Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (2024)

After one bite, my husband informed me this slow-cooker ham was the best I've ever made. I invented it because I’m always buying international condiments and finding ways to use them. Sumac is the secret ingredient here. —Molly B. Johnson, Stevenson, Washington
Make this traditional Irish stew in your slow cooker! Cooking low and slow creates very tender beef and a robust...
Simple smothered pork chops are the quintessential comfort food—and they're almost foolproof to make in the slow cooker.
Full of chunks of beef, carrots, parsnips and potatoes, this deeply flavorful slow-cooker Guinness beef stew makes a hearty meal...
Each bowl of this flavorful slow-cooker chicken potpie is topped with a fluffy biscuit.
My husband works nights. I often put this casserole together when I'm making dinner and refrigerate it. I'll put the...
Years ago my husband and I took a cruise through the Greek islands for our 10th anniversary. Delicious and nutritious...
Fried chicken is my favorite food, so it’s no surprise that I’ve tried dozens of recipes looking for the perfect...
This slow cooker chicken and rice is healthy, budget-friendly and quick to prepare.
Craving drumsticks? Our recipe for slow-cooked chicken legs is easy, saucy and sure to impress.
Don't be shy about loading up the spices and shredded chicken for this recipe. Slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup tastes amazing...
Come in from the cold and sit down to slow-simmered pot roast, loaded chili and breakfast-for-dinner, too. Even on the...
Making a slow-cooker turkey breast for Thanksgiving is so stress-free, you’ll realize you can do it any time of year!
Save space in your oven this Thanksgiving by using your slow cooker to whip up holiday favorites like turkey, sides,...
Pumpkin pie vodka hot chocolate is the ultimate holiday co*cktail. Made in a slow cooker and perfect for feeding a...
Slow cooker spaghetti squash might be the easiest dump-and-go dinner. You only need spaghetti squash and water! The end result...
I love how these scrumptious treats make use of my slow cooker and are so easy! I can just walk...
Try these slow cooker cake recipes for perfectly baked results every single time. Our personal favorite? The chocolate lava cake.
The addition of Alfredo sauce gives this quick and easy appetizer and more refined and elegant flavor.
For holidays and special occasions my family loves a good old fashioned baked ham. One year I decided to see...
I developed this recipe for my daughter, who loved wings. My family always welcomed her friends to our house for...
My family loves when I make this slow-cooker spiral ham. I'm not sure which they love more though: eating it...
Slow-cooker caramelized onions will make any meal taste better. Toss them on a burger or sandwich, or in scrambled eggs...
I don't know one family that doesn't have some crazy, hectic weeknights. This slow-cooker baked ziti recipe was a delicious,...
My friends are big fans of Cafe Rio's sweet pork tacos, so I came up with this version to eat...
When your schedule's full and your wallet's empty, meal planning can be a challenge. These cheap Crock-Pot meals come together...
I love pinto beans, but I always feel the flavor can easily turn too bland. I added a little this...
This wonderfully rich slow-cooker oxtail soup will warm your soul and your taste buds. Oxtail stew is a favorite family...
Overwhelmed by all the holiday recipes taking up your oven real estate? Here's how to heat up a precooked ham...
