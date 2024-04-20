Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (2024)

By Karina

A deliciously easy to make stuffing recipe perfect for the holidays!

Our stuffing recipe is soft and buttery on the inside with crispy, golden edges and incredible flavours. Onions, celery, garlic and herbs are sautéed in butter, tossed with bread and baked in a full flavoured stock.

Aclassic homemade stuffing is the quintessential Thanksgiving side dish. Easy to make for your holiday dinner table!

Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (1)

STUFFING RECIPE

The perfect accompaniment toCrispy Turkeyand Gravy, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Apple Bacon Salad, Green Bean Casserole,Desserts, Bread Rolls,and as many sides as you can fit in!

A hint of sweetness from the cranberries (optional), with the added saltiness from sausage, this will become your favourite Thanksgivingstuffing recipe!

WHAT GOES IN STUFFING?

  • Pan fried sausages — casings removed. You can use chicken, beef, pork or turkey sausages. We love using spicy Italian flavour.
  • Bread — white, wholewheat or grain bread are fine to use.
  • White wine — YES! If you’ve never tried white wine in your stuffing before, try it! We reduce it down before adding it in, and the flavour is incredible! Of course, you can swap it out with extra chicken broth or leave it out all together.
  • Herbs — I use fresh Sage, Parsley and Rosemary. If you don’t like these, you can also use basil, oregano, thyme or any other herbs you like!

Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (2)

HOW TO MAKE STUFFING

To get the best stuffing with those irresistible crispy golden edges, it’s best to use dry bread. You can dry fresh bread out in the oven JUST until beginning to toast, or use day old bread.

I usually dry day old bread in the oven to ensure the best result.

Any bread is fine, however we prefer using a French stick or Baguette torn or cut into into 1-inch pieces.

SAUSAGE STUFFING

While your bread is drying out in the oven, quickly brown the sausage, breaking it up with a fork or the end of a wooden spoon while cooking.

Mix the browned sausage through the bread cubes. We always add the pan drippings for added flavour!

The rest comes together in minimal steps:

SAUTE veggies and herbs in butter.
ADD the wine
MIX in the stock
POUR over bread
BAKE until browned.

The cranberries are an optional ingredient, as mentioned above. You can leave them out all together, or substitute with raisins or carrots!

Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (3)

LEFTOVERS

Leftovers are a favourite over here! Think Ross with his famous Moist Maker sandwich made with Thanksgiving leftovers. A hot 3-tier turkey sandwich with stuffing and gravy… yum.

If you have a lot of stuffing leftover, refrigerate in air tight containers for up to 2-3 days, or freeze for up to 2 months.

To reheat, thaw it out first, then bake for 350°F (175°C) for roughly half an hour. You may need to add 1/4 – 1/2 cup stockto prevent drying it out.

Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (4)

Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe is FULLY STUFFED with so much flavour, and perfect for serving as a Thanksgiving side with gravy!

Prep: 10 minutes mins

Cook: 55 minutes mins

Total: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins

Serves: 10 people

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces (450 g) bread cut into 1-inch pieces (day old bread if possible)
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 pound (500 g) sage pork sausage, or sweet or spicy Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1/3 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups finely chopped yellow or brown onions, from 1 large onion or 2 small onions
  • 1 cup chopped celery, from 2-3 stalks
  • 5 large cloves garlic, minced (or 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic)
  • 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped sage
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine optional — (sub with 1/4 cup of broth)
  • 3 cups low sodium chicken stock
  • 1 egg lightly whisked
  • 3/4 cup dried cranberries optional

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

  • Place the bread cubes in a single layer on a sheet pan and bake for 7-10 minutes, or until dried and toasted. Transfer the bread cubes to a very large bowl.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Cook the sausages over medium heat for about 10 minutes, until browned and cooked through, breaking up the sausage with a fork while cooking. Add to the bread cubes.

  • In the same pan, melt the butter and add the onions, celery, garlic, parsley, sage, rosemary or thyme, salt and pepper. Saute over medium heat for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are softened. Add the wine (if using) and allow the wine to reduce down to half (about 4 minutes).

  • Take off the heat and mix in the stock to combine all of the flavours. Add the beaten egg and cranberries, and pour into the bread, mixing really well with a wooden spoon until all the liquid has been absorbed.

  • Pour the bread stuffing into a 9x12-inch baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes, until browned on top and hot in the middle. Serve warm.

Notes

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 20, 2017

Nutrition

Calories: 374kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 65mg | Sodium: 438mg | Potassium: 360mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 570IU | Vitamin C: 8.2mg | Calcium: 99mg | Iron: 2.8mg

Reader Interactions

Comments

  2. Esther says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (12)
    I made this for my church Thankgiving dinner, None left! It was just so yum & I followed all your advice & recipee to a tea! Thank you so much! I have shared this everywhere & to loved ones. I’m a pork girl fan!

    Reply

    • Karina says

      Hi Esther, I’m so glad to hear that the pork recipe was a hit at your church Thanksgiving dinner and that there were no leftovers! Your dedication to following the advice and recipe to a tee paid off, and I appreciate you sharing the love with others. Being a pork fan myself, I’m delighted it brought joy to your celebration!

      Reply

  3. Krista says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (13)
    Made this for a Friendsgiving and it was a hit! So delicious.

    Reply

  4. Sarah says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (14)
    My boyfriend asked me to make stuffing from scratch. I have no clue what I’m doing. Followed this recipe and it was a hit! I will make it again. Plus, I felt proud of myself for cooking from scratch

    Reply

  5. Jay says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (15)
    Made this on Christmas and it was a real hit. It is the best stuffing recipe. I made it the night before and put it in the fridge. Cooked on Christmas Day and came out so delicious. Thank you.

    Reply

  6. Janet says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (16)
    This is the best stuffing! I made it twice and everyone enjoyed it and thought I was an awesome cook! I told them that I am not a good cook, but I know someone who is…and shared your recipe! I have tried a few of your recipes and have enjoyed each one! Thank you so much!!

    Reply

  7. Alyson Murphy says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (17)
    Best stuffing ever, absolutely delicious fair play.

    Reply

  8. Kristin says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (18)
    Best stuffing ever! 2020 Thanksgiving everyone said- best they ever had. This recipe starting a tradition! With doing from scratch. Fresh herbs and toasting bread best advice!

    Reply

  9. Sara says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (19)
    I make it vegan with beyond hot italian sausage and vegetable broth and it has been one of my favorite things to make the last 2 years.

    Reply

  10. Sarah says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (20)
    Made this stuffing last Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. It was so delicious! I’m making it again this year and probably every year after that.

    Reply

  11. Cindy says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (21)
    So looking forward to trying this tomorrow!

    Reply

  12. lorraine says

    I made the delicious sausage bread stuffing to go with my pre Christmas dinner along with the creamy Brussel sprouts and carrot recipe. My dinner was absolutely delicious with these recipe additions..thank you. I will be trying more for sure! The prime rib makes my mouth water!

    Reply

  14. Dee says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (22)
    This is a delicious hearty stuffing! My sons raved about how good it was:) When they were leaving, I didn’t have to ask if they wanted to carry some leftovers with them…they “helped themselves”;)
    This will be in my rotation of food several times a year and not just Thanksgiving and Christmas!

    Reply

  15. George says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (23)
    Excellent results, I made it for the Christmas party at my work for the residents and they loved it.

    Reply

  16. Ann Baker says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (24)
    Made this for Thanksgiving yesterday and it was amazing! Used a loaf of challah bread that I cubed and let dry out overnight. I also used a box of Trader Joe’s “Stuffing Starter Mix” (onions, celery and herbs), assembled in the morning and then chilled until baking just before dinner. It was so flavorful and light. Really wonderful recipe!

    Reply

  17. Kim Emrich says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (25)
    I made your version yesterday. One of the best stuffings i have ever made. I left out the cranberries since i dont like sweet in my stuffing. It was nice and moist, top got crispy and buttery flavour was so good. This was delicious. Thank you.

    Reply

  18. Barb Clough says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (26)
    Wonderful recipe!! Thank you so much!! Used sourdough bread and 1/2 pound of hot Italian sausage- this will be my foot recipe from now on!!

    Reply

  19. Mary says

    I love it has the nutritional fasts but what is the serving size? Granddaughter is T1D.

    Reply

    • Karina says

      The serving size is one cup. Hope that helps! Thanks for choosing one of my recipes! XO

      Reply

  20. Lila says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (27)
    Hi. I’d love to make it this thanksgiving. Did you use fresh cranberries?

    Reply

    • Karina says

      I like to use fresh cranberries but know that it is a preference for me! Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

      Reply

  21. Katie says

    Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (28)
    When this is “made ahead” and cooked a day or two later, do you just prep everything and add it to the pan and do the last step of “oven cooking” when you need to finally finish it or do you withhold anything until the day of cooking? Looks delicious!

    Reply

    • Karina says

      Yes, exactly! XO

      Reply

      • Tanya says

        This stuffing was the first time I made delicious stuffing. Everyone raved about how good it was.

        Reply

  22. Lbest says

    Could I actually stuff the turkey w this instead of baking in a dish?

    Reply

    • Karina says

      I have not tried that before but that sounds delicious! Let me know how it turns out! XO

      Reply

  23. Leslie S says

    Do you use fresh cranberries or dried?

    Reply

    • Karina says

      The cranberries are optional but I prefer fresh cranberries. Dried are great too just a different flavor! XO

      Reply

  24. Melissa says

    How would you make it ahead of time?

    Reply

    • Karina says

      This recipe is best made the day of. You can always try making it ahead of time and warming it up. Hope that helps! XO

      Reply

  25. Er says

    Question: is this stuffing dry or moist?

    Reply

    • Karina says

      It will be moist.

      Reply

  26. Catherine says

    Can this stuffing be made ahead and cooked on thanksgiving?

    Reply

    • Karina says

      Yes, that is a great idea. I would recommend only a day or two days ahead though for best results.

      Reply

  27. Gayle says

    I love this recipe but need to use a crockpot for my stuffing this year. Do you have any idea if this can be done in a crockpot?

    Reply

    • Karina says

      HMM! That sounds like a great idea. I am not sure how it would work but I will get to work thinking for you and see what I can come up with! Thanks for the suggestion! XO

      Reply

Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (2024)
