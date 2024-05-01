Divinity Candy Recipe (2024)

Divinity Candy Recipe – thisold-fashioned divinityrecipe is the perfect holiday treat. Pillowy soft, sweet, and just like grandma used to make!

Divinity Candy Recipe

Divinity is my very favorite Christmas candy. My Grandma Wanda was an amazing candy maker, and during the holidays, I have great memories of her kitchen counter full of Christmas candy tins packed with homemade candy. I’ve shared my Grandma’s See’s Candy Fudge Recipeand Grandma’s Peanut Brittle Recipe.I didn’t have her divinity recipe, but this one tastes just like I remember. If you have never tried divinity, I would describe it as a soft, sweet, white nougat, a cross between fudge and a marshmallow.

Supplies for Making Divinity

Candy Thermometer – A candy thermometer is essential for this recipe, as it allows you to monitor the temperature of your sugar syrup precisely. It ensures your candy reaches the perfect stage for setting and achieving the desired texture. Look for a thermometer specifically designed for candy making, with a range of at least 300°F (150°C).

– A candy thermometer is essential for this recipe, as it allows you to monitor the temperature of your sugar syrup precisely. It ensures your candy reaches the perfect stage for setting and achieving the desired texture. Look for a thermometer specifically designed for candy making, with a range of at least 300°F (150°C). Heavy Sauce Pan with a Handle at least 3 1/2 quarts sized – You’ll need a large and sturdy saucepan to cook your sugar syrup. Choose one made of heavy-gauge material like stainless steel or aluminum, which distributes heat evenly and prevents scorching. The 3 1/2-quart size will provide ample space for the sugar mixture to boil without overflowing. You’ll want the handle for streaming the hot sugar mixture into the egg whites.

– You’ll need a large and sturdy saucepan to cook your sugar syrup. Choose one made of heavy-gauge material like stainless steel or aluminum, which distributes heat evenly and prevents scorching. The 3 1/2-quart size will provide ample space for the sugar mixture to boil without overflowing. You’ll want the handle for streaming the hot sugar mixture into the egg whites. Wax Paper – Wax paper serves as a non-stick surface for transferring and shaping your divinity candy

– Wax paper serves as a non-stick surface for transferring and shaping your divinity candy Small Cookie Dough Scoop or Two Spoons – A small cookie dough scoop or two spoons will come in handy when portioning the divinity mixture. Opt for a scoop with a size that allows you to create bite-sized pieces of candy. Alternatively, use two spoons to carefully drop dollops of the mixture onto the prepared wax paper.

– A small cookie dough scoop or two spoons will come in handy when portioning the divinity mixture. Opt for a scoop with a size that allows you to create bite-sized pieces of candy. Alternatively, use two spoons to carefully drop dollops of the mixture onto the prepared wax paper. Stand Mixer – A stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment is essential for whipping the egg whites and sugar mixture to a stiff and glossy meringue. This step incorporates air into the candy, resulting in its light and airy texture.

Ingredients for Divinity Candy

Sugar:

Granulated sugar is the main ingredient in divinity candy, providing sweetness and structure. Choose white granulated sugar for its neutral flavor and ability to dissolve easily in the syrup.

Light Corn Syrup:

Light corn syrup prevents the sugar from crystallizing, resulting in a smooth and creamy candy. It also adds a subtle sweetness and helps the candy retain moisture.

Water:

Water helps dissolve the sugar and corn syrup, creating a clear syrup that reaches the necessary temperature for setting.

Egg Whites:

Whipped egg whites incorporate air into the candy mixture, creating its light and airy texture. Choose fresh, large eggs for optimal results.

Pure Vanilla Extract:

Pure vanilla extract adds a warm and subtle vanilla flavor to the candy, enhancing its sweetness and complexity.

Pecans (optional):

Chopped Pecans or Pecan Halves add a delicious crunch and nutty flavor to the divinity candy. They are a classic addition, but feel free to omit them for a nut-free version. I prefer them to balance the sweetness of the divinity.

How to Make Divinity Candy

Sugar Syrup:

In a saucepan, dissolve sugar into water and corn syrup over medium heat. Increase heat to high and bring mixture to 250°F (121°C) using a candy thermometer.

Egg Whites:

While the sugar syrup heats, whip egg whites to stiff peaks in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Peaks are ready when they stand upright when the whisk is turned upside down.

Combining Sugar and Egg Whites:

Slowly stream the hot sugar syrup into the egg whites while the mixer runs on high. Aim for a steady stream and complete this process in about two minutes. Continue mixing until the mixture loses its shine and reaches a matte, scoopable stage. This can take 15-20 minutes, depending on your kitchen temperature. Set a timer for 5-minute mixing intervals, followed by 2-3 minute rests to cool the mixer and candy mixture.

How to Scoop Divinity

Scooping and Shaping:

Test the mixture for readiness by scooping a small amount. If it spreads, continue mixing. Use two spoons sprayed with non-stick cooking spray to scoop and swirl the candy onto prepared wax paper. This technique creates a smooth finish. Alternatively, use a medium cookie scoop sprayed with non-stick cooking spray for faster scooping.

Finishing Touches:

Top each candy with a pecan (optional). Let the candy set on wax paper for about an hour. Store divinity in an airtight container.

Storing Divinity Candy

Here’s how to store your homemade divinity candy for optimal freshness and longevity:

Preparation:

Let the divinity candy cool and set completely before storing. This usually takes about an hour.

Line an airtight container with wax paper. This prevents sticking and helps maintain the candy’s shape.

Short-term storage:

Place the cooled candy in the lined container, separating layers with additional sheets of wax paper to prevent them from sticking together.

Store the container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Divinity candy can be stored at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Long-term storage:

For longer storage, you can freeze the divinity candy. Place the candy in an airtight freezer-safe container lined with wax paper.

Label the container with the date and freeze for up to 2 months.

Thaw the frozen candy overnight in the refrigerator before enjoying.

Tips:

To maintain the candy’s delicate texture, avoid storing it in humid environments or areas with fluctuating temperatures.

If you notice any signs of spoilage, such as discoloration or off-odor, discard the candy immediately.

Enjoy your homemade divinity candy within the recommended storage timeframe for the best taste and texture.

What Does Divinity Taste Like?

Divinity Candy falls somewhere between fudge, nougat, and marshmallow. It’s best described as a sweet, creamy, and slightly nutty confection with a hint of vanilla. Its unique texture and bright white color make it a popular treat for weddings and Christmas.

Important Note

I tested out a medium sized cookie scoop sprayed with non stick cooking spray and it worked beautifully. I used this technique to make the nut-free divinity that my girls requested. You can also add crushed pecans to the mixture before scooping. Here is a picture of the divinity prepared all three ways so you can see how they look.

Additional Tips:

Do not make divinity on a humid or rainy day. It will not properly set.

Make sure all of your equipment is clean and dry before using.

Have all of your ingredients measured and prepped before beginning to cook.

Use a saucepan with a handle for easier pouring.

Work quickly once the sugar syrup reaches the soft-ball stage, as it will begin to set quickly.

Be patient during the mixing process. The candy needs to reach the right stage for proper setting.

Choose your preferred scooping method: two spoons or a cookie scoop.

I was also quite nervous about pouring the hot mixture into my glass KitchenAid mixer bowl, but I looked it up and the bowl is made of tempered glass.

Work quickly while shaping the candy to avoid it becoming too hard.

Enjoy your delicious homemade divinity!

5 from 20 votes Print Divinity Candy Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Thisold-fashioned divinityrecipe is the perfect holiday treat. Divinity Candy just like grandma used to make! Course:Dessert Cuisine:American Keyword:Candy Servings: 30 pieces Calories: 137 kcal Author: Melissa Ingredients 4 cups sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

3/4 cup water

3 egg whites

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

pecans optional

non stick cooking spray Instructions Line 3 baking sheets with wax paper and set aside.In a 3.5 quart saucepan fitted with a candy thermometer, whisk together sugar, corn syrup and water. Heat over medium heat until sugar has dissolved, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to high and stop stirring. Continue cooking until candy thermometer reads 250 degrees F. While the syrup mixture is heating, beat egg whites in a stand mixer until stiff peaks form. Once syrup has reached 250 degrees, slowly and carefully stream mixture into egg whites while mixer is still beating. You should be streaming for about 2 minutes. Add vanilla extract. Let mix on medium speed for another 15-20 minutes, or until mixture is no longer shiny. If mixer and divinity mixture are still hot, turn off mixer and let rest 2-3 minutes every five minutes to give the mixture a chance to cool. Divinity is ready when the mixture is no longer shiny and holds its shape when spooned onto wax paper. The mixture should not spread. Test a spoonful, and if it spreads, continue mixing. To spoon divinity onto wax paper, working quickly, use two spoons sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop a spoonful, then use second spoon to scrape divinity onto wax paper. Gently swirl top of divinity to give it a smooth finish. Let set for about 1 hour. Serve or store in an airtight container for up to two weeks. Optional: Top with a pecan. See Also Our Favorite Fall Cookie RecipesThe best easy homemade pecan pie recipeHow to Make THE BEST Potato Salad Recipe | foodiecrush.comGrandma's Sour Cream Sugar Cookies Recipe Recipe Notes You can also use a cookie scoop sprayed with non stick cooking spray to portion divinity onto waxed paper. This method is much faster than using spoons and makes for perfectly sized portions, but doesn't leave a smooth finish like the spoons. Nutrition Facts Divinity Candy Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 137Calories from Fat 9 % Daily Value* Fat 1g2% Sodium 13mg1% Potassium 5mg0% Carbohydrates 35g12% Sugar 35g39% Protein 1g2% Calcium 1mg0% Iron 1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.