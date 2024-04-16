21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. For more information, please read my disclaimerhere.

21 Delicious and Easy Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes – Everyone loves finger foods on game day, but it can be difficult to put a party menu together.

What foods should you serve? Should it be gourmet? Should it be made ahead? It can take a lot of thought to hold a football party.

So why not put your air fryer to the test with these easy football food recipes?

You can cook everything from crispy chicken wings to appetizers to healthy dessert recipes.

The bonus? You can still make things keto, gluten-free, vegetarian, and even vegan!

I personally enjoy making all of these air fryer Super Bowl party food recipes in my Cosori Air Fryer.

It has a square basket, which allows you to cook more food at a time.

It’s perfect for my family of 4 on a daily basis and keeps up with my excessive cooking for the big game!

Here are 21 tasty air fryer recipes to serve to have the best Super Bowl party around.