40 Ground Beef Soup Recipes to Try This Winter (2024)

Home Recipes Ingredients Beef Ground Beef

40 Ground Beef Soup Recipes to Try This Winter (1)Grace MannonUpdated: Apr. 06, 2023

    Satisfy your cravings with these hearty ground beef soup recipes. They're loaded with beans, potatoes, vegetables, pasta and more.

    1/40

    Contest-Winning Hearty Hamburger Soup

    At family get-togethers, our children always request this spirit-warming ground beef soup along with a fresh loaf of homemade bread and tall glasses of milk. This hamburger soup has robust flavor, plenty of fresh-tasting vegetables and is easy to make. —Barbara Brown, Janesville, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    2/40

    Meatball Soup

    This meatball soup recipe is a hearty meal. It’s great for chilly days. —Sue Miller, Walworth, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    3/40

    The musical "Waitress"

    Cheeseburger Soup with Rice

    I don’t have a lot of extra time to spend in the kitchen, so I appreciate that I can cook this soup’s ground beef and rice in advance to speed up my dinner prep on busy days. —Janne Rowe, Wichita, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    4/40

    Easy Beef Soup

    This colorful, easy beef soup comes together in minutes. Even my husband, who admits he’s no cook, makes it on occasion. —Agnes Bierbaum, Gainesville, Florida. Make this soup easily with beef stock.

    Go to Recipe

    5/40

    Traditional Italian Wedding Soup

    You don’t have to be Italian to love this easy-to-make soup with tiny round pasta! Add homemade meatballs but use ready-made stock and rotisserie chicken.—Mary Sheetz, Carmel, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    6/40

    Contest-Winning Stuffed Pepper Soup

    This is an excellent example of how convenience foods can be combined for a tasty entree. Ready in minutes when I get home from work, this soup becomes part of a balanced meal with a tossed salad, rolls or fruit. For a variation, try chicken, turkey or even venison instead of ground beef. –Tracy Thompson, Cranesville, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    7/40

    Beef Lentil Soup

    You can prepare this ground beef soup as the main course in a hearty lunch or dinner. On cold winter evenings here in New England, I’ve often enjoyed sipping a steaming mugful in front of our fireplace. —Guy Turnbull, Arlington, Massachusetts

    Go to Recipe

    8/40

    Taste of Home

    Vegetable Soup with Hamburger

    I work full time, but my family sits down to a home-cooked meal just about every night. I rely on simple recipes like this. —Theresa Jackson, Cicero, New York

    Go to Recipe

    9/40

    The musical "Waitress"

    Ravioli Soup

    We adore pasta, so I used it as the inspiration for this soup. The meaty tomato base pairs perfectly with the cheesy ravioli pillows. —Shelley Way, Cheyenne, Wyoming

    Go to Recipe

    10/40

    Cheeseburger Paradise Soup

    I’ve never met a person who didn’t enjoy this creamy soup, and it’s hearty enough to serve as a main course with your favorite bread or rolls. —Nadina Iadimarco, Burton, Ohio

    11/40

    Taste of Home

    Italian Beef Vegetable Soup

    This hearty vegetable beef soup features a ton of fresh veggies, making it the perfect dish to use up all that summer produce. It’s also fantastic during cooler weather! Make sure you serve this Italian soup with some breadsticks, rolls or flaky biscuits. —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    12/40

    Chicken Escarole Soup with Meatballs

    This is an old recipe from southern Italy. My mother gave it to me when I was first married. It started out as a holidays-only dish…but my children and grandchildren love it so much that we have it every chance we get!—Norma Manna, Hobe Sound, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    13/40

    Taste of Home

    Mexican Cabbage Roll Soup

    I love sharing our humble and hearty soup made with beef, cabbage and green chiles. A blast of cilantro gives it a sunshiny finish. —Michelle Beal, Powell, Tennessee

    Go to Recipe

    14/40

    Cheeseburger Soup

    A local restaurant serves a similar cheeseburger soup but wouldn't share its recipe with me. I developed my own, modifying a recipe I already had for potato soup. I was really pleased with the way this all-American dish turned out. —Joanie Shawhan, Madison, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    15/40

    Best Lasagna Soup

    All the traditional flavors of lasagna come together in this heartwarming bowl of comfort. —Sheryl Olenick, Demarest, New Jersey

    Go to Recipe

    We love some warm lasagna soup on a winter night—especially this viral one.

    16/40

    TMB studio

    Stuffed Pepper Soup

    I was talking about stuffed peppers with the other cooks at the restaurant where I work. We decided to mix similar ingredients for a ground beef soup. Customer response was overwhelming! —Krista Muddiman, Meadville, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    17/40

    Taste of Home

    Ground Beef Veggie Stew

    This is a wonderful, hearty stew to help use up all the late-summer veggies in your garden. I like that it's filling enough to make a meal, and it's good for you too! —Courtney Stultz, Weir, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    18/40

    Taste of Home

    Beef Barley Lentil Soup

    I serve this soup often to family and friends on cold nights, along with homemade rolls and a green salad. For variety, you can substitute jicama for the potatoes. —Judy Metzentine, The Dalles, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    19/40

    Cabbage and Beef Soup

    When I was a little girl, I helped my parents work the fields of their small farm. Lunchtime was always a treat when Mother picked fresh vegetables from the garden and simmered them in her big soup pot. We loved making this delicious recipe. —Ethel Ledbetter, Canton, North Carolina

    Go to Recipe

    20/40

    Taste of Home

    Texas Stew

    I love to experiment with many different types of recipes. But as a mother of young children, I rely on family-friendly ones more and more. Everyone enjoys this stew. —Kim Balstad, Lewisville, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    21/40

    Couscous Meatball Soup

    This soup will warm you up and takes just 25 minutes of prep time, making it a perfect weeknight meal. —Jonathan Pace, San Francisco, California

    Go to Recipe

    See Also
    66 Best Instant Pot Recipes, From Soups To Mains To Dessert (Yes, Really!)

    22/40

    Quick Beef Vegetable Soup

    At the end of a long day, you want to put something quick, warm and substantial on the table for your family. This hefty vegetable soup delivers. It will have you out of the kitchen in no time flat! —D.M. Hillock, Hartford, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    23/40

    Taste of Home

    Spicy Cheeseburger Soup

    This creamy and spicy cheeseburger soup brings my family to the table in a hurry. I love the warming zip of cayenne, but it also tastes terrific without it if you like milder flavor. With a few simple side dishes, this soup is a full meal.

    Go to Recipe

    24/40

    Taste of Home

    I lead a busy life, so I'm always trying to come up with timesaving recipes. This zippy and colorful soup is one of my husband's favorites. It has been a hit at family gatherings, too. —Vickie Gibson, Gardendale, Alabama

    Go to Recipe

    25/40

    Taste of Home

    Favorite Hamburger Stew

    I got this hamburger stew recipe from a woman at our church, Lois Henry, when I needed a way to use up our bounty of home-canned tomatoes. My husband loves it, and I like that it's easy to warm up for a carefree dinner in the winter months. —Marcia Clay, Truman, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    26/40

    Garden Vegetable Beef Soup

    This ground beef soup is my go-to healthy lunch option. It’s a great way to eat my vegetables, and it’s so comforting during the cold winter months. —Dawn Donald, Herron, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    27/40

    Beef Vegetable Soup

    This nicely seasoned soup tastes so good. It’s convenient, too, since it simmers all day in the slow cooker. —Jean Hutzell, Dubuque, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    28/40

    Slow-Cooker Pasta e fa*gioli

    This chunky soup is good to the last spoonful. It’s my go-to recipe because it’s so hearty and we all always want more. —Penny Novy, Buffalo Grove, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    29/40

    Italian Veggie Beef Soup

    My sweet father-in-law, Pop Pop, would bring this chunky soup to our house when we were under the weather. We like it so much, we take it to our own friends who need comfort. It always does the trick. —Sue Webb, Reisterstown, Maryland

    Go to Recipe

    30/40

    Taste of Home

    Beef Noodle Soup

    This delicious soup only takes minutes—but tastes as if it simmers all day! —Margery Bryan, Moses Lake, Washington

    Go to Recipe

    31/40

    Hearty Beef Veggie Soup

    Here's a slow-cooked meal-in-one just perfect for chilly winter nights. It's nice to come home to a hearty soup that's ready to eat. It goes well with a fruit salad and bread. —Colleen Jubl, Dayton, Ohio

    Go to Recipe

    32/40

    Taste of Home

    Ground Beef Barley Soup

    I first tasted this ground beef soup when a friend served it to our family one day after church. It’s now a favorite with our family, especially our three children. —Maggie Norman, Stevensville, Montana

    Go to Recipe

    33/40

    Cheesy Meatball Soup

    With meat, potatoes and other vegetables, this rich-tasting soup is a meal in itself. Cheese dip makes it taste just like a cheeseburger. I serve this soup with a nice crusty loaf of French bread. —Ione Sander, Carlton, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    34/40

    Simple Taco Soup

    We first sampled this chili-like taco soup recipe at a church dinner. What a warming dish for a cold day. And because it uses packaged seasonings with several cans of vegetables, it's a snap to prepare. —Glenda Taylor, Sand Springs, Oklahoma

    Go to Recipe

    35/40

    Taste of Home

    Beefy Cabbage Bean Stew

    While we were on one of our small-group quilting retreats, one of my friends made this wonderful recipe for dinner. We all loved it and have since passed it around for others to enjoy—now I'm passing it on to you. —Melissa Glancy, La Grange, Kentucky

    Go to Recipe

    36/40

    Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

    This creamy recipe brings two of my absolute favorite foods together in one! The tomato, fresh lettuce and crisp bacon toppers make this soup taste as if it’s burger time. —Geoff Bales, Hemet, California

    Go to Recipe

    37/40

    Taste of Home

    Slow-Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup

    I tweaked a recipe I got from one of my best friends, and I couldn't believe how much this soup really does taste like stuffed green peppers! With beef and brown rice, slow-cooker stuffed pepper soup makes a hearty meal on a cold day. —Gina Baxter, Plainfield, IL

    Go to Recipe

    38/40

    One-Pot Spinach Beef Soup

    My idea of a winning weeknight meal is this beefy soup simmering in one big pot. Grate some Parmesan and pass the saltines. —Julie Davis, Jacksonville, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    39/40

    Taste of Home

    Spicy Potato Soup

    My sister-in-law, who is from Mexico, passed along this wonderful recipe. Since she prefers her foods much spicier than we do, I reduced the amount of pepper sauce, but you can add more if you prefer a bigger kick. —Audrey Wall, Industry, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    40/40

    Taste of Home

    Sloppy Joe Stew

    This old-fashioned stew has a slightly sweet taste from the addition of canned corn. You can make the stew ahead of time and reheat it for a quick meal later on. - Clair Long, Destrehan, Louisiana

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: January 18, 2022

    40 Ground Beef Soup Recipes to Try This Winter (41)

    Grace Mannon

    Grace learned a ton about the nitty-gritty of food and nutrition while earning her master’s degree in food science. She worked for a well-known baby food company and a company responsible for many favorite snack foods before transitioning to being a stay-at-home mom. She loves writing about complicated food science concepts in an understandable way and as a Taste of Home contributor, Grace covers a little bit of everything, from vintage recipes to must-have holiday foods and treats.

    40 Ground Beef Soup Recipes to Try This Winter (2024)
    Top Articles
    iPhone-Modell bestimmen
    Atlas VPN Review - 2024 Test Results (Pros and Cons)
    Why did my student loan balance go down?
    What are the common mistakes while investing in mutual funds?
    Latest Posts
    Atlas VPN Review 2024: How Good and Safe Is It? - TechNadu
    Smartwatch kopen? Alle Smartwatches online
    Article information

    Author: Twana Towne Ret

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5951

    Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

    Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Twana Towne Ret

    Birthday: 1994-03-19

    Address: Apt. 990 97439 Corwin Motorway, Port Eliseoburgh, NM 99144-2618

    Phone: +5958753152963

    Job: National Specialist

    Hobby: Kayaking, Photography, Skydiving, Embroidery, Leather crafting, Orienteering, Cooking

    Introduction: My name is Twana Towne Ret, I am a famous, talented, joyous, perfect, powerful, inquisitive, lovely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.