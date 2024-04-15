40 Ground Beef Soup Recipes to Try This Winter (2024)

Home Recipes Ingredients Beef Ground Beef
Grace MannonUpdated: Apr. 06, 2023
Satisfy your cravings with these hearty ground beef soup recipes. They're loaded with beans, potatoes, vegetables, pasta and more.
1/40
Contest-Winning Hearty Hamburger Soup
At family get-togethers, our children always request this spirit-warming ground beef soup along with a fresh loaf of homemade bread and tall glasses of milk. This hamburger soup has robust flavor, plenty of fresh-tasting vegetables and is easy to make. —Barbara Brown, Janesville, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
2/40
Meatball Soup
This meatball soup recipe is a hearty meal. It’s great for chilly days. —Sue Miller, Walworth, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
3/40
Cheeseburger Soup with Rice
I don’t have a lot of extra time to spend in the kitchen, so I appreciate that I can cook this soup’s ground beef and rice in advance to speed up my dinner prep on busy days. —Janne Rowe, Wichita, Kansas
Go to Recipe
4/40
Easy Beef Soup
This colorful, easy beef soup comes together in minutes. Even my husband, who admits he’s no cook, makes it on occasion. —Agnes Bierbaum, Gainesville, Florida. Make this soup easily with beef stock.
Go to Recipe
5/40
Traditional Italian Wedding Soup
You don’t have to be Italian to love this easy-to-make soup with tiny round pasta! Add homemade meatballs but use ready-made stock and rotisserie chicken.—Mary Sheetz, Carmel, Indiana
Go to Recipe
6/40
Contest-Winning Stuffed Pepper Soup
This is an excellent example of how convenience foods can be combined for a tasty entree. Ready in minutes when I get home from work, this soup becomes part of a balanced meal with a tossed salad, rolls or fruit. For a variation, try chicken, turkey or even venison instead of ground beef. –Tracy Thompson, Cranesville, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
7/40
Beef Lentil Soup
You can prepare this ground beef soup as the main course in a hearty lunch or dinner. On cold winter evenings here in New England, I’ve often enjoyed sipping a steaming mugful in front of our fireplace. —Guy Turnbull, Arlington, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
8/40
Vegetable Soup with Hamburger
I work full time, but my family sits down to a home-cooked meal just about every night. I rely on simple recipes like this. —Theresa Jackson, Cicero, New York
Go to Recipe
9/40
Ravioli Soup
We adore pasta, so I used it as the inspiration for this soup. The meaty tomato base pairs perfectly with the cheesy ravioli pillows. —Shelley Way, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Go to Recipe
10/40
Cheeseburger Paradise Soup
I’ve never met a person who didn’t enjoy this creamy soup, and it’s hearty enough to serve as a main course with your favorite bread or rolls. —Nadina Iadimarco, Burton, Ohio
Go to Recipe
11/40
Italian Beef Vegetable Soup
This hearty vegetable beef soup features a ton of fresh veggies, making it the perfect dish to use up all that summer produce. It’s also fantastic during cooler weather! Make sure you serve this Italian soup with some breadsticks, rolls or flaky biscuits. —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas
Go to Recipe
12/40
Chicken Escarole Soup with Meatballs
This is an old recipe from southern Italy. My mother gave it to me when I was first married. It started out as a holidays-only dish…but my children and grandchildren love it so much that we have it every chance we get!—Norma Manna, Hobe Sound, Florida
Go to Recipe
13/40
Mexican Cabbage Roll Soup
I love sharing our humble and hearty soup made with beef, cabbage and green chiles. A blast of cilantro gives it a sunshiny finish. —Michelle Beal, Powell, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
14/40
Cheeseburger Soup
A local restaurant serves a similar cheeseburger soup but wouldn't share its recipe with me. I developed my own, modifying a recipe I already had for potato soup. I was really pleased with the way this all-American dish turned out. —Joanie Shawhan, Madison, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
15/40
Best Lasagna Soup
All the traditional flavors of lasagna come together in this heartwarming bowl of comfort. —Sheryl Olenick, Demarest, New Jersey
Go to Recipe
We love some warm lasagna soup on a winter night—especially this viral one.
16/40
Stuffed Pepper Soup
I was talking about stuffed peppers with the other cooks at the restaurant where I work. We decided to mix similar ingredients for a ground beef soup. Customer response was overwhelming! —Krista Muddiman, Meadville, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
17/40
Ground Beef Veggie Stew
This is a wonderful, hearty stew to help use up all the late-summer veggies in your garden. I like that it's filling enough to make a meal, and it's good for you too! —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas
Go to Recipe
18/40
Beef Barley Lentil Soup
I serve this soup often to family and friends on cold nights, along with homemade rolls and a green salad. For variety, you can substitute jicama for the potatoes. —Judy Metzentine, The Dalles, Oregon
Go to Recipe
19/40
Cabbage and Beef Soup
When I was a little girl, I helped my parents work the fields of their small farm. Lunchtime was always a treat when Mother picked fresh vegetables from the garden and simmered them in her big soup pot. We loved making this delicious recipe. —Ethel Ledbetter, Canton, North Carolina
Go to Recipe
20/40
Texas Stew
I love to experiment with many different types of recipes. But as a mother of young children, I rely on family-friendly ones more and more. Everyone enjoys this stew. —Kim Balstad, Lewisville, Texas
Go to Recipe
21/40
Couscous Meatball Soup
This soup will warm you up and takes just 25 minutes of prep time, making it a perfect weeknight meal. —Jonathan Pace, San Francisco, California
Go to Recipe
22/40
Quick Beef Vegetable Soup
At the end of a long day, you want to put something quick, warm and substantial on the table for your family. This hefty vegetable soup delivers. It will have you out of the kitchen in no time flat! —D.M. Hillock, Hartford, Michigan
Go to Recipe
23/40
Spicy Cheeseburger Soup
This creamy and spicy cheeseburger soup brings my family to the table in a hurry. I love the warming zip of cayenne, but it also tastes terrific without it if you like milder flavor. With a few simple side dishes, this soup is a full meal.
Go to Recipe
24/40
I lead a busy life, so I'm always trying to come up with timesaving recipes. This zippy and colorful soup is one of my husband's favorites. It has been a hit at family gatherings, too. —Vickie Gibson, Gardendale, Alabama
Go to Recipe
25/40
Favorite Hamburger Stew
I got this hamburger stew recipe from a woman at our church, Lois Henry, when I needed a way to use up our bounty of home-canned tomatoes. My husband loves it, and I like that it's easy to warm up for a carefree dinner in the winter months. —Marcia Clay, Truman, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
26/40
Garden Vegetable Beef Soup
This ground beef soup is my go-to healthy lunch option. It’s a great way to eat my vegetables, and it’s so comforting during the cold winter months. —Dawn Donald, Herron, Michigan
Go to Recipe
27/40
Beef Vegetable Soup
This nicely seasoned soup tastes so good. It’s convenient, too, since it simmers all day in the slow cooker. —Jean Hutzell, Dubuque, Iowa
Go to Recipe
28/40
Slow-Cooker Pasta e fa*gioli
This chunky soup is good to the last spoonful. It’s my go-to recipe because it’s so hearty and we all always want more. —Penny Novy, Buffalo Grove, Illinois
Go to Recipe
29/40
Italian Veggie Beef Soup
My sweet father-in-law, Pop Pop, would bring this chunky soup to our house when we were under the weather. We like it so much, we take it to our own friends who need comfort. It always does the trick. —Sue Webb, Reisterstown, Maryland
Go to Recipe
30/40
Beef Noodle Soup
This delicious soup only takes minutes—but tastes as if it simmers all day! —Margery Bryan, Moses Lake, Washington
Go to Recipe
31/40
Hearty Beef Veggie Soup
Here's a slow-cooked meal-in-one just perfect for chilly winter nights. It's nice to come home to a hearty soup that's ready to eat. It goes well with a fruit salad and bread. —Colleen Jubl, Dayton, Ohio
Go to Recipe
32/40
Ground Beef Barley Soup
I first tasted this ground beef soup when a friend served it to our family one day after church. It’s now a favorite with our family, especially our three children. —Maggie Norman, Stevensville, Montana
Go to Recipe
33/40
Cheesy Meatball Soup
With meat, potatoes and other vegetables, this rich-tasting soup is a meal in itself. Cheese dip makes it taste just like a cheeseburger. I serve this soup with a nice crusty loaf of French bread. —Ione Sander, Carlton, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
34/40
Simple Taco Soup
We first sampled this chili-like taco soup recipe at a church dinner. What a warming dish for a cold day. And because it uses packaged seasonings with several cans of vegetables, it's a snap to prepare. —Glenda Taylor, Sand Springs, Oklahoma
Go to Recipe
35/40
Beefy Cabbage Bean Stew
While we were on one of our small-group quilting retreats, one of my friends made this wonderful recipe for dinner. We all loved it and have since passed it around for others to enjoy—now I'm passing it on to you. —Melissa Glancy, La Grange, Kentucky
Go to Recipe
36/40
Bacon Cheeseburger Soup
This creamy recipe brings two of my absolute favorite foods together in one! The tomato, fresh lettuce and crisp bacon toppers make this soup taste as if it’s burger time. —Geoff Bales, Hemet, California
Go to Recipe
37/40
Slow-Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup
I tweaked a recipe I got from one of my best friends, and I couldn't believe how much this soup really does taste like stuffed green peppers! With beef and brown rice, slow-cooker stuffed pepper soup makes a hearty meal on a cold day. —Gina Baxter, Plainfield, IL
Go to Recipe
38/40
One-Pot Spinach Beef Soup
My idea of a winning weeknight meal is this beefy soup simmering in one big pot. Grate some Parmesan and pass the saltines. —Julie Davis, Jacksonville, Florida
Go to Recipe
39/40
Spicy Potato Soup
My sister-in-law, who is from Mexico, passed along this wonderful recipe. Since she prefers her foods much spicier than we do, I reduced the amount of pepper sauce, but you can add more if you prefer a bigger kick. —Audrey Wall, Industry, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
40/40
Sloppy Joe Stew
This old-fashioned stew has a slightly sweet taste from the addition of canned corn. You can make the stew ahead of time and reheat it for a quick meal later on. - Clair Long, Destrehan, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: January 18, 2022
Grace Mannon
Grace learned a ton about the nitty-gritty of food and nutrition while earning her master’s degree in food science. She worked for a well-known baby food company and a company responsible for many favorite snack foods before transitioning to being a stay-at-home mom. She loves writing about complicated food science concepts in an understandable way and as a Taste of Home contributor, Grace covers a little bit of everything, from vintage recipes to must-have holiday foods and treats.