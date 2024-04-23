How to Make Hummingbird Food (Sugar Water Recipe) (2024)

Share on FacebookShare on PinterestShare on EmailShare on X (Twitter)

Love hummingbirds? This sugar water recipe has the correct ratio to match the nectar hummingbirds find in the wild. We’ve also simplified it so you can make any size batch from small to large to avoid spoilage.

Waiting for the annual migration? We havea spring hummingbird migration map heretracking their journey through the United States and Canada.

Hummingbird Sugar Water

The best hummingbird food recipe is simply white granulated table sugar dissolved in boiling water (and cooled).

It is very important to get the ratio right (listed below) so it mimics the amount of sugar found in the flower nectar hummingbirds have co-evolved with.

As noted below, do not add red dye or other additives.

Ingredients

1) Sugar

What is the ratio of sugar to water for hummingbird food?

1-part white granulated sugar | 4 parts clean, boiled water

How to make different size batches of hummingbird food

Batch Size Sugar Amount Water Amount Tiny batch 1/8 cup sugar (30 ml) 1/2 cup water (118 ml) Small batch 1/4 cup sugar (60 ml) 1 cup water (236 ml) Medium batch 1/2 cup sugar (118 ml) 2 cups water (472 ml) Large batch 1 cups sugar (236 ml) 4 cups water (944 ml) Extra large batch 2 cups sugar (472 ml) 8 cups water (1.9 L)

Use:

White granulated sugar (the same kind you use for baking)

Do NOT Use:

Brown sugar

Honey

Sugar powders

Red dye or red food coloring

Organic, natural, and raw sugars (can be too high in iron)

Artificial sweetener

These items can cause a range of problems including bird illness, rapid bacteria and fungi growth, and the potential spread of disease.

2) Water

Is tap water safe for hummingbirds? It depends on your water quality.

To be safe:

Use clean, boiled water.

Boiling is recommended to help reduce the chance of any contaminants in the water and to dissolve the sugar.

Avoid using softened water.

Steps

1 Clean Your Feeder

Have hummingbird feeders clean and ready. There is more info on this below.

2 Boil Sugar and Water

Add 1-part sugar and 4-parts water to saucepan and bring to a boil.

Tiny batch: 1/8 cup sugar: 1/2 cup water

1/8 cup sugar: 1/2 cup water Small batch: 1/4 cup sugar: 1 cup water

1/4 cup sugar: 1 cup water Medium batch: 1/2 cup sugar: 2 cups water

1/2 cup sugar: 2 cups water Large batch: 1 cup sugar: 4 cups water

1 cup sugar: 4 cups water Extra Large batch: 2 cups sugar: 8 cups water

3 Dissolve Sugar

How long do I boil sugar water for hummingbirds?

Allow mixture to gently boil for at least 5 minutes to completely dissolve sugar.

4 Cool and Fill Feeder

Leave mixture to cool to room temperature before adding to feeder.

5 Store Leftovers in Fridge

Place any leftover mixture in jar with tight lid and store in fridge up to 5 days. Mark expiry date on jar.

Frequently-Asked Questions

What do hummingbirds eat?

Hummingbirds eat insects including spiders and various larvae and consume natural nectar from flowering plants.

They do not require the sugar water we provide to survive but it can help to supplement their diets.

Any tips for choosing a hummingbird feeder?

This is the style of hummingbird feeder I recommend:

When choosing a feeder look for:

Small sugar water sugar water storage area.

Sugar water spoils quickly—the hotter the weather, the faster it spoils. It’s best to provide small batches in small feeders and clean them frequently. Large bottle feeders end up wasting a lot of food.

Sugar water spoils quickly—the hotter the weather, the faster it spoils. It’s best to provide small batches in small feeders and clean them frequently. Large bottle feeders end up wasting a lot of food. Easy to clean: can everything come apart and be scrubbed clean?

Perch for hummingbirds to rest while dining (to conserve energy).

Durability: if the feeder has a dispenser bottle, I prefer glass to plastic which tends to be short-lived and fades in the sun. But saucer style are better for deterring bees.

Hook for hanging.

Built-in ant moat (bonus!).

Also, if you find a feeder you really like, buy a few! I rarely see my favorites year after year so I stock up when I can.

How do hummingbirds find feeders?

Hummingbirds find feeders by sight and that is why red feeders—the same color as some of their favorite nectar flowers— are a helpful signal to them that nectar may be available.

feeders—the same color as some of their favorite nectar flowers— are a helpful signal to them that nectar may be available. Hummingbirds have minimal or no sense of smell so, as far as we know, it’s a myth that they smell the sugar.

Should hummingbird feeders be in sun or shade?

The feeder needs to be somewhere the hummingbirds will see it and feel safe using it.

Because sugar water can spoil quickly in heat, it’s ideal if the feeder is located in a shady spot. Be mindful though that surrounding trees and shrubs give predators cover so it may not be the best choice in your garden.

How can I attract hummingbirds?

First, be sure they do live in your area. There are parts of Canada and the United States where they do not visit. This map shows hummingbird sightings .

. Create a hummingbird-friendly garden.

This includes: Garden organically without pesticides, herbicides, and any other harmful chemicals. Grow plants hummingbirds like. Provide nesting and resting habitat with trees and shrubs. Make your hummingbird feeders visible from above: don’t place them on a covered patio where the birds might never discover them. Keep cats and dogs out of garden (if you can).

This includes:

How long does sugar water last in the fridge?

Sugar water lasts a maximum of approximately five days maximum in the fridge in a container with a tight lid. As it starts to spoil, you will see little things floating in it which is mold forming. Never use any mixture you have doubts about.

How often should I change the sugar water?

Sugar water does not stay fresh very long.

It lasts just 4-5 days in the refrigerator and can spoil quickly outside depending on how hot it is.

It lasts just 4-5 days in the refrigerator and can spoil quickly outside depending on how hot it is. I find it needs changing every second day in moderate weather (70°F | 21°C) and twice daily on hot days (90°F | 32°C).

If we have a heat wave, I take the feeders down because they will go moldy.

How can I keep ants off my hummingbird feeder?

Suspend your hummingbird feeder from a hook so the only physical way to for ant to reach it is via the hook.

And, use an ant moat. These are little cups of water that suspend a hook, with a hanger on the underside to suspend the feeder.

The ants will stop at the hook because they cannot swim across the cup of water to continue their journey.

How do you keep bees away from hummingbird feeders?

Along with growing a diverse selection of flowering native plants that bees love in a pesticide and herbicide-free garden, you can use these tips to bee-proof your feeder.

How do you clean and disinfect a hummingbird feeder?

Start with feeders that are easy to clean. Some of them are terrible!

There are two steps to cleaning a feeder after emptying it:

Wash in mild soapy water and rinse thoroughly. Then disinfect in a solution of bleach and water using the bird feeder cleaning instructions here ). Rinse and dry thoroughly before reuse.

Free Tip Sheet

We do not spam.

Enjoy those dear little birds and be sure to clean your feeders regularly to keep it safe and healthy for them.

~Melissa the Empress of Dirt ♛

