Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (2024)

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (1)

Cookie Recipes You Need in Your Collection

These great cookie recipes have earned top ratings from home cooks far and wide. These are the must-bakes that belong in your recipe box!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (2)

Chewy Oatmeal Cookies

66 reviews

I packed chocolate chips, raisins, nuts and cinnamon into my oatmeal cookie recipe. These soft cookies are easy to make....

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (3)

Sugar Cookies

156 reviews

This sugar cookie dates back to a Swedish woman born in 1877! Her daughter, Esther Davis, shared the recipe with...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (4)

Scottish Shortbread

77 reviews

Scottish settlers first came to this area over 150 years ago. My mother herself was Scottish, and—as with most of...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (5)

First-Place Coconut Macaroons

134 reviews

These coconut macaroon cookies earned me a first-place ribbon at the county fair. They remain my husband's favorites—whenever I make...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (6)

Our Absolute Best Thumbprint Cookie Recipes

From old-fashioned favorites to new-found flavors, we have a thumbprint cookie recipe for everyone on your list.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (7)

Halva-Caramel Alfajores (Caramel Filled Sandwich Cookies)

A modern twist on a Latin American classic, my delicate butter cookies have an irresistible halvah-caramel center. —Andrea Potischman, Menlo...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (8)

How to Make Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

Take something fun and different to your holiday cookie swap. Here's how to make kitchen sink Christmas cookies to celebrate...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (9)

Cheryl’s Cookies Review: They’re a Buttercream Lover’s Dream

This Cheryl's cookies review covers the classic buttercream-frosted sugar cookies as well as the brand's lesser-known flavors. And we don't...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (10)

We Tried the Dolly Parton Sugar Cookie Kit—Here’s What We Thought

Just in time for the holidays, we tested the new Dolly Parton sugar cookie mix from Duncan Hines.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (11)

How to Make Pie Crust Cookies

Calling all bakers! Here's how to make pie crust cookies for a light, flaky treat. (Yes, you can use dough...

See Also
Autoimmune Protocol Waffles (Cassava Flour) | Tasty Yummies Paleo-friendly RecipesMagic dust: Yotam Ottolenghi’s za’atar recipes25 Nut Dessert Recipes Perfect For The Holidays - The Daily Spice

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (12)

Mama Kelce’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Is All We Need for Game Day

It's me, hi, I'm the Mama Kelce cookie recipe, it's me.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (13)

I Made the Gilmore Girls Coffee Cake Cookies and Lorelai and Rory Would Approve

Where you lead, I will follow...straight to the kitchen to make Gilmore Girls coffee cake cookies!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (14)Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (15)

I Made Giada De Laurentiis’ Viral Lemon Ricotta Cookies, and They’re Heavenly

These soft-baked lemon ricotta cookies by Giada De Laurentiis are the perfect treat when you're craving something lemony and sweet.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (16)

How to Make a Homemade Moon Pie

Our Moon Pie recipe might just be better than the original Tennessee treat!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (17)

How to Make Apple Cider Cheesecake Cookies

It's not fall without a batch of apple cider cookies, complete with creamy cheesecake filling and spiced sugar topping.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (18)

Butterbeer Cookies Are Perfect for Your Next Harry Potter Movie Marathon

You can't stop at The Three Broomsticks for butterbeer? Then whip up this recipe for at-home Harry Potter magic.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (19)Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (20)

Pumpkin S’mores Cookies Are the Perfect Mash-Up Dessert for Fall

These soft-baked pumpkin s'mores cookies are the perfect combination of summer campfires and fall harvest.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (21)

This Recipe for No-Bake Monster Cookies Is Sure to Cure Your Sweet Tooth

The only scary thing about these no-bake monster cookies is how many you're going to want to eat!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (22)

How to Make Peanut Butter No-Bake Cookies When It’s too Hot for the Oven

No need to turn on the oven! Make no-bake peanut butter cookies with just six simple ingredients.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (23)Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (24)

This Cookie Saver Is the Secret to Longer Lasting Baked Goods

Who doesn't like the sound of moist, chewy cookies that taste as good as the day they were baked?

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (25)

People Are Obsessed with Utah’s Pink Cookies—Here’s How to Make Them

Learn how to make the giant pink sugar cookies everybody is raving about!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (26)

We Ordered New York’s Most Famous Cookies—And Yes, They’re Worth the Hype

It doesn't get any sweeter than a Levain cookies delivery!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (27)Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (28)

These Viral Air Fried S’mores Cookies Are Insanely Delicious

And they only use four store-bought ingredients!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (29)

Ina Garten’s Boozy 3-Ingredient Dessert Is Easy Elegance and We’re Obsessed

Is this the most sophisticated ice cream sundae ever?

Sign up for recipes to your inbox

Recipes from real home cooks, tested in our kitchens and delivered right to your inbox!

Sign Up

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (30)

Subscribe &SAVE

Save Up To 80%!

Subscribe Now

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (31)

Our Definitive Ranking of Milano Cookie Flavors

Who doesn't love Milano cookies? Flavors like mint chocolate, milk chocolate and chocolate orange all sound delicious, but which are...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (32)

How to Make Super Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Move over, chewy cookies. We're showing you how to make the best crispy chocolate chip cookies—perfect for dunking in a...

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (33)

How to Make Rich, Chocolatey Espresso Cookies

No need to wait for the morning to get your coffee fix. These espresso cookies should do the trick!

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (34)Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (35)

We Can’t Get Over These Viral Cakey Matcha Brownie Cookies

These gorgeous green cookies are perfect to welcome spring.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (36)Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (37)

How to Make Millionaire Bars

Crisp shortbread meets gooey caramel and a layer of chocolate in these decadent, crowd-pleasing millionaire bars.

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (38)

Lemon Macarons

These light and airy lemon macarons are perfect for special occasions or to give as gifts. —Josh Rink, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

12343Next Page »

Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (2024)
Top Articles
Copy Cat Recipe Papa John's Garlic Dipping Sauce
The BEST Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - Everyday Thrifty
Mint Chocolate Swiss Roll Recipe - The Cookie Rookie®
This Easy Coleslaw Recipe Belongs in Your Recipe Box
Latest Posts
35 Carnivore-Approved Vegan Recipes
Cucumber Raita Recipe - Swasthi's Recipes
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 6330

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.