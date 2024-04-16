Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (2024)

Mother’s Day Ham

1 review

After one bite, my husband informed me this slow-cooker ham was the best I've ever made. I invented it because I’m always buying international condiments and finding ways to use them. Sumac is the secret ingredient here. —Molly B. Johnson, Stevenson, Washington

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (2)

Slow-Cooker Guinness Beef Stew

2 reviews

Make this traditional Irish stew in your slow cooker! Cooking low and slow creates very tender beef and a robust...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (3)

How to Make Crockpot Smothered Pork Chops

Simple smothered pork chops are the quintessential comfort food—and they're almost foolproof to make in the slow cooker.

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (4)

How to Make Slow-Cooker Guinness Beef Stew

Full of chunks of beef, carrots, parsnips and potatoes, this deeply flavorful slow-cooker Guinness beef stew makes a hearty meal...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (5)

How to Make Slow-Cooker Chicken Potpie

Each bowl of this flavorful slow-cooker chicken potpie is topped with a fluffy biscuit.

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (6)

Slow-Cooked Apple Cinnamon French Toast

1 review

My husband works nights. I often put this casserole together when I'm making dinner and refrigerate it. I'll put the...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (7)

Slow-Cooker Spanakopita Frittata Sandwiches

Years ago my husband and I took a cruise through the Greek islands for our 10th anniversary. Delicious and nutritious...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (8)

Twice-Cooked Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is my favorite food, so it’s no surprise that I’ve tried dozens of recipes looking for the perfect...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (9)

How to Make Slow-Cooker Chicken Casserole

Find cooking tips and a step-by-step recipe for how to make slow-cooker chicken casserole.

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (10)

How to Make Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice—the Easiest Weeknight Meal

This slow cooker chicken and rice is healthy, budget-friendly and quick to prepare.

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (11)

Snag an On-Sale Slow Cooker in Time for the Super Bowl for as Low as $24

Bump up your game day parties without bumping up prep time. These slow cooker deals save money and minutes!

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (12)

How to Make Slow-Cooker Chicken Legs Like a Pro

Craving drumsticks? Our recipe for slow-cooked chicken legs is easy, saucy and sure to impress.

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (13)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (14)

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

6 reviews

Don't be shy about loading up the spices and shredded chicken for this recipe. Slow-cooker chicken tortilla soup tastes amazing...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (15)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (16)

97 Slow-Cooker Recipes to Warm Your Winter

Come in from the cold and sit down to slow-simmered pot roast, loaded chili and breakfast-for-dinner, too. Even on the...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (17)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (18)

16 Slow-Cooker Turkey Breast Recipes for Stress-Free Holidays

Making a slow-cooker turkey breast for Thanksgiving is so stress-free, you’ll realize you can do it any time of year!

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (19)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (20)

69 Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes for the Slow Cooker

Save space in your oven this Thanksgiving by using your slow cooker to whip up holiday favorites like turkey, sides,...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (21)

Pumpkin Pie Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin pie vodka hot chocolate is the ultimate holiday co*cktail. Made in a slow cooker and perfect for feeding a...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (22)

How to Make Spaghetti Squash in a Slow Cooker

Slow cooker spaghetti squash might be the easiest dump-and-go dinner. You only need spaghetti squash and water! The end result...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (23)

Easy Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Rolls

I love how these scrumptious treats make use of my slow cooker and are so easy! I can just walk...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (24)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (25)

22 Slow-Cooker Cake Recipes That Are a Piece of Cake to Make

Try these slow cooker cake recipes for perfectly baked results every single time. Our personal favorite? The chocolate lava cake.

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (26)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (27)

The addition of Alfredo sauce gives this quick and easy appetizer and more refined and elegant flavor.

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (28)

Copycat Honey Baked Ham

4 reviews

For holidays and special occasions my family loves a good old fashioned baked ham. One year I decided to see...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (29)

Slow-Cooked Sesame Wings

I developed this recipe for my daughter, who loved wings. My family always welcomed her friends to our house for...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (30)

Slow-Cooker Spiral Ham

My family loves when I make this slow-cooker spiral ham. I'm not sure which they love more though: eating it...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (31)

Slow-Cooker Caramelized Onions

2 reviews

Slow-cooker caramelized onions will make any meal taste better. Toss them on a burger or sandwich, or in scrambled eggs...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (32)

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (33)

Slow-Cooker Baked Ziti

14 reviews

I don't know one family that doesn't have some crazy, hectic weeknights. This slow-cooker baked ziti recipe was a delicious,...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (34)

Cafe Rio Copycat Pork Bowls

My friends are big fans of Cafe Rio's sweet pork tacos, so I came up with this version to eat...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (35)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (36)

45 Budget-Friendly Slow-Cooker Recipes

When your schedule's full and your wallet's empty, meal planning can be a challenge. These cheap Crock-Pot meals come together...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (37)

Slow-Cooker Pinto Beans

2 reviews

I love pinto beans, but I always feel the flavor can easily turn too bland. I added a little this...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (38)Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (39)

Oxtail Soup

3 reviews

This wonderfully rich slow-cooker oxtail soup will warm your soul and your taste buds. Oxtail stew is a favorite family...

Slow-Cooker Recipes - Recipes by Cooking Style | Taste of Home (40)

How to Cook a Crockpot Ham

Overwhelmed by all the holiday recipes taking up your oven real estate? Here's how to heat up a precooked ham...

