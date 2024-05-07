21 London Broil Recipes to Savor the Juicy Deliciousness | DineWithDrinks (2024)

Welcome to our blog, where we're diving into the world of London broil recipes! If you're a fan of tender, juicy, and flavorful cuts of beef, then you're in for a treat. London broil is a versatile dish that can be prepared in a variety of ways, making it perfect for any occasion.

Whether you're looking for a classic marinade or a creative twist, we've got you covered. So, grab your apron and let's explore the best London broil recipes that will leave your taste buds wanting more!

1. Crockpot London Broil

The Crockpot London Broil recipe is a savory and hearty beef dinner that is perfect for a family meal or an easy weekend dinner.

The London broil is seared and then cooked low and slow in a crockpot until it becomes tender and delicious. It is served with baby potatoes, carrots, and green beans, making it a filling and tasty dish that everyone will love.

2. Tender London Broil

Tender London Broil is a flavorful and tender steak recipe that guarantees a delicious result every time. By giving the meat some love beforehand, such as salting and letting it sit for an hour, the London Broil becomes juicy and tender.

Whether grilled or cooked on a grill pan, this recipe delivers a mouthwatering steak with a cross-hatch pattern. Serve it with your favorite side dishes for a satisfying meal.

3. Teriyaki London Broil with Garlic Herb Butter

The Teriyaki London Broil with Garlic Herb Butter is a delicious and flavorful recipe that takes London broil to the next level. The tender meat is marinated in a combination of teriyaki sauce, balsamic vinegar, and spices, giving it a sweet and savory taste.

The garlic herb butter adds a rich and creamy finish, elevating the dish even further. Whether grilled, broiled, or cooked on the stove top, this recipe is a crowd-pleaser that is sure to impress.

4. London Broil

London Broil is a delicious and tender piece of meat that is marinated in a flavorful mixture of soy sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and spices. It is then broiled in the oven to perfection. This recipe results in a beautifully displayed and flavorful dish that will impress your family.

The London Broil round steak, known for its toughness, becomes tender and juicy after marinating and broiling. Serve it with sides like green beans and potatoes for a complete meal. Overall, this London Broil recipe is simple to make and delivers a tried and true favorite.

5. Dry Rubbed Pan-Rubbed London Broil

Dry Rubbed Pan-Rubbed London Broil is a simple and delicious recipe for a crowd-pleasing meal. The choice cuts of beef are seasoned with a flavorful dry rub, then cooked in a hot skillet for a few minutes on each side.

The result is a tender and juicy steak that is perfect for a summer dinner. Serve it with your favorite sides for a satisfying meal.

6. London Broil Sheet Pan

The London Broil Sheet Pan recipe is a convenient and delicious way to enjoy a flavorful meal. The top round roast is seared and then cooked in the oven alongside a variety of colorful vegetables. The roasted vegetables are perfectly seasoned and cooked to tender on the inside, crisp on the outside.

This easy and quick meal is a great option for busy weeknights, as it requires minimal prep and clean-up. Overall, the London Broil Sheet Pan recipe offers a satisfying and visually appealing dish that is sure to impress.

7. Marinated London Broil

Marinated London Broil is a flavorful and tender dish that is perfect for both weeknight meals and special occasions. The marinade adds a delicious taste to the beef, while the high-temperature broiling method ensures a juicy and perfectly cooked steak. The recipe recommends using a cast-iron skillet for optimal results.

Resting the meat after cooking allows the juices to redistribute, resulting in a more flavorful bite. The doneness of the steak can be easily determined with an instant-read thermometer. Slicing the London Broil across the grain ensures a tender texture. Overall, this recipe is a great way to impress family and friends with a delicious and impressive main dish.

8. Oven Baked Garlic Rosemary London Broil

The Oven Baked Garlic Rosemary London Broil is a flavorful and tender steak recipe. The marinade of garlic, parsley, rosemary, soy sauce, and olive oil adds a delicious depth of flavor to the meat.

It is easy to prepare and can be cooked in the oven under the broiler. The London broil is sliced thinly against the grain for serving. Overall, this recipe is a great option for a budget-friendly and tasty steak dinner.

9. Slow Cooker London Broil

Slow Cooker London Broil is a moist and tender dish that is cooked slowly in a flavorful herb-infused gravy. The meat becomes fall-apart tender after being cooked for six to ten hours, resulting in a delicious and satisfying meal.

It is a convenient recipe as the slow cooker does all the work, making it a favorite for meat and potatoes lovers.

10. Slow Cooked Tender London Broil

The Slow Cooked Tender London Broil recipe is a must-try for anyone looking for a melt-in-your-mouth, pull-apart London broil. The flavor is a perfect balance of sweet and savory, making it a crowd-pleaser. The recipe uses a lean cut of meat, such as flank steak or top round, and slow cooks it to ensure a tender result.

The cooking method can be done in the oven, slow cooker, or Instant Pot, providing flexibility for different cooking preferences. Overall, this recipe is easy to follow and delivers a delicious and tender London broil.

11. Ninja Foodi Grill London Broil

The Ninja Foodi Grill London Broil recipe is a simple and flavorful way to cook this classic dish. The London broil is marinated for at least 2 hours to allow the flavors to penetrate the meat and tenderize it.

It is then cooked on the Ninja Foodi Grill at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, resulting in a medium-well temperature. The beef is then rested and sliced thin before serving. Overall, this recipe offers a delicious and easy way to enjoy London broil.

12. Instant Pot London Broil

The Instant Pot London Broil recipe is a delicious and convenient way to prepare this classic beef dish. Marinated in a mixture of vinegar, tomato paste, and spices, the meat becomes tender and flavorful.

Searing the beef in the Instant Pot before pressure cooking locks in the juices, resulting in a juicy and tasty piece of meat. Serve it with your choice of sides, such as roasted potatoes or green beans, for a complete meal. Overall, this recipe is a great option for a satisfying dinner.

13. Air Fryer London Broil

The Air Fryer London Broil recipe is a delicious and flavorful way to prepare this budget-friendly cut of meat. The marinade adds depth of flavor, and the air fryer creates a crispy and charred crust while keeping the meat tender and juicy.

It's a great option for those following a keto or low carb diet, and makes for a quick and easy family dinner. Serve it with your choice of sides, such as steak salad or garlic roasted potatoes, for a complete meal. Overall, this recipe is a winner for anyone looking to enjoy a tasty London broil with a twist.

14. London Broil Marinade

London Broil Marinade is a simple and flavorful marinade perfect for tenderizing and adding flavor to London Broil. The marinade includes ingredients like olive oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and black pepper.

It is easy to prepare and can be marinated overnight for optimal flavor. This marinade is a great choice for Sunday night dinners or any occasion when you want a delicious and tender London Broil.

15. Sous Vide London Broil

Sous Vide London Broil is a budget-friendly recipe that transforms a tough cut of beef into a tender and flavorful dish. The slow cooking method of sous vide ensures the meat is fall-apart tender, while the classic seasoning of salt, pepper, and garlic powder adds just the right amount of flavor.

Searing the meat after cooking gives it a beautiful brown color and extra taste. Overall, this recipe is a crowd-pleaser and a great way to enjoy a delicious London broil.

16. Smoked London Broil

The Smoked London Broil recipe is a flavorful and tender option for grilling enthusiasts. The marinade adds a depth of flavor, while the smoking process infuses the meat with a smoky aroma.

Searing the steak gives it a delicious crust, and slicing it thinly against the grain ensures a tender bite. Overall, this recipe is a must-try for those looking to elevate their grilling game.

17. Coffee Rubbed London Broil

Coffee Rubbed London Broil is a versatile and flavorful main course. The coffee dry rub, consisting of chipotle, brown sugar, cocoa, and other spices, adds a unique and delicious taste to the beef. The steak is pan-seared and then finished in the oven, resulting in a tender and juicy dish.

It's a simple and quick recipe that can be enjoyed as a dinnertime main or sliced for sandwiches. Overall, Coffee Rubbed London Broil is a must-try for meat lovers looking for a budget-friendly and gourmet option.

18. Catalina London Broil

Catalina London Broil is a simple and delicious grilled steak dish that requires only three ingredients – London Broil, black pepper, and Catalina dressing.

The marinade gives the steak a tangy flavor, and it can be marinated for at least 12 hours for maximum taste. This recipe is perfect for summer grilling and can be made with other cuts of meat as well.

19. Brisket-Style London Broil

The Brisket-Style London Broil recipe is a game-changer for those who love the flavors of smoked brisket but don't want to spend hours cooking it. This recipe takes a traditional London Broil and gives it the brisket treatment, resulting in a tender and delicious dish.

The dry marinade and slow smoking process create a flavorful crust on the outside while keeping the meat juicy and tender on the inside. It's a quicker and more affordable alternative to traditional brisket, making it a must-try for any meat lover.

20. Marinated Grilled London Broil

Marinated Grilled London Broil is a simple and flavorful recipe that features an inexpensive cut of beef. The marinade, made with fresh rosemary, garlic, honey, and soy sauce, enhances the beef's natural flavors.

The key to tender and juicy results is marinating the meat overnight before grilling. When serving, it is recommended to slice the London Broil thinly against the grain for maximum tenderness. This recipe is perfect for those looking for a quick and easy grilled dish that won't break the bank.

21. Tender Marinated London Broil

The Tender Marinated London Broil recipe is all about timing and flavor. The steak is marinated in a balsamic-wine marinade for at least 12 hours, resulting in a tender and flavorful dish. The marinade is made with garlic, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, red wine, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, thyme, red pepper flakes, and black pepper.

The steak is then seared in a cast iron skillet and cooked to the desired doneness. The reserved marinade is reduced and served as a sauce. Overall, this recipe delivers a delicious and versatile London broil that is worth trying.