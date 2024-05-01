Divinity Candy Recipe (2024)

by Melissa 31 Comments
Divinity Candy Recipe – thisold-fashioned divinityrecipe is the perfect holiday treat. Pillowy soft, sweet, and just like grandma used to make!
Divinity Candy Recipe
Divinity is my very favorite Christmas candy. My Grandma Wanda was an amazing candy maker, and during the holidays, I have great memories of her kitchen counter full of Christmas candy tins packed with homemade candy. I’ve shared my Grandma’s See’s Candy Fudge Recipeand Grandma’s Peanut Brittle Recipe.I didn’t have her divinity recipe, but this one tastes just like I remember. If you have never tried divinity, I would describe it as a soft, sweet, white nougat, a cross between fudge and a marshmallow.
Supplies for Making Divinity
- Candy Thermometer – A candy thermometer is essential for this recipe, as it allows you to monitor the temperature of your sugar syrup precisely. It ensures your candy reaches the perfect stage for setting and achieving the desired texture. Look for a thermometer specifically designed for candy making, with a range of at least 300°F (150°C).
- Heavy Sauce Pan with a Handle at least 3 1/2 quarts sized – You’ll need a large and sturdy saucepan to cook your sugar syrup. Choose one made of heavy-gauge material like stainless steel or aluminum, which distributes heat evenly and prevents scorching. The 3 1/2-quart size will provide ample space for the sugar mixture to boil without overflowing. You’ll want the handle for streaming the hot sugar mixture into the egg whites.
- Wax Paper – Wax paper serves as a non-stick surface for transferring and shaping your divinity candy
- Small Cookie Dough Scoop or Two Spoons – A small cookie dough scoop or two spoons will come in handy when portioning the divinity mixture. Opt for a scoop with a size that allows you to create bite-sized pieces of candy. Alternatively, use two spoons to carefully drop dollops of the mixture onto the prepared wax paper.
- Stand Mixer – A stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment is essential for whipping the egg whites and sugar mixture to a stiff and glossy meringue. This step incorporates air into the candy, resulting in its light and airy texture.
Ingredients for Divinity Candy
Sugar:
- Granulated sugar is the main ingredient in divinity candy, providing sweetness and structure. Choose white granulated sugar for its neutral flavor and ability to dissolve easily in the syrup.
Light Corn Syrup:
- Light corn syrup prevents the sugar from crystallizing, resulting in a smooth and creamy candy. It also adds a subtle sweetness and helps the candy retain moisture.
Water:
- Water helps dissolve the sugar and corn syrup, creating a clear syrup that reaches the necessary temperature for setting.
Egg Whites:
- Whipped egg whites incorporate air into the candy mixture, creating its light and airy texture. Choose fresh, large eggs for optimal results.
Pure Vanilla Extract:
- Pure vanilla extract adds a warm and subtle vanilla flavor to the candy, enhancing its sweetness and complexity.
Pecans (optional):
- Chopped Pecans or Pecan Halves add a delicious crunch and nutty flavor to the divinity candy. They are a classic addition, but feel free to omit them for a nut-free version. I prefer them to balance the sweetness of the divinity.
How to Make Divinity Candy
Sugar Syrup:
- In a saucepan, dissolve sugar into water and corn syrup over medium heat.
- Increase heat to high and bring mixture to 250°F (121°C) using a candy thermometer.
Egg Whites:
- While the sugar syrup heats, whip egg whites to stiff peaks in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment.
- Peaks are ready when they stand upright when the whisk is turned upside down.
Combining Sugar and Egg Whites:
- Slowly stream the hot sugar syrup into the egg whites while the mixer runs on high. Aim for a steady stream and complete this process in about two minutes.
- Continue mixing until the mixture loses its shine and reaches a matte, scoopable stage. This can take 15-20 minutes, depending on your kitchen temperature.
- Set a timer for 5-minute mixing intervals, followed by 2-3 minute rests to cool the mixer and candy mixture.
How to Scoop Divinity
Scooping and Shaping:
- Test the mixture for readiness by scooping a small amount. If it spreads, continue mixing.
- Use two spoons sprayed with non-stick cooking spray to scoop and swirl the candy onto prepared wax paper. This technique creates a smooth finish.
- Alternatively, use a medium cookie scoop sprayed with non-stick cooking spray for faster scooping.
Finishing Touches:
- Top each candy with a pecan (optional).
- Let the candy set on wax paper for about an hour.
- Store divinity in an airtight container.
Storing Divinity Candy
Here’s how to store your homemade divinity candy for optimal freshness and longevity:
Preparation:
- Let the divinity candy cool and set completely before storing. This usually takes about an hour.
- Line an airtight container with wax paper. This prevents sticking and helps maintain the candy’s shape.
Short-term storage:
- Place the cooled candy in the lined container, separating layers with additional sheets of wax paper to prevent them from sticking together.
- Store the container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
- Divinity candy can be stored at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
Long-term storage:
- For longer storage, you can freeze the divinity candy. Place the candy in an airtight freezer-safe container lined with wax paper.
- Label the container with the date and freeze for up to 2 months.
- Thaw the frozen candy overnight in the refrigerator before enjoying.
Tips:
- To maintain the candy’s delicate texture, avoid storing it in humid environments or areas with fluctuating temperatures.
- If you notice any signs of spoilage, such as discoloration or off-odor, discard the candy immediately.
- Enjoy your homemade divinity candy within the recommended storage timeframe for the best taste and texture.
What Does Divinity Taste Like?
Divinity Candy falls somewhere between fudge, nougat, and marshmallow. It’s best described as a sweet, creamy, and slightly nutty confection with a hint of vanilla. Its unique texture and bright white color make it a popular treat for weddings and Christmas.
Important Note
I tested out a medium sized cookie scoop sprayed with non stick cooking spray and it worked beautifully. I used this technique to make the nut-free divinity that my girls requested. You can also add crushed pecans to the mixture before scooping. Here is a picture of the divinity prepared all three ways so you can see how they look.
Additional Tips:
- Do not make divinity on a humid or rainy day. It will not properly set.
- Make sure all of your equipment is clean and dry before using.
- Have all of your ingredients measured and prepped before beginning to cook.
- Use a saucepan with a handle for easier pouring.
- Work quickly once the sugar syrup reaches the soft-ball stage, as it will begin to set quickly.
- Be patient during the mixing process. The candy needs to reach the right stage for proper setting.
- Choose your preferred scooping method: two spoons or a cookie scoop.
- I was also quite nervous about pouring the hot mixture into my glass KitchenAid mixer bowl, but I looked it up and the bowl is made of tempered glass.
- Work quickly while shaping the candy to avoid it becoming too hard.
- Enjoy your delicious homemade divinity!
MORE HOMEMADE CHRISTMAS CANDY RECIPES
- Cinnamon Candy
- Old-Fashioned Divinity Recipe
- Grandma’s Peanut Brittle
- Buckeye Peanut Butter Balls
- Copycat See’s Candy Fudge
- Chocolate Covered Cherries
- Classic Peppermint Bark
- Soft and Chewy Salted Caramel Candy
5 from 20 votes
Divinity Candy Recipe
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
40 mins
Thisold-fashioned divinityrecipe is the perfect holiday treat. Divinity Candy just like grandma used to make!
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American
Keyword:Candy
Servings: 30 pieces
Calories: 137 kcal
Author: Melissa
Ingredients
- 4cupssugar
- 1cuplight corn syrup
- 3/4cupwater
- 3egg whites
- 1teaspoonpure vanilla extract
- pecansoptional
- non stick cooking spray
Instructions
Line 3 baking sheets with wax paper and set aside.In a 3.5 quart saucepan fitted with a candy thermometer, whisk together sugar, corn syrup and water. Heat over medium heat until sugar has dissolved, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to high and stop stirring. Continue cooking until candy thermometer reads 250 degrees F.
While the syrup mixture is heating, beat egg whites in a stand mixer until stiff peaks form. Once syrup has reached 250 degrees, slowly and carefully stream mixture into egg whites while mixer is still beating. You should be streaming for about 2 minutes. Add vanilla extract.
Let mix on medium speed for another 15-20 minutes, or until mixture is no longer shiny. If mixer and divinity mixture are still hot, turn off mixer and let rest 2-3 minutes every five minutes to give the mixture a chance to cool.
Divinity is ready when the mixture is no longer shiny and holds its shape when spooned onto wax paper. The mixture should not spread. Test a spoonful, and if it spreads, continue mixing.
To spoon divinity onto wax paper, working quickly, use two spoons sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop a spoonful, then use second spoon to scrape divinity onto wax paper. Gently swirl top of divinity to give it a smooth finish. Let set for about 1 hour. Serve or store in an airtight container for up to two weeks. Optional: Top with a pecan.
Recipe Notes
You can also use a cookie scoop sprayed with non stick cooking spray to portion divinity onto waxed paper. This method is much faster than using spoons and makes for perfectly sized portions, but doesn't leave a smooth finish like the spoons.
Nutrition Facts
Divinity Candy Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 137Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Sodium 13mg1%
Potassium 5mg0%
Carbohydrates 35g12%
Sugar 35g39%
Protein 1g2%
Calcium 1mg0%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
5 Easy Dinner Ideas for Busy Weeknights
My five FAVORITE recipes for busy families!
- Quick to make
- Light on your budget
- Easy to clean-up
- and...most important...absolutely DELICIOUS
Previous Post: « Grandma’s Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe
Next Post: Old-Fashioned Christmas Candy Dessert Board »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kathy
I have always loved divinity, but I only have a kitchen aid mixer with a metal bowl, and it won’t allow the mixture to cool down enough that it looses it’s shine, anything I can do to make it work??
Reply
Kayla
I don’t have a Kitchenaid mixer couldn’t I use a hand mixer?
Reply
Melissa
I haven’t tried it, but I don’t see why it would not work. ?
Reply
Yes I make mine old school and use a hand mixer only. Turns out perfect evertime
Reply
We are from Louisiana and I use my grandma’s recipes for Pralines and Divinity (she got from an elderly lady in New Orleans before I was born) – she passed on a oouple of secrets to me regarding divinity and pralines.
Always place a couple of pieces of newspaper under the wax paper and they will not stick and they will get firmer quicker.
Also on divinity, place bowl, mixer paddles and egg whites in freezer a few minutes before whipping them……. I also use a metal bowl that she always used to mix my egg whites – I never have an issue with my egg whites not getting to stiff stage and it is faster……
Melissa
These are great tips! Thank you!!!!
Reply
Natalie
Love divinity! I like adding the pecan on top for crunch! It really is the perfect Christmas candy! Can’t wait to make some!
Reply
Kristyn
I need to make this more! It is always so good & creamy. Love that you added the pecan.
Reply
Anna
This is my favorite holiday candy! It’s so good!
Reply
Trang
Wow. I have never heard of divinity candy until now. Thanks for sharing this recipe! I love that your grandma made these during the holidays.
Reply
Taylor
So easy and delicious! Always a holiday favorite!
Reply
Kathy
My mother always made divinity with crushed black walnuts and it added such a rich flavor. I just had to try this recipe with the black walnuts and it was as good as I remember.
Reply
Melissa
Thanks for sharing, Kathy! Sounds wonderful!
Reply
Jennifer
SO GOOD! Everyone loved it & has now become a holiday staple!!
Reply
Amber Canning
Do you think this would work piping them out of a silicone piping bag?
Reply
Melissa
I’m not sure. The candy is not smooth, it has pull to it if that makes sense. I like the cookie scoop or spoons.
Reply
I’ve always been afraid to make divinity. My mom made it when I was little and it always seemed to take forever! Thank goodness for my KitchenAid. This is a great recipe. Your tips on cooling down and the matte finish were so very helpful for the newbie!
Reply
Tricia
Just tried making for the first time tonight, so easy and turned out amazing! Only problem I came into was mine started setting very quickly and it was getting difficult to scoop did I maybe over mix it or just need to work faster?
Reply
Melissa
I’m so glad! You do have to work quickly and the timing can change according to the weather and humidity conditions. I really like using the cookie scoop, it helps me move quicker.
Reply
Southern mom
This recipe!! I have attempted divinity, and failed, so many times that I gave up long ago. Then I came across this recipe and OMGosh it was perfect! This is definitely going to be added to my holiday menu. Thank you!
Reply
Bev
Just like I remember This is the easiest recipe to make divinity I love it
Reply
Judith
I just tried your recipe. It was my first time using a candy thermometer and first time with Divinity. I was a little nervous making it but it came out lovely. I have never heard of Divinity before. My husband grew up with his mom making it and he has mentioned it several times. He has a HUGE sweet tooth. I am surprising him while he is at work. Looking forward to his response. Merry Christmas!
Reply
April
I love making these every year! Great recipe!
Reply
katerina @ diethood.com
My favorite homemade candy!! I can’t wait to try this recipe!
Reply
Katie
Looks great! Can’t wait to try this one.
Reply
This method looks so much easier then the way my mom did hers! She always mixed her’s by hand and never used a candy thermometer or any metal bowls. She would test the temp by the ball stage. I guess she was an old timer with her method. Everyone loved her divinity and would request a gift package every Christmas. When she could no longer use her hands due to age and arthritis, she had me make them. Talk about a workout! I’ll have to try this method come Christmas time.
Reply
I love Divinty and I kinda forgot about it! Thanks for sharing this perfect recipe.
Reply
Betsy
I have such wonderfully fond memories of this candy! My mom used to make it every year at Christmas. One of my favorites! Perfect recipe. So good. Love this!
Reply
Kristen
My kids loved these and loved helping me make them, we will definitely have to make them again sometime.
Reply
Olivia
I made this recipe last night and the candies turned out amazing! They were perfectly sweet and the pecans added a nice crunch! My family loved them!
Reply
Natasha
I did this recipe last week and I’m glad I tried it because it was delicious, my kids said they found their new favorite. Definitely did not skip adding pecans on top!
Reply