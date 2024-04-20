Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe (2024)

You are here:Home / Recipes / Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe
A deliciously easy to make stuffing recipe perfect for the holidays!
Our stuffing recipe is soft and buttery on the inside with crispy, golden edges and incredible flavours. Onions, celery, garlic and herbs are sautéed in butter, tossed with bread and baked in a full flavoured stock.
Aclassic homemade stuffing is the quintessential Thanksgiving side dish. Easy to make for your holiday dinner table!
STUFFING RECIPE
The perfect accompaniment toCrispy Turkeyand Gravy, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Apple Bacon Salad, Green Bean Casserole,Desserts, Bread Rolls,and as many sides as you can fit in!
A hint of sweetness from the cranberries (optional), with the added saltiness from sausage, this will become your favourite Thanksgivingstuffing recipe!
WHAT GOES IN STUFFING?
- Pan fried sausages — casings removed. You can use chicken, beef, pork or turkey sausages. We love using spicy Italian flavour.
- Bread — white, wholewheat or grain bread are fine to use.
- White wine — YES! If you’ve never tried white wine in your stuffing before, try it! We reduce it down before adding it in, and the flavour is incredible! Of course, you can swap it out with extra chicken broth or leave it out all together.
- Herbs — I use fresh Sage, Parsley and Rosemary. If you don’t like these, you can also use basil, oregano, thyme or any other herbs you like!
HOW TO MAKE STUFFING
To get the best stuffing with those irresistible crispy golden edges, it’s best to use dry bread. You can dry fresh bread out in the oven JUST until beginning to toast, or use day old bread.
I usually dry day old bread in the oven to ensure the best result.
Any bread is fine, however we prefer using a French stick or Baguette torn or cut into into 1-inch pieces.
SAUSAGE STUFFING
While your bread is drying out in the oven, quickly brown the sausage, breaking it up with a fork or the end of a wooden spoon while cooking.
Mix the browned sausage through the bread cubes. We always add the pan drippings for added flavour!
The rest comes together in minimal steps:
SAUTE veggies and herbs in butter.
ADD the wine
MIX in the stock
POUR over bread
BAKE until browned.
The cranberries are an optional ingredient, as mentioned above. You can leave them out all together, or substitute with raisins or carrots!
LEFTOVERS
Leftovers are a favourite over here! Think Ross with his famous Moist Maker sandwich made with Thanksgiving leftovers. A hot 3-tier turkey sandwich with stuffing and gravy… yum.
If you have a lot of stuffing leftover, refrigerate in air tight containers for up to 2-3 days, or freeze for up to 2 months.
To reheat, thaw it out first, then bake for 350°F (175°C) for roughly half an hour. You may need to add 1/4 – 1/2 cup stockto prevent drying it out.
Sausage & Herb Stuffing Recipe is FULLY STUFFED with so much flavour, and perfect for serving as a Thanksgiving side with gravy!
PRINT SAVE
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Cook: 55 minutes mins
Total: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins
Serves: 10 people
Ingredients
- 16 ounces (450 g) bread cut into 1-inch pieces (day old bread if possible)
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 pound (500 g) sage pork sausage, or sweet or spicy Italian sausage, casings removed
- 1/3 cup unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 cups finely chopped yellow or brown onions, from 1 large onion or 2 small onions
- 1 cup chopped celery, from 2-3 stalks
- 5 large cloves garlic, minced (or 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic)
- 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped sage
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup dry white wine optional — (sub with 1/4 cup of broth)
- 3 cups low sodium chicken stock
- 1 egg lightly whisked
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries optional
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
Place the bread cubes in a single layer on a sheet pan and bake for 7-10 minutes, or until dried and toasted. Transfer the bread cubes to a very large bowl.
Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Cook the sausages over medium heat for about 10 minutes, until browned and cooked through, breaking up the sausage with a fork while cooking. Add to the bread cubes.
In the same pan, melt the butter and add the onions, celery, garlic, parsley, sage, rosemary or thyme, salt and pepper. Saute over medium heat for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are softened. Add the wine (if using) and allow the wine to reduce down to half (about 4 minutes).
Take off the heat and mix in the stock to combine all of the flavours. Add the beaten egg and cranberries, and pour into the bread, mixing really well with a wooden spoon until all the liquid has been absorbed.
Pour the bread stuffing into a 9x12-inch baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes, until browned on top and hot in the middle. Serve warm.
Notes
Nutrition
Calories: 374kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 65mg | Sodium: 438mg | Potassium: 360mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 570IU | Vitamin C: 8.2mg | Calcium: 99mg | Iron: 2.8mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Brittany says
Hi, I wanted to see about many cups of toasted bread crumbs this is? Thank you!
Esther says
I made this for my church Thankgiving dinner, None left! It was just so yum & I followed all your advice & recipee to a tea! Thank you so much! I have shared this everywhere & to loved ones. I’m a pork girl fan!
Reply
Karina says
Hi Esther, I’m so glad to hear that the pork recipe was a hit at your church Thanksgiving dinner and that there were no leftovers! Your dedication to following the advice and recipe to a tee paid off, and I appreciate you sharing the love with others. Being a pork fan myself, I’m delighted it brought joy to your celebration!
Reply
Krista says
Made this for a Friendsgiving and it was a hit! So delicious.
Reply
Sarah says
My boyfriend asked me to make stuffing from scratch. I have no clue what I’m doing. Followed this recipe and it was a hit! I will make it again. Plus, I felt proud of myself for cooking from scratch
Reply
Jay says
Made this on Christmas and it was a real hit. It is the best stuffing recipe. I made it the night before and put it in the fridge. Cooked on Christmas Day and came out so delicious. Thank you.
Reply
Janet says
This is the best stuffing! I made it twice and everyone enjoyed it and thought I was an awesome cook! I told them that I am not a good cook, but I know someone who is…and shared your recipe! I have tried a few of your recipes and have enjoyed each one! Thank you so much!!
Reply
Alyson Murphy says
Best stuffing ever, absolutely delicious fair play.
Reply
Kristin says
Best stuffing ever! 2020 Thanksgiving everyone said- best they ever had. This recipe starting a tradition! With doing from scratch. Fresh herbs and toasting bread best advice!
Reply
Sara says
I make it vegan with beyond hot italian sausage and vegetable broth and it has been one of my favorite things to make the last 2 years.
Reply
Sarah says
Made this stuffing last Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. It was so delicious! I’m making it again this year and probably every year after that.
Reply
Cindy says
So looking forward to trying this tomorrow!
Reply
lorraine says
I made the delicious sausage bread stuffing to go with my pre Christmas dinner along with the creamy Brussel sprouts and carrot recipe. My dinner was absolutely delicious with these recipe additions..thank you. I will be trying more for sure! The prime rib makes my mouth water!
Reply
MRoca says
Omg good. Lots of work but worth it
Reply
Dee says
This is a delicious hearty stuffing! My sons raved about how good it was:) When they were leaving, I didn’t have to ask if they wanted to carry some leftovers with them…they “helped themselves”;)
This will be in my rotation of food several times a year and not just Thanksgiving and Christmas!
Reply
George says
Excellent results, I made it for the Christmas party at my work for the residents and they loved it.
Reply
Ann Baker says
Made this for Thanksgiving yesterday and it was amazing! Used a loaf of challah bread that I cubed and let dry out overnight. I also used a box of Trader Joe’s “Stuffing Starter Mix” (onions, celery and herbs), assembled in the morning and then chilled until baking just before dinner. It was so flavorful and light. Really wonderful recipe!
Reply
Kim Emrich says
I made your version yesterday. One of the best stuffings i have ever made. I left out the cranberries since i dont like sweet in my stuffing. It was nice and moist, top got crispy and buttery flavour was so good. This was delicious. Thank you.
Reply
Barb Clough says
Wonderful recipe!! Thank you so much!! Used sourdough bread and 1/2 pound of hot Italian sausage- this will be my foot recipe from now on!!
Reply
Mary says
I love it has the nutritional fasts but what is the serving size? Granddaughter is T1D.
Reply
Karina says
The serving size is one cup. Hope that helps! Thanks for choosing one of my recipes! XO
Reply
Lila says
Hi. I’d love to make it this thanksgiving. Did you use fresh cranberries?
Reply
Karina says
I like to use fresh cranberries but know that it is a preference for me! Enjoy your Thanksgiving!
Reply
Katie says
When this is “made ahead” and cooked a day or two later, do you just prep everything and add it to the pan and do the last step of “oven cooking” when you need to finally finish it or do you withhold anything until the day of cooking? Looks delicious!
Reply
Karina says
Yes, exactly! XO
Reply
Tanya says
This stuffing was the first time I made delicious stuffing. Everyone raved about how good it was.
Reply
Lbest says
Could I actually stuff the turkey w this instead of baking in a dish?
Reply
Karina says
I have not tried that before but that sounds delicious! Let me know how it turns out! XO
Reply
Leslie S says
Do you use fresh cranberries or dried?
Reply
Karina says
The cranberries are optional but I prefer fresh cranberries. Dried are great too just a different flavor! XO
Reply
Melissa says
How would you make it ahead of time?
Reply
Karina says
This recipe is best made the day of. You can always try making it ahead of time and warming it up. Hope that helps! XO
Reply
Er says
Question: is this stuffing dry or moist?
Reply
Karina says
It will be moist.
Reply
Catherine says
Can this stuffing be made ahead and cooked on thanksgiving?
Reply
Karina says
Yes, that is a great idea. I would recommend only a day or two days ahead though for best results.
Reply
Gayle says
I love this recipe but need to use a crockpot for my stuffing this year. Do you have any idea if this can be done in a crockpot?
Reply
Karina says
HMM! That sounds like a great idea. I am not sure how it would work but I will get to work thinking for you and see what I can come up with! Thanks for the suggestion! XO
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.