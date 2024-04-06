Brown Sugar and Bacon Green Beans Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

These Brown Sugar and Bacon Green Beans are my favorite vegetable. They might actually be the only vegetable I like. I think I'll start adding brown sugared bacon to all my veggies. This recipe is simple and full of flavor, and it's the perfect time of year to get those green bean bundles from your local farmer's market.

The sweet from the brown sugar and the salty from the crispy bacon take these Brown Sugar and Bacon Green beans over the top.

We love to serve these delicious green beans with our holiday meals, it’s a family favorite and packed with flavor! Our Brown Sugar Green Beans are the perfect simple side dish for any holiday dinner, Thanksgiving dinner or weeknight meal!

Who doesn’t love a Sweet Brown Sugar Recipe?! Try these:

SLOW COOKER BROWN SUGAR GLAZED CARROTS RECIPE

BROWN SUGAR BACON CHICKEN TENDERS RECIPE

BROWN SUGAR PECAN OVERNIGHT FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE

BROWN SUGAR AND BLACK PEPPER BACON RECIPE

Ingredients needed to make Brown Sugar and Bacon Green Beans:

Bacon strips

Butter

Brown sugar

Fresh Green beans (or Frozen Green Beans)

Garlic salt

How to make Brown Sugar and Bacon Green Beans:

In a large skillet, fry the bacon over medium-high heat until done (but not quite crisp).

Drain off bacon grease by scooping the savory bacon with a slotted spoon onto a paper towel and crumble the bacon.

Add butter and 1/4 cup ofbrown sugar to skillet and add the crumbled cookedbacon back in. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until the brown sugar has dissolved.

Steam the Green Beans in the bag if they are steamable, otherwise place the green beans in a pot and fill with about 1 inch of water. Bring water to a boil and then place the lid on the pot.

Steam the beans over medium heat until cooked through, about 5-8 minutes.

Drain the water from the beans, season with garlic salt, and stir in the brown sugar glaze with bacon pieces.

Serve immediately.

Store any leftover green beans in an airtight container in the fridge.

Other Holiday Season Favorite Side Dishes:

GARLIC ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS RECIPE

ROASTED HONEY CINNAMON BUTTERNUT SQUASH RECIPE

SMASHED CHEESY POTATOES RECIPE

INSTANT POT DRESSING RECIPE (THANKSGIVING STUFFING)

TWICE BAKED SWEET POTATOES RECIPE

SLOW COOKER CANDIED SWEET POTATOES RECIPE

If you love this Green Bean Recipe, than try:

SLOW COOKER GREEN BEANS RECIPE (EASY SIDE DISH)

CLASSIC GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE RECIPE

CHEESY GARLIC GREEN BEANS RECIPE

GREEN BEANS WITH CANDIED PECANS RECIPE

GARLIC PARMESAN GREEN BEANS RECIPE

Love cooking as much as we do? Join our FREE private Facebook Group: Six Sisters’ Dinner Club!

Serves: 6 Brown Sugar and Bacon Green Beans Recipe These Brown Sugar and Bacon Green Beans are my favorite vegetable. They might actually be the only vegetable I like. I think I'll start adding brown sugared bacon to all my veggies. This recipe is simple and full of flavor. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 6 bacon strips

¼ cup butter

¼ cup brown sugar

16 ounces frozen green beans or fresh, 1 bag

¼ teaspoon garlic salt Instructions In a large skillet, fry the bacon over medium heat until done (but not quite crisp).

Drain off grease and crumble the bacon.

Add butter and brown sugar to skillet and add the crumbled bacon back in. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until the brown sugar has dissolved.

Steam the Green Beans in the bag if they are steamable, otherwise place the green beans in a pot and fill with about 1 inch of water. Bring water to a boil and then place the lid on the pot.

Steam the beans over medium heat until cooked through, about 5-8 minutes.

Drain the water from the beans, season with garlic salt, and stir in the sugar and bacon mixture.

Serve immediately. See Also Clean Eating Butter RecipeChristmas Shortbread Cookies – Recipe from Yummiest Food CookbookBest Dang Creole Seasoning Recipe | Recipes From A PantryCoconut Quinoa Curry Recipe | Made In The Slow Cooker - Simply Quinoa Notes If the brown sugar mixture starts to go hard, you can quickly reheat it before pouring it over your beans. Nutrition Calories: 218 kcal · Carbohydrates: 15 g · Protein: 4 g · Fat: 17 g · Saturated Fat: 8 g · Trans Fat: 1 g · Cholesterol: 35 mg · Sodium: 317 mg · Potassium: 218 mg · Fiber: 2 g · Sugar: 11 g · Vitamin A: 766 IU · Vitamin C: 9 mg · Calcium: 39 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment Skillet

Pot Recipe Details Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Recipe slightly adapted from AllRecipes. Be sure to not miss another recipe! Follow Six Sisters’ Stuff on Instagram|Facebook|Pinterest|YouTube If you made our recipe be sure to tag us on Instagram so we can see your hard work using #sixsistersstuff.

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Happy Valley Chow says: I love putting bacon in green beans, this definitely sounds like a yummy recipe! Thanks for sharing :)Happy Blogging!Happy Valley Chow Theresa says: These are so very yummy in a way that even my kids will enjoy. Thankyou Rebekah @ Making Miracles says: Those look fantastic!! Thank you for sharing - I am going to have to try that one out soon. :) suzyhomemaker says: I would absolutely say healthy. Use some grass-fed butter and nitrate-free bacon. The great thing is that many vitamins are fat soluble, which means you need fat to absorb them. So having some fat with vegetables is actually better than not! Ok, so the sugar I cannot justify as healthy, but overall I think this is a pretty good side dish. Laura@live-love-scrap says: See Also Easy Chili Recipe- The Best Homemade Chili (2024) These look so good! We have some green beans that are almost ready in the garden and I can't wait to try them in this recipe:) Samantha Jo says: Absolutely going to make these for the boyfriend and I. They look delicious! Even if you wanted to make it a bit healthier, you could ditch the sugar and just use some turkey bacon. But really, who would wanna do that?! xP Thanks so much for the recipe! Jessi @ Practically Functional says: Yum, I love green beans anyway, and adding brown sugar and bacon sounds like it would be delicious!!! Pinning this! Liz says: I was looking for something new and different to use up the bumper crop of green beans my dad grew. This was so easy and everyone loved them! These were definitely good enough to make for my Thanksgiving Dinner! Martha says: I would love to make these but it says serve immediately. I need them to carry to my sisters for Thanksgiving. if I make this early in the day, how good is it reheated? Mary says: Martha,I made them recently and put them in my pre heated crockpot (put it on keep warm when I started the recipe) and they served great 5 hours later! Angel @ Whimsy Living says: Love this recipe! I tweaked it a bit by using Jalapeno Bacon from our local grocery store making it a Sweet & Spicy Green Bean dish ;-) It's really not to spicy at all and pairs well with the brown sugar. Thanks for sharing ! Carrie says: These sound amazing! I would like to make them for thanksgiving lunch tomorrow! How would I prepare them if I am using fresh picked green beans instead of frozen? Thank you so much for sharing! Elizabeth says: This recipe is my new favorite way to eat green beans! Wow soooo very good! Thank you for sharing all these great recipes, I love your site! Jean says: Just make these for dinner. Absolutely awesome! Many thanks. Mia says: Hello, great recipe! I was thinking about using this with some whole wheat penne! Got any suggestions for me? (: Thanks! Cyd says: Hi Mia, that sounds delicious! You may have a new hit recipe!! :) Janelle Fila says: These look like the green beans at my favorite Chinese restaurant. Delicious, thanks for sharing! Carla says: it sounds delicious.. can I use can green beans instead ? thanks Cyd says: Green Beans will work great too! Kathy says: I would like to triple this recipe, if you have any suggestions on how to do this successfully, I would love any suggestions.Kathy Cyd says: You could cook each batch separately then combine at end and heat together or use one huge pan! Christa says: Any suggestions for adapting the recipe to fresh green beans? Cyd says: You can adapt this recipe for fresh green beans. Just follow the directions where it says steam the beans over medium heat until cooked through. Sounds so yummy!! M.P. says: Thought This is using Green beans? Rachel Marquardt says: So good! My 17 yo could not get enough and asked them for many more meals. So easy and delicious and went well with the bacon brown sugar chicken,