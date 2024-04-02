24 Dinner Recipes with Panko Breadcrumbs for a Crispy Bite (2024)

You'll love these crispy and crunchy dinner recipes made with panko breadcrumbs. Panko breadcrumbs (aka Japanese-style breadcrumbs) make the perfect coating on proteins like fish, pork and chicken. Recipes like Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops and Crispy Baked Turkey Nuggets with Honey-Mustard Slaw are healthy, delicious and oh-so-satisfying.

01of 24 Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops View Recipe These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.

02of 24 Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw View Recipe Panko breadcrumbs and a high-heat oven lend satisfying crispiness to pork chops without frying. The miso-flavored chops pair with coleslaw, here updated with snow peas, red bell pepper and Asian flavors like ginger, to round out this healthy 400-calorie meal that's ready in under an hour.

03of 24 Crispy Panko-Parmesan Baked Shrimp View Recipe This easy baked shrimp dish is crispy, lemony, garlicky, buttery and simply delicious! Toasting the panko before topping the shrimp makes for a super-crispy topping. Serve these flavorful shrimp with over angel-hair pasta and add a green salad or a side of vegetables for a quick dinner that's simple enough for weeknights but fancy enough to serve to company.

04of 24 Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken View Recipe A fresh tomato-and-basil topping on panko-crusted chicken cutlets makes an easy meal for family or casual entertaining.

05of 24 Parmesan-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce View Recipe Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese give this healthy baked fish recipe delectable crunch for a healthy homemade alternative to fish sticks or fried fish. For the best taste, be sure to use olive oil or avocado oil cooking spray to coat the fish. Serve with roasted carrots and steamed green beans.

06of 24 Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens View Recipe Dipping tofu in buttermilk makes the coating stick for a crispy pan-fried tofu, reminiscent of fried chicken. Spicing up the collards with paprika coats them with smoky flavor while keeping this dish vegetarian. And this quick, easy and healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.

08of 24 Panko-Crusted Chicken View Recipe This recipe is the perfect way to add some extra flavor to your dinner. Combine this recipe with your favorite vegetables and a serving of whole-grains to make a balanced meal.

09of 24 Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon View Recipe Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.

10of 24 Southern-Style Oven-Fried Chicken View Recipe A blend of dried spices gives the crispy panko coating on these oven-fried chicken thighs plenty of flavor, and marinating the chicken in buttermilk makes it moist and juicy. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can roast the chicken in a baking dish in Step 5. Serve with your favorite vegetables (bake them alongside the chicken to make it easy) for a healthy comfort food dinner that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.

11of 24 Crispy Baked Turkey Nuggets with Honey-Mustard Slaw View Recipe The crispy coating on these baked turkey nuggets is a flavorful blend of Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. The nuggets pair nicely with the sweet and tangy slaw and honey-mustard dipping sauce.

12of 24 Pistachio-Crusted Grouper with Mango-Pomegranate Salsa View Recipe Grouper has a relatively mild flavor, but by adding the bold flavors of pistachio, mango and pomegranate, your taste buds will be delighted! This easy-to-prepare dinner takes just 40 minutes.

13of 24 Air-Fryer Popcorn Shrimp View Recipe These air-fried popcorn shrimp get crispy and crunchy with very little oil. The unique flavors are inspired by Mexican fare, with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce and full-flavored shrimp coating. Look for the smallest shrimp you can find so they will cook evenly. See Also 20 Frontier Recipes You're Going To Love

14of 24 Skillet Chicken Parmesan View Recipe If you can't find cutlets for this easy chicken Parmesan recipe at your supermarket, place a boneless, skinless breast flat on a cutting board, hold it steady with your palm and, using a sharp knife, slice the breast horizontally into two thin pieces.

15of 24 Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops View Recipe These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're healthier. Oven-frying saves you fat and calories while producing chops that are crispy on the outside, yet juicy inside. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying weeknight dinner.

16of 24 Greek Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette View Recipe This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.

17of 24 Crispy Fish Tacos with Charred Corn & Crema View Recipe These tasty fish tacos offer all you need in a taco--they're crunchy, spicy, creamy and acidic, all in perfect balance. The corn and crema add a little extra flair to this fish taco recipe, making it perfect for guests.

18of 24 Salmon & Crab Cakes View Recipe These craveworthy fish cakes are made with a blend of crabmeat and pink salmon and coated with a panko-oat crust. Served on a bed of lemony arugula with a yogurt dip, this 45-minute entree is a great choice for a healthy family dinner.

19of 24 Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Wings View Recipe Forget the fryer--these baked garlic-Parmesan chicken wings get a crispy coating (without tons of oil) from panko breadcrumbs combined with grated Parmesan cheese. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze gives this healthy appetizer a sweet and tangy finishing note.

20of 24 Fish Amandine View Recipe In this quick dinner recipe, fresh tilapia fillets are dipped in a buttermilk-panko coating, sprinkled with almonds and Parmesan, drizzled with melted butter and red pepper and baked until flakey. It may sound complicated, but it takes just 20 minutes from start-to-finish!

21of 24 Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes View Recipe This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love.

22of 24 Pork Cutlets with Maple-Spiced Apples & Red Cabbage View Recipe Pork and apples and red cabbage are meant for each other. Here all three appear in a mélange that brings together the Japanese tradition of panko-crusted pork chops with the New England tradition of seasoning with maple syrup and cider vinegar. Serve with a wild rice pilaf.

23of 24 Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping View Recipe You won't miss the crust on this chicken potpie-we promise! We cut the carbs by swapping in a riced-cauliflower-and-panko topping for a thin and crispy top layer that's more nutritious than pie crust (but every bit as satisfying).