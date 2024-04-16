66 Best Instant Pot Recipes, From Soups To Mains To Dessert (Yes, Really!) (2024)

We LOVE our small appliances here at Delish—we admit to cooking more than our fair share of meals in our air fryers, slow cookers, toaster ovens, and more. One of our favorites? Gotta be the Instant Pot. If you've been flirting with getting one of your own but have yet to take the plunge, consider this your sign. After you check out these 66 recipes for the easy-to-use multi-cooker, you'll be wanting your own in a, well, instant. We're not just talking how easy it makes dinnertime, either. We break out the Instant Pot for help with every course, from the first dip into some Instant Pot street corn queso to the last slice of Instant Pot Oreo cheesecake. We won't be surprised if you find you can cook all your meals all week long in an Instant Pot!

If you're not sure what Instant Pot is right for you, we tested all the best Instant Pots that are well worth the counter space. In general, Instant Pots do so much more than just pressure cooking and can be used as a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer yogurt maker, sauté pan, and a meal warmer.

Aside from the tech specs, Instant Pots magically make meals that taste like they simmered all day, like our Instant Pot corned beef or our Instant Pot pot roast, but actually took a fraction of the time. And what's dinner without something sweet at the end? Yup, the Instant Pot can even make dessert, and our Instant Pot banana bread, our Instant Pot brownies, and our Instant Pot cheesecake are proof.

Want to save even more time (right now, and in your kitchen)? Check out our favorite Instant Pot appetizers, our best Instant Pot chicken recipes, and our top healthy Instant Pot recipes too.