25 Nut Dessert Recipes Perfect For The Holidays - The Daily Spice (2024)

Craving some nutty desserts this holiday? No problem, we’ve got you covered. Here we inspire you with 25 delicious nut dessert recipes to wow your family and friends with this season.

Nut Dessert Recipes

1.Brown Butter Caramelized Apple Crisp Bars

Barsfor breakfast with a side of Greek yogurt, or – bars for dessert with a side of ice cream, or – bars for a snack… also with a side of ice cream!

From:halfbakedharvest.com

2.White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Blondies

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Blondies will be on your list of favorite bar desserts. This recipe is so tasty that you won’t want another blondie dessert.

Not only are these blondies super delicious, but they are extremely easy to make. They take just a few minutes to whip up and are ready to enjoy in just 45 minutes!

From:bakedbyanintrovert.com

3.Bourbon & Butterscotch Nut Tart

Bourbon & Butterscotch Nut Tart -Assorted nuts are coated in a smooth, creamy butterscotch sauce with just a hint of bourbon then baked in a delicious pecan shortbread crust.

From:savingdessert.com

4.Classic Baklava Recipe

A classic recipe for Baklava, the traditional Greek and Turkish pastry made with ground nuts and layers of phyllo dough, drizzled with a spiced honey syrup. A wonderful addition to holiday dessert spreads or something extra-special for any other time of the year!

From:browneyedbaker.com

5.Italian Pine Nut Cake

Italian Pine Nut Cake is a sumptuous buttery cake with a hint of herbs & lemon – and crunchy pine nuts! Enjoy a slice on your next coffee break!

From:foodandjourneys.net

6.Cashew Pie

ThisCashew Pieis allthe best things about a traditional pecan pie, but made with cashews, and extra filling!

An unforgettableCashew Pie recipethat you will ADORE. Lots of ooey-gooey, brown sugar goodness, and it’s simple to make!

From:thegoldlininggirl.com

7.Caramel Apple Dip

This super delicious caramel apple dip recipe is a quick and easy dessert that only contains 4 ingredients!

From:dinneratthezoo.com

8.Chewy Nutty Squirrel Bars

These are super easy to make, and come with a sweet and salty combination of flavors that we absolutely go nuts for! A crisp cookie base is covered with a chewy filling, and that chewy filling is topped with a delightfully delicious swirl of caramel and nuts.

From:12tomatoes.com

9.The Best Chewy White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

These cookies are super easy to make, and they are seriously addicting. Like, be prepared to lose all self control and watch the batch disappear right before your eyes.

I recommend sharing, or freezing some cookies to keep your jeans happy.

From: backforseconds.com

10.Crock Pot Candy Vanilla Nut Clusters

This white chocolate cashew and macadamia nut clusters are easily made right in your slow cooker! Makes a great holiday gift too!

From:todayscreativelife.com

11.Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Almond Clusters

Just4 ingredients in theseaddicting sweet and salty almond clusters. Toasting the almonds turns them up a notch!

From:sallysbakingaddiction.com

12.Cinnamon Glazed Nuts

Ever wanted to make those sweet, crunchy nuts that are a staple at mall kiosks across the country? Look no farther than these Cinnamon Glazed Nuts (pecans)!

From:theseoldcookbooks.com

13.Maple Nut Fudge

This Creamy Maple Nut Fudge is a breeze to make! Crunchy toasted walnuts add amazing texture and flavor to this decadent fudge recipe!

From:momontimeout.com

14.Cherry Delicious Almond Cake

Love almonds? Then try this one out! It’s easy to put together in just a few minutes.

Pop it in the oven and let it cool on a rack until just warm or cooled to room temperature. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired

From:completerecipes.com

15.Caramel Banana Nut Cake

Amazing Caramel Banana Nut Cake made with soft, moist banana cake, delicate caramel cream cheese frosting, chopped walnuts and more caramel topping.

From:willcookforsmiles.com

16.Chocolate Turtle Apple Slices

Chocolate Turtle Apple Slices are thick slices of Fuji apples covered in melted chocolate, drizzled with caramel and topped with nuts

From:momlovesbaking.com

17.Cannoli Cream Chocolate Truffles Recipe

Instead of pistachios, you could drizzle more chocolate (or white chocolate), or use chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds. Or you could also use mini chocolate chips or candied orange peel.

From:snappygourmet.com

18.Pecan Chewies

If you love the butterscotch-y, caramel-y flavors of blondies, these things are going to blow your mind. And they’re so easy!

Though they might take a little while in the oven, you can whip these up super quickly. They’re perfect for those nights when you realize you need to send something sweet to work or school the next day.

From:southernbite.com

19.Salted Nut Roll

Copycat Salted Nut Roll Candy Bar Recipe is a candy store classic. You can make it at home, and give all your favorite people a homemade gift this year!

From:shugarysweets.com

20.Baked Pistachio Pudding Donuts

Baked donuts that are super soft and moist, thanks to secret ingredient pistachio pudding mix. Topped with sweet glaze and salty chopped pistachios.

From:wellplated.com

21.Pecan Pie Bark

This Pecan Pie Bark is so incredibly good and it just can’t get any easier to make. This is the perfect creative dessert recipe for the holidays. Make several batches because it disappears so fast!

From:wishesndishes.com

22.Brown Butter and Honey Pistachio Cookie Bars

These bars are the perfect dessert when you want something unique, full of flavor, and fast on time! They take less than 30 minutes start to finish.

From:bakerbynature.com

23.Vegan Salted Double Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies

Crisp on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside, utterly chocolaty, filled with toasted hazelnuts and even more chocolate for good measure.

These cookies are the perfect treat to sweeten up your afternoon with a hot cup of tea for when the days are starting to get shorter again.

From:myvibrantkitchen.com

24.Mississippi Mud Bars Recipe

Mississippi Mud Bars are are a chewy brownie base, topped with a fluffy marshmallow layer, and finished off with a rich and silky chocolate frosting.

From:auliaskitchen.com

25.Salted Nut Candy Bars

Salted Nut Candy Bars-you’ll love the sweet, salty combination of these candy bars, just a few ingredients, no-bake and theymake a great gift for the holidays!

From:chocolatechocolateandmore.com

Related Posts 30 Keto Fat Bombs You Need In Your Bag

26 Delicious Cinnamon Roll Dessert Recipes

40 Caramel Dessert Recipes: Sticky And Chewy Treats

40 Heavenly Truffle Dessert Recipes For Any Occasion

Thanksgiving Desserts: 40 Holiday Dessert Recipes

Pin these Nut Dessert Recipes to your holiday board on Pinterest!

Loved this roundup of nut dessert recipes? Pin it to your holiday or desserts board on Pinterest!