25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (2024)

We found and created delish copycat recipes that beat the real deal. We're talking copycat restaurant recipes from Panera (chili), Olive Garden (Alfredo sauce), even Starbucks (icy caramel macchiatos), plus candy remakes and cookies that will fill the gaps between scout sales.

01of 25 Copycat Chicken Sandwich View Recipe When you serve this copycat crispy chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries, no one will believe this meal isn't takeout. The secret to the just-like-Chick-fil-A tender results? A pickle juice brine. There's even a copycat signature sauce recipe, too. A toasted bun and a few pickle slices are all you need to complete one of our most popular copycat recipes.

02of 25 Copycat Turkey Chili View Recipe With this Panera copycat recipe in your collection, you'll be able to enjoy this chili any time of the year, even if the soup is in season at stores. And let us assure you, it's so good you'll want to make it year-round! There's just something about the combination of veggies, turkey, beans, and spices in a tomato-y broth that brings us comfort no matter the weather.

03of 25 Copycat Pesto Cavatappi View Recipe Go ahead, give it a twirl. Thanks to Culinary Hill, you can whip up this delicious copycat restaurant recipe faster than you could order it from Noodles & Company. You're just 15 minutes away from enjoying this yummy noodle bowl, loaded with pesto and Parmesan cheese, of course.

04of 25 Copycat Alfredo Sauce View Recipe On your quest for copycat recipes from restaurants, we know you're looking for this one. Your favorite showstopping pasta sauce is here! Cupcake Diaries created a recipe for legendary Alfredo. With this creamy Olive Garden copycat recipe, pasta night just got a whole lot better. Unlimited salad and warm breadsticks are up to you.

05of 25 Copycat Smashed Burgers View Recipe The secret to these extra juicy burgers? Form the patties into a ball, then smash them down in the pan as they cook. Finish with your favorite burger toppings, and this Smashburger copycat recipe is ready to serve (with plenty of ketchup and mustard, naturally).

06of 25 Coffee Shop Copycat Egg Bites View Recipe Starbucks copycat recipes move beyond the sippable variety with these easy egg bites. By going the DIY route, you can customize with your favorite mix-ins (we're fond of bacon, spinach, red peppers, and Gruyère). Make a big batch and store them in your fridge for up to three days for an affordable, quick, and healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

08of 25 Copycat Lemon Rosemary Chicken View Recipe This delicious grilled chicken glazed with lemon and rosemary is even better than its counterpart at Johnny Carino's. It's Italian decadence at its best! Created by Cupcake Diaries, this copycat restaurant recipe is perfect with a side of angel hair pasta tossed with spinach and tomatoes.

09of 25 Copycat Skillet Queso View Recipe Guests will be clamoring for this creamy queso, so go ahead and make a double batch! (No sweat if you don't think to do so before the party. A new batch can be yours in just 10 minutes.) This copycat recipe of Chili's skillet queso from Cupcake Diaries is the perfect choice for a party appetizer. Serve with a big basket of tortilla chips to complete the experience.

10of 25 Copycat Sugar Cookies View Recipe The perfect soft sugar cookie is hard to find. Here jumbo copycat sugar cookies are topped with a sweet almond buttercream. Each bite is soft with a melt-in-your-mouth crumb.

11of 25 Copycat Coconut Joy Candy Bars View Recipe We'll never say no to dessert, and these copycat Almond Joy candy bars are one of our favorite ways to indulge. A decadent milk chocolate ganache covers toasted almonds and a coconut filling. These homemade candy bars might just be even better than the real thing.

12of 25 Copycat Zuppa Toscana Soup View Recipe Packed with flavor, this recipe features sausage, potatoes, white beans, and kale. This Zuppa Toscana copycat recipe tastes a lot like Olive Garden's hearty soup. To make it creamier and even more like the restaurant version, puree the beans before adding them into the stockpot.

13of 25 See Also Tropical Chicken Pizza Recipe - The Recipe Rebel Copycat Alice Springs Chicken View Recipe Now you can make this decadent chicken dinner in your own kitchen. Culinary Hill has replicated Outback Steakhouse's recipe for this yummy grilled chicken covered in honey mustard sauce, cheese, mushrooms, and bacon. Place this chicken dinner, one of our best copycat recipes, on a bed of rice, quinoa, pasta, or leafy greens.

14of 25 Copycat Bow Tie Festival View Recipe Forget dining out. With this copycat recipe of Johnny Carino's bow tie festival, you'll be begging for any excuse to eat in. This recipe from Cupcake Diaries perfectly captures the creamy sauce and smoky bacon that make this chicken pasta dish a crowd-pleaser.

15of 25 NYC's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies NYC's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Soft and Gooey These thick copycat cookies are loaded with two kinds of chocolate and plenty of crunchy walnuts. Once baked, they are the perfect combination of crisp outside and gooey inside.

16of 25 Copycat Bacon-Cheddar Chipotle Panini View Recipe This Panera copycat recipe is remarkably similar to a combo of the chain's Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt mashed-up with the Roasted Turkey and Avocado BLT. Even though it includes ranch, cheese, and bacon, this healthy sandwich clocks in at right around 400 calories.

17of 25 Copycat Chicken Gnocchi Soup View Recipe If you love a bowl of chicken gnocchi soup alongside your salad and breadsticks, this is the copycat recipe for you. As one BHG home cook raved, "My niece loves to order this soup so I wanted to try it out on her. Her response- better than the original! A win in my book."

18of 25 Copycat Pumpkin Spice Latte View Recipe Why wait for the next PSL season when you can try this Starbucks copycat recipe any time you like? Make a big batch in the slow cooker and invite your friends over for a coffee date. Sweetened with maple syrup and made with real canned pumpkin, this cozy drink can be enjoyed all year long. Make it completely dairy-free with unsweetened almond milk and vegan whipped cream (or aquafaba meringue!).

19of 25 Copycat Pasta fa*gioli View Recipe Similar to one of the unlimited offerings in the soup, salad, and breadsticks deal, this Olive Garden copycat recipe can now be yours all from the comfort of your pj's. A splash of red wine and a few strips of bacon add cooked-all-day flavor to the 40-minute recipe. Beans, tomatoes, pasta, and fresh basil round out each restaurant-like bowl of goodness.

20of 25 Copycat Coleslaw Recipe View Recipe If you prefer your coleslaw on the sweeter side, try this chopped coleslaw recipe. It's a nod to the classic KFC coleslaw and the dressing is made with mayo, sugar, milk, vinegar, and lemon. Rather than chopping the onion, we're grating it to ensure it's evenly mixed.

21of 25 Copycat Chipotle Chicken View Recipe Adobo chicken is a popular choice for burritos and burrito bowls at Chipotle and we can see why! It's rubbed with a smoky spice mix and grilled until tender and juicy. Prep the marinade the night before you plan to serve for the most flavor.

22of 25 Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup View Recipe The key to the creamiest broccoli cheddar soup is buying a block of sharp cheese and shredding it yourself. Pre-shredded cheese can contain starches to help prevent caking, which don't melt as smoothly. With just a little prep, this copycat broccoli cheddar soup will be on your table in 40 minutes.

23of 25 Copycat Buckeye Brownie Cookies View Recipe If you love the oversize cookies from Crumbl and other bakeries, try this chocolate and peanut butter cookie. Each chocolate cookie is topped with smooth peanut butter and a rich chocolate ganache.

24of 25 Copycat Cracker Barrel Hash Brown Casserole View Recipe This copycat casserole recipe has earned rave reviews since we published it. One reviewer shared, "This was good—exactly what I wanted on a cold night. I added a bit of garlic to the mix. I used unsalted butter because that's what I had on hand. I found it was the perfect salt level." Another called it "their go-to recipe for cheesy potatoes."