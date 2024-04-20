Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A deliciously easy to make stuffing recipe perfect for the holidays!

Our stuffing recipe is soft and buttery on the inside with crispy, golden edges and incredible flavours. Onions, celery, garlic and herbs are sautéed in butter, tossed with bread and baked in a full flavoured stock.

Aclassic homemade stuffing is the quintessential Thanksgiving side dish. Easy to make for your holiday dinner table!

STUFFING RECIPE

The perfect accompaniment toCrispy Turkeyand Gravy, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Apple Bacon Salad, Green Bean Casserole,Desserts, Bread Rolls,and as many sides as you can fit in!

A hint of sweetness from the cranberries (optional), with the added saltiness from sausage, this will become your favourite Thanksgivingstuffing recipe!

WHAT GOES IN STUFFING?

Pan fried sausages — casings removed. You can use chicken, beef, pork or turkey sausages. We love using spicy Italian flavour.

Bread — white, wholewheat or grain bread are fine to use.

White wine — YES! If you’ve never tried white wine in your stuffing before, try it! We reduce it down before adding it in, and the flavour is incredible! Of course, you can swap it out with extra chicken broth or leave it out all together.

Herbs — I use fresh Sage, Parsley and Rosemary. If you don’t like these, you can also use basil, oregano, thyme or any other herbs you like!

HOW TO MAKE STUFFING

To get the best stuffing with those irresistible crispy golden edges, it’s best to use dry bread. You can dry fresh bread out in the oven JUST until beginning to toast, or use day old bread.

I usually dry day old bread in the oven to ensure the best result.

Any bread is fine, however we prefer using a French stick or Baguette torn or cut into into 1-inch pieces.

SAUSAGE STUFFING

While your bread is drying out in the oven, quickly brown the sausage, breaking it up with a fork or the end of a wooden spoon while cooking.

Mix the browned sausage through the bread cubes. We always add the pan drippings for added flavour!

The rest comes together in minimal steps:

SAUTE veggies and herbs in butter.

ADD the wine

MIX in the stock

POUR over bread

BAKE until browned.

The cranberries are an optional ingredient, as mentioned above. You can leave them out all together, or substitute with raisins or carrots!

LEFTOVERS

Leftovers are a favourite over here! Think Ross with his famous Moist Maker sandwich made with Thanksgiving leftovers. A hot 3-tier turkey sandwich with stuffing and gravy… yum.

If you have a lot of stuffing leftover, refrigerate in air tight containers for up to 2-3 days, or freeze for up to 2 months.

To reheat, thaw it out first, then bake for 350°F (175°C) for roughly half an hour. You may need to add 1/4 – 1/2 cup stockto prevent drying it out.

