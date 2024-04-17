Autoimmune Protocol Waffles (Cassava Flour) | Tasty Yummies Paleo-friendly Recipes (2024)

I am aware that this is basically the least sexy name possible for a recipe, I think it sounds like something you would be served at a hospital as a means to hide some sort of treatment. My husband Mark said this sounds like some sort of superhero food. Regardless, for those that are following AIP and might be desperate for a different breakfast recipe, I wanted you to find it as easily as possible. Who knows, maybe you are even landing here on this page because of this very not-so-sexy name.

While I am personally no longer strictly following the Autoimmune Protocol, after following it very hardcorefor over 30 days, I can tell you that it changed me. This diet rocked my world and healed me, in all the most amazing ways possible. It was everything that my body needed, right when I needed it most. As I was searching for ways to heal my gut and deal with my autoimmune condition, as well as the terrible fall off my health took after taking prescribed drugs for my condition, I was working with a naturopath, taking supplements and trying various elimination diets and nothing was quite dealing with this underlying conditionof not feeling like myself and desperately wanting that to change. I took it up upon myself at the time to research all the various more extreme ways to help my gut, to remove foods and to get back to a place where my body could focus it’s energy on healing. I followed the protocol by way of Dr Sarah Ballantyne and Mickey Trescott and Angie Alt, their websites, the various books and cookbooks and any and all the other resources I could find.

While many people find themselves needingto follow AIP much longer than 30 days, I was fortunate that I wasn’t dealing with a severe condition nor debilitating or life-threatening symptoms, so I am grateful to have found great relief in that short time. As I continue my personal healing, I have also stuck to many of the principals of the protocol that have resonated with me and I have had great luck and results by continuing to listen to my body and what it is telling me it does and doesn’t need.

Beyond the incredible amount of healing I experienced, the new found energy and finally feeling more like myself, I also have found myself even more inspired and energized in the kitchen, still feelingcalled to createdelicious recipes as needed for myself that would fit into the very strict restrictions of the protocol. If sharing some of my favorite recipes can help even just a few of you find the protocol less daunting to start or a bit easier if you are in the middle of it–than I am happy! You may not need the AIP, you may never have heard of it and if that’s the case, if you are simply trying to reduce the amount of grains and starches you consume, if you are looking for egg-free and/or dairy-free recipes, this too will work for you.

These waffles are absolutely incredible, fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside. In fact, my husband, Mark, has told me on countless occasions that he likes these waffles better than any regular grain containing waffles he’s had. That says a lot considering this is a man that can eat EVERYTHING! They aren’t too dense like many grain-free waffles and they reheat beautifully (just pop into the toasted oven). Cassava Flour is the jam and I am currently obsessed with how versatile it is.

I go light on the sweetener in these so I can drizzle maple syrup and some fresh berries on top, without feeling like I am overdoing it with sweetness. I have also on occasion left the sweetener out completely (adding in just a little more liquid), to make these ore savory to use as bread for sandwiches. OH YEAH, that’s right, AIP sandwiches!!! You’re welcome.

[print_this]Autoimmune Protocol Waffles (Cassava Flour)

{gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, paleo-friendly, AIP-friendly, nut-free, seed-free}

Yields: 2-3 large Belgium waffles, may make moredepending on your waffle maker.

1 1/4 cup cassava flour

1/4 cup arrowroot starch/flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoonsea salt

3 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons maple syrup (or honey)

1/4 cupmelted coconut or avocado oil

1 13.5 oz can full fat organic coconut milk*

1 tablespoon vanilla extract (alcohol-free for AIP)

Add all of the dry ingredients to a large bowl. Whisk well to combine. In a small bowl, mix together the wet ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix really well to combine. You may find you may need to add a little more coconut milk (or simply a small amount of water), if it’s too thick.

This batter will definitely be thicker than a pancake batter and maybe your typical waffle batter, but that’s OK, it’ll still work out great!

Add the batter to your waffle iron and cook as you normally would, adding about a minute of longer of cook time, than your maker suggests, watching carefully so as not to overcook.

Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator and reheat in the toaster oven.

RECIPE NOTES:

You may find you need a little bit more liquid than what the recipe calls for. The batter should be somewhat thick compared to a typical batter, but still pourable.

I use thiswaffle iron. I cook each waffle for just about 5-6minutes each. Using this waffle iron, this recipe yields three VERY large Belgium waffle,using approximately 1 cup of batter for each waffle.

Make sure that your iron is preheated and very hot and that you cook the waffles long enough or they can turn out gummy.[/print_this]