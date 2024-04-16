66 Best Instant Pot Recipes, From Soups To Mains To Dessert (Yes, Really!) (2024)

Spoiler alert: It can even make cheesecake.
We LOVE our small appliances here at Delish—we admit to cooking more than our fair share of meals in our air fryers, slow cookers, toaster ovens, and more. One of our favorites? Gotta be the Instant Pot. If you've been flirting with getting one of your own but have yet to take the plunge, consider this your sign. After you check out these 66 recipes for the easy-to-use multi-cooker, you'll be wanting your own in a, well, instant. We're not just talking how easy it makes dinnertime, either. We break out the Instant Pot for help with every course, from the first dip into some Instant Pot street corn queso to the last slice of Instant Pot Oreo cheesecake. We won't be surprised if you find you can cook all your meals all week long in an Instant Pot!
If you're not sure what Instant Pot is right for you, we tested all the best Instant Pots that are well worth the counter space. In general, Instant Pots do so much more than just pressure cooking and can be used as a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer yogurt maker, sauté pan, and a meal warmer.
Aside from the tech specs, Instant Pots magically make meals that taste like they simmered all day, like our Instant Pot corned beef or our Instant Pot pot roast, but actually took a fraction of the time. And what's dinner without something sweet at the end? Yup, the Instant Pot can even make dessert, and our Instant Pot banana bread, our Instant Pot brownies, and our Instant Pot cheesecake are proof.
Want to save even more time (right now, and in your kitchen)? Check out our favorite Instant Pot appetizers, our best Instant Pot chicken recipes, and our top healthy Instant Pot recipes too.
1
Instant Pot Chicken & Rice
If there's one thing we find magical about Instant Pots, it's how quickly and perfectly they cook chicken and rice. The rice is the perfect texture and the chicken is insanely tender. This is 100% the meal we cook in the Instant Pot the most often.
Get the Instant Pot Chicken and Rice recipe.
2
Instant Pot Potato Soup
This potato soup is what an Instant Pot was made for—no need to boil potatoes for a long time or stand over a stove. Throwing everything in the Instant Pot will give you a delicious soup in about 40 minutes flat. 😍
Get the Instant Pot Potato Soup recipe.
3
Instant Pot Pork Puttanesca
For this dish, we were inspired by classic Italian puttanesca, a tomato-based dish with anchovies, capers, and olives that's traditionally served over pasta. Pork makes it extra hearty, so we served it over creamy polenta, but feel free to sub in pasta, rice, or whatever else you can dream up.
Get the Instant Pot Pork Puttanesca recipe.
4
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Is there anything more comforting than a bowl of chicken noodle soup? This Instant Pot recipe makes light work of this homestyle classic.
Get the Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup recipe.
5
Instant Pot Jambalaya
The Instant Pot is a great way to make jambalaya, a Cajun classic, in just an hour. All the rice, veggies, broth, and chicken go in the Instant Pot together and get cooked under high pressure for the perfect, fluffy jambalaya.
Get the Instant Pot Jambalaya recipe.
6
Instant Pot Copycat Bourbon Chicken
If you were hanging out in malls in the '90s, you've likely been chased down in the food court to sample this delectable, perfectly sauced chicken thigh recipe on a toothpick. Now you can make this dish at home in your Instant Pot any time you like!
Get the Instant Pot Copycat Bourbon Chicken recipe.
7
Instant Pot Risotto
One of our favorite things the Instant Pot can do is make risotto—it takes all of the arm workout out it! Start with warm broth just as you would with a stovetop version, and you'll have a creamy risotto in no time.
Get the Instant Pot Risotto recipe.
8
Instant Pot Butter Chicken
Our Instant Pot butter chicken recipe is about to become your favorite weeknight staple that you can now make faster than delivery. Chicken thighs become extremely tender under all the sauce that you'll want to soak up with plenty of naan.
Get the Instant Pot Butter Chicken recipe.
9
Instant Pot French Toast
There's no need for your French toast casserole to take an hour to bake in the oven. You can spend half that time in the Instant Pot for a fuss-free breakfast. It's perfect topped with a little powdered sugar, fruit, and maple syrup.
Get the Instant Pot French Toast recipe.
10
Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin
Juicy pork tenderloin seriously deserves its own spotlight. We keep the seasoning simple here: chili powder, cumin, garlic powder. If you want another flavor profile, the world is your oyster: oregano and Italian seasoning, ranch seasoning, taco seasoning, or even just salt and black pepper will do.
Get the Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin recipe.
11
Instant Pot Rice
When cooking rice, a lot of things can go wrong. But not in this easy recipe (thanks to the Instant Pot's handy "rice" button!). Instant Pot, we 💖 you.
Get the Instant Pot Rice recipe.
12
Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
The gravy that comes with these chicken thighs is luxuriously smooth and full of chicken flavor. Want to make it a meal? Serve these thighs up with mashed potatoes and some simple sautéed greens like this garlicky kale or this 10-minute bok choy recipe.
Get the Instant Pot Chicken Thighs recipe.
13
Instant Pot Lentil Soup
We love lentil soup for its versatility. For this rendition, we add onion, carrot, celery, and garlic as a base, plus canned tomatoes and fresh thyme. Simply add ingredients, set your Instant Pot to high, and press go!
Get the Instant Pot Lentil Soup recipe.
14
Instant Pot Wings
This recipe is the perfect jumping-off point for any of your favorite types of wings. Not a fan of Buffalo sauce? Toss these wings with your favorite barbecue sauce or make a batch of sauce from our Korean fried chicken recipe instead.
Get the Instant Pot Wings recipe.
15
Instant Pot Banana Bread
The nature of the Instant Pot is to steam things, and that's why a banana bread is so very good after being cooked in one—it gets SO perfectly moist and tender.
Get the Instant Pot Banana Bread recipe.
16
Instant Pot Chili
The convenience and speed of the Instant Pot is pretty unparalleled, especially for chili. No more sweating over a hot stove, forever standing and stirring, and standing and stirring...
Get the Instant Pot Chili recipe.
17
Instant Pot Sweet & Spicy Brisket
If you're a fan of Korean flavor profiles, you'll love this recipe. The balance of sweet and spicy is perfect for any season, any day. When the meat is done cooking, reserve the broth and pour a little on top when serving—it's truly flavor central.
Get the .
18
Instant Pot Street Corn Queso
Everyone loves a good queso dip, but we might love this Mexican street corn variety even more—it's got crunch, spice, and tons of cheese as garnish. How could you go wrong?
Get the Instant Pot Street Corn Queso recipe.
19
Instant Pot Brownies
We're always searching for the best way to make the fudgiest brownies, and we might have found it in the Instant Pot. This is a straightforward and easy recipe that won't heat up your kitchen during the summer. Win, win, win.
Get the Instant Pot Brownies recipe.
20
Instant Pot Beef Stew
There's no need to wait for a large piece of meat to tenderize for hours when your Instant Pot can do it in less than an hour. This hearty beef stew can be made in a fraction of the time, and is perfect on a cold winter's night.
Get the Instant Pot Beef Stew recipe.
Mackenzie Filson
Mackenzie Filson is a food writer and contributing digital food producer at Delish. Her favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate-pine. If wine was an astrological sign she'd be a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. She's never met a bag of Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos she didn't eat in one sitting.