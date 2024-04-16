21 Delicious Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes Your Friends Will Love (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. For more information, please read my disclaimerhere.
21 Delicious and Easy Air Fryer Super Bowl Recipes – Everyone loves finger foods on game day, but it can be difficult to put a party menu together.
What foods should you serve? Should it be gourmet? Should it be made ahead? It can take a lot of thought to hold a football party.
So why not put your air fryer to the test with these easy football food recipes?
You can cook everything from crispy chicken wings to appetizers to healthy dessert recipes.
The bonus? You can still make things keto, gluten-free, vegetarian, and even vegan!
I personally enjoy making all of these air fryer Super Bowl party food recipes in my Cosori Air Fryer.
It has a square basket, which allows you to cook more food at a time.
It’s perfect for my family of 4 on a daily basis and keeps up with my excessive cooking for the big game!
Here are 21 tasty air fryer recipes to serve to have the best Super Bowl party around.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings with Buffalo Sauce
These delicious keto, low-carb, and gluten-free air fryer chicken wings are the perfect addition to any Super Bowl party.
They're coated with an easy homemade buffalo wing sauce for a perfect spicy kick.
Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Jalapenos with Cream Cheese
These keto bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers are an incredibly easy appetizer to make and will be eaten up quickly while watching the big game!
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Wings
Air Fryer Chicken Wings are cooked with a lemon pepper dry rub and drizzled with a honey lemon wet sauce for the ultimate flavor combination.
5-Minute Buffalo Chicken Wrap
It's easy to think about appetizers when it comes to football food, but these buffalo chicken wraps are air fried to deliciousness so your guests won't be filling up on junk food.
Air Fryer Avocado Fries with Sriracha-Ranch Dipping Sauce
You never knew avocados could be so tasty! These avocado fries are the perfect air fryer Superbowl party snack you need!
Air Fryer Chicken Tenders
Is anyone else guilty of going to sports bars and buying chicken tenders ALL the time? I know I am!
Why not treat your guests to what they actually want on game day? You'll make them love your air fryer just as much as you do!
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Air fryer sweet potatoes are a great way to add a little healthy to a February football game.
Totino's Pizza Rolls
Frozen air fryer recipes pack a heavy punch when it comes to football food.
These pizza rolls are done within MINUTES and create a crispy outer layer you could never get in the oven.
Air Fried Oreos with Crescent Rolls
The easiest most delicious air fryer dessert you could ever have during a Super Bowl party. Trust me, the big game will not be the same without these.
You can even snack on the extra Oreos afterward, but you might want to buy some extra crescent rolls for seconds.
Air Fryer Loaded Tater Tots
Air Fryer Totchos are one of the best guilty pleasure snacks to make on game day. The tater tots are air fried to get crispier than ever then loaded with all things delicious!
Air Fryer Dessert Fries
If you need a little sweet tooth in your football party snacks and this is it.
These gluten-free and vegetarian cinnamon sugar sweet potato fries are the perfect mix of healthy and sweet.
Air Fryer Frozen Onion Rings
If you're making a bunch of recipes for your air fryer Super Bowl party, you're going to need some quick ideas!
These onion rings are cooked in FOUR minutes. There's no reason not to add them onto the menu!
Air Fried French Fries
Air fryers bring french fries to a whole new level. Enjoy restaurant-quality french fries that are crispy and don't take hours to soak to get that way!
Loaded Pub Fries with Cheese and Bacon
Normal french fries not enough? Take frozen or cooked air fryer fries and load them with so many delicious toppings in these cheesy bacon fries.
Air Fryer Meatball Parm Sub
The big game is on during dinner time, so serve your friends and family some real food!
Make these incredibly easy meatball parm subs. The rolls are also toasted in the air fryer to crisp them up!
Air Fryer Chili Cheese Dogs
These air fryer chili cheese dogs are made in just 5 minutes. There's no better way to enjoy using your air fryer on Super Bowl Sunday while not missing the commercials or big game.
AirFry Corn Tortilla Chips
Impress your football party guests by making your own tortilla chips to dip. They're crispy and healthier than store-bought and come together very easily.
Air Fryer Pigs In a Blanket
You only need two ingredients to make these delicious pigs in a blanket inside your air fryer. Who can say no?
Air Fryer Cauliflower Wings
A delicious vegetarian option for the big game day! These cauliflower wings cook up delicious at any Super Bowl party!
Keto Air Fryer Meatloaf Sliders
Completely low-carb and amazingly delicious. Meatloaf sliders are a must-have at any air fryer football party.
Air Fryer Pork Taquitos
It's amazing what you can make in your air fryer to celebrate Super Bowl game day and these pork taquitos are no exception.
Air Fryer Donuts
These donuts are super simple to make and will have your party guests eating every last crumb. I'm all for air fryer desserts and these are scrumptious!