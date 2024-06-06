25 Mini Cheesecake Recipes: Bite Sized Desserts - The Daily Spice (2024)

Looking for cute mini cheesecake recipes? Then we’ve got you covered! These mini treats are perfect for serving at parties or family gatherings! People will be asking for the recipes all day long.

25 Party Perfect Mini Cheesecake Recipes

Enjoy these 25 delicious mini cheesecake recipes – they make for the perfect sweet bite! To view the full recipe, please click on the link below each image.

1. Mini Turtle Cheesecakes

Mini Turtle Cheesecakes feature a thick graham cracker crust, vanilla cheesecake filling, and are topped with caramel, toasted pecans, and chocolate!

From: handletheheat.com

2. Chocolate Mini Cheesecake with Oreo Crust

They look fancy, taste awesome and they are easy to prepare. Oreo crust, creamy chocolate cheesecake layer and chocolate ganache make a perfect combination.

With the very first bite you will feel this full, rich taste of chocolate and cream cheese.

From: sweetspicykitchen.com

3. Mini Oreo Cheesecakes

An easy two ingredient Oreo crust topped with a smooth and creamy Oreo cheesecake filling.

These Mini Oreo Cheesecakes make a perfect dessert for any time of yea

From: livewellbakeoften.com

4. Mini Turtle Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Turtle Pumpkin Cheesecake is better than just about anything.

Pumpkin, caramel, pecans, and chocolate? Now that’s the best cheesecake in the whole world.

From: crazyforcrust.com

5. Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mini Cheesecakes Recipe

An easy to follow recipe for these gorgeous chocolate covered strawberry cheesecakes. Find out how to make your own at home.

From: momsecretingredients.com

6. Mini Cheesecakes with Salted Caramel

These Mini Cheesecakes with Salted Caramel are so ridiculously delicious and creamy.

I’m not sure what it its about this cheesecake recipe, but the combination of ingredients is pretty amazing.

From: karenskitchenstories.com

7. Raspberry Swirled Cheesecake Cupcakes

This is a cheesecake combo you have to try! Raspberries and cheesecake were just meant to be together.

You get this lightly crisp and crunchy graham cracker base topped with a silky smooth and deliciously creamy cheesecake filling which is then swirled with a fresh raspberry sauce

From: cookingclassy.com

8. Mini Key Lime Cheesecakes

These Mini Key Lime Cheesecakes feature an easy homemade graham cracker crust topped with a smooth and creamy key lime cheesecake filling.

The perfect dessert for any time of year!

From: livewellbakeoften.com

9. Mini Crème Brûlée Cheesecakes

Two divine desserts come together for one flavorful union.

From: tastemade.com

10. Mini Cinnamon Roll Cheesecakes

With swirls of cinnamon sugar mixed into lightly cinnamon mini cheesecakes, these Mini Cinnamon Roll Cheesecakes are super fun and so tasty!

And since they’re “cinnamon rolls”, they are totally breakfast appropriate, right?

From: lifeloveandsugar.com

11. Matcha Mini Cheesecakes With White Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Creamy and delicious, green tea tasting, little bites of cheesecake, totally yummy!

From: jocooks.com

12. Lemon Berry Swirl Mini-Cheesecakes

These bite-sized mini-cheesecakes attain a perfect salutation snack!

With a creamy maize under structure, and a unpleasant and fruity berry whirl, they arrange beautifully with their crunchy, gluten-free, sea tasteful and olive oil favor impertinence.

Or, imbue with vanilla and heat them on a gluten-free brownie ground!

From: r3c1p3s.blogspot.com

13. Mini Peanut Butter Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes are wonderful in all kinds of ways. First and foremost they are peanut butter and who doesn’t love peanut butter?

They are topped with a drop of delicious Ghirardelli chocolate and Reese’s mini peanut butter cups.

From: smalltownwoman.com

14. Keto Mini Cheesecake Bites

These low-carb mini cheesecake bites just might be my favorite keto-friendly dessert. They are creamy, delicious, and oh-so-easy to make.

If you love a classic New York style cheesecake, try these single-serving keto cheesecakes!

From: greenandketo.com

15. Miniature Blackberry Cheesecakes

These miniature Blackberry Cheesecakes are almost too adorable to eat!

From: gretchensbakery.com

16. Caramel Apple Crisp Mini Cheesecakes

All of the sweet and caramely goodness of a traditional apple crisp, baked on graham cracker crust cheesecake packed into perfect portable fall dessert – Caramel Apple Crisp Mini Cheesecakes.

From: cakescottage.com

17. Black Forest Mini Cheesecakes

These beautiful Black Forest Mini Cheesecakes are scrumptious and beautiful. Who could ask for more than that?

They are perfect little treats that will keep your sweet tooth in check without having to spend hours and hours on the elliptical.

From: smalltownwoman.com

18. S’mores Mini Cheesecakes

In life, what could be better than graham crackers with melted chocolate and marshmallows.

Bless the Girl Scouts. That snack was the inspiration for these S’mores Mini Cheesecakes. You don’t need to be a scout to enjoy them.

From: mamasgottabake.com

19. Maple Bacon Mini Cheesecakes

Maple Bacon Mini Cheesecakes are sweet-salty cream cheese perfection!

They even have a piece of candied bacon as a garnish AND bacon fat in the graham cracker crust. Talk about YUM.

From: handletheheat.com

20. Snickers Mini Cheesecakes

Don’t be intimidated by this delicious mini cheesecakes recipe, it’s actually super easy!

From: otasteandseeblog.com

21. Andes Mint Mini Cheesecakes

These little Andes mint cheesecakes are packed full of decadent flavor.

Everything you always wanted in a mini. They are perfect balance between your sweet tooth and your workout!

From: smalltownwoman.com

22. No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Cheesecake

If you wish to impress someone special, they also make a perfect choice.

Four layers – 4 fantastic tastes make a perfect match. Crunchy layer made of graham crackers, then chocolate cheesecake layer, peanut butter and chocolate topping to finish with. Yummy!

From: sweetspicykitchen.com

23. Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes

Mini chocolate chip cheesecakes with a thick Oreo cookie crust and topped with homemade salted caramel sauce.

From: sallysbakingaddiction.com

24. Mini Baileys Chocolate Cheesecakes

These Mini Baileys Chocolate Cheesecakes are easy to make and the small mini size makes them great for sharing and the perfect size.

With the Irish cream liqueur they are also a great treat for St. Patrick’s Day.

From: lifeloveandsugar.com

25. Mini Kahlua Cheesecake

If you love cheesecake, and love Kahlua, then this rich and delicious Kahlua Cheesecake needs to be added to your “must make soon” list!

From: glorioustreats.com

