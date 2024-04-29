Grandma's Polish Kapusta z Grochem Recipe-Kapusta With Beans (2024)

Some call it the food of the poorest, for some, it’s the best vegetarian Polish food. Kapusta with beans or split peas (kapusta z grochem) is definitely worth trying.

I absolutely love it! My grandma made sauerkraut and peas best. She had kapusta z grochem recipe from her mom. She said that when she thought of her childhood, eating this dish was the first thing that popped into her head.

My Grandma’s Story

She was born and raised in a small Polish village, before World War II. They were one of the richest families in Zabratówka (her dad owned a shop) but still she remembers running barefoot in the winter. She said all kids needed to be very fast, otherwise, their feet may freeze to the ground.

She didn’t really know much about her dad. All she knew was that she had a wife before. When she passed away, he married her mom. It’s surprising that my grandma was not sure how many siblings she had because many of them died when they were kids. Only she and her 2 brothers survived to adulthood.

When she was a young girl, she married her neighbor (my grandfather). They moved to the city where they built their house with their own hands. Yes, you read it right. From burning the bricks to laying the roof, they did it all by themselves.

In the meantime, my grandma gave birth to her two sons (at home). When she was pregnant with my dad, they were finishing up building a house. She didn’t mind carrying the heavy construction materials.

To be honest, she didn’t mind doing it for her entire life.

My dear Babcia passed away at the age of 92. She was living alone in the very same house she built. Even though she was alone, she wasn’t lonely. I was blessed enough to live close to her, visiting her as often as I could.

Babcia Mila was a strong independent woman till her last day. She passed away peacefully at her home. I was the last person who visited her and I am so grateful that I got to talk to her for an hour. The last words I told her were “I love you”. Little did I know, it was the last time I would see her alive.

Babcia Mila is my hero. She had this special feature of being happy and grateful for what she had. She never focused on shortages that’s why she hadn’t felt miserable getting old and living alone in the big house.

She was busy every day, going to church, meeting her friends, and doing household chores. Always smiling, always grateful. God, I wish I was like her at her age!

Here’s the last photo I had with her, a month before she passed away. She gave me this huge zuchinni from her garden (she was gardening till the very end).

Anyway, let’s get back to kapusta z grochem recipe. It was my Babcia’s all-time favorite dish that she cooked at least once a week.

I am giving you the exact same recipe that she used. I don’t know how old it is but must be from the 19th century or older.

Kapusta Z Grochem Recipe

If you use dry split peas or beans, you need to let them soak in water for at least 12 hours before cooking.

The Name

It’s worth knowing that kapusta means cabbage and groch means beans. That’s why both names of this dish are correct:

groch z kapustą

kapusta z grochem

It means the same, the words are just in a different order.

This recipe works well for any kind of beans or peas.

