snacks to make on game day. The tater tots are air fried to get crispier than ever then loaded with all things delicious!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (12)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Dessert Fries

If you need a little sweet tooth in your football party snacks and this is it.

These gluten-free and vegetarian cinnamon sugar sweet potato fries are the perfect mix of healthy and sweet.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (13)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Frozen Onion Rings

If you're making a bunch of recipes for your air fryer Super Bowl party, you're going to need some quick ideas!

These onion rings are cooked in FOUR minutes. There's no reason not to add them onto the menu!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (14)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fried French Fries

Air fryers bring french fries to a whole new level. Enjoy restaurant-quality french fries that are crispy and don't take hours to soak to get that way!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (15)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Loaded Pub Fries with Cheese and Bacon

Normal french fries not enough? Take frozen or cooked air fryer fries and load them with so many delicious toppings in these cheesy bacon fries.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (16)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Meatball Parm Sub

The big game is on during dinner time, so serve your friends and family some real food!

Make these incredibly easy meatball parm subs. The rolls are also toasted in the air fryer to crisp them up!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (17)

Photo Credit:www.everydayfamilycooking.com

Air Fryer Chili Cheese Dogs

These air fryer chili cheese dogs are made in just 5 minutes. There's no better way to enjoy using your air fryer on Super Bowl Sunday while not missing the commercials or big game.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (18)

Photo Credit:familyfoodandtravel.com

AirFry Corn Tortilla Chips

Impress your football party guests by making your own tortilla chips to dip. They're crispy and healthier than store-bought and come together very easily.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (19)

Photo Credit:awefilledhomemaker.com

Air Fryer Pigs In a Blanket

You only need two ingredients to make these delicious pigs in a blanket inside your air fryer. Who can say no?

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (20)

Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com

Air Fryer Cauliflower Wings

A delicious vegetarian option for the big game day! These cauliflower wings cook up delicious at any Super Bowl party!

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (21)

Photo Credit:agirlworthsaving.net

Keto Air Fryer Meatloaf Sliders

Completely low-carb and amazingly delicious. Meatloaf sliders are a must-have at any air fryer football party.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (22)

Photo Credit:plumcrazyaboutcoupons.com

Air Fryer Pork Taquitos

It's amazing what you can make in your air fryer to celebrate Super Bowl game day and these pork taquitos are no exception.

21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (23)

Photo Credit:everydayteacherstyle.com

Air Fryer Donuts

These donuts are super simple to make and will have your party guests eating every last crumb. I'm all for air fryer desserts and these are scrumptious!

