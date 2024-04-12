25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (2024)

We found and created delish copycat recipes that beat the real deal. We're talking copycat restaurant recipes from Panera (chili), Olive Garden (Alfredo sauce), even Starbucks (icy caramel macchiatos), plus candy remakes and cookies that will fill the gaps between scout sales.

01of 25

Copycat Chicken Sandwich

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (1)

When you serve this copycat crispy chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries, no one will believe this meal isn't takeout. The secret to the just-like-Chick-fil-A tender results? A pickle juice brine. There's even a copycat signature sauce recipe, too. A toasted bun and a few pickle slices are all you need to complete one of our most popular copycat recipes.

02of 25

Copycat Turkey Chili

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (2)

With this Panera copycat recipe in your collection, you'll be able to enjoy this chili any time of the year, even if the soup is in season at stores. And let us assure you, it's so good you'll want to make it year-round! There's just something about the combination of veggies, turkey, beans, and spices in a tomato-y broth that brings us comfort no matter the weather.

03of 25

Copycat Pesto Cavatappi

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (3)

Go ahead, give it a twirl. Thanks to Culinary Hill, you can whip up this delicious copycat restaurant recipe faster than you could order it from Noodles & Company. You're just 15 minutes away from enjoying this yummy noodle bowl, loaded with pesto and Parmesan cheese, of course.

04of 25

Copycat Alfredo Sauce

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (4)

On your quest for copycat recipes from restaurants, we know you're looking for this one. Your favorite showstopping pasta sauce is here! Cupcake Diaries created a recipe for legendary Alfredo. With this creamy Olive Garden copycat recipe, pasta night just got a whole lot better. Unlimited salad and warm breadsticks are up to you.

05of 25

Copycat Smashed Burgers

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (5)

The secret to these extra juicy burgers? Form the patties into a ball, then smash them down in the pan as they cook. Finish with your favorite burger toppings, and this Smashburger copycat recipe is ready to serve (with plenty of ketchup and mustard, naturally).

06of 25

Coffee Shop Copycat Egg Bites

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (6)

Starbucks copycat recipes move beyond the sippable variety with these easy egg bites. By going the DIY route, you can customize with your favorite mix-ins (we're fond of bacon, spinach, red peppers, and Gruyère). Make a big batch and store them in your fridge for up to three days for an affordable, quick, and healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

07of 25

Copycat Oatmeal Cream Pies

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (7)

Step aside, Little Debbie. Our copycat recipe for homemade oatmeal cream pies will knock your socks off. The use of fresh vanilla bean in the cookies themselves makes the cookie sandwiches truly special. This is one item you can cross off your grocery list forever.

See Also
Keto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?!36 Keto Sauce Recipes To Kick Your Meals Up To The Next Level | Food For NetHomemade Butterfinger Bites RecipeVegan Italian Rainbow Cookies and Homemade Almond Paste Recipe

08of 25

Copycat Lemon Rosemary Chicken

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (8)

This delicious grilled chicken glazed with lemon and rosemary is even better than its counterpart at Johnny Carino's. It's Italian decadence at its best! Created by Cupcake Diaries, this copycat restaurant recipe is perfect with a side of angel hair pasta tossed with spinach and tomatoes.

09of 25

Copycat Skillet Queso

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (9)

Guests will be clamoring for this creamy queso, so go ahead and make a double batch! (No sweat if you don't think to do so before the party. A new batch can be yours in just 10 minutes.) This copycat recipe of Chili's skillet queso from Cupcake Diaries is the perfect choice for a party appetizer. Serve with a big basket of tortilla chips to complete the experience.

10of 25

Copycat Sugar Cookies

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (10)

The perfect soft sugar cookie is hard to find. Here jumbo copycat sugar cookies are topped with a sweet almond buttercream. Each bite is soft with a melt-in-your-mouth crumb.

11of 25

Copycat Coconut Joy Candy Bars

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (11)

We'll never say no to dessert, and these copycat Almond Joy candy bars are one of our favorite ways to indulge. A decadent milk chocolate ganache covers toasted almonds and a coconut filling. These homemade candy bars might just be even better than the real thing.

12of 25

Copycat Zuppa Toscana Soup

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (12)

Packed with flavor, this recipe features sausage, potatoes, white beans, and kale. This Zuppa Toscana copycat recipe tastes a lot like Olive Garden's hearty soup. To make it creamier and even more like the restaurant version, puree the beans before adding them into the stockpot.

Copycat Alice Springs Chicken

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (13)

Now you can make this decadent chicken dinner in your own kitchen. Culinary Hill has replicated Outback Steakhouse's recipe for this yummy grilled chicken covered in honey mustard sauce, cheese, mushrooms, and bacon. Place this chicken dinner, one of our best copycat recipes, on a bed of rice, quinoa, pasta, or leafy greens.

14of 25

Copycat Bow Tie Festival

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (14)

Forget dining out. With this copycat recipe of Johnny Carino's bow tie festival, you'll be begging for any excuse to eat in. This recipe from Cupcake Diaries perfectly captures the creamy sauce and smoky bacon that make this chicken pasta dish a crowd-pleaser.

15of 25

NYC's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies

NYC's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Soft and Gooey

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (15)

These thick copycat cookies are loaded with two kinds of chocolate and plenty of crunchy walnuts. Once baked, they are the perfect combination of crisp outside and gooey inside.

16of 25

Copycat Bacon-Cheddar Chipotle Panini

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (16)

This Panera copycat recipe is remarkably similar to a combo of the chain's Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt mashed-up with the Roasted Turkey and Avocado BLT. Even though it includes ranch, cheese, and bacon, this healthy sandwich clocks in at right around 400 calories.

17of 25

Copycat Chicken Gnocchi Soup

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (17)

If you love a bowl of chicken gnocchi soup alongside your salad and breadsticks, this is the copycat recipe for you. As one BHG home cook raved, "My niece loves to order this soup so I wanted to try it out on her. Her response- better than the original! A win in my book."

18of 25

Copycat Pumpkin Spice Latte

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (18)

Why wait for the next PSL season when you can try this Starbucks copycat recipe any time you like? Make a big batch in the slow cooker and invite your friends over for a coffee date. Sweetened with maple syrup and made with real canned pumpkin, this cozy drink can be enjoyed all year long. Make it completely dairy-free with unsweetened almond milk and vegan whipped cream (or aquafaba meringue!).

19of 25

Copycat Pasta fa*gioli

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (19)

Similar to one of the unlimited offerings in the soup, salad, and breadsticks deal, this Olive Garden copycat recipe can now be yours all from the comfort of your pj's. A splash of red wine and a few strips of bacon add cooked-all-day flavor to the 40-minute recipe. Beans, tomatoes, pasta, and fresh basil round out each restaurant-like bowl of goodness.

20of 25

Copycat Coleslaw Recipe

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (20)

If you prefer your coleslaw on the sweeter side, try this chopped coleslaw recipe. It's a nod to the classic KFC coleslaw and the dressing is made with mayo, sugar, milk, vinegar, and lemon. Rather than chopping the onion, we're grating it to ensure it's evenly mixed.

21of 25

Copycat Chipotle Chicken

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (21)

Adobo chicken is a popular choice for burritos and burrito bowls at Chipotle and we can see why! It's rubbed with a smoky spice mix and grilled until tender and juicy. Prep the marinade the night before you plan to serve for the most flavor.

22of 25

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (22)

The key to the creamiest broccoli cheddar soup is buying a block of sharp cheese and shredding it yourself. Pre-shredded cheese can contain starches to help prevent caking, which don't melt as smoothly. With just a little prep, this copycat broccoli cheddar soup will be on your table in 40 minutes.

23of 25

Copycat Buckeye Brownie Cookies

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (23)

If you love the oversize cookies from Crumbl and other bakeries, try this chocolate and peanut butter cookie. Each chocolate cookie is topped with smooth peanut butter and a rich chocolate ganache.

24of 25

Copycat Cracker Barrel Hash Brown Casserole

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (24)

This copycat casserole recipe has earned rave reviews since we published it. One reviewer shared, "This was good—exactly what I wanted on a cold night. I added a bit of garlic to the mix. I used unsalted butter because that's what I had on hand. I found it was the perfect salt level." Another called it "their go-to recipe for cheesy potatoes."

25of 25

Chocolate-Orange Sandwich Cookies

View Recipe

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (25)

Unlike the crisp sandwich cookies you may see on grocery store shelves, our copycat version is soft and tender. Spread a thick layer of orange dark chocolate filling in the middle.

Any restaurant names or trademarks in the names of our recipes are included solely for reference and do not indicate any authorization or approval by their owners. All recipes were independently created and have not been reviewed or approved by any other parties.

25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the Originals (2024)
Top Articles
Best Thai Panang Curry Recipe With Chicken
Easy Recipe of Lamb Kofta Curry Pakistani Style - So Yummy Recipes
What is true about education and its effect on income?
Why is education important for low income families?
Latest Posts
44 Delicious Pioneer Woman Recipes You Need in Your Life
How to Grow Your Own Sprouts and a Recipe for the Best Sprout Sandwich - JennifersKitchen
Article information

Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Last Updated:

Views: 6031

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Birthday: 1992-08-21

Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493

Phone: +331850833384

Job: District Real-Estate Architect

Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.