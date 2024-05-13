22 Festive Fudge Recipes to Try this Holiday Season (2024)

When thinking about the holiday season, a myriad of flavors come to mind and mouth, be they sweet, savory, or full of spice. One treat in particular has the ability to satisfy nearly all sweet-tooth cravings, incorporates the many tastes of Christmas in one single and decadent bite, AND can introduce new flavors amidst the usual holiday fare: fudge. Oh the possibilities. Whether you’re looking for a hostess gift, an edible addition to your holiday table, or something sweet and indulgent to gorge on this season, we’ve got the recipe for you. From the fudgiest and richest to the most flavorful and “light,” these fudge recipes will satisfy any holiday sweet tooth — even the one that (for some reason we’ll never understand) has an aversion to chocolate.

1. Candy Cane Fudge: Wondering what to do with all those candy canes? Make peppermint-y and indulgent fudge for your next holiday party. (via AllRecipes.com)

2. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Fudge: Because few things are as perfect together as chocolate and peanut butter. In one hour, you’ll go from no fudge, to 64 bite-size pieces of it. (via Food Network)

3. Eggnog Fudge: Who knew eggnog could be more indulgent and rich than it already is? (via Recipe Girl)

4. Fabulous Fudge: The name says it all. This fudge is fabulous. (via Food Network)

5. Microwave Fudge: First time making fudge? Fear not. If you’ve got a microwave, you’ll have fudge in minutes. (via Food Network)

6. Cinnamon Fudge: Cinnamon is one of those spices that reminds us of the colder months. Nibble this spiced fudge alongside a glass of eggnog for the ultimate holiday indulgence. (via Recipe Girl)

7. Nutella Fudge with Pistachios: In case the regular fudge with pistachios didn’t have enough flavor, here’s a hazelnut-y version with one of our favorite confections. (via Major Cake)

8. Fudge Popsicles: These fudge popsicles will only melt in your mouth. And oh will they melt. (via Smitten Kitchen)

9. White Chocolate Cake Batter Fudge Recipe: Chances are you know someone whose birthday falls during the holiday season. Say “Happy Holi-birthday” with cake batter funfetti fudge. Pro Tip: For a seriously festive presentation, opt for red and green sprinkles. (via Six Sisters Stuff)

10. Coconut Milk Fudge: This fudge-turned-caramel treat is bursting with flavors, from coconut to chocolate chip to pistachio. Pro Tip: Serve these in red and green candy cups for extra holiday cheer. (via Smitten Kitchen)

11. Pumpkin Butterscotch Fudge: Pumpkin doesn’t have to be reserved for Halloween and Thanksgiving. This fudge offers the perfect balance of spice, savory, and sweet. (via Pint Size Baker)

12. Chocolate Nutella Fudge with Sea Salt: The rich sweetness of Nutella and chocolate mixed with the crunchy bitterness of salt make for a flavor (and texture) explosion. If you’re as Nutella-obsessed as us, check out our recent roundup on all things Nutella. (via The Crunchy Mama Cita) See Also Citrus Basil Beef Jerky Recipe

13. Creamy Lemon Fudge: Fudge doesn’t have to include chocolate, be it dark, milk, or white. This creamy lemon recipe is perfect for those party guests who don’t like their desserts savory and cacao-rich. (via Chocolate Moosey)

14. No-Bake White Chocolate Pumpkin Fudge: This recipe mentions that it’s “slightly healthier.” Yes, you read that correctly. It’s guilt-free, flavorful fudge. Sold. (via Texanerin Baking)

15. Cookie Crumb Caramel Microwave Fudge: This is kind of like an ice cream sundae, except there’s decadent, chocolate-y fudge at the heart of it all. (via Cook Republic)

16. Cherries and Chocolate Fudge: We bet Rudolph would love the look of this cherry-spotted fudge. When you’re putting out Santa’s milk and cookies on Christmas Eve, make sure to leave a plate of this fudge for his favorite red-nosed reindeer. (via AllRecipes.com)

17. Andes Mint Chocolate Chip Fudge: Andes mints are to die for. Now imagine an Andes mint with gooier chocolate and more mint. You’re welcome. (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)

18. Holiday White Chocolate Fudge: White chocolate fudge sprinkled with crushed peppermint will be a beautiful display at any holiday party. Just don’t be surprised when it’s gone in seconds. (via Grace’s Sweet Life)

19. Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge: We couldn’t resist sharing another recipe for chocolate peanut butter fudge. We’re that obsessed with this flavor combination — and you will be, too. (via Recipe Girl)

20. White Chocolate Cranberry Orange Fudge: Cranberries are as synonymous with the holiday season as peppermint, pine and eggnog. Add some to your next batch to give extra tart to that rich sweetness of white chocolate. And throw in a citrusy kick while you’re at it. (via Lick the Bowl Good)

21. Tootsie Roll Fudge: Chewing your way through this Tootsie Roll Fudge will likely transport you to the days of your youth, when gorging on (and sneaking) candy felt like a full time job — and when the most exciting night of your life was trying to stay up late enough on Christmas Eve to catch Santa coming down the chimney. Only this time, no sneaking of said candy — or fudge — is required. (via FoodBlogga)

22. Strawberry Two-Ingredient Fudge: We love the sound of two ingredients, and also how adaptable this recipe is: choose your favorite frosting flavor, add chocolate chips, and you’ve got yourself some fudge. Pro Tip: For a look that’s more Christmas, less Valentine’s Day, add some red food coloring and top with green sprinkles. (via Cookies and Cups)

How do you plan to indulge this holiday season? Tell us in the comments below!