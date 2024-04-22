25 Keto Weekend Food Prep Recipes (2024)

In this post I’m giving a shout-out for the Weekend Food Prep category on the blog and sharing Keto Weekend Food Prep Recipes! And if you haven’t acquired the habit for weekend food prep yet, I highly recommend trying one of these 25 recipes this weekend!

Before I share these 25 Keto Weekend Food Prep Recipes with you, let me tell you what I mean by Weekend Food Prep. Since I’ve been on my carb-conscious eating journey, the one thing that’s helped me stay on track is cooking a couple of low-carb dishes on the weekend to have leftovers to eat during the week. My long years of teaching school got me in the habit of doing that kind of food prep cooking, and I love starting out the week with some good low-carb options in the fridge.

And I think the Keto meal prep habit makes it easier for everyone who wants to stick to a low-carb eating plan! It was a conversation with my niece Kara that made me realize that I really should have a category on the blog for weekend food prep recipes. So a few years ago I worked on tagging recipes and launched the category for Weekend Food Prep.

Now there are hundreds of recipes there that I’ve picked as being suitable for cooking on the weekend and eating leftovers in the coming week. And if you’ve never done low-carb meal prep before I hope I’ve inspired you to try it. This post has 25 favorite recipes I love to make on the weekend and eat during the week, enjoy!

Are all the Weekend Food Prep recipes on this site suitable for Keto?

Every recipe featured in this round-Up is low enough in carbs to be tagged Keto, but not every recipe tagged for the entire category of Weekend Food Prep is Keto, although most of them are. Use the diet icons above the recipe titles to tell what diets I feel each recipe is suitable for.

How to find more Keto Recipe Ideas:

Definitely Egg Muffins are something I make regularly for food prep, and these Keto Egg Muffins with Broccoli, Bacon, and Cheeseare one of my favorite combinations to use in an egg muffin!



I love to pull a container of this All Beef Instant Pot Keto Chili out of the fridge or freezer and reheat it on a cold winter night!



This amazing Spaghetti Casserole uses Italian Sausage and Palmini low-carb noodles, and Kara and I swooned over this when we tested the recipe. And it freezes perfectly and reheats beautifully!



Instant Pot Loaded Cauliflower Soup is probably the most popular soup recipe on the blog, and this is one I love to make on the weekend and have for dinner a few time during the week. This recipe has stovetop instructions too if you’re not an Instant Pot fan!

Power Greens Egg Skillet is a tasty one-pan low-carb and Keto breakfast with healthy greens, red bell pepper, red onion, basil, and cheese! And this makes eight servings so you can make it on the weekend and have breakfast handled for a few days.



Beef and Sausage Meatballs with Tomato Sauce are a delicious low-carb main dish that the whole family is going to love! This makes 20 meatballs, but it’s a perfect recipe to double and make some for the freezer too.



Instant Pot Hungarian Pot Roastis a dish I used to love to take for lunch when I taught school, and everyone who likes Hungarian flavors will swoon over this. There’s a link to the slow cooker version too if you don’t have an Instant Pot.



Alice Springs Chicken Casseroleis a super low-carb casserole with chicken, mushrooms, ham, cheese, and Alfredo Sauce, and this makes eight servings!

Breakfast casseroles are perfect to make on the weekend and eat all week, and we loved this Cheesy Vegetarian Breakfast Casserole!



This Sausage and Pepperoni Layered Pizza Bakecan be low-carb or Keto depending on what you use for the base of the layers, and this can help with those cravings for pizza! And nobody will mind eating the leftovers!



No-Noodle Lasagna with Sausage and Basil is perfect to make on the weekend and eat again during the week!

Ham and Broccoli Casserole au Gratin will be a hit with everyone who likes broccoli and ham, and this reheats beautifully!

What Do You Make for Keto Meal Prep?

Those are 25 of the Weekend Food Prep recipes I make over and over. Visit the category for Weekend Food Prep for lots more ideas. And if you have some favorites that you make on the weekend for eating during the week, please share about them in the comments!