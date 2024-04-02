Cookie Recipes - Delicious & Easy | Taste of Home (2024)

These great cookie recipes have earned top ratings from home cooks far and wide. These are the must-bakes that belong in your recipe box!
66 reviews
I packed chocolate chips, raisins, nuts and cinnamon into my oatmeal cookie recipe. These soft cookies are easy to make....
156 reviews
This sugar cookie dates back to a Swedish woman born in 1877! Her daughter, Esther Davis, shared the recipe with...
Scottish Shortbread
77 reviews
Scottish settlers first came to this area over 150 years ago. My mother herself was Scottish, and—as with most of...
134 reviews
These coconut macaroon cookies earned me a first-place ribbon at the county fair. They remain my husband's favorites—whenever I make...
From old-fashioned favorites to new-found flavors, we have a thumbprint cookie recipe for everyone on your list.
A modern twist on a Latin American classic, my delicate butter cookies have an irresistible halvah-caramel center. —Andrea Potischman, Menlo...
Take something fun and different to your holiday cookie swap. Here's how to make kitchen sink Christmas cookies to celebrate...
This Cheryl's cookies review covers the classic buttercream-frosted sugar cookies as well as the brand's lesser-known flavors. And we don't...
Just in time for the holidays, we tested the new Dolly Parton sugar cookie mix from Duncan Hines.
Calling all bakers! Here's how to make pie crust cookies for a light, flaky treat. (Yes, you can use dough...
It's me, hi, I'm the Mama Kelce cookie recipe, it's me.
Where you lead, I will follow...straight to the kitchen to make Gilmore Girls coffee cake cookies!
These soft-baked lemon ricotta cookies by Giada De Laurentiis are the perfect treat when you're craving something lemony and sweet.
Our Moon Pie recipe might just be better than the original Tennessee treat!
It's not fall without a batch of apple cider cookies, complete with creamy cheesecake filling and spiced sugar topping.
You can't stop at The Three Broomsticks for butterbeer? Then whip up this recipe for at-home Harry Potter magic.
These soft-baked pumpkin s'mores cookies are the perfect combination of summer campfires and fall harvest.
The only scary thing about these no-bake monster cookies is how many you're going to want to eat!
No need to turn on the oven! Make no-bake peanut butter cookies with just six simple ingredients.
Who doesn't like the sound of moist, chewy cookies that taste as good as the day they were baked?
Learn how to make the giant pink sugar cookies everybody is raving about!
It doesn't get any sweeter than a Levain cookies delivery!
And they only use four store-bought ingredients!
Is this the most sophisticated ice cream sundae ever?
Sign up for recipes to your inbox
Recipes from real home cooks, tested in our kitchens and delivered right to your inbox!
Sign Up
Subscribe &SAVE
Save Up To 80%!
Subscribe Now
Who doesn't love Milano cookies? Flavors like mint chocolate, milk chocolate and chocolate orange all sound delicious, but which are...
Move over, chewy cookies. We're showing you how to make the best crispy chocolate chip cookies—perfect for dunking in a...
No need to wait for the morning to get your coffee fix. These espresso cookies should do the trick!
These gorgeous green cookies are perfect to welcome spring.
Crisp shortbread meets gooey caramel and a layer of chocolate in these decadent, crowd-pleasing millionaire bars.
These light and airy lemon macarons are perfect for special occasions or to give as gifts. —Josh Rink, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
123…43Next Page »